TX Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;51;34;S;7;36%;23%;1

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;51;32;SSW;6;32%;23%;2

Alice;Partly sunny;62;49;NNE;7;41%;19%;2

Alpine;Mostly cloudy;55;39;SW;7;38%;0%;3

Amarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;56;25;WSW;15;41%;2%;3

Angleton;Partial sunshine;59;46;NNE;8;53%;44%;4

Arlington;Partial sunshine;55;39;S;6;41%;55%;3

Austin;Partly sunny;54;42;SE;0;38%;30%;2

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;56;40;E;4;42%;30%;2

Bay;Partial sunshine;59;46;NNE;7;57%;44%;4

Beaumont;Partly sunny;59;48;NE;7;50%;27%;4

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;62;48;NE;7;57%;20%;1

Borger;Partly sunny;60;26;WSW;12;35%;2%;3

Bowie;Partly sunny;53;32;S;7;44%;18%;3

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;52;32;S;6;44%;17%;2

Brenham;Periods of sun;58;49;ENE;5;45%;39%;2

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;51;32;S;4;47%;19%;2

Brownsville;Cloudy and warmer;65;55;NW;10;67%;32%;1

Brownwood;Partly sunny;50;27;SSE;5;47%;27%;2

Burnet;Partly sunny;54;38;SE;4;36%;28%;2

Canadian;Breezy in the p.m.;62;18;SW;11;45%;3%;3

Castroville;Partly sunny;58;44;E;6;35%;30%;2

Childress;Breezy in the p.m.;57;29;SSW;12;33%;4%;3

Cleburne;Partly sunny;53;36;S;6;47%;55%;2

College Station;Partly sunny;57;46;SE;4;42%;41%;3

Comanche;Partly sunny;52;35;S;6;42%;27%;2

Conroe;Sun and some clouds;58;46;E;5;43%;30%;3

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;61;48;NNE;9;51%;22%;2

Corsicana;Partly sunny;56;42;S;6;47%;38%;3

Cotulla;Periods of sun;59;45;E;5;29%;7%;2

Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;57;21;N;15;36%;0%;3

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;54;38;S;4;45%;22%;3

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;54;39;S;6;42%;34%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partial sunshine;54;38;S;7;43%;22%;3

Decatur;Partly sunny;52;35;SSW;7;46%;31%;2

Del Rio;High clouds;59;40;SE;6;26%;11%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;High clouds;55;39;SE;6;27%;27%;2

Denton;Partial sunshine;55;35;S;8;48%;21%;3

Dryden;High clouds;53;31;SE;8;34%;7%;3

Dumas;Partly sunny, breezy;56;23;NW;15;42%;0%;3

Edinburg;Warmer;62;50;NNW;9;62%;23%;2

El Paso;Cloudy and milder;58;38;NW;6;46%;0%;2

Ellington;Partial sunshine;57;48;ENE;9;47%;27%;3

Falfurrias;Turning cloudy;58;45;N;7;68%;21%;2

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;53;39;S;2;37%;44%;2

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;54;38;S;6;42%;33%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;53;36;S;7;45%;23%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;52;37;S;6;42%;33%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;54;35;S;5;42%;85%;2

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;52;33;SSE;4;41%;17%;2

Gainesville;Partly sunny;55;33;SSW;8;45%;14%;3

Galveston;Breezy in the a.m.;60;54;E;13;51%;44%;4

Gatesville;Partly sunny;55;37;SSE;4;43%;30%;2

Georgetown;Partly sunny;54;40;ESE;4;38%;30%;2

Giddings;Partly sunny;55;47;E;5;44%;37%;2

Gilmer;Partly sunny;57;42;SSW;4;47%;37%;3

Graham;Partly sunny;53;27;S;6;52%;28%;3

Granbury;Periods of sun;52;31;S;5;59%;30%;2

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;55;39;S;6;41%;55%;3

Greenville;Partly sunny;58;39;S;6;44%;14%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;49;36;W;19;40%;0%;2

Hamilton;Periods of sun;53;35;S;5;45%;29%;2

Harlingen;Warmer;64;50;N;11;61%;28%;1

Hearne;Partly sunny;57;45;ESE;4;46%;41%;3

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;58;45;NNE;5;50%;19%;2

Henderson;Partly sunny;57;42;SSW;4;46%;41%;3

Hereford;Breezy;55;20;SW;14;51%;2%;3

Hillsboro;Sun and some clouds;56;40;S;5;44%;35%;3

Hondo;Partly sunny;55;39;E;6;33%;19%;2

Houston;Partial sunshine;56;50;E;6;49%;27%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Sun and some clouds;59;49;ENE;9;43%;35%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partial sunshine;57;48;E;9;46%;27%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Periods of sun;58;46;NNW;4;52%;15%;2

Houston Clover;Partial sunshine;58;47;NE;7;48%;14%;3

Houston Hooks;Partial sunshine;58;45;ENE;4;46%;28%;3

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;60;48;N;7;45%;27%;2

Houston Intercontinental;Some sun;58;47;NE;6;46%;37%;3

Huntsville;Partly sunny;58;47;ESE;4;43%;44%;3

Ingleside;Becoming cloudy;61;52;NNE;9;56%;23%;3

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;58;44;S;4;41%;44%;3

Jasper;Partly sunny;59;43;ENE;5;48%;42%;3

Junction;Partly sunny;54;29;SSE;2;33%;18%;2

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;55;43;E;5;36%;19%;2

Kerrville;Partly sunny;53;34;SE;4;36%;28%;2

Killeen;Partly sunny;53;39;S;2;37%;44%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;Periods of sun;54;39;S;3;39%;44%;2

Kingsville Nas;Increasing clouds;64;50;NNE;8;43%;21%;2

La Grange;Partly sunny;58;49;E;5;42%;44%;2

Lago Vista;Periods of sun;53;39;ESE;2;41%;29%;2

Lancaster;Partly sunny;54;39;SSW;5;44%;35%;3

Laredo;Turning cloudy;59;47;ENE;6;43%;3%;2

Llano;Partly sunny;53;31;SSE;4;43%;28%;2

Longview;Partly sunny;58;43;SSW;4;46%;27%;3

Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;52;25;SW;12;41%;6%;3

Lufkin;Partly sunny;59;42;SSW;3;49%;30%;3

Mcallen;Warmer;62;51;NNE;8;48%;22%;2

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;54;38;SSE;4;44%;34%;3

Mckinney;Partly sunny;56;37;SSW;6;48%;16%;3

Mesquite;Partly sunny;55;39;SSW;5;45%;34%;3

Midland;Rather cloudy;52;31;S;7;28%;6%;3

Midland Airpark;Rather cloudy;52;31;S;7;28%;6%;3

Midlothian;Partial sunshine;53;38;S;3;47%;55%;3

Mineola;Partly sunny;58;41;SSW;3;44%;22%;3

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;51;32;SSE;5;44%;23%;2

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;58;42;SSW;5;47%;14%;3

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;58;43;SE;4;45%;30%;3

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;56;45;NE;7;37%;18%;2

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;50;28;S;9;35%;5%;3

Orange;Partly sunny;60;48;NE;6;47%;27%;4

Palacios;Partly sunny;61;47;NE;9;58%;39%;4

Palestine;Partly sunny;58;42;SSE;4;43%;44%;3

Pampa;Partly sunny, breezy;59;27;SW;16;37%;3%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy in the p.m.;62;24;WNW;14;36%;2%;3

Paris;Partly sunny;58;38;SSW;6;46%;8%;3

Pecos;Rather cloudy;53;27;SSE;6;41%;3%;3

Perryton;Partly sunny;58;20;W;13;43%;2%;3

Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;50;21;SW;13;58%;4%;3

Pleasanton;Periods of sun;59;49;NE;6;34%;31%;2

Port Aransas;Increasing clouds;60;56;NE;10;59%;24%;3

Port Isabel;Warmer;66;57;NE;14;61%;35%;1

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;61;52;ENE;9;56%;21%;3

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;54;42;ENE;5;39%;19%;2

Robstown;Partly sunny;64;51;NNE;7;47%;20%;2

Rockport;Partly sunny;61;53;NE;9;59%;24%;3

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;51;37;SSE;5;36%;27%;2

San Angelo;Some sun;54;33;S;3;31%;17%;3

San Antonio;Partly sunny;57;46;ENE;7;35%;19%;2

San Antonio Stinson;Periods of sun;58;46;ENE;5;33%;19%;2

San Marcos;Partly sunny;55;44;NE;7;39%;30%;2

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;52;24;SSW;8;40%;4%;3

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;56;36;SSW;8;46%;9%;3

Snyder;Turning cloudy;49;28;S;9;40%;14%;3

Sonora;High clouds;52;29;S;5;35%;13%;2

Stephenville;Partly sunny;51;34;S;3;38%;26%;2

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;59;41;SSW;5;44%;15%;3

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;51;36;S;9;37%;27%;3

Temple;Partly sunny;54;38;S;4;43%;44%;3

Terrell;Partial sunshine;56;39;SSW;5;46%;58%;3

Tyler;Partly sunny;58;42;S;4;42%;85%;3

Uvalde;Partly sunny;54;39;ESE;5;38%;12%;2

Vernon;Breezy in the p.m.;57;29;S;11;36%;5%;3

Victoria;Periods of sun;61;49;ENE;7;55%;38%;3

Waco;Partial sunshine;55;39;S;4;43%;34%;3

Weslaco;Warmer;61;51;NNW;9;62%;23%;2

Wharton;Partly sunny;58;47;ENE;7;56%;44%;4

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;56;32;SSW;8;41%;8%;3

Wink;Mostly cloudy;53;25;SE;7;27%;3%;3

Zapata;Partly sunny;61;51;NNW;5;46%;10%;2

