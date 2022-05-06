TX Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Very hot;104;76;S;14;29%;4%;11 Abilene Dyess;Hot;104;74;S;14;24%;2%;11 Alice;Hot, becoming breezy;100;76;SE;11;61%;0%;12 Alpine;Sunshine and warm;96;66;WSW;10;8%;2%;12 Amarillo;Sunny;100;66;SW;13;20%;5%;11 Angleton;Sunshine and humid;91;76;S;10;69%;2%;11 Arlington;Hot with sunshine;93;74;SSE;10;61%;3%;11 Austin;Sunshine and hot;98;75;SSE;6;56%;2%;11 Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine and hot;98;75;SSE;11;63%;0%;11 Bay;Sunny and humid;88;75;SSE;10;72%;2%;11 Beaumont;Mostly sunny;91;76;S;7;64%;5%;11 Beeville;Sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;9;60%;2%;11 Borger;Sunshine;101;68;SSW;10;23%;6%;11 Bowie;Sunny and very warm;91;71;SSE;11;60%;4%;11 Breckenridge;Sunshine;105;79;S;9;40%;3%;11 Brenham;Sunny and hot;94;75;S;7;58%;2%;11 Bridgeport;Sunny and hot;92;72;SSE;9;58%;3%;11 Brownsville;Very warm and humid;95;79;SSE;13;67%;0%;12 Brownwood;Sunshine, very hot;104;74;S;9;41%;3%;11 Burnet;Sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;9;45%;2%;11 Canadian;Sunny and hot;91;63;SSE;12;49%;5%;11 Castroville;Hot with sunshine;102;74;SE;8;50%;2%;11 Childress;Sunny;101;69;SSE;9;39%;4%;11 Cleburne;Sunny and hot;93;73;SSE;10;68%;3%;11 College Station;Sunny and hot;95;75;S;10;65%;2%;11 Comanche;Blazing sunshine;103;74;S;10;41%;4%;11 Conroe;Hot;94;74;SSE;7;58%;2%;11 Corpus Christi;Record-breaking heat;95;77;SSE;16;66%;0%;12 Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;91;72;SSE;10;68%;2%;11 Cotulla;Sunshine, very hot;107;77;SE;9;46%;1%;12 Dalhart;Windy in the p.m.;98;57;SW;14;21%;6%;11 Dallas Love;Sunshine and warm;92;74;SSE;11;61%;4%;11 Dallas Redbird;Very warm;90;72;SSE;12;62%;3%;11 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Hot;94;74;SSE;13;57%;4%;11 Decatur;Sunny and very warm;93;73;SSE;9;55%;4%;11 Del Rio;Hot;104;77;SE;10;49%;4%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and hot;103;76;SE;10;48%;4%;12 Denton;Sunny and very warm;92;73;SSE;11;62%;3%;11 Dryden;Hot with sunshine;107;73;SSE;8;28%;6%;12 Dumas;Blazing sunshine;99;61;WSW;12;22%;6%;11 Edinburg;Sunny and hot;98;76;SE;11;63%;0%;12 El Paso;Hot, becoming breezy;97;70;W;13;7%;0%;12 Ellington;Sunshine and warm;91;75;S;10;68%;2%;11 Falfurrias;Sunny and hot;98;75;SE;8;60%;0%;12 Fort Hood;Sunny and hot;96;75;SSE;11;57%;2%;11 Fort Worth;Record-tying heat;94;74;SSE;11;54%;3%;11 Fort Worth Alliance;Very warm;93;74;SSE;14;60%;3%;11 Fort Worth Nas;Hot, becoming breezy;95;74;SSE;13;58%;3%;11 Fort Worth Spinks;Hot, becoming breezy;93;74;SSE;11;61%;3%;11 Fredericksburg;Abundant sunshine;97;72;SSE;9;46%;2%;12 Gainesville;Mostly sunny, warm;90;72;SE;10;65%;3%;11 Galveston;Sunshine;86;79;S;10;74%;2%;11 Gatesville;Sunny and hot;96;75;SSE;9;55%;2%;11 Georgetown;Sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;9;54%;0%;11 Giddings;Sunshine and warm;93;74;SSE;7;58%;3%;11 Gilmer;Sunny and warmer;88;68;ESE;6;69%;25%;11 Graham;Sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;7;51%;3%;11 Granbury;Sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;10;52%;27%;11 Grand Prairie;Sunny and hot;93;73;SSE;10;60%;3%;11 Greenville;Very warm and humid;88;70;SE;9;63%;2%;8 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, warm;91;63;W;28;7%;0%;12 Hamilton;Breezy in the p.m.;101;75;SSE;11;46%;2%;11 Harlingen;Sunny, breezy, hot;97;77;SSE;15;63%;0%;12 Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;94;75;S;8;58%;3%;11 Hebbronville;Sunny and hot;100;75;SE;9;48%;0%;12 Henderson;Very warm and humid;91;70;SE;5;58%;26%;10 Hereford;Sunny and hot;101;61;WSW;11;18%;6%;11 Hillsboro;Sunny and very warm;92;73;SSE;10;64%;2%;11 Hondo;Hot with sunshine;102;74;SE;10;52%;2%;11 Houston;Mostly sunny and hot;93;76;SSE;8;63%;2%;11 Houston (Hobby Airport);Warm with sunshine;92;76;S;10;65%;2%;11 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the p.m.;91;75;SSE;11;66%;2%;11 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Remaining very warm;94;74;SSE;3;69%;2%;11 Houston Clover;Sunny and very warm;91;76;S;8;69%;2%;11 Houston Hooks;Hot;93;75;SSE;5;66%;3%;11 Houston Hull;Record-tying heat;94;76;SSE;9;64%;2%;11 Houston Intercontinental;Warm;92;75;SSE;8;64%;2%;11 Huntsville;Sunny, hot and humid;94;75;SSE;6;58%;2%;11 Ingleside;Humid;90;79;SSE;14;71%;0%;11 Jacksonville;Sunshine, very warm;90;71;SSE;6;60%;26%;11 Jasper;Very warm and humid;91;70;SSE;6;65%;28%;11 Junction;Sunny and hot;103;76;SSE;11;39%;4%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Sunshine and hot;99;73;SE;8;55%;1%;11 Kerrville;Hot with sunshine;97;72;SSE;10;48%;2%;12 Killeen;Sunny and hot;96;75;SSE;11;57%;2%;11 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;12;59%;2%;11 Kingsville Nas;Hot, becoming breezy;99;76;SE;13;64%;0%;12 La Grange;Sunny and hot;95;76;SSE;7;59%;3%;11 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;8;55%;2%;11 Lancaster;Warm with sunshine;90;71;SSE;9;65%;4%;11 Laredo;Sunshine, very hot;106;78;SSE;10;38%;2%;12 Llano;Brilliant sunshine;103;76;SSE;8;43%;2%;11 Longview;Warmer with sunshine;90;69;ESE;6;62%;25%;11 Lubbock;Hot;101;65;WSW;12;15%;5%;11 Lufkin;Very warm and humid;93;73;SSE;6;64%;27%;11 Mcallen;Hot;98;76;SE;14;62%;0%;12 Mcgregor;Sunny and hot;95;74;SSE;12;62%;2%;11 Mckinney;Sunshine and warm;89;73;SSE;12;67%;2%;10 Mesquite;Lots of sun, warm;90;70;SSE;9;64%;4%;11 Midland;Hot;104;71;W;13;15%;6%;12 Midland Airpark;Hot;104;71;W;13;15%;6%;12 Midlothian;Sunny and very warm;91;70;SSE;9;67%;3%;11 Mineola;Sunny and very warm;89;70;SE;6;67%;26%;11 Mineral Wells;Hot, becoming breezy;96;73;SSE;11;52%;4%;11 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warm;85;67;ESE;8;65%;26%;11 Nacogdoches;Very warm;91;70;SE;7;66%;26%;11 New Braunfels;Sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;10;53%;1%;11 Odessa;Sunshine and hot;103;69;WSW;12;15%;6%;12 Orange;Partly sunny;90;76;S;6;59%;28%;11 Palacios;Humid;88;79;SSE;13;73%;2%;11 Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;89;71;SSE;7;63%;2%;11 Pampa;Breezy in the p.m.;97;67;S;14;29%;5%;11 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunshine and hot;96;63;SSE;11;39%;6%;11 Paris;Lots of sun, warm;85;68;SE;9;64%;26%;11 Pecos;Hot, becoming breezy;103;67;WNW;11;11%;6%;12 Perryton;Sunny and very warm;89;59;SSE;13;41%;6%;11 Plainview;Sizzling sunshine;101;60;SW;12;18%;5%;11 Pleasanton;Sunshine, very hot;103;74;SE;7;50%;1%;11 Port Aransas;Sunny and warm;85;79;SSE;13;80%;2%;12 Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;88;79;SSE;14;74%;0%;12 Port Lavaca;Sunny and warm;91;78;SSE;11;61%;2%;11 Randolph AFB;Hot with sunshine;98;72;SSE;9;60%;1%;11 Robstown;Hot, becoming breezy;98;77;SSE;13;64%;0%;12 Rockport;Sunny and warm;88;80;SSE;12;73%;0%;11 Rocksprings;Hot with sunshine;99;71;SSE;11;44%;4%;12 San Angelo;Hot;106;77;S;14;26%;4%;11 San Antonio;Record-breaking heat;101;74;SE;9;51%;1%;11 San Antonio Stinson;Hot;103;76;SE;8;53%;2%;11 San Marcos;Hot with sunshine;98;73;SSE;11;52%;2%;11 Seminole;Hot, becoming breezy;102;66;WSW;12;12%;5%;12 Sherman-Denison;Sunny and very warm;88;71;SE;12;63%;2%;11 Snyder;Hot with sunshine;102;69;SSW;11;25%;4%;11 Sonora;Sunshine and hot;101;74;SSE;12;37%;4%;12 Stephenville;Scorching sunshine;99;74;S;9;44%;27%;11 Sulphur Springs;Very warm and humid;87;71;SE;7;65%;3%;10 Sweetwater;Blazing sunshine;107;74;SSW;13;23%;2%;11 Temple;Hot;95;73;SSE;13;66%;2%;11 Terrell;Mostly sunny, humid;89;70;SSE;9;66%;2%;9 Tyler;Sunshine, very warm;91;72;SE;8;58%;26%;11 Uvalde;Sunshine and hot;103;74;SE;9;47%;3%;12 Vernon;Sunshine and hot;103;75;SE;9;39%;4%;11 Victoria;Record-breaking heat;98;76;SSE;11;59%;2%;11 Waco;Hot;95;74;SSE;13;61%;4%;11 Weslaco;Hot with sunshine;97;76;SE;11;60%;0%;12 Wharton;Very warm and humid;93;74;SSE;9;68%;2%;11 Wichita Falls;Warmer;96;73;SSE;13;52%;4%;11 Wink;Increasingly windy;103;65;WSW;14;9%;6%;12 Zapata;Sunshine, very hot;105;80;SE;7;47%;0%;12 _____