TX Forecast for Sunday, July 3, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;8;41%;13%;12 Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;99;75;SSE;8;36%;11%;12 Alice;Breezy and very warm;97;76;SE;14;62%;32%;12 Alpine;Mostly sunny;90;67;SE;8;35%;30%;13 Amarillo;A t-storm around;96;73;SSE;11;35%;42%;12 Angleton;A t-storm around;91;77;SSE;9;68%;44%;9 Arlington;A t-storm around;97;80;SSE;7;48%;58%;12 Austin;Partly sunny;98;77;S;5;56%;33%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, humid;98;76;S;10;59%;44%;12 Bay;A t-storm around;90;75;SSE;10;69%;44%;8 Beaumont;A t-storm around;92;77;SSE;8;70%;45%;8 Beeville;Some sun;97;76;SE;10;63%;30%;12 Borger;A t-storm around;98;77;SSE;8;34%;88%;12 Bowie;Partly sunny, humid;95;75;SSE;5;62%;29%;12 Breckenridge;Partly sunny;98;79;S;7;39%;29%;12 Brenham;A t-storm around;95;78;SSE;8;56%;45%;9 Bridgeport;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;4;56%;29%;12 Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;95;80;SE;14;62%;31%;13 Brownwood;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;8;47%;31%;12 Burnet;Partly sunny;97;75;SSE;7;48%;33%;12 Canadian;A t-storm around;96;71;SE;9;43%;88%;10 Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;9;55%;44%;12 Childress;A t-storm around;102;75;SE;10;35%;42%;12 Cleburne;Clouds and sun;97;78;SSE;9;50%;29%;11 College Station;A couple of t-storms;95;79;SSE;9;67%;89%;7 Comanche;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;SSW;8;45%;30%;12 Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;SSE;7;65%;53%;8 Corpus Christi;Breezy and humid;93;77;SSE;14;73%;30%;12 Corsicana;Humid;94;79;SSE;8;53%;55%;8 Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;102;79;ESE;10;48%;44%;12 Dalhart;A t-storm around;96;69;ENE;10;40%;88%;12 Dallas Love;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;81;SSE;6;61%;59%;11 Dallas Redbird;A t-storm around;95;79;SSE;7;57%;58%;11 Dallas\/Ft Worth;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;80;SSE;8;55%;59%;12 Decatur;Partly sunny;96;78;SSE;7;45%;28%;12 Del Rio;A stray p.m. t-storm;101;79;ESE;11;50%;59%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;77;ESE;15;47%;57%;12 Denton;A t-storm around;96;80;SE;8;50%;58%;12 Dryden;Warm, turning breezy;101;77;E;12;46%;38%;12 Dumas;A t-storm around;96;71;SSE;9;40%;88%;12 Edinburg;Partly sunny, breezy;98;79;SE;15;55%;30%;12 El Paso;Mostly sunny;98;77;W;7;29%;41%;13 Ellington;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;S;9;72%;45%;8 Falfurrias;Partly sunny, breezy;97;75;SE;14;55%;30%;12 Fort Hood;Partly sunny;96;77;SSE;9;54%;31%;10 Fort Worth;A t-storm around;98;80;SSE;8;43%;58%;12 Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm around;97;80;SSE;8;56%;58%;12 Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm around;98;80;SE;8;57%;58%;12 Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm around;98;78;SSE;5;53%;58%;11 Fredericksburg;A t-storm around;94;73;SSE;7;51%;53%;12 Gainesville;Clouds and sun;95;77;SE;8;51%;7%;12 Galveston;Brief a.m. showers;92;84;S;12;66%;62%;9 Gatesville;Some sunshine;96;77;S;7;49%;30%;8 Georgetown;Partly sunny;98;78;SSE;9;50%;32%;12 Giddings;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;S;7;58%;66%;12 Gilmer;A t-storm around;88;73;SE;6;77%;64%;4 Graham;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;8;42%;12%;12 Granbury;Partly sunny;99;79;SSE;8;42%;30%;12 Grand Prairie;A t-storm around;96;80;SSE;7;48%;58%;12 Greenville;A t-storm around;93;76;SE;9;55%;58%;11 Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;90;68;ESE;15;41%;0%;13 Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;S;8;48%;30%;11 Harlingen;Increasingly windy;97;77;SE;16;62%;31%;12 Hearne;Partly sunny;96;79;SSE;7;52%;34%;11 Hebbronville;Breezy and very warm;99;77;SE;13;50%;33%;12 Henderson;Rather cloudy;89;75;SSE;7;68%;55%;4 Hereford;A t-storm around;97;71;SSE;11;35%;42%;12 Hillsboro;Clouds and sun;96;77;SSE;8;49%;30%;10 Hondo;Partial sunshine;97;76;SE;9;56%;44%;12 Houston;A t-storm around;91;78;SSE;8;65%;45%;8 Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;91;79;S;9;68%;45%;8 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;90;79;SSE;9;70%;44%;9 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;91;75;SSE;5;73%;44%;10 Houston Clover;A t-storm around;91;77;S;8;72%;44%;10 Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;SSE;6;72%;60%;8 Houston Hull;A t-storm around;93;77;S;8;69%;45%;10 Houston Intercontinental;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;SSE;8;68%;51%;8 Huntsville;A couple of t-storms;95;79;SSE;7;64%;91%;7 Ingleside;Breezy and humid;93;81;SSE;15;66%;44%;12 Jacksonville;A couple of t-storms;89;76;SSE;7;66%;93%;4 Jasper;A t-storm around;88;74;SSE;7;75%;55%;8 Junction;A t-storm around;94;75;SSE;7;53%;52%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;SSE;8;56%;43%;12 Kerrville;A t-storm around;93;73;SSE;9;56%;55%;12 Killeen;Partly sunny;96;77;SSE;9;54%;31%;10 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;9;57%;31%;12 Kingsville Nas;Breezy and humid;98;78;SE;15;61%;30%;12 La Grange;A t-storm around;96;78;S;7;56%;45%;11 Lago Vista;Partial sunshine;98;75;SSE;7;55%;33%;12 Lancaster;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;SSE;6;54%;59%;11 Laredo;Breezy and hot;104;80;SE;13;48%;38%;12 Llano;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;6;50%;35%;12 Longview;A t-storm around;90;74;SE;7;72%;64%;4 Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;S;11;37%;4%;12 Lufkin;A couple of t-storms;88;75;SSE;6;80%;97%;5 Mcallen;Increasingly windy;99;80;SE;16;57%;30%;13 Mcgregor;Warm with some sun;97;76;SSE;8;61%;31%;11 Mckinney;A t-storm around;94;77;S;6;63%;58%;11 Mesquite;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;SSE;6;54%;59%;11 Midland;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;10;39%;10%;12 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;10;39%;10%;12 Midlothian;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;77;SSE;4;61%;60%;10 Mineola;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;SE;6;68%;65%;5 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;98;76;SE;7;52%;29%;12 Mount Pleasant;A t-storm around;87;74;SE;7;67%;64%;5 Nacogdoches;A couple of t-storms;89;74;SSE;7;70%;98%;4 New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;10;54%;37%;12 Odessa;Breezy in the p.m.;97;76;SSE;11;35%;29%;12 Orange;A t-storm around;92;79;SSE;8;67%;45%;9 Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;91;82;SSE;15;68%;44%;9 Palestine;A couple of t-storms;88;76;SSE;7;65%;93%;11 Pampa;A t-storm around;97;72;SSE;10;34%;88%;12 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;A t-storm around;99;72;SE;8;35%;88%;12 Paris;A t-storm around;90;74;SE;8;62%;64%;7 Pecos;Partly sunny;99;74;SE;10;32%;4%;12 Perryton;A t-storm around;95;68;SE;10;42%;88%;12 Plainview;Mostly sunny;96;68;S;11;36%;4%;12 Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;SE;9;51%;42%;12 Port Aransas;Breezy and humid;91;83;SE;15;71%;28%;12 Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;90;82;SE;15;68%;32%;12 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;93;80;SSE;11;59%;30%;12 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;9;56%;38%;12 Robstown;Breezy in the p.m.;96;78;SE;13;63%;30%;12 Rockport;Breezy and humid;93;82;SSE;14;66%;30%;12 Rocksprings;A t-storm around;93;73;SSE;10;54%;55%;13 San Angelo;A t-storm around;96;76;S;7;43%;47%;12 San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;96;78;SSE;9;56%;43%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;SSE;8;58%;42%;12 San Marcos;Partly sunny;97;77;SSE;11;53%;44%;12 Seminole;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;SSE;9;34%;4%;12 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;ESE;7;61%;32%;12 Snyder;Partly sunny;101;76;S;9;36%;7%;12 Sonora;A t-storm around;96;75;SSE;9;47%;52%;12 Stephenville;Partial sunshine;97;75;SSE;5;49%;30%;12 Sulphur Springs;A t-storm around;91;76;SE;8;58%;64%;5 Sweetwater;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;8;34%;10%;12 Temple;Partly sunny, humid;96;76;SSE;10;62%;31%;11 Terrell;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;SSE;8;56%;59%;8 Tyler;A t-storm around;91;77;SSE;8;62%;64%;4 Uvalde;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;75;ESE;10;58%;56%;12 Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;10;34%;4%;12 Victoria;A t-storm around;95;77;SSE;12;63%;44%;11 Waco;Partly sunny;98;78;SSE;9;57%;31%;9 Weslaco;Increasingly windy;98;79;SE;16;53%;30%;13 Wharton;Partly sunny;94;74;SSE;9;67%;30%;9 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;100;76;SE;9;50%;6%;12 Wink;Breezy in the a.m.;99;74;SSE;12;35%;4%;12 Zapata;Very warm;104;81;SE;12;51%;35%;12