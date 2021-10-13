Skip to main content
TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;More clouds than sun;85;54;S;8;66%;12%;4

Abilene Dyess;Decreasing clouds;85;52;S;7;58%;11%;5

Alice;A thunderstorm;91;74;SSE;10;73%;58%;3

Alpine;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;50;W;11;31%;0%;5

Amarillo;Sunny and nice;76;39;W;14;26%;2%;5

Angleton;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;S;12;70%;68%;2

Arlington;Thunderstorms;82;68;SSE;7;79%;82%;1

Austin;Thunderstorms;84;69;SE;6;83%;83%;2

Austin Bergstrom;Thunderstorms;85;69;SE;9;88%;83%;2

Bay;A thunderstorm;85;73;S;12;74%;66%;2

Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;SSE;9;75%;66%;4

Beeville;A thunderstorm;88;74;SSE;6;76%;58%;2

Borger;Sunny and nice;76;44;NNE;9;26%;2%;5

Bowie;Humid with a shower;81;56;SSE;5;81%;64%;2

Breckenridge;A thunderstorm;85;56;SSW;6;62%;58%;5

Brenham;Thunderstorms;86;73;S;8;81%;86%;1

Bridgeport;A thunderstorm;82;56;SSE;3;79%;62%;2

Brownsville;Humid with a shower;92;79;SSE;11;71%;60%;3

Brownwood;A thunderstorm;84;54;SSW;6;74%;57%;4

Burnet;A thunderstorm;85;65;S;5;76%;75%;3

Canadian;Sunny and beautiful;76;43;N;8;36%;2%;5

Castroville;Overcast, a t-storm;90;69;S;5;75%;75%;3

Childress;Sunny;84;47;N;8;41%;5%;5

Cleburne;Thunderstorms;83;64;S;7;84%;82%;1

College Station;Thunderstorms;84;72;S;11;82%;87%;2

Comanche;A thunderstorm;84;58;SSW;5;75%;60%;3

Conroe;A thunderstorm;87;72;SSE;8;75%;75%;2

Corpus Christi;A thunderstorm;89;76;SSE;14;79%;73%;2

Corsicana;Thunderstorms;81;71;S;10;81%;85%;1

Cotulla;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;72;ESE;6;67%;73%;3

Dalhart;Plenty of sun;71;38;NNE;8;34%;2%;5

Dallas Love;Thunderstorms;81;67;SSE;7;86%;83%;2

Dallas Redbird;Thunderstorms;80;65;S;8;86%;82%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Thunderstorms;82;65;SSE;9;83%;83%;2

Decatur;A thunderstorm;81;61;S;6;79%;63%;2

Del Rio;A thunderstorm;94;69;S;5;64%;55%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A thunderstorm;90;65;S;5;70%;55%;4

Denton;Thunderstorms;82;64;SSE;7;81%;85%;1

Dryden;Clouds and sun, warm;89;62;W;7;51%;5%;5

Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;70;37;NNE;9;36%;2%;5

Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;SSE;8;61%;32%;6

El Paso;Breezy in the a.m.;78;52;WNW;12;20%;0%;5

Ellington;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;S;12;73%;68%;2

Falfurrias;A thunderstorm;92;72;SE;7;69%;58%;3

Fort Hood;Thunderstorms;85;65;SSE;7;84%;84%;3

Fort Worth;Thunderstorms;83;66;SSE;6;78%;82%;1

Fort Worth Alliance;Thunderstorms;83;62;SSE;8;80%;84%;1

Fort Worth Nas;Thunderstorms;85;64;SSE;7;83%;83%;1

Fort Worth Spinks;Thunderstorms;83;62;SSE;6;81%;82%;1

Fredericksburg;A thunderstorm;84;61;SW;6;72%;78%;4

Gainesville;Humid with rain;79;61;SSE;6;88%;75%;1

Galveston;A p.m. t-storm;87;80;S;15;71%;74%;3

Gatesville;Thunderstorms;84;64;S;6;82%;84%;2

Georgetown;Thunderstorms;83;70;S;8;82%;82%;2

Giddings;Thunderstorms;85;72;S;8;78%;90%;1

Gilmer;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;68;S;6;89%;82%;1

Graham;Warmer with a shower;82;56;S;6;69%;61%;4

Granbury;Thunderstorms;84;61;SSE;6;77%;82%;2

Grand Prairie;Thunderstorms;82;68;SSE;7;82%;82%;1

Greenville;Thunderstorms;79;68;SSE;10;79%;83%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;73;47;WNW;30;29%;0%;5

Hamilton;Thunderstorms;81;59;SSW;7;81%;81%;3

Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SSE;14;70%;45%;3

Hearne;Thunderstorms;84;71;SSE;9;83%;89%;1

Hebbronville;A thunderstorm;96;73;SE;6;64%;58%;5

Henderson;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;70;S;6;84%;74%;1

Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;76;38;WNW;12;30%;2%;5

Hillsboro;Thunderstorms;82;68;S;9;81%;82%;2

Hondo;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;65;SSE;6;76%;73%;3

Houston;A thunderstorm;88;75;SSE;8;75%;66%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. t-storm;88;76;S;12;65%;68%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A thunderstorm;85;76;S;12;71%;66%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;A thunderstorm;87;73;S;9;71%;73%;2

Houston Clover;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;S;11;72%;68%;2

Houston Hooks;A thunderstorm;86;72;S;9;78%;75%;2

Houston Hull;A thunderstorm;89;75;S;12;65%;66%;2

Houston Intercontinental;A thunderstorm;86;74;S;11;72%;73%;2

Huntsville;Thunderstorms;85;73;S;6;81%;88%;1

Ingleside;A thunderstorm;87;77;SSE;15;78%;73%;3

Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;80;70;S;6;85%;93%;1

Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;SSE;5;74%;66%;1

Junction;A thunderstorm;88;56;SSE;4;67%;57%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;70;ESE;6;77%;78%;2

Kerrville;Overcast, a t-storm;86;60;SSW;6;70%;69%;3

Killeen;Thunderstorms;85;65;SSE;7;84%;84%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Thunderstorms;85;65;SSE;7;85%;84%;2

Kingsville Nas;A thunderstorm;92;75;SSE;11;72%;74%;3

La Grange;Thunderstorms;86;73;S;8;81%;88%;1

Lago Vista;Thunderstorms;87;67;SE;6;84%;82%;3

Lancaster;Thunderstorms;80;67;SSE;8;88%;81%;1

Laredo;A shower and t-storm;95;74;SE;5;59%;72%;5

Llano;A thunderstorm;85;61;SSW;6;69%;61%;4

Longview;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;70;S;7;84%;80%;1

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;81;45;WNW;9;32%;4%;5

Lufkin;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;70;S;8;79%;69%;1

Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;96;79;SSE;9;64%;32%;6

Mcgregor;Thunderstorms;84;66;S;8;85%;84%;1

Mckinney;Thunderstorms;80;65;S;9;86%;86%;1

Mesquite;Thunderstorms;79;68;SSE;8;85%;88%;1

Midland;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;52;W;13;42%;6%;5

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;52;W;13;42%;6%;5

Midlothian;Thunderstorms;80;64;S;7;91%;81%;1

Mineola;Thunderstorms;79;69;SSE;7;87%;95%;2

Mineral Wells;A thunderstorm;83;56;SSE;5;78%;61%;2

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;69;SSE;8;81%;90%;2

Nacogdoches;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;70;S;7;76%;67%;1

New Braunfels;Thunderstorms;86;70;SSE;7;81%;85%;2

Odessa;Breezy in the p.m.;85;53;W;12;38%;5%;5

Orange;A t-storm around;88;76;SSE;8;69%;53%;4

Palacios;A thunderstorm;86;75;S;16;73%;66%;2

Palestine;Thunderstorms;81;70;S;7;80%;92%;1

Pampa;Sunny and nice;77;42;N;11;25%;0%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and nice;76;42;NE;9;30%;2%;5

Paris;Thunderstorms;77;67;SSE;10;81%;85%;1

Pecos;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;50;W;10;36%;3%;5

Perryton;Sunny and nice;72;40;NNE;10;40%;25%;5

Plainview;Sunny and pleasant;76;39;W;10;34%;3%;5

Pleasanton;Thunderstorms;91;73;SSE;5;80%;83%;2

Port Aransas;A thunderstorm;87;80;S;13;77%;73%;2

Port Isabel;Humid;89;81;SSE;13;73%;31%;3

Port Lavaca;A thunderstorm;88;77;S;13;72%;64%;3

Randolph AFB;Thunderstorms;89;69;ENE;8;80%;85%;2

Robstown;A thunderstorm;91;77;SSE;12;79%;73%;2

Rockport;A thunderstorm;87;79;S;12;76%;80%;2

Rocksprings;A thunderstorm;84;62;SSW;6;65%;56%;4

San Angelo;Warmer;89;52;SSW;7;62%;9%;5

San Antonio;Thunderstorms;89;72;SSE;6;82%;85%;2

San Antonio Stinson;Thunderstorms;92;73;SE;6;82%;85%;2

San Marcos;Thunderstorms;85;70;SSE;8;81%;88%;2

Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;83;45;W;10;39%;5%;5

Sherman-Denison;Thunderstorms;79;61;S;7;86%;84%;1

Snyder;Mostly sunny;85;51;WSW;9;47%;9%;5

Sonora;Warmer;86;60;SW;7;57%;8%;5

Stephenville;A thunderstorm;83;56;S;4;77%;60%;3

Sulphur Springs;Thunderstorms;77;68;SSE;8;84%;95%;1

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;89;53;SW;10;47%;10%;5

Temple;Thunderstorms;84;65;SSE;9;88%;84%;2

Terrell;Thunderstorms;78;68;S;10;87%;84%;1

Tyler;Thunderstorms;79;70;S;8;84%;92%;2

Uvalde;A thunderstorm;88;66;E;5;73%;70%;4

Vernon;Mostly sunny;85;52;WSW;8;54%;29%;5

Victoria;A thunderstorm;88;73;SSE;11;80%;84%;2

Waco;Thunderstorms;83;66;SSE;9;86%;84%;1

Weslaco;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;SSE;9;59%;32%;5

Wharton;A thunderstorm;88;73;SSE;10;79%;66%;2

Wichita Falls;Some sun, a t-storm;84;54;SSE;7;73%;56%;4

Wink;Increasingly windy;86;48;W;14;39%;4%;5

Zapata;A thunderstorm;100;77;E;5;58%;59%;5

_____

