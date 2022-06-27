Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A morning t-storm;89;69;S;9;55%;71%;6

Abilene Dyess;A t-storm or two;89;68;W;9;52%;68%;6

Alice;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;NNE;9;70%;75%;8

Alpine;A p.m. t-storm;83;63;SSE;8;48%;69%;10

Amarillo;Periods of sun, nice;85;64;SSE;11;47%;27%;12

Angleton;Thunderstorms;91;74;E;9;70%;100%;6

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;92;73;NE;9;35%;1%;9

Austin;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;71;WNW;4;56%;81%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;70;SSW;9;59%;81%;4

Bay;A heavy thunderstorm;90;72;ENE;8;72%;99%;6

Beaumont;A couple of t-storms;92;75;E;8;59%;98%;6

Beeville;A p.m. t-storm;93;72;SE;7;61%;75%;5

Borger;Pleasant and warmer;88;67;SSE;10;42%;2%;12

Bowie;Partly sunny;86;63;E;5;52%;0%;12

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;93;69;E;7;43%;26%;7

Brenham;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;73;SSE;7;45%;88%;5

Bridgeport;Periods of sun;89;64;ENE;4;46%;1%;11

Brownsville;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;NNE;9;62%;66%;13

Brownwood;A t-storm around;91;68;ENE;9;47%;41%;8

Burnet;A p.m. t-storm;91;70;NE;7;48%;57%;11

Canadian;Partly sunny;85;62;SSE;9;55%;2%;12

Castroville;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;NNW;8;57%;74%;4

Childress;Clouds and sun;88;66;N;6;47%;26%;12

Cleburne;Clouds and sun;93;70;NE;11;37%;1%;12

College Station;Cloudy, a t-storm;96;73;S;10;51%;82%;6

Comanche;Periods of sun;95;66;ENE;8;41%;6%;10

Conroe;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;74;ESE;6;49%;88%;6

Corpus Christi;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;NE;9;76%;94%;11

Corsicana;Partly sunny;95;70;NE;9;34%;3%;12

Cotulla;A p.m. t-storm;95;75;NE;7;56%;74%;5

Dalhart;Partly sunny, warmer;87;61;S;12;49%;2%;12

Dallas Love;Clouds limiting sun;91;73;ENE;8;42%;1%;9

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;92;70;ENE;10;38%;19%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;91;72;NE;10;39%;1%;9

Decatur;Periods of sun;89;68;ENE;7;37%;1%;11

Del Rio;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;ESE;5;58%;75%;10

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;E;6;55%;73%;10

Denton;Partly sunny;89;67;NE;9;40%;0%;12

Dryden;A p.m. t-storm;95;73;SE;8;51%;78%;11

Dumas;Warmer;85;62;SSE;11;48%;2%;12

Edinburg;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;ENE;8;61%;73%;13

El Paso;Periods of sun;91;74;ESE;8;39%;30%;11

Ellington;A t-storm or two;91;77;E;10;60%;100%;6

Falfurrias;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;E;9;60%;74%;11

Fort Hood;Turning out cloudy;92;71;WNW;9;49%;28%;9

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;92;72;NE;9;33%;1%;9

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;91;70;NE;10;43%;1%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;91;71;ENE;10;43%;1%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;93;67;ENE;8;40%;1%;12

Fredericksburg;A p.m. t-storm;87;66;WNW;6;54%;59%;5

Gainesville;Periods of sun;87;63;ENE;7;45%;0%;12

Galveston;A gusty thunderstorm;91;81;E;13;67%;98%;6

Gatesville;Partly sunny;94;69;NE;8;41%;5%;11

Georgetown;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;72;ENE;8;45%;81%;5

Giddings;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;70;SE;6;47%;82%;5

Gilmer;Partly sunny;91;65;ENE;7;47%;2%;12

Graham;Clouds and sun;90;66;E;7;41%;26%;9

Granbury;Partly sunny;95;69;NE;9;34%;2%;12

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;92;73;ENE;9;35%;1%;9

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;91;65;NE;9;37%;1%;9

Guadalupe Pass;A p.m. t-storm;77;62;E;15;74%;66%;11

Hamilton;Partly sunny;93;67;NE;9;41%;5%;11

Harlingen;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;NE;9;67%;94%;13

Hearne;Cloudy;95;72;E;6;39%;16%;6

Hebbronville;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;ESE;7;54%;75%;7

Henderson;Partly sunny;93;68;ENE;8;37%;3%;12

Hereford;Clouds and sun, nice;86;63;SSE;10;47%;27%;12

Hillsboro;Some sun, less humid;94;68;NE;9;34%;3%;12

Hondo;A p.m. t-storm;90;71;S;8;60%;74%;4

Houston;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;76;SE;8;52%;91%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);A couple of t-storms;91;78;ESE;10;57%;98%;5

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A couple of t-storms;91;76;ESE;10;58%;95%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;A couple of t-storms;92;73;ESE;6;61%;98%;6

Houston Clover;A couple of t-storms;91;76;ESE;9;62%;98%;5

Houston Hooks;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;74;SSE;8;55%;91%;6

Houston Hull;A couple of t-storms;93;74;ESE;9;58%;95%;6

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;75;SE;10;54%;91%;6

Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;96;76;ESE;6;40%;45%;6

Ingleside;A shower and t-storm;91;79;ENE;10;68%;99%;10

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;94;69;ENE;7;32%;3%;12

Jasper;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;69;ENE;7;55%;83%;6

Junction;A p.m. t-storm;90;69;ESE;7;58%;58%;6

Kellyusa Airport;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;SSW;8;61%;74%;5

Kerrville;A p.m. t-storm;88;68;NNW;9;57%;74%;5

Killeen;Turning out cloudy;92;71;WNW;9;49%;28%;9

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;92;71;NW;9;54%;28%;8

Kingsville Nas;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;NE;8;64%;91%;11

La Grange;Cloudy, a t-storm;96;72;SE;6;50%;88%;5

Lago Vista;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;70;NW;6;58%;81%;6

Lancaster;Partly sunny;92;70;ENE;8;36%;21%;12

Laredo;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;ESE;8;52%;80%;8

Llano;A p.m. t-storm;91;69;NE;7;49%;56%;6

Longview;Partly sunny;92;67;ENE;8;43%;2%;12

Lubbock;Clouds and sun, nice;83;65;SE;10;55%;85%;11

Lufkin;Cloudy, less humid;93;70;SSE;8;47%;13%;6

Mcallen;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;ENE;7;62%;95%;13

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;94;69;NW;9;48%;6%;12

Mckinney;Clouds and sun;89;67;NE;8;44%;13%;11

Mesquite;Partly sunny;91;68;ENE;8;36%;1%;12

Midland;A p.m. t-storm;86;69;SSE;8;56%;63%;11

Midland Airpark;A p.m. t-storm;86;69;SSE;8;56%;63%;11

Midlothian;Partly sunny;93;68;ENE;7;41%;21%;12

Mineola;Partly sunny;92;66;ENE;6;38%;1%;12

Mineral Wells;Periods of sun;92;66;E;8;43%;1%;12

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;89;62;ENE;8;41%;1%;12

Nacogdoches;Inc. clouds;93;67;NE;7;44%;5%;12

New Braunfels;A p.m. t-storm;92;72;NNW;9;53%;73%;5

Odessa;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;E;9;50%;75%;11

Orange;A t-storm or two;91;76;E;8;59%;98%;5

Palacios;Heavy thunderstorms;91;76;NE;11;76%;100%;6

Palestine;Increasing clouds;94;68;ENE;8;37%;4%;12

Pampa;Rather cloudy;85;63;SSE;11;45%;2%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warmer;88;63;S;9;41%;2%;12

Paris;Partly sunny;89;63;NE;8;46%;1%;12

Pecos;A p.m. t-storm;90;70;ESE;8;47%;68%;11

Perryton;Partly sunny, warmer;85;60;SSE;13;47%;2%;12

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;82;61;SSE;9;63%;27%;7

Pleasanton;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;ESE;7;53%;73%;4

Port Aransas;A shower and t-storm;89;80;E;11;70%;99%;10

Port Isabel;A p.m. t-storm;87;79;NE;11;68%;95%;13

Port Lavaca;Thunderstorms;91;77;ESE;8;70%;100%;10

Randolph AFB;A p.m. t-storm;91;71;SW;9;60%;73%;5

Robstown;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;NE;8;67%;98%;7

Rockport;A shower and t-storm;92;79;E;10;66%;99%;10

Rocksprings;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;S;9;55%;73%;5

San Angelo;A p.m. t-storm;90;68;S;7;54%;60%;8

San Antonio;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;SE;8;56%;74%;5

San Antonio Stinson;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;SW;9;62%;75%;4

San Marcos;A p.m. t-storm;90;71;W;10;49%;73%;4

Seminole;A p.m. t-storm;83;64;ESE;8;55%;75%;12

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;87;65;ENE;7;49%;0%;12

Snyder;Partly sunny;88;72;E;10;52%;29%;9

Sonora;A p.m. t-storm;90;70;SSW;9;54%;62%;12

Stephenville;Increasing clouds;92;67;E;7;45%;4%;12

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;91;67;NE;9;38%;1%;12

Sweetwater;Turning cloudy;91;71;E;9;46%;27%;10

Temple;Inc. clouds;93;69;NW;10;54%;9%;8

Terrell;Partly sunny;92;67;NE;9;35%;1%;12

Tyler;Some sun, less humid;94;68;ENE;9;35%;2%;12

Uvalde;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;WNW;7;62%;82%;5

Vernon;Mostly sunny;89;66;E;8;40%;26%;12

Victoria;A t-storm or two;94;75;SSW;8;64%;99%;6

Waco;Periods of sun;95;71;NE;10;44%;5%;12

Weslaco;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;NE;9;62%;75%;13

Wharton;A couple of t-storms;93;71;SE;7;62%;95%;6

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;89;64;ESE;7;46%;25%;12

Wink;A p.m. t-storm;88;69;SSE;8;48%;82%;10

Zapata;A p.m. t-storm;96;77;ESE;6;53%;73%;10

