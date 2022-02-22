TX Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A bit of ice;28;22;ENE;14;60%;87%;1 Abilene Dyess;A bit of ice;28;20;ENE;13;54%;86%;1 Alice;A t-storm around;79;58;SE;15;74%;50%;2 Alpine;Partly sunny;69;48;S;9;31%;0%;5 Amarillo;Very cold;28;11;SE;11;39%;10%;5 Angleton;A stray thunderstorm;75;60;SSE;10;82%;52%;1 Arlington;A bit of ice;34;29;N;12;57%;99%;1 Austin;Rain and drizzle;50;36;N;9;68%;98%;1 Austin Bergstrom;Rain and drizzle;52;38;NNE;16;74%;95%;1 Bay;A stray thunderstorm;75;57;SSE;10;85%;52%;1 Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;77;66;SSE;8;74%;51%;1 Beeville;A stray thunderstorm;72;49;NE;10;93%;57%;1 Borger;Very cold;29;11;ESE;9;34%;25%;4 Bowie;A bit of ice;27;22;NNE;13;73%;98%;1 Breckenridge;A bit of ice;28;21;NNE;9;52%;86%;1 Brenham;A stray thunderstorm;64;41;N;10;75%;91%;1 Bridgeport;Icy mix, very cold;30;23;NNE;11;70%;99%;1 Brownsville;Very warm and humid;83;68;SE;14;74%;44%;2 Brownwood;A little a.m. rain;35;27;NE;11;50%;93%;1 Burnet;Rain and drizzle;44;32;NNE;9;55%;97%;1 Canadian;Very cold;27;8;E;9;40%;25%;3 Castroville;Cooler;68;45;NE;11;55%;82%;1 Childress;Very cold;28;16;NE;13;35%;58%;1 Cleburne;A bit of ice;32;27;N;14;71%;99%;1 College Station;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;41;N;14;83%;94%;1 Comanche;A little a.m. rain;34;25;NE;10;56%;93%;1 Conroe;A t-storm in spots;66;47;N;8;73%;84%;1 Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;75;59;SE;16;85%;47%;2 Corsicana;Rain and drizzle;39;31;N;12;73%;98%;1 Cotulla;Cooler;76;52;ENE;14;57%;66%;2 Dalhart;Very cold;32;11;E;13;36%;30%;5 Dallas Love;Rain and sleet;34;29;NNE;14;65%;99%;1 Dallas Redbird;Rain and sleet;34;29;NNE;16;64%;98%;1 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Rain and sleet;33;29;NNE;18;60%;99%;1 Decatur;Icy mix, quite cold;29;24;NNE;10;66%;98%;1 Del Rio;Cooler;67;54;ESE;10;62%;66%;1 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cooler;64;48;ESE;13;69%;66%;2 Denton;Icy mix, very cold;30;26;NNE;14;69%;98%;1 Dryden;Low clouds;53;44;ENE;10;62%;32%;1 Dumas;Very cold;27;7;SE;9;45%;25%;5 Edinburg;Breezy, warm, humid;86;60;SE;15;68%;32%;4 El Paso;Breezy in the p.m.;75;41;W;13;20%;1%;5 Ellington;A t-storm in spots;72;58;SSE;11;88%;56%;1 Falfurrias;Very warm;81;58;ENE;9;73%;44%;3 Fort Hood;Rain and drizzle;40;31;NNE;14;70%;94%;1 Fort Worth;A bit of ice;32;28;N;13;58%;99%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;A bit of ice;31;28;NNE;17;62%;98%;1 Fort Worth Nas;Rain and sleet;35;29;NNE;16;59%;97%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;Rain and sleet;33;27;NNE;15;65%;98%;1 Fredericksburg;A shower in the a.m.;46;31;NE;9;72%;86%;1 Gainesville;Icy mix, very cold;29;24;NNE;11;58%;98%;1 Galveston;A stray thunderstorm;71;63;SSE;10;86%;51%;1 Gatesville;A little p.m. snow;38;29;NNE;11;68%;98%;1 Georgetown;Rain and drizzle;46;32;NNE;11;62%;97%;1 Giddings;Rain and drizzle;59;37;N;10;60%;96%;1 Gilmer;Rain and drizzle;46;37;NNE;7;64%;97%;1 Graham;A bit of ice;26;21;NNE;9;61%;98%;1 Granbury;A bit of ice;33;27;NNE;11;62%;94%;1 Grand Prairie;A bit of ice;34;29;N;11;57%;99%;1 Greenville;Icy mix, quite cold;32;27;N;11;74%;99%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;56;35;SW;27;39%;0%;5 Hamilton;A little p.m. snow;36;28;NNE;12;63%;99%;1 Harlingen;Breezy, warm, humid;85;63;SSE;20;72%;29%;3 Hearne;Rain and drizzle;54;37;N;10;68%;98%;1 Hebbronville;More clouds than sun;82;57;E;10;65%;28%;3 Henderson;Rain and drizzle;52;40;NNE;7;53%;98%;1 Hereford;Quite cold;32;15;SE;9;44%;14%;3 Hillsboro;A little p.m. snow;38;31;N;13;63%;98%;1 Hondo;Cooler;64;47;ENE;15;64%;82%;1 Houston;A t-storm in spots;71;56;N;6;77%;55%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;72;59;SSE;11;88%;56%;1 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;70;59;SSE;12;90%;55%;1 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A stray thunderstorm;73;58;SSE;7;84%;55%;1 Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;73;61;SSE;9;86%;55%;1 Houston Hooks;A stray thunderstorm;69;52;S;8;84%;80%;1 Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;73;57;SSE;10;78%;57%;1 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;69;54;SSE;10;86%;58%;1 Huntsville;A stray thunderstorm;61;45;N;7;70%;90%;1 Ingleside;A t-storm around;73;56;SE;12;86%;46%;2 Jacksonville;Rain and drizzle;49;37;NNE;7;68%;99%;1 Jasper;A stray thunderstorm;69;55;NE;6;74%;92%;1 Junction;A little a.m. rain;45;35;ENE;12;63%;76%;1 Kellyusa Airport;Rain and drizzle;64;44;NE;14;62%;94%;1 Kerrville;Cooler;51;35;NE;9;68%;88%;1 Killeen;Rain and drizzle;40;31;NNE;14;70%;94%;1 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Rain and drizzle;39;32;NNE;14;71%;94%;1 Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;80;62;SE;15;75%;48%;2 La Grange;Rain and drizzle;64;40;N;9;64%;95%;1 Lago Vista;Rain and drizzle;45;34;NNE;11;71%;97%;1 Lancaster;Rain\/sleet shower;33;29;N;11;61%;99%;1 Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;SE;10;59%;9%;6 Llano;A shower in the a.m.;45;31;NE;9;61%;94%;1 Longview;Rain and drizzle;50;38;NNE;7;53%;98%;1 Lubbock;Cloudy and very cold;29;19;ESE;12;43%;83%;1 Lufkin;A t-storm in spots;63;49;WNW;8;92%;90%;1 Mcallen;Breezy, warm, humid;87;62;SSE;18;67%;19%;5 Mcgregor;Rain and drizzle;39;30;NNE;15;74%;97%;1 Mckinney;Rain and sleet;33;28;NNE;16;59%;99%;1 Mesquite;A bit of ice;33;29;N;11;62%;99%;1 Midland;Very cold;36;31;NE;15;51%;10%;1 Midland Airpark;Very cold;36;31;NE;15;51%;10%;1 Midlothian;Rain and sleet;35;29;NNE;14;79%;98%;1 Mineola;Rain and drizzle;42;34;N;8;67%;98%;1 Mineral Wells;Icy mix;31;24;NNE;15;61%;100%;1 Mount Pleasant;Rain and drizzle;42;36;N;8;64%;99%;1 Nacogdoches;A stray thunderstorm;58;43;NNE;8;59%;90%;1 New Braunfels;Rain and drizzle;60;39;NNE;15;52%;94%;1 Odessa;Much colder;36;30;E;13;53%;5%;1 Orange;A t-storm in spots;79;67;SE;8;68%;53%;1 Palacios;A t-storm in spots;73;55;SE;13;86%;51%;1 Palestine;Rain and drizzle;51;36;N;8;65%;97%;1 Pampa;Very cold;26;10;ESE;11;36%;24%;5 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Very cold;30;11;ENE;11;35%;25%;3 Paris;Very cold with rain;34;30;N;10;66%;99%;1 Pecos;Sunny intervals;51;32;E;11;51%;2%;4 Perryton;Quite cold;27;7;E;10;43%;26%;4 Plainview;Very cold;25;11;ESE;10;55%;15%;2 Pleasanton;Cooler;70;44;NE;11;46%;82%;1 Port Aransas;A t-storm around;67;53;NE;11;98%;45%;1 Port Isabel;Humid;77;67;SE;13;88%;6%;3 Port Lavaca;A stray thunderstorm;71;53;N;11;84%;51%;1 Randolph AFB;Rain and drizzle;59;40;NE;14;70%;97%;1 Robstown;A t-storm around;79;61;SE;14;80%;49%;1 Rockport;A t-storm around;68;52;NE;10;97%;47%;1 Rocksprings;A little a.m. rain;55;37;ENE;13;66%;73%;1 San Angelo;A little a.m. rain;37;29;ENE;14;57%;83%;1 San Antonio;Rain and drizzle;65;42;NNE;12;59%;93%;1 San Antonio Stinson;Rain and drizzle;67;47;NE;13;55%;93%;1 San Marcos;Rain and drizzle;57;37;NNE;15;58%;94%;1 Seminole;Cloudy and colder;38;26;ESE;12;51%;4%;1 Sherman-Denison;Morning icy mix;31;27;NNE;14;68%;97%;1 Snyder;A bit of ice;25;19;ENE;12;55%;94%;1 Sonora;A little a.m. rain;47;36;ENE;13;56%;89%;1 Stephenville;A bit of ice;31;25;NNE;12;66%;98%;1 Sulphur Springs;Rain and sleet;38;33;NNE;9;70%;98%;1 Sweetwater;A bit of ice;27;21;ENE;11;65%;86%;1 Temple;Rain and drizzle;41;31;N;16;75%;97%;1 Terrell;Rain and sleet;35;30;N;11;71%;98%;1 Tyler;Rain and drizzle;48;38;NNE;9;59%;97%;1 Uvalde;Cooler;67;48;ENE;10;54%;66%;1 Vernon;A bit of ice;28;20;NE;13;44%;94%;1 Victoria;A stray thunderstorm;71;46;NNE;11;79%;55%;1 Waco;Rain and drizzle;40;30;N;16;66%;97%;1 Weslaco;Breezy, warm, humid;85;62;SE;14;66%;31%;6 Wharton;A stray thunderstorm;70;50;N;9;82%;56%;1 Wichita Falls;Morning icy mix;25;21;NE;13;68%;96%;1 Wink;Breezy and colder;46;34;E;16;44%;2%;2 Zapata;Very warm;89;60;ENE;8;60%;13%;3 _____