TX Forecast for Tuesday, September 7, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A t-storm around;94;69;E;7;53%;42%;7 Abilene Dyess;A t-storm around;94;69;WSW;6;48%;43%;7 Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;5;56%;23%;9 Alpine;Partly sunny;86;64;E;6;44%;6%;10 Amarillo;A t-storm around;88;65;S;9;54%;42%;8 Angleton;A t-storm around;90;74;SSE;5;71%;55%;7 Arlington;More clouds than sun;93;70;ESE;6;54%;0%;7 Austin;Partly sunny;96;73;ESE;5;50%;55%;7 Austin Bergstrom;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;71;ESE;7;60%;67%;8 Bay;A t-storm around;88;73;SE;5;75%;72%;6 Beaumont;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;72;ENE;5;80%;73%;8 Beeville;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;5;53%;38%;9 Borger;Mostly sunny;89;69;S;8;48%;4%;8 Bowie;Partly sunny;91;64;SE;4;58%;0%;8 Breckenridge;Periods of sun;94;64;SE;5;53%;4%;8 Brenham;Sun and clouds;93;71;NE;5;63%;63%;8 Bridgeport;Partly sunny;92;63;ESE;4;57%;0%;8 Brownsville;Partly sunny;97;77;SSE;7;57%;16%;10 Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;94;63;ESE;6;54%;3%;7 Burnet;Partly sunny;92;69;ENE;6;54%;28%;8 Canadian;Sunlit and beautiful;85;64;SSE;8;61%;26%;8 Castroville;A t-storm around;97;74;ENE;5;49%;51%;9 Childress;Sunny;94;68;SSW;5;48%;3%;8 Cleburne;More clouds than sun;94;66;ESE;7;62%;0%;7 College Station;Humid;94;72;ESE;8;59%;66%;8 Comanche;More clouds than sun;95;65;SE;5;54%;26%;7 Conroe;A t-storm around;90;68;ENE;6;66%;79%;8 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;98;74;SSE;7;58%;35%;9 Corsicana;Variable cloudiness;92;65;E;7;60%;1%;7 Cotulla;Warm with sunshine;101;76;ESE;5;45%;26%;9 Dalhart;Mostly sunny;92;59;S;10;52%;9%;8 Dallas Love;Variable cloudiness;93;72;E;8;54%;0%;7 Dallas Redbird;Variable clouds;93;69;E;9;52%;0%;7 Dallas\/Ft Worth;More clouds than sun;93;70;E;9;53%;0%;7 Decatur;Partly sunny;91;66;E;5;54%;0%;8 Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;ESE;6;43%;26%;9 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;99;74;ESE;6;47%;25%;9 Denton;Partly sunny;93;66;E;6;56%;0%;8 Dryden;Mostly cloudy;96;71;E;6;44%;25%;7 Dumas;Mostly sunny, nice;86;62;S;10;56%;6%;8 Edinburg;Mostly sunny;98;74;SE;6;53%;13%;10 El Paso;Mostly sunny;90;69;SE;7;43%;3%;9 Ellington;A t-storm around;90;75;S;6;69%;74%;8 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;96;70;SE;6;55%;18%;10 Fort Hood;A t-storm around;95;70;SE;9;53%;40%;6 Fort Worth;Periods of sun;94;69;ESE;6;52%;0%;8 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;93;68;E;9;53%;0%;8 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;95;71;E;8;53%;0%;8 Fort Worth Spinks;Variable clouds;95;65;N;6;54%;0%;7 Fredericksburg;Sunny intervals;91;67;E;5;51%;34%;7 Gainesville;Sunny intervals;89;62;ESE;6;62%;0%;8 Galveston;A t-storm around;90;79;SE;8;66%;74%;7 Gatesville;A t-storm around;94;66;ENE;6;58%;40%;9 Georgetown;Clouds and sun;96;70;NE;7;52%;44%;6 Giddings;Partly sunny;92;69;ENE;5;56%;55%;8 Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;88;62;ENE;5;66%;40%;7 Graham;Partly sunny;93;64;ESE;5;55%;1%;8 Granbury;Variable cloudiness;95;66;SE;5;55%;0%;7 Grand Prairie;Variable clouds;93;70;ESE;6;54%;0%;7 Greenville;Variable clouds;90;61;E;6;53%;0%;7 Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm around;80;65;NNE;13;67%;42%;9 Hamilton;Variable cloudiness;93;64;ESE;6;58%;26%;7 Harlingen;Partly sunny;97;74;SE;7;58%;16%;10 Hearne;A t-storm around;96;68;ENE;6;57%;71%;8 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;98;72;SE;6;45%;14%;10 Henderson;More clouds than sun;88;61;ENE;6;66%;3%;7 Hereford;Mostly sunny;88;64;S;7;52%;27%;8 Hillsboro;Variable cloudiness;93;67;E;7;54%;1%;7 Hondo;A t-storm around;97;71;SE;5;53%;51%;9 Houston;A t-storm around;92;75;ESE;6;63%;74%;8 Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;92;77;S;6;62%;74%;8 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;90;76;SSE;6;66%;74%;8 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;92;73;SSW;4;70%;74%;8 Houston Clover;A t-storm around;90;75;S;5;69%;74%;8 Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;92;71;E;5;68%;74%;8 Houston Hull;A t-storm around;93;76;SSE;6;63%;74%;8 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;93;73;E;6;63%;79%;8 Huntsville;Partly sunny;93;72;ENE;5;61%;70%;8 Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;SSE;6;63%;59%;9 Jacksonville;A t-storm around;90;65;ENE;6;64%;40%;7 Jasper;A stray thunderstorm;85;67;NE;6;80%;71%;4 Junction;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;67;SSW;6;51%;49%;9 Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm around;95;74;ESE;5;55%;51%;9 Kerrville;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;68;E;5;54%;51%;9 Killeen;A t-storm around;95;70;SE;9;53%;40%;6 Killeen\/Ft Hood;A t-storm around;94;69;ESE;8;57%;40%;6 Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;SSE;6;53%;22%;10 La Grange;Humid;94;71;NE;5;60%;63%;8 Lago Vista;Sunny intervals;95;71;ESE;6;55%;55%;7 Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;91;64;ESE;6;59%;0%;7 Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;7;43%;14%;10 Llano;Clouds and sunshine;96;67;E;6;49%;55%;8 Longview;Variable clouds;89;62;ENE;6;64%;2%;7 Lubbock;A t-storm around;88;68;S;6;53%;42%;8 Lufkin;A t-storm around;90;68;SSE;7;68%;71%;5 Mcallen;Remaining very warm;100;76;SE;7;52%;13%;10 Mcgregor;A t-storm around;94;67;SE;8;60%;40%;9 Mckinney;Partly sunny, humid;92;65;ESE;8;54%;0%;8 Mesquite;Variable cloudiness;91;65;E;6;57%;0%;7 Midland;A t-storm around;89;70;ESE;5;59%;44%;9 Midland Airpark;A t-storm around;89;70;ESE;5;59%;44%;9 Midlothian;Humid;92;66;E;6;60%;0%;7 Mineola;Variable cloudiness;90;62;E;5;59%;0%;7 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;93;65;E;7;58%;0%;8 Mount Pleasant;Variable cloudiness;90;61;E;7;53%;1%;7 Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;88;63;NE;6;71%;42%;5 New Braunfels;A t-storm around;95;70;NE;6;53%;48%;9 Odessa;A t-storm around;89;68;SSE;6;49%;43%;9 Orange;A thunderstorm;87;72;ENE;5;77%;81%;6 Palacios;A t-storm around;91;77;SE;7;68%;73%;7 Palestine;A t-storm in spots;92;65;ENE;6;60%;40%;7 Pampa;Sunny and pleasant;86;66;S;8;50%;27%;8 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny;90;65;S;9;49%;4%;8 Paris;Variable cloudiness;89;61;ESE;7;51%;1%;7 Pecos;Partly sunny;90;67;S;5;49%;8%;9 Perryton;Sunny and pleasant;87;64;S;10;53%;4%;8 Plainview;Mostly sunny;82;61;S;6;65%;28%;8 Pleasanton;Partly sunny;98;75;ENE;4;46%;38%;9 Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;90;79;SSE;7;67%;56%;9 Port Isabel;Partly sunny;91;79;SSE;8;63%;32%;10 Port Lavaca;Sun and clouds;95;76;SSE;6;57%;59%;9 Randolph AFB;A t-storm around;95;72;ESE;6;55%;49%;9 Robstown;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;4;56%;34%;9 Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;93;78;SSE;6;64%;61%;9 Rocksprings;A t-storm around;91;68;ESE;6;51%;51%;9 San Angelo;A t-storm around;92;67;SSE;5;57%;47%;9 San Antonio;A t-storm around;96;74;ENE;6;50%;51%;9 San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm around;98;75;ESE;5;53%;50%;9 San Marcos;A t-storm around;95;70;NE;7;51%;55%;9 Seminole;A t-storm around;87;65;S;4;53%;41%;8 Sherman-Denison;Humid;90;66;SSE;6;56%;0%;8 Snyder;Clouds and sun;95;66;SSE;5;50%;30%;9 Sonora;A t-storm around;91;69;ESE;6;50%;50%;9 Stephenville;A t-storm around;92;65;ENE;6;56%;40%;7 Sulphur Springs;More clouds than sun;90;64;E;6;51%;1%;7 Sweetwater;A t-storm around;96;70;SSE;6;47%;44%;7 Temple;A t-storm around;94;68;SE;9;61%;40%;8 Terrell;More clouds than sun;89;64;E;6;56%;1%;7 Tyler;A t-storm around;91;65;ENE;7;57%;40%;7 Uvalde;Partly sunny;97;71;NE;5;51%;25%;9 Vernon;Sunny;95;70;SSE;6;44%;2%;8 Victoria;A t-storm around;95;74;SE;6;60%;55%;9 Waco;Humid;94;69;ESE;9;58%;3%;9 Weslaco;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;6;49%;14%;10 Wharton;A t-storm around;90;72;ESE;6;70%;55%;7 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;94;67;SE;7;50%;2%;8 Wink;Partly sunny;92;71;ESE;5;54%;6%;9 Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;5;47%;14%;10