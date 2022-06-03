TX Forecast for Sunday, June 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Partly sunny, warmer;95;69;S;11;57%;34%;12 Abilene Dyess;Warmer;94;69;S;13;50%;33%;12 Alice;Very warm;98;72;SSE;9;55%;4%;12 Alpine;Mostly sunny;95;68;WSW;12;26%;0%;13 Amarillo;Partly sunny, warmer;88;61;SE;14;59%;26%;12 Angleton;Partly sunny;93;73;S;6;61%;31%;12 Arlington;Some sun, a t-storm;87;70;SE;8;66%;95%;12 Austin;Hot;98;74;S;2;49%;18%;9 Austin Bergstrom;Hot;98;74;S;6;55%;17%;9 Bay;Partly sunny;92;72;S;5;65%;31%;12 Beaumont;A t-storm around;93;73;SSW;7;58%;44%;12 Beeville;Partly sunny;98;72;SSE;8;52%;5%;12 Borger;Partly sunny, warmer;87;65;SSE;11;51%;26%;12 Bowie;A morning t-storm;80;66;ENE;7;81%;87%;10 Breckenridge;A t-storm around;91;69;SE;10;60%;55%;12 Brenham;Partly sunny and hot;94;76;S;5;53%;36%;12 Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;83;67;ENE;5;77%;77%;9 Brownsville;Breezy in the p.m.;93;74;SE;9;61%;2%;12 Brownwood;Partly sunny, warmer;96;68;S;11;54%;44%;12 Burnet;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;SE;8;48%;28%;12 Canadian;A severe t-storm;81;60;SSE;13;79%;55%;8 Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;7;45%;0%;12 Childress;Warmer;88;64;SE;11;64%;3%;7 Cleburne;Clouds and sun;88;69;SSE;9;71%;61%;12 College Station;Hot with some sun;94;75;SSE;6;58%;38%;12 Comanche;Partly sunny, warmer;96;70;SSW;9;54%;44%;12 Conroe;Mostly cloudy;92;73;SSE;6;58%;35%;9 Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;93;73;SSE;9;61%;5%;12 Corsicana;Partly sunny;87;72;SSE;7;62%;44%;11 Cotulla;Mostly cloudy, warm;103;74;SE;7;40%;1%;10 Dalhart;Partly sunny, warmer;87;59;E;14;58%;26%;12 Dallas Love;Some sun, a t-storm;87;69;E;7;67%;91%;11 Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;86;68;SE;9;65%;73%;11 Dallas\/Ft Worth;A t-storm around;87;69;ENE;9;63%;73%;11 Decatur;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;67;SSE;8;71%;76%;12 Del Rio;Remaining very warm;101;77;SE;13;43%;15%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Hot;100;74;SE;13;42%;14%;12 Denton;A t-storm around;84;68;SE;9;68%;73%;9 Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;102;70;SE;10;40%;14%;12 Dumas;Partly sunny, warmer;85;60;SE;12;54%;26%;12 Edinburg;Breezy in the p.m.;95;73;SE;9;55%;2%;12 El Paso;Sunny, breezy, warm;98;71;WNW;14;12%;0%;13 Ellington;Partly sunny;92;74;SSW;6;59%;25%;11 Falfurrias;Partly sunny;95;69;SE;9;52%;2%;12 Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;94;73;SSW;7;55%;36%;9 Fort Worth;Strong thunderstorms;89;69;SSE;9;64%;98%;12 Fort Worth Alliance;A stray thunderstorm;86;70;ENE;11;66%;76%;12 Fort Worth Nas;Some sun, a t-storm;86;70;ENE;9;71%;92%;12 Fort Worth Spinks;Strong thunderstorms;88;70;SE;7;71%;99%;12 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, warm;96;71;SSE;9;47%;14%;12 Gainesville;A morning t-storm;80;66;SE;8;78%;89%;8 Galveston;Partly sunny;90;80;S;8;63%;30%;12 Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;94;71;ESE;7;55%;44%;12 Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;96;73;S;8;51%;28%;9 Giddings;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;SSE;6;49%;44%;12 Gilmer;A t-storm around;84;67;ESE;5;66%;82%;11 Graham;A morning t-storm;85;67;SSE;9;70%;80%;12 Granbury;Mostly cloudy;89;70;SE;9;61%;39%;9 Grand Prairie;A t-storm around;87;70;SE;8;64%;74%;12 Greenville;A t-storm around;82;66;ESE;9;67%;73%;8 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;93;69;WNW;28;29%;0%;13 Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;95;71;ESE;8;54%;44%;12 Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;95;73;SSE;9;61%;1%;12 Hearne;Warm with some sun;93;75;SSE;6;55%;42%;12 Hebbronville;Breezy in the p.m.;97;71;SE;8;42%;1%;12 Henderson;A t-storm around;88;69;ESE;6;57%;75%;11 Hereford;Warmer with sunshine;93;59;S;12;46%;2%;12 Hillsboro;Sun and clouds;89;69;S;7;58%;33%;12 Hondo;Clouds and sun, hot;100;72;SE;9;47%;0%;12 Houston;Partly sunny;94;75;S;6;55%;33%;12 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;93;76;S;6;56%;26%;12 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;92;76;S;7;56%;32%;12 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, humid;95;72;N;1;61%;32%;12 Houston Clover;Partly sunny;93;74;S;4;61%;24%;12 Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;92;74;S;3;61%;34%;12 Houston Hull;Partly sunny;94;74;S;4;60%;32%;12 Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;93;74;S;5;57%;31%;12 Huntsville;A t-storm around;92;75;S;6;57%;48%;6 Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;92;78;SSE;8;61%;6%;12 Jacksonville;A t-storm around;88;68;SE;6;58%;73%;12 Jasper;A t-storm around;88;67;ESE;6;62%;43%;12 Junction;A t-storm around;98;73;SSE;9;46%;48%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;7;48%;1%;12 Kerrville;Partly sunny, warm;96;70;SSE;11;50%;9%;12 Killeen;Mostly cloudy;94;73;SSW;7;55%;36%;9 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy, hot;94;73;SW;7;58%;36%;9 Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;97;73;SSE;10;56%;3%;12 La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;6;50%;32%;12 Lago Vista;Partly sunny and hot;99;71;S;5;53%;24%;12 Lancaster;A t-storm around;85;68;SE;7;66%;73%;11 Laredo;Sunshine, very warm;101;74;SE;10;38%;1%;12 Llano;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;8;47%;26%;12 Longview;A t-storm around;86;67;ESE;7;60%;73%;11 Lubbock;Partly sunny, warmer;93;64;SE;12;56%;26%;12 Lufkin;A t-storm around;89;71;S;4;62%;73%;12 Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;97;74;SE;9;55%;1%;12 Mcgregor;Sunny intervals, hot;93;71;SSE;7;62%;33%;12 Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;82;67;E;8;73%;73%;11 Mesquite;A t-storm around;84;68;SE;8;67%;73%;10 Midland;Partly sunny, warmer;97;72;S;11;40%;25%;12 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warmer;97;72;S;11;40%;25%;12 Midlothian;A stray thunderstorm;87;68;SE;4;71%;55%;11 Mineola;A t-storm around;85;67;SE;5;66%;73%;9 Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;87;68;E;9;68%;66%;9 Mount Pleasant;A p.m. thunderstorm;83;65;ESE;7;62%;96%;9 Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;89;69;ESE;6;61%;73%;11 New Braunfels;Clouds and sun, hot;99;72;SSE;9;48%;6%;12 Odessa;Breezy in the a.m.;96;70;SSW;13;40%;25%;12 Orange;A t-storm around;92;74;SSW;6;56%;42%;12 Palacios;Partly sunny;92;79;S;7;63%;30%;12 Palestine;A t-storm around;87;69;ESE;7;60%;55%;10 Pampa;Warmer with some sun;83;62;SSE;14;62%;26%;12 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Warmer with some sun;85;60;SE;12;63%;4%;12 Paris;A p.m. t-storm;82;66;ESE;8;63%;89%;9 Pecos;Sunshine and hotter;101;66;W;9;34%;2%;12 Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;60;SSE;14;65%;26%;12 Plainview;Partly sunny, warmer;87;60;SSE;13;66%;26%;12 Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy, hot;103;73;SSE;7;43%;1%;9 Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;87;79;SSE;9;69%;5%;12 Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;86;76;SE;10;69%;1%;12 Port Lavaca;Remaining very warm;93;78;SSE;9;55%;16%;12 Randolph AFB;Clouds and sun, hot;97;72;SSE;7;53%;3%;12 Robstown;Breezy in the p.m.;95;74;SSE;9;56%;5%;12 Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;90;79;SSE;9;64%;8%;12 Rocksprings;Breezy and very warm;96;70;S;14;45%;13%;12 San Angelo;Breezy in the a.m.;98;70;S;12;45%;22%;12 San Antonio;Record-tying heat;100;73;SSE;8;46%;1%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Record-breaking heat;102;74;SSE;7;47%;1%;12 San Marcos;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;73;SSE;9;48%;11%;9 Seminole;Mostly sunny, warmer;95;62;W;11;41%;26%;12 Sherman-Denison;A t-storm around;81;67;NNE;7;75%;85%;8 Snyder;A severe t-storm;96;67;ESE;11;57%;55%;12 Sonora;A t-storm around;98;72;S;15;46%;49%;12 Stephenville;Partly sunny, warmer;90;68;S;6;61%;38%;12 Sulphur Springs;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;SE;8;64%;66%;6 Sweetwater;A t-storm around;99;70;S;14;52%;42%;12 Temple;Partly sunny;93;72;SSE;8;63%;44%;12 Terrell;A t-storm around;83;67;SE;8;70%;55%;8 Tyler;A t-storm around;88;70;ESE;7;56%;73%;10 Uvalde;Clouds and sun;99;70;SSE;9;44%;0%;12 Vernon;A t-storm around;87;66;SE;14;63%;42%;6 Victoria;Hot;98;75;SSE;10;54%;17%;12 Waco;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;SSE;8;60%;44%;12 Weslaco;Breezy in the p.m.;95;73;SE;9;53%;2%;12 Wharton;Partial sunshine;95;70;S;7;63%;31%;12 Wichita Falls;A morning t-storm;83;66;ENE;11;74%;80%;6 Wink;Mostly sunny;100;63;S;11;34%;3%;12 Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;101;76;SE;8;45%;1%;12