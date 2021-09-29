Skip to main content
TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A heavy thunderstorm;85;64;SSE;10;65%;87%;6

Abilene Dyess;A heavy thunderstorm;84;62;S;8;59%;85%;4

Alice;A shower and t-storm;88;72;SE;11;84%;80%;3

Alpine;A heavy thunderstorm;78;57;NE;6;54%;66%;5

Amarillo;Cooler;74;53;NNE;15;66%;61%;3

Angleton;A shower and t-storm;85;73;SE;8;82%;78%;2

Arlington;A heavy thunderstorm;85;70;ENE;8;75%;85%;4

Austin;A stray thunderstorm;87;70;S;6;70%;79%;4

Austin Bergstrom;A stray thunderstorm;88;69;S;8;77%;73%;4

Bay;A shower and t-storm;83;73;ESE;7;86%;79%;2

Beaumont;A shower and t-storm;84;72;ESE;6;88%;78%;2

Beeville;A shower and t-storm;89;74;SE;7;79%;81%;4

Borger;Cooler;74;58;NNE;12;65%;44%;2

Bowie;A heavy thunderstorm;82;62;ESE;7;80%;85%;3

Breckenridge;A heavy thunderstorm;86;67;NNE;6;63%;85%;4

Brenham;A shower and t-storm;85;72;SE;6;82%;76%;2

Bridgeport;A heavy thunderstorm;82;62;ESE;6;80%;85%;4

Brownsville;Humid with a t-storm;91;77;SE;11;73%;71%;4

Brownwood;A heavy thunderstorm;86;63;SE;9;67%;86%;6

Burnet;A t-storm in spots;84;69;SSE;7;75%;79%;4

Canadian;A shower and t-storm;75;55;NNW;9;77%;70%;2

Castroville;A t-storm in spots;88;71;SE;8;71%;66%;4

Childress;A shower and t-storm;82;60;NNE;9;67%;79%;4

Cleburne;A heavy thunderstorm;86;69;ESE;9;79%;84%;4

College Station;A shower and t-storm;87;73;SSE;8;75%;77%;2

Comanche;A heavy thunderstorm;85;64;SE;8;75%;86%;5

Conroe;A shower and t-storm;84;70;ESE;6;81%;76%;2

Corpus Christi;A shower and t-storm;88;75;SE;12;81%;79%;3

Corsicana;A shower and t-storm;86;70;SE;8;74%;86%;3

Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;92;73;ESE;10;66%;68%;4

Dalhart;Winds subsiding;68;50;ENE;20;68%;44%;4

Dallas Love;A heavy thunderstorm;85;70;SE;8;76%;85%;3

Dallas Redbird;A heavy thunderstorm;84;67;SE;9;75%;85%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;A heavy thunderstorm;86;68;SE;9;73%;86%;3

Decatur;A heavy thunderstorm;82;66;NE;7;79%;85%;4

Del Rio;A heavy thunderstorm;91;71;ESE;11;72%;70%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A heavy thunderstorm;88;69;E;11;77%;69%;7

Denton;A heavy thunderstorm;83;68;NE;8;79%;85%;4

Dryden;A heavy thunderstorm;86;67;E;9;74%;66%;7

Dumas;Cooler;67;50;NNE;15;74%;39%;2

Edinburg;Humid with a t-storm;90;75;SE;11;72%;72%;4

El Paso;Partly sunny;71;56;NE;7;59%;44%;3

Ellington;A shower and t-storm;84;74;SE;8;81%;77%;2

Falfurrias;Humid with a t-storm;86;69;SE;7;81%;74%;4

Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;86;69;SSE;8;70%;81%;4

Fort Worth;A heavy thunderstorm;85;70;ENE;8;75%;85%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;A heavy thunderstorm;84;68;SE;10;75%;86%;4

Fort Worth Nas;A heavy thunderstorm;85;69;SSE;8;77%;85%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;A heavy thunderstorm;87;66;SSE;7;73%;85%;4

Fredericksburg;A heavy thunderstorm;83;65;SSE;8;78%;84%;5

Gainesville;A heavy thunderstorm;81;66;ENE;8;87%;80%;4

Galveston;A shower and t-storm;85;78;SE;11;75%;79%;2

Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;85;68;SSE;7;74%;79%;5

Georgetown;A stray thunderstorm;85;70;SSE;8;79%;79%;4

Giddings;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;SE;6;78%;66%;2

Gilmer;A shower and t-storm;81;66;ESE;5;86%;86%;2

Graham;A heavy thunderstorm;83;65;ENE;7;74%;86%;5

Granbury;A heavy thunderstorm;87;67;ENE;8;75%;84%;5

Grand Prairie;A heavy thunderstorm;85;70;NE;8;75%;85%;3

Greenville;A shower and t-storm;84;69;ENE;7;76%;87%;3

Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm around;65;52;NE;18;70%;64%;3

Hamilton;A heavy thunderstorm;84;66;SSE;8;75%;85%;4

Harlingen;A t-storm, breezy;90;75;SE;14;78%;72%;4

Hearne;A shower and t-storm;86;72;SE;7;79%;80%;2

Hebbronville;A stray thunderstorm;88;72;SE;9;73%;68%;4

Henderson;A shower and t-storm;81;66;SSE;5;83%;84%;2

Hereford;Cooler;75;53;NE;13;55%;60%;3

Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;86;71;SE;9;71%;80%;3

Hondo;A t-storm in spots;88;68;E;10;74%;66%;4

Houston;A shower and t-storm;85;74;ESE;6;81%;76%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower and t-storm;86;76;ESE;8;73%;77%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower and t-storm;83;74;ESE;8;80%;77%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower and t-storm;85;72;ESE;5;81%;77%;2

Houston Clover;A shower and t-storm;85;74;ESE;7;80%;77%;2

Houston Hooks;A shower and t-storm;86;72;SE;5;82%;76%;2

Houston Hull;A shower and t-storm;87;74;ESE;8;77%;77%;2

Houston Intercontinental;A shower and t-storm;86;73;ESE;7;78%;76%;2

Huntsville;A shower and t-storm;86;72;SE;6;77%;77%;2

Ingleside;A shower and t-storm;88;77;SE;12;80%;82%;2

Jacksonville;A shower and t-storm;82;69;SSE;6;82%;86%;2

Jasper;A shower and t-storm;83;69;SE;5;88%;79%;2

Junction;A heavy thunderstorm;87;64;E;6;67%;86%;7

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;88;70;E;7;75%;73%;6

Kerrville;A heavy thunderstorm;84;65;SE;8;81%;85%;5

Killeen;A t-storm in spots;86;69;SSE;8;70%;81%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;86;67;SSE;9;75%;79%;4

Kingsville Nas;Humid with a t-storm;89;74;SE;12;77%;74%;3

La Grange;A t-storm in spots;86;72;SE;5;84%;66%;2

Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;88;69;SSE;6;75%;78%;4

Lancaster;Humid with a t-storm;83;68;E;7;79%;85%;3

Laredo;Humid with a t-storm;94;75;SE;12;67%;72%;4

Llano;A heavy thunderstorm;86;68;SSE;7;75%;84%;5

Longview;A shower and t-storm;81;67;SE;6;83%;86%;2

Lubbock;A shower and t-storm;80;57;NE;8;52%;79%;5

Lufkin;A shower and t-storm;86;70;SE;5;79%;77%;2

Mcallen;A t-storm, breezy;91;77;SE;14;73%;75%;4

Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;86;68;SSE;9;75%;75%;2

Mckinney;A heavy thunderstorm;84;67;SE;8;77%;86%;3

Mesquite;A shower and t-storm;82;68;ENE;7;78%;87%;3

Midland;A shower and t-storm;82;61;SE;8;60%;76%;6

Midland Airpark;A shower and t-storm;82;61;SE;8;60%;76%;6

Midlothian;A stray thunderstorm;84;66;SE;6;83%;80%;3

Mineola;A shower and t-storm;82;66;ESE;5;84%;88%;2

Mineral Wells;A heavy thunderstorm;83;63;SE;8;76%;84%;5

Mount Pleasant;A shower and t-storm;82;65;E;6;77%;86%;3

Nacogdoches;A shower and t-storm;85;68;SSE;6;79%;82%;2

New Braunfels;A stray thunderstorm;87;70;SE;7;80%;69%;6

Odessa;Partial sunshine;86;62;E;10;49%;55%;6

Orange;A shower and t-storm;83;72;ESE;6;82%;78%;2

Palacios;A shower and t-storm;85;75;ESE;11;80%;79%;2

Palestine;A shower and t-storm;84;70;SE;5;79%;86%;3

Pampa;Cooler;75;56;N;13;64%;55%;2

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cooler but pleasant;75;53;NE;14;59%;44%;2

Paris;A shower and t-storm;81;67;E;7;77%;87%;2

Pecos;A t-storm around;85;61;N;7;47%;64%;6

Perryton;Cloudy and cooler;73;53;NNE;13;78%;44%;1

Plainview;A shower and t-storm;76;53;NE;9;61%;79%;5

Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SE;7;72%;68%;6

Port Aransas;A shower and t-storm;86;79;SE;10;82%;82%;2

Port Isabel;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;79;SE;11;78%;72%;2

Port Lavaca;A shower and t-storm;87;76;SE;10;81%;79%;2

Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;87;68;E;8;76%;69%;6

Robstown;A shower and t-storm;89;77;SE;10;81%;77%;3

Rockport;A shower and t-storm;87;79;SE;10;80%;81%;2

Rocksprings;A heavy thunderstorm;82;65;SSE;8;82%;84%;6

San Angelo;A heavy thunderstorm;85;61;SSW;7;68%;84%;5

San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;88;70;SE;7;74%;68%;6

San Antonio Stinson;A stray thunderstorm;91;72;E;8;74%;73%;6

San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;85;69;SE;8;78%;66%;4

Seminole;A shower and t-storm;79;58;NE;7;48%;77%;6

Sherman-Denison;A heavy thunderstorm;83;67;ESE;7;80%;86%;2

Snyder;A shower and t-storm;83;62;ENE;7;58%;76%;5

Sonora;A heavy thunderstorm;84;65;E;7;77%;68%;5

Stephenville;A heavy thunderstorm;84;63;SSE;7;74%;80%;4

Sulphur Springs;A shower and t-storm;82;67;E;6;74%;87%;2

Sweetwater;A heavy thunderstorm;87;63;ENE;8;62%;74%;5

Temple;A t-storm in spots;86;67;SSE;9;77%;80%;4

Terrell;A shower and t-storm;82;67;E;7;79%;82%;3

Tyler;A shower and t-storm;83;69;SE;7;78%;86%;2

Uvalde;A heavy thunderstorm;87;67;ESE;8;78%;74%;5

Vernon;A shower and t-storm;87;63;NE;7;53%;81%;3

Victoria;A shower and t-storm;88;71;SE;9;83%;80%;2

Waco;A stray thunderstorm;87;68;SSE;9;74%;80%;4

Weslaco;Humid with a t-storm;90;76;SE;11;70%;71%;4

Wharton;A shower and t-storm;84;70;ESE;7;89%;79%;2

Wichita Falls;A heavy thunderstorm;83;62;ENE;9;76%;83%;4

Wink;A t-storm around;83;59;SE;8;53%;71%;6

Zapata;A stray t-storm, hot;96;79;SE;9;64%;67%;4

