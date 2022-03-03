Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A warm breeze;76;59;S;17;59%;27%;3

Abilene Dyess;Breezy and warm;76;58;S;18;53%;27%;3

Alice;Breezy in the p.m.;81;60;SE;13;63%;7%;6

Alpine;Partly sunny, windy;78;50;SW;20;32%;0%;6

Amarillo;Windy, warm;81;47;S;25;39%;9%;5

Angleton;Fog in the morning;74;61;SE;11;70%;44%;3

Arlington;Partly sunny;73;62;S;11;60%;5%;3

Austin;Patchy morning fog;74;60;SSE;6;65%;4%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Fog in the morning;76;60;SSE;11;69%;27%;3

Bay;A shower in places;74;60;SE;11;75%;57%;3

Beaumont;Some sun, pleasant;74;58;SE;8;72%;25%;3

Beeville;Fog in the morning;79;62;SE;11;66%;6%;4

Borger;Windy and warm;82;53;S;22;34%;10%;5

Bowie;Partly sunny;73;56;S;13;58%;9%;2

Breckenridge;Clouds and sun, warm;78;61;S;11;57%;6%;3

Brenham;Patchy morning fog;74;60;SSE;8;71%;7%;3

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;75;57;S;11;58%;9%;3

Brownsville;Patchy morning fog;81;63;SSE;12;66%;6%;6

Brownwood;Periods of sun;76;57;SSE;12;65%;6%;3

Burnet;Fog in the morning;71;59;SSE;9;72%;28%;3

Canadian;Breezy and very warm;80;54;S;17;45%;13%;5

Castroville;Fog in the morning;80;59;SE;9;65%;5%;3

Childress;Increasingly windy;78;54;S;17;47%;13%;3

Cleburne;Partly sunny;73;58;S;13;69%;4%;3

College Station;Fog in the morning;75;61;SSE;11;66%;29%;3

Comanche;Partly sunny;73;56;S;11;69%;5%;3

Conroe;Fog in the morning;75;57;SE;9;67%;44%;3

Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;79;61;SSE;16;72%;6%;6

Corsicana;Partly sunny;73;60;SSE;10;65%;5%;2

Cotulla;Patchy morning fog;85;61;SE;12;54%;1%;3

Dalhart;Windy and warm;77;39;SW;21;28%;3%;5

Dallas Love;Periods of sun;73;59;SSE;13;60%;5%;3

Dallas Redbird;Breezy in the p.m.;73;60;SSE;13;58%;5%;2

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;73;60;SSE;16;57%;6%;3

Decatur;Partly sunny;72;58;S;11;65%;9%;3

Del Rio;Breezy;83;64;SE;17;58%;1%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Winds subsiding;80;61;SE;17;62%;0%;4

Denton;Partly sunny;72;60;S;12;64%;6%;2

Dryden;Clouds and sun, nice;80;50;SE;9;68%;4%;5

Dumas;Windy and warm;77;45;S;21;40%;6%;5

Edinburg;Breezy in the p.m.;84;60;SE;12;61%;9%;6

El Paso;Breezy in the p.m.;79;43;W;12;25%;0%;6

Ellington;Breezy in the p.m.;74;58;SSE;12;68%;44%;3

Falfurrias;Breezy in the p.m.;81;59;SE;12;68%;7%;5

Fort Hood;Periods of sun;72;60;SSE;12;69%;4%;3

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;73;61;SSE;12;59%;6%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the p.m.;74;60;S;15;59%;6%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;75;60;S;15;61%;6%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy in the p.m.;75;62;S;14;59%;5%;3

Fredericksburg;Patchy morning fog;72;55;SSE;11;71%;6%;3

Gainesville;Clouds and sun, mild;72;60;S;11;61%;41%;2

Galveston;Fog in the morning;69;62;SE;11;73%;26%;3

Gatesville;Partly sunny;73;60;SSE;10;67%;4%;3

Georgetown;Patchy morning fog;74;60;SSE;9;71%;4%;3

Giddings;Fog in the morning;72;57;SSE;8;70%;30%;3

Gilmer;Periods of sun;74;58;S;6;57%;6%;5

Graham;Partly sunny;76;60;SSE;11;61%;8%;2

Granbury;Periods of sun;74;60;SSE;11;65%;6%;2

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;72;62;S;11;60%;5%;3

Greenville;Partly sunny;72;59;S;10;61%;5%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;73;44;W;20;28%;0%;6

Hamilton;Periods of sun;74;60;SSE;12;67%;4%;3

Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;83;62;SSE;14;61%;5%;6

Hearne;Periods of sun;71;59;SSE;9;71%;7%;3

Hebbronville;Patchy morning fog;83;58;SE;11;59%;12%;6

Henderson;Clouds and sun, nice;74;57;S;7;58%;27%;5

Hereford;Windy and warm;80;40;SSW;23;43%;6%;5

Hillsboro;Breezy in the p.m.;74;59;SSE;12;63%;4%;2

Hondo;Patchy morning fog;78;59;SE;13;66%;5%;3

Houston;Patchy morning fog;72;60;SE;9;75%;44%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Fog in the morning;75;60;SSE;11;65%;44%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the p.m.;72;61;SSE;12;67%;44%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog in the morning;74;60;SE;7;69%;44%;4

Houston Clover;Fog in the morning;72;60;SE;10;69%;44%;3

Houston Hooks;Fog in the morning;76;59;SSE;8;65%;44%;3

Houston Hull;Fog in the morning;76;61;SSE;11;65%;28%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Patchy morning fog;75;59;SSE;10;62%;44%;3

Huntsville;Clouds and sun, warm;74;61;SSE;7;64%;26%;3

Ingleside;Breezy in the p.m.;76;63;SSE;11;76%;7%;6

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;72;57;S;7;61%;27%;4

Jasper;Partly sunny;73;50;SSE;6;67%;3%;5

Junction;Breezy in the p.m.;75;56;SSE;13;62%;28%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Patchy morning fog;79;58;SSE;10;64%;5%;3

Kerrville;Fog in the morning;73;57;SSE;10;75%;28%;3

Killeen;Periods of sun;72;60;SSE;12;69%;4%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;73;60;SSE;13;68%;4%;3

Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;80;60;SE;14;65%;6%;6

La Grange;Fog in the morning;74;58;SSE;8;75%;30%;3

Lago Vista;Patchy morning fog;73;60;SSE;9;70%;5%;3

Lancaster;Partly sunny;72;59;S;10;62%;5%;2

Laredo;Breezy in the p.m.;86;60;SE;14;62%;3%;5

Llano;Patchy morning fog;73;57;SSE;10;69%;6%;3

Longview;Clouds and sunshine;74;58;S;7;58%;27%;5

Lubbock;Windy with some sun;77;50;S;26;50%;30%;5

Lufkin;Clouds and sun;76;57;SSE;8;60%;27%;5

Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;83;63;SE;14;60%;10%;5

Mcgregor;Breezy;75;60;SSE;13;66%;4%;2

Mckinney;Breezy;74;59;S;14;60%;6%;3

Mesquite;Partly sunny;73;59;SSE;10;63%;5%;2

Midland;Clearing and windy;79;53;S;21;50%;5%;5

Midland Airpark;Clearing and windy;79;53;S;21;50%;5%;5

Midlothian;Periods of sun;73;60;SSE;11;67%;4%;2

Mineola;Clouds and sun, mild;73;60;S;6;60%;7%;3

Mineral Wells;Breezy, not as warm;74;57;SSE;15;59%;7%;2

Mount Pleasant;Sun and clouds, mild;73;60;S;8;55%;27%;5

Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun, mild;75;54;SSE;7;63%;27%;4

New Braunfels;Patchy morning fog;80;58;SSE;10;67%;4%;3

Odessa;Windy and very warm;80;51;S;19;51%;5%;6

Orange;Partly sunny;76;59;SE;7;66%;3%;6

Palacios;A shower in spots;74;60;SE;13;75%;57%;3

Palestine;Periods of sun, nice;73;58;SSE;7;63%;6%;3

Pampa;Windy and warm;80;53;S;22;37%;13%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Windy and warm;80;51;S;22;35%;11%;5

Paris;Clouds and sun, mild;73;59;S;10;55%;10%;4

Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;83;44;WSW;20;47%;4%;6

Perryton;Clouds and sun, warm;78;50;S;19;42%;8%;5

Plainview;Partly sunny, windy;73;44;S;24;56%;9%;5

Pleasanton;Fog in the morning;84;60;SE;9;60%;5%;3

Port Aransas;Patchy morning fog;69;60;SE;11;88%;8%;6

Port Isabel;Fog in the morning;77;63;SSE;13;72%;6%;6

Port Lavaca;A shower in places;73;62;SE;12;72%;58%;5

Randolph AFB;Fog in the morning;77;58;SSE;11;67%;5%;3

Robstown;Breezy in the p.m.;82;64;SSE;14;67%;6%;5

Rockport;Fog in the morning;72;60;SE;11;80%;7%;3

Rocksprings;Breezy;70;56;SSE;15;78%;26%;3

San Angelo;Partly sunny, breezy;78;59;S;16;55%;3%;4

San Antonio;Patchy morning fog;80;59;SE;9;68%;5%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Fog in the morning;79;62;SSE;10;62%;5%;3

San Marcos;Patchy morning fog;77;58;SSE;10;64%;27%;3

Seminole;Windy and warm;78;45;S;24;54%;5%;5

Sherman-Denison;Breezy in the p.m.;73;59;S;14;56%;27%;3

Snyder;Periods of sun;74;56;S;14;69%;27%;4

Sonora;Breezy in the p.m.;73;54;SSE;15;74%;26%;3

Stephenville;Not as warm;74;56;S;12;61%;6%;3

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;73;62;S;8;56%;9%;4

Sweetwater;Clouds and sun, warm;76;59;S;14;59%;27%;4

Temple;Breezy;73;60;S;14;71%;4%;3

Terrell;Partly sunny;72;60;SSE;10;67%;4%;3

Tyler;Partly sunny;73;59;S;8;58%;6%;4

Uvalde;Patchy morning fog;80;55;SE;9;68%;26%;3

Vernon;Breezy in the p.m.;78;59;S;14;50%;4%;3

Victoria;Breezy in the p.m.;78;60;SE;13;71%;7%;3

Waco;Partly sunny;74;60;SSE;14;66%;4%;2

Weslaco;Fog in the morning;84;62;SE;12;58%;8%;6

Wharton;A shower in places;74;59;SE;10;75%;55%;3

Wichita Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;75;57;S;14;54%;8%;3

Wink;Windy and very warm;81;46;S;19;42%;4%;6

Zapata;Fog in the morning;89;62;SE;11;55%;5%;5

