TX Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Warmer with sunshine;63;47;SSW;5;29%;25%;3 Abilene Dyess;Sunshine and milder;64;45;SSW;5;23%;25%;3 Alice;Cloudy and cooler;63;47;N;9;48%;35%;1 Alpine;Warmer;57;43;SSW;6;42%;25%;2 Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warmer;67;39;SW;13;28%;0%;3 Angleton;Partly sunny;64;47;NNE;9;54%;27%;4 Arlington;Partly sunny;59;44;SSW;4;33%;0%;3 Austin;Periods of sun;60;44;SSW;3;36%;26%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sun;62;42;SSE;7;41%;20%;4 Bay;Sunny intervals;62;46;NNE;8;59%;25%;3 Beaumont;Partly sunny, cooler;60;42;NE;7;57%;11%;4 Beeville;Cooler;63;46;NNE;8;68%;34%;3 Borger;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;40;SW;10;28%;2%;3 Bowie;Mostly sunny, warmer;60;41;S;4;41%;1%;3 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warmer;63;45;SSW;5;37%;25%;3 Brenham;Partly sunny;60;44;NE;6;51%;27%;4 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;62;39;SSW;2;43%;1%;3 Brownsville;A touch of a.m. rain;57;52;NW;11;79%;67%;1 Brownwood;Mostly sunny;58;37;S;4;38%;26%;3 Burnet;Periods of sunshine;59;44;SSW;5;37%;26%;4 Canadian;Mostly sunny, milder;69;30;SW;8;38%;2%;3 Castroville;Clouds and sun;64;48;SE;6;33%;27%;3 Childress;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;45;SSW;10;25%;0%;3 Cleburne;Partly sunny;58;42;SSW;5;39%;0%;3 College Station;Periods of sun;60;45;ESE;7;44%;13%;4 Comanche;Mostly sunny;60;43;SSW;4;35%;2%;3 Conroe;Partly sunny;59;39;NNE;6;54%;11%;4 Corpus Christi;Cloudy and cooler;62;48;N;12;55%;33%;1 Corsicana;Partly sunny;57;42;SSW;5;40%;0%;3 Cotulla;Partly sunny;67;50;ESE;6;30%;27%;3 Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warmer;67;31;SW;10;27%;0%;3 Dallas Love;Partly sunny;59;44;S;3;39%;1%;3 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;58;43;SSW;5;39%;1%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Periods of sun;58;44;SSW;5;36%;1%;3 Decatur;Periods of sun;59;44;SSW;4;37%;1%;3 Del Rio;Partly sunny;68;52;SSE;3;27%;27%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;64;46;S;4;28%;27%;3 Denton;Periods of sun;59;39;S;4;39%;1%;3 Dryden;High clouds;57;44;SSE;5;37%;22%;4 Dumas;Warmer;63;33;WSW;12;30%;0%;3 Edinburg;Cloudy, less humid;54;51;WNW;9;79%;44%;1 El Paso;Mostly cloudy;59;46;SE;5;42%;44%;2 Ellington;Partly sunny;61;48;NNE;10;55%;17%;4 Falfurrias;Cloudy and cooler;57;44;NNW;6;75%;39%;1 Fort Hood;Partly sunny;58;44;SSW;4;37%;6%;3 Fort Worth;Partly sunny;59;44;SSW;4;33%;0%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;60;43;SSW;5;40%;1%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;61;45;SSW;4;39%;0%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;61;42;SSW;3;40%;0%;3 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;56;41;SSW;5;37%;24%;4 Gainesville;Partly sunny;57;39;S;5;38%;1%;3 Galveston;Cooler;63;56;ENE;14;57%;18%;3 Gatesville;Partly sunny;57;42;SSW;4;39%;4%;3 Georgetown;Partly sunny;58;44;SSW;6;41%;11%;4 Giddings;Partly sunny;57;43;SSE;6;47%;27%;4 Gilmer;Partly sunny;54;32;SSW;3;46%;1%;3 Graham;Mostly sunny, warmer;62;40;SSW;5;37%;0%;3 Granbury;Mostly sunny;60;42;S;4;40%;0%;3 Grand Prairie;Periods of sun;58;44;SSW;4;33%;0%;3 Greenville;Periods of sunshine;56;37;SSW;4;41%;0%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Warmer;55;44;W;16;36%;44%;4 Hamilton;Partly sunny;57;41;SSW;4;39%;3%;3 Harlingen;A little a.m. rain;56;50;NW;14;86%;66%;1 Hearne;Partly sunny;57;41;SSW;5;47%;12%;3 Hebbronville;Cloudy;58;47;ENE;6;54%;41%;1 Henderson;Partly sunny;55;34;SSW;4;46%;2%;3 Hereford;Warmer;66;36;SW;13;33%;0%;3 Hillsboro;Periods of sun, cool;56;43;SSW;4;39%;0%;3 Hondo;Clouds and sun;65;45;SSE;6;33%;27%;3 Houston;Partly sunny;61;47;NE;7;53%;17%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;63;49;NE;10;48%;17%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the a.m.;60;50;NE;11;49%;18%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;62;47;NE;6;55%;18%;4 Houston Clover;Partly sunny;63;47;NNE;8;50%;17%;4 Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;61;43;E;6;51%;14%;4 Houston Hull;Partly sunny;63;48;NE;9;47%;19%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;60;42;NE;9;49%;17%;4 Huntsville;Periods of sun;58;41;SW;4;48%;11%;4 Ingleside;Cooler;64;52;N;11;54%;31%;3 Jacksonville;Partly sunny, cool;55;42;SSW;4;42%;2%;3 Jasper;Partly sunny;56;35;SSE;6;58%;5%;3 Junction;Sun and clouds;65;43;SSW;2;30%;26%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;62;45;SE;6;37%;26%;4 Kerrville;Clouds and sun;60;44;SSW;5;37%;26%;4 Killeen;Partly sunny;58;44;SSW;4;37%;6%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;58;43;SSW;4;40%;6%;3 Kingsville Nas;Cloudy and cooler;61;48;NNW;10;58%;36%;1 La Grange;Partly sunny;61;46;NE;6;51%;27%;4 Lago Vista;Partly sunny;61;45;SSE;4;38%;26%;4 Lancaster;Periods of sun, cool;56;41;SSW;4;39%;1%;3 Laredo;Cooler;63;51;SSE;7;41%;62%;2 Llano;Periods of sun;60;40;S;4;39%;15%;4 Longview;Partly sunny;55;33;S;4;45%;1%;3 Lubbock;Partly sunny, milder;65;42;SW;11;35%;1%;3 Lufkin;Partly sunny;59;38;SSE;4;48%;4%;3 Mcallen;Cloudy;56;53;NW;11;78%;44%;1 Mcgregor;Partly sunny;58;43;S;4;43%;25%;3 Mckinney;Partly sunny;58;38;SSW;4;43%;0%;3 Mesquite;Clouds and sun, cool;56;40;SSW;4;39%;1%;3 Midland;Warmer;63;45;SSW;6;24%;4%;3 Midland Airpark;Warmer;63;45;SSW;6;24%;4%;3 Midlothian;Partly sunny;59;41;SSW;2;44%;0%;3 Mineola;Partly sunny;56;36;SSW;4;42%;2%;3 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;63;42;S;4;39%;1%;3 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;56;34;SSW;4;44%;0%;3 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;57;34;SSW;5;50%;2%;3 New Braunfels;Partly sunny;63;46;S;8;40%;26%;4 Odessa;Partly sunny, warmer;61;45;S;6;34%;25%;3 Orange;Cooler;60;42;NE;6;53%;11%;4 Palacios;Breezy in the a.m.;62;48;NNE;12;59%;27%;3 Palestine;Partly sunny;56;38;SSW;4;46%;3%;3 Pampa;Mostly sunny, milder;69;39;SW;12;27%;0%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warmer;68;32;SW;10;26%;2%;3 Paris;Mostly sunny;54;37;SSW;5;43%;0%;3 Pecos;Partly sunny;60;43;E;4;42%;10%;3 Perryton;Sunny and warmer;66;33;SW;10;35%;1%;3 Plainview;Partly sunny, warmer;63;35;SW;11;40%;0%;3 Pleasanton;Partly sunny;62;48;ENE;7;38%;26%;4 Port Aransas;Cloudy and cooler;64;56;NE;12;64%;32%;1 Port Isabel;A little a.m. rain;64;56;NNE;16;66%;67%;1 Port Lavaca;Cooler;62;52;NNE;11;62%;27%;3 Randolph AFB;Clouds and sunshine;61;43;SE;8;39%;26%;4 Robstown;Cloudy and cooler;64;50;N;10;50%;35%;1 Rockport;Cooler;64;51;NE;10;62%;29%;3 Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;60;45;SSW;5;32%;24%;3 San Angelo;Clouds and sun;64;46;SSW;3;33%;26%;4 San Antonio;Partly sunny;61;48;ESE;7;40%;26%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Sun and some clouds;65;46;N;6;37%;26%;4 San Marcos;Clouds and sun;61;45;SW;8;42%;26%;4 Seminole;Milder;62;41;SSW;8;39%;25%;3 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;58;42;SSW;4;44%;0%;3 Snyder;Milder;63;44;SSW;8;29%;25%;3 Sonora;Partly sunny;61;43;S;5;33%;26%;4 Stephenville;Mostly sunny;61;42;SSW;2;36%;1%;3 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;55;38;SSW;3;40%;0%;3 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, milder;65;49;SSW;7;26%;25%;3 Temple;Partly sunny;58;40;S;5;44%;2%;3 Terrell;Periods of sun, cool;55;37;SSW;4;40%;1%;3 Tyler;Partly sunny;56;38;SSW;4;40%;2%;3 Uvalde;Clouds and sun;62;47;SSE;5;32%;27%;3 Vernon;Mostly sunny, warmer;68;45;SSW;8;29%;0%;3 Victoria;Partly sunny;62;46;NNE;9;62%;27%;3 Waco;Periods of sun;59;42;S;4;42%;1%;3 Weslaco;Cloudy;54;52;WNW;9;80%;44%;1 Wharton;Partly sunny;61;44;NNE;8;65%;27%;4 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, milder;64;43;SSW;8;34%;1%;3 Wink;Partly sunny, warmer;62;42;SSE;5;25%;26%;3 Zapata;Cloudy and cooler;62;52;W;6;47%;35%;1 _____ Copyright 