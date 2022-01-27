TX Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Plenty of sun;52;32;SW;8;50%;1%;4 Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sun;51;29;SW;7;44%;1%;4 Alice;Rain at times;58;33;NW;14;57%;91%;2 Alpine;Sunny;46;25;ESE;10;44%;2%;4 Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;50;24;WSW;10;50%;2%;4 Angleton;Turning sunny, cool;58;32;NNW;11;48%;14%;4 Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;53;33;WSW;10;39%;0%;4 Austin;Cooler;56;34;NW;9;40%;5%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Breezy and cooler;57;30;NW;15;42%;7%;4 Bay;Clouds, then sun;57;31;N;12;53%;25%;4 Beaumont;Turning sunny, cool;57;33;NNW;9;51%;6%;4 Beeville;A little a.m. rain;61;33;NE;10;46%;55%;2 Borger;Plenty of sun;54;27;WSW;9;42%;2%;3 Bowie;Sunny, but cool;52;28;WSW;7;47%;1%;4 Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;54;28;SSW;6;52%;1%;4 Brenham;Clouds, then sun;56;32;N;10;43%;6%;4 Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;52;27;W;7;49%;1%;4 Brownsville;Rain, cooler;61;41;NW;15;73%;97%;1 Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;54;21;WSW;9;46%;1%;4 Burnet;Cooler;53;30;NNW;10;39%;4%;4 Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;52;21;W;8;50%;2%;3 Castroville;Rain and drizzle;61;31;NE;9;35%;60%;4 Childress;Plenty of sunshine;52;28;W;9;45%;2%;4 Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;53;31;W;11;45%;0%;4 College Station;Breezy;57;33;NW;15;43%;5%;4 Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;WSW;9;46%;2%;4 Conroe;Clearing;55;30;NNW;9;46%;6%;4 Corpus Christi;Rain, breezy;59;34;N;18;58%;91%;2 Corsicana;Plenty of sun;53;31;W;11;43%;2%;4 Cotulla;Rain and drizzle;61;34;WNW;11;47%;61%;4 Dalhart;Sunny and warmer;51;19;W;10;42%;0%;3 Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;52;33;NW;10;44%;0%;4 Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;51;34;WNW;11;42%;0%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;53;33;WNW;12;42%;0%;4 Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;52;30;WSW;7;49%;1%;4 Del Rio;A little a.m. rain;63;34;NNE;11;44%;63%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A little a.m. rain;59;29;NNE;12;46%;63%;4 Denton;Abundant sunshine;53;29;WSW;10;44%;0%;4 Dryden;Bit of rain, snow;52;27;NNW;9;46%;60%;4 Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;49;22;W;10;50%;0%;3 Edinburg;Periods of rain;55;37;WNW;13;71%;92%;1 El Paso;Sunny and cooler;53;29;E;8;31%;0%;4 Ellington;Breezy and cool;57;35;NNW;14;46%;8%;4 Falfurrias;Periods of rain;53;30;NW;9;64%;91%;1 Fort Hood;Abundant sunshine;54;33;NW;12;43%;3%;4 Fort Worth;Plenty of sun;54;32;WSW;10;39%;0%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sun;53;31;WNW;11;44%;0%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sun;55;32;WNW;11;43%;0%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sun;54;31;WNW;10;43%;0%;4 Fredericksburg;Cooler;53;25;NNW;11;43%;6%;4 Gainesville;Sunny;52;27;WSW;9;44%;0%;4 Galveston;Breezy;58;44;NNW;17;49%;13%;4 Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;53;28;WNW;9;46%;2%;4 Georgetown;Sunny and cooler;55;32;NNW;11;38%;4%;4 Giddings;Turning sunny;55;31;NNE;10;41%;6%;4 Gilmer;Sunny;52;28;WNW;8;42%;2%;4 Graham;Plenty of sunshine;52;24;SSW;7;54%;1%;4 Granbury;Plenty of sun;54;29;WSW;9;48%;0%;4 Grand Prairie;Plenty of sun;53;33;WSW;10;39%;0%;4 Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;53;27;W;11;43%;0%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;41;29;ENE;22;56%;0%;4 Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;53;31;W;10;47%;1%;4 Harlingen;Rain, windy, cooler;57;38;NW;19;72%;92%;1 Hearne;Plenty of sun;54;30;NNW;11;43%;4%;4 Hebbronville;Periods of rain;55;31;WNW;12;62%;91%;1 Henderson;Sunny;53;27;NW;8;42%;2%;4 Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;49;19;WSW;9;53%;2%;4 Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;53;31;WNW;12;45%;2%;4 Hondo;Rain and drizzle;59;28;N;14;47%;60%;4 Houston;Turning sunny, cool;56;35;N;11;44%;7%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Clearing and breezy;59;38;NNW;15;42%;7%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Clearing and breezy;56;39;NNW;15;43%;8%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Clearing;58;34;NNW;11;47%;9%;4 Houston Clover;Turning sunny, cool;58;35;NNW;12;46%;10%;4 Houston Hooks;Clearing;56;32;NNW;11;46%;6%;4 Houston Hull;Breezy;59;35;N;14;43%;9%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Clearing and breezy;57;35;NNW;14;45%;6%;4 Huntsville;Clouds, then sun;55;33;NNW;9;44%;5%;4 Ingleside;Rain and drizzle;60;37;N;16;54%;77%;2 Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;52;33;NW;8;42%;2%;4 Jasper;Turning sunny;53;27;NNW;9;54%;4%;4 Junction;Sunny and cooler;55;22;N;11;43%;4%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Breezy in the a.m.;58;30;N;13;43%;26%;4 Kerrville;Cooler;54;24;NNW;10;41%;26%;4 Killeen;Abundant sunshine;54;33;NW;12;43%;3%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Abundant sunshine;54;32;NW;12;46%;3%;4 Kingsville Nas;Periods of rain;60;33;NW;15;60%;91%;1 La Grange;Decreasing clouds;56;31;NNE;10;41%;6%;4 Lago Vista;Cooler;55;33;NNW;11;45%;4%;4 Lancaster;Plenty of sun;51;32;W;10;42%;1%;4 Laredo;Rain and drizzle;55;34;W;9;58%;71%;1 Llano;Turning sunny;54;27;WNW;10;44%;4%;4 Longview;Sunshine;53;28;WNW;8;41%;2%;4 Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;49;20;W;7;50%;2%;4 Lufkin;Clearing;56;29;NW;10;47%;3%;4 Mcallen;Rain at times;55;39;NW;16;78%;97%;1 Mcgregor;Breezy in the a.m.;54;30;NW;13;45%;2%;4 Mckinney;Plenty of sun;53;28;NW;10;42%;0%;4 Mesquite;Plenty of sun;52;31;W;10;41%;1%;4 Midland;Plenty of sunshine;50;27;WSW;6;42%;1%;4 Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;50;27;WSW;6;42%;1%;4 Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;52;32;WNW;10;49%;0%;4 Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;53;28;WSW;9;42%;1%;4 Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;54;27;W;9;43%;1%;4 Mount Pleasant;Sunny;52;29;W;10;41%;1%;4 Nacogdoches;Clearing;53;26;NW;10;45%;2%;4 New Braunfels;Breezy;59;31;N;13;37%;11%;4 Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;51;24;WSW;7;45%;1%;4 Orange;Partly sunny;57;32;N;7;50%;5%;4 Palacios;A little a.m. rain;58;34;N;17;53%;55%;4 Palestine;Plenty of sunshine;52;29;NW;10;44%;2%;4 Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;51;28;W;11;48%;0%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny and milder;53;24;SW;10;44%;2%;3 Paris;Sunny;50;27;WSW;10;48%;0%;4 Pecos;Sunshine;50;18;SSW;5;46%;1%;4 Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;50;23;W;10;49%;0%;3 Plainview;Plenty of sun;47;19;W;8;57%;2%;4 Pleasanton;Rain and drizzle;61;30;ENE;8;33%;60%;4 Port Aransas;Rain and drizzle;58;46;NNE;18;60%;79%;2 Port Isabel;Occasional rain;61;49;NW;21;69%;92%;1 Port Lavaca;A little a.m. rain;59;38;N;15;49%;56%;4 Randolph AFB;Cooler;56;31;NNW;14;44%;11%;4 Robstown;Periods of rain;61;35;NNW;15;58%;91%;2 Rockport;Rain and drizzle;59;41;NNE;15;51%;69%;2 Rocksprings;A little a.m. rain;54;29;ENE;12;44%;63%;4 San Angelo;Sunny;54;26;WSW;9;42%;1%;4 San Antonio;Turning sunny;59;30;NE;10;37%;26%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Breezy in the a.m.;61;33;NNW;12;40%;26%;4 San Marcos;Breezy and cooler;57;30;N;14;38%;10%;4 Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;50;23;WSW;6;47%;2%;4 Sherman-Denison;Sunshine;52;31;WSW;10;46%;0%;4 Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;52;26;WSW;7;47%;1%;4 Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;54;21;NNE;11;45%;2%;4 Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;53;30;W;9;47%;0%;4 Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sun;51;31;WSW;10;45%;0%;4 Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;53;31;SW;8;48%;1%;4 Temple;Sunny and breezy;54;29;NW;14;47%;3%;4 Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;52;28;WNW;10;44%;1%;4 Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;53;31;WNW;10;39%;2%;4 Uvalde;Rain and drizzle;61;30;NE;8;38%;60%;4 Vernon;Plenty of sun;52;24;SW;7;54%;2%;4 Victoria;A little a.m. rain;59;31;NNE;13;48%;55%;4 Waco;Plenty of sunshine;55;29;NW;13;42%;2%;4 Weslaco;Periods of rain;57;39;WNW;14;71%;97%;1 Wharton;Turning sunny, cool;56;31;N;11;51%;16%;4 Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;52;28;SW;7;50%;1%;4 Wink;Sunny and chilly;50;20;WSW;5;41%;1%;4 Zapata;Periods of rain;56;36;WNW;10;61%;92%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather