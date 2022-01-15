Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and warmer;65;32;NW;7;28%;0%;3

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and warmer;64;28;NNW;7;25%;0%;3

Alice;Mostly sunny;66;34;S;7;24%;0%;4

Alpine;Warmer;61;32;SW;12;18%;0%;4

Amarillo;Sunny and warmer;61;22;NE;8;31%;0%;3

Angleton;Mostly sunny, cool;59;34;SW;11;48%;1%;4

Arlington;Sunny and warmer;53;32;SSE;6;39%;0%;3

Austin;Sunny and warmer;61;37;N;4;36%;1%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and warmer;62;33;SW;8;37%;1%;4

Bay;Mostly sunny;58;34;SW;10;50%;0%;4

Beaumont;Partly sunny;57;34;W;9;50%;2%;4

Beeville;Mostly sunny;66;38;S;7;22%;0%;4

Borger;Sunny and warmer;61;25;NNE;7;31%;2%;3

Bowie;Sunny and milder;54;27;N;4;44%;0%;3

Breckenridge;Sunny and milder;60;28;E;6;37%;0%;3

Brenham;Plenty of sunshine;54;34;SSW;9;44%;0%;4

Bridgeport;Sunny and warmer;55;27;N;3;46%;0%;3

Brownsville;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;SSE;9;26%;0%;4

Brownwood;Sunny and warmer;58;24;SW;6;39%;0%;3

Burnet;Sunny and warmer;55;31;SSW;6;33%;1%;4

Canadian;Sunny and warmer;58;13;NNE;6;46%;2%;3

Castroville;Sunny and milder;65;35;SW;7;25%;0%;4

Childress;Sunny and warmer;60;26;N;5;29%;0%;3

Cleburne;Sunny and warmer;54;30;SSE;8;42%;0%;3

College Station;Sunny and warmer;56;34;SSW;9;47%;0%;4

Comanche;Sunny and warmer;58;32;SW;7;37%;0%;3

Conroe;Mostly sunny, cool;55;31;WSW;9;51%;1%;4

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;64;34;S;10;33%;0%;4

Corsicana;Sunny and warmer;52;31;S;8;45%;0%;3

Cotulla;Plenty of sunshine;69;35;S;5;19%;0%;4

Dalhart;Sunny and warmer;59;20;NNE;11;23%;0%;3

Dallas Love;Sunny, but cool;51;31;NE;6;47%;0%;3

Dallas Redbird;Sunny, but cool;53;34;E;8;44%;0%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and warmer;53;34;NNE;8;44%;0%;3

Decatur;Sunny, but cool;51;32;E;5;46%;0%;3

Del Rio;Plenty of sunshine;68;34;SE;4;25%;0%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and milder;67;31;SE;5;23%;0%;4

Denton;Sunny, but cool;52;28;ESE;6;43%;0%;3

Dryden;Milder;66;33;WSW;12;22%;0%;4

Dumas;Sunny and warmer;59;20;NE;10;35%;0%;3

Edinburg;Plenty of sunshine;62;36;SSE;8;22%;0%;4

El Paso;Mostly sunny;58;30;NW;5;32%;0%;4

Ellington;Breezy in the a.m.;55;35;SW;12;49%;1%;4

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;64;31;S;7;23%;0%;4

Fort Hood;Sunny and milder;60;34;SSW;6;36%;1%;4

Fort Worth;Sunny and warmer;53;32;SE;6;38%;0%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and warmer;55;32;NNE;7;43%;0%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and warmer;56;33;NE;6;40%;0%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and warmer;56;30;ENE;6;41%;0%;3

Fredericksburg;Sunny and milder;60;28;SW;7;30%;1%;4

Gainesville;Sunny and warmer;52;28;NW;6;48%;0%;3

Galveston;Windy in the morning;56;47;W;15;54%;1%;4

Gatesville;Sunny and warmer;55;28;S;6;38%;0%;3

Georgetown;Sunny and warmer;56;32;SSW;7;38%;1%;4

Giddings;Sunny and warmer;57;33;SSW;7;41%;0%;4

Gilmer;Turning sunny, cool;51;30;WNW;7;55%;0%;3

Graham;Sunny and milder;59;25;E;5;47%;0%;3

Granbury;Sunny and milder;57;26;ESE;6;49%;0%;3

Grand Prairie;Sunny, but cool;51;32;SSE;6;39%;0%;3

Greenville;Sunny, but cool;50;29;WNW;8;47%;0%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, milder;57;35;WNW;30;24%;0%;4

Hamilton;Sunny and warmer;55;29;SSW;6;41%;0%;3

Harlingen;Plenty of sunshine;63;36;SSE;9;29%;0%;4

Hearne;Sunny and warmer;55;32;S;7;47%;2%;4

Hebbronville;Plenty of sun;64;36;S;6;19%;0%;4

Henderson;Turning sunny, cool;52;30;WNW;8;51%;0%;3

Hereford;Sunny and warmer;62;19;NE;8;39%;0%;3

Hillsboro;Sunny and warmer;53;29;SSE;8;43%;0%;3

Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;63;30;W;7;27%;0%;4

Houston;Mostly sunny;55;36;WSW;9;46%;1%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy in the a.m.;57;37;SW;13;46%;1%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the a.m.;55;41;SW;13;49%;1%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;57;35;SW;8;51%;1%;4

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, cool;57;36;SW;10;49%;1%;4

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;57;33;SW;9;50%;1%;4

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;57;35;SW;11;46%;0%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;54;34;SW;10;49%;1%;4

Huntsville;Sunny and warmer;52;34;SW;7;49%;0%;4

Ingleside;Mostly sunny;62;40;S;9;37%;0%;4

Jacksonville;Turning sunny, cool;50;34;W;7;49%;0%;3

Jasper;Partly sunny, cool;53;31;W;9;58%;0%;4

Junction;Sunny and milder;65;24;WSW;6;29%;1%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and warmer;62;33;WSW;6;29%;0%;4

Kerrville;Sunny and milder;61;27;SW;7;33%;1%;4

Killeen;Sunny and milder;60;34;SSW;6;36%;1%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and milder;59;33;SSW;7;39%;1%;4

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;66;34;S;8;27%;0%;4

La Grange;Plenty of sun;55;33;S;7;37%;0%;4

Lago Vista;Sunny and warmer;60;36;SW;5;39%;1%;4

Lancaster;Sunny, but chilly;49;31;SSE;7;43%;0%;3

Laredo;Plenty of sunshine;68;36;SSE;5;22%;0%;4

Llano;Sunny and warmer;59;26;SW;6;34%;1%;4

Longview;Turning sunny, cool;52;31;WNW;7;50%;0%;3

Lubbock;Sunny and warmer;64;24;NNE;11;31%;0%;3

Lufkin;Turning sunny;53;30;N;8;54%;0%;3

Mcallen;Plenty of sun;65;38;SSE;7;27%;0%;4

Mcgregor;Sunny and warmer;57;29;SSW;7;43%;0%;3

Mckinney;Sunny, but cool;52;27;WNW;7;48%;0%;3

Mesquite;Sunny, but chilly;50;31;SSE;7;43%;0%;3

Midland;Mostly sunny, warmer;66;32;N;11;19%;0%;4

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warmer;66;32;N;11;19%;0%;4

Midlothian;Sunny, but cool;54;31;E;6;48%;0%;3

Mineola;Turning sunny, cool;51;28;WNW;7;50%;0%;3

Mineral Wells;Sunny and warmer;56;27;NE;6;39%;0%;3

Mount Pleasant;Turning sunny;49;31;WNW;8;51%;0%;3

Nacogdoches;Turning sunny;52;26;WNW;8;51%;0%;3

New Braunfels;Sunny and milder;62;35;SW;9;30%;1%;4

Odessa;Milder;61;30;WNW;12;26%;0%;4

Orange;Partly sunny;55;34;WNW;8;44%;2%;4

Palacios;Breezy in the a.m.;58;38;SW;12;50%;0%;4

Palestine;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;28;SW;8;50%;0%;3

Pampa;Sunny and warmer;58;24;NNE;10;31%;0%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and warmer;61;21;N;8;27%;2%;3

Paris;Partly sunny, chilly;49;29;WNW;9;53%;0%;3

Pecos;Milder;65;26;W;12;38%;0%;4

Perryton;Sunny and milder;55;17;NNE;10;44%;0%;3

Plainview;Sunny and milder;56;17;NE;10;48%;0%;3

Pleasanton;Plenty of sun;65;34;SSW;6;25%;0%;4

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;61;53;SSW;10;37%;0%;4

Port Isabel;Breezy in the a.m.;62;47;SSW;12;30%;0%;4

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;60;43;S;11;37%;0%;4

Randolph AFB;Sunny and warmer;61;34;WSW;7;32%;0%;4

Robstown;Mostly sunny;67;36;S;8;30%;0%;4

Rockport;Mostly sunny;62;44;SSW;9;37%;0%;4

Rocksprings;Sunny and milder;61;33;SSW;8;30%;0%;4

San Angelo;Sunny and warmer;67;29;SW;8;27%;0%;4

San Antonio;Sunny and milder;63;36;SW;7;26%;0%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and warmer;63;36;WSW;5;28%;1%;4

San Marcos;Sunny and warmer;58;33;SW;9;30%;1%;4

Seminole;Sunny and warmer;65;27;NNE;11;33%;1%;3

Sherman-Denison;Sunny and warmer;51;32;WNW;6;53%;0%;3

Snyder;Sunny and warmer;65;31;N;10;30%;0%;3

Sonora;Sunny and milder;64;26;SSW;8;33%;1%;4

Stephenville;Sunny and warmer;57;28;W;5;39%;0%;3

Sulphur Springs;Turning sunny, cool;52;32;WNW;8;57%;0%;3

Sweetwater;Sunny and warmer;66;33;W;11;26%;0%;3

Temple;Sunny and warmer;58;27;SSW;8;43%;1%;4

Terrell;Sunny, but cool;51;27;S;7;45%;0%;3

Tyler;Warmer;52;32;WNW;8;50%;0%;3

Uvalde;Plenty of sunshine;63;33;WSW;6;28%;0%;4

Vernon;Sunny and milder;58;26;NNE;6;36%;0%;3

Victoria;Mostly sunny;61;36;S;9;36%;0%;4

Waco;Sunny and warmer;59;29;S;8;41%;0%;3

Weslaco;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;SSE;8;24%;0%;4

Wharton;Mostly sunny, cool;57;34;S;10;48%;0%;4

Wichita Falls;Sunny and milder;57;29;N;4;40%;0%;3

Wink;Warmer;65;28;NNW;10;20%;0%;4

Zapata;Sunshine;68;36;SSE;5;21%;0%;4

