TX Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Hot with sunshine;99;74;SSE;11;48%;5%;10 Abilene Dyess;Sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;11;44%;5%;10 Alice;Sunshine, very warm;98;74;SE;8;62%;10%;11 Alpine;Mostly sunny;90;64;SE;7;37%;0%;11 Amarillo;Breezy and hot;99;71;S;17;33%;7%;9 Angleton;Mostly sunny;94;75;S;5;65%;19%;10 Arlington;Plenty of sun;98;78;S;8;49%;5%;10 Austin;Sunny and very warm;99;76;S;4;54%;6%;10 Austin Bergstrom;Sunny;98;73;S;7;61%;6%;10 Bay;Sunshine and humid;93;75;SSE;5;70%;31%;10 Beaumont;Partly sunny;97;76;SW;5;63%;35%;10 Beeville;Remaining very warm;97;75;SE;6;59%;11%;11 Borger;Breezy and hot;103;75;SSW;17;29%;8%;9 Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;SSE;8;54%;6%;9 Breckenridge;Sunshine and warm;99;75;SSE;7;45%;5%;10 Brenham;Sunny and very warm;97;76;S;5;59%;14%;10 Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;97;73;S;7;51%;5%;9 Brownsville;Sunshine and warm;96;77;ESE;9;63%;44%;11 Brownwood;Sunny and very warm;98;70;SSE;7;49%;5%;10 Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;95;73;SSE;6;53%;5%;10 Canadian;Hot;99;70;S;14;37%;8%;9 Castroville;Warm with sunshine;97;75;SE;6;55%;5%;10 Childress;Breezy and hot;101;72;S;15;39%;6%;9 Cleburne;Plenty of sun;98;75;SSE;8;55%;5%;10 College Station;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;S;6;59%;12%;10 Comanche;Plenty of sun;98;72;SSE;7;49%;4%;10 Conroe;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;4;57%;22%;10 Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;96;77;SSE;9;65%;30%;11 Corsicana;Mostly sunny;96;76;S;7;59%;6%;10 Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;102;76;SE;8;50%;6%;11 Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;100;65;SSW;11;35%;7%;9 Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;98;80;SSE;8;52%;5%;9 Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;98;77;SSE;8;51%;5%;10 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Plenty of sun;98;78;SSE;10;51%;5%;9 Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;S;8;47%;6%;9 Del Rio;Sunny and very warm;101;79;SE;11;51%;5%;10 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and very warm;98;76;SE;11;56%;5%;10 Denton;Plenty of sun;98;74;S;8;51%;5%;9 Dryden;Plenty of sun;97;71;SE;9;46%;5%;11 Dumas;Breezy and hot;99;67;SSW;15;34%;7%;9 Edinburg;Partly sunny;96;74;ESE;8;58%;33%;11 El Paso;Partly sunny;97;74;SE;6;29%;0%;10 Ellington;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSW;5;63%;23%;10 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;94;71;SE;7;59%;12%;11 Fort Hood;Sunshine;97;75;SSW;7;52%;5%;10 Fort Worth;Sunny and very warm;98;77;S;8;46%;5%;10 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and very warm;99;76;S;10;51%;5%;9 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and very warm;100;78;SSW;10;50%;5%;10 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and very warm;99;74;SSW;7;50%;5%;10 Fredericksburg;Sunny;93;70;SSE;6;54%;5%;10 Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;94;71;S;8;56%;4%;9 Galveston;Mostly sunny;93;82;S;7;63%;47%;10 Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;97;73;SSE;7;52%;5%;10 Georgetown;Sunny and very warm;98;75;SSE;7;53%;6%;10 Giddings;Warm with sunshine;97;76;S;5;56%;11%;10 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;4;61%;5%;10 Graham;Sunny and very warm;98;72;SSE;7;46%;6%;10 Granbury;Sunny and very warm;99;75;SSE;7;47%;5%;10 Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;98;78;S;8;49%;5%;10 Greenville;Sunny and very warm;96;73;S;7;51%;6%;9 Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;88;68;ENE;11;41%;0%;11 Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;97;72;SSE;7;50%;5%;10 Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;96;75;SE;10;63%;36%;11 Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;5;54%;11%;10 Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;97;72;ESE;7;53%;5%;11 Henderson;Mostly sunny;95;72;S;5;61%;8%;10 Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;98;68;S;11;36%;8%;10 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;98;77;SSE;8;50%;5%;10 Hondo;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;SE;8;58%;5%;10 Houston;Mostly sunny, warm;97;79;S;5;60%;23%;10 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny and hot;97;80;S;5;57%;21%;10 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;95;80;S;6;60%;20%;10 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;95;75;N;2;66%;20%;10 Houston Clover;Plenty of sunshine;95;78;SSW;4;63%;22%;10 Houston Hooks;Plenty of sunshine;97;76;S;3;62%;21%;10 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;S;5;60%;18%;10 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;S;5;57%;23%;10 Huntsville;Mostly sunny, warm;101;79;S;4;54%;17%;10 Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;92;80;SE;8;69%;29%;11 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;96;74;S;4;58%;11%;10 Jasper;A t-storm around;94;73;SSW;4;66%;50%;10 Junction;Sunny and hot;98;71;SE;7;48%;5%;10 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;6;62%;5%;10 Kerrville;Sunny;95;71;SSE;7;57%;5%;10 Killeen;Sunshine;97;75;SSW;7;52%;5%;10 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Plenty of sun;97;74;SSW;8;55%;5%;10 Kingsville Nas;Very warm;97;75;SE;9;60%;11%;11 La Grange;Sunshine and warm;98;77;S;5;60%;11%;10 Lago Vista;Sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;5;55%;6%;10 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;96;74;S;7;54%;6%;10 Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;101;77;SE;9;46%;6%;11 Llano;Sunny and very warm;97;70;SSE;6;53%;5%;10 Longview;Seasonably hot;96;73;SSE;5;59%;7%;10 Lubbock;Sunshine;97;71;S;12;39%;6%;10 Lufkin;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;SSW;4;57%;21%;10 Mcallen;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;9;60%;33%;11 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;SSW;7;53%;5%;10 Mckinney;Sunny and seasonable;97;75;SE;9;56%;5%;9 Mesquite;Sunshine;95;73;S;7;54%;6%;10 Midland;Plenty of sunshine;97;71;SSE;11;47%;5%;10 Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;97;71;SSE;11;47%;5%;10 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;97;73;S;6;56%;5%;10 Mineola;Mostly sunny;95;75;S;5;61%;7%;10 Mineral Wells;Sunny and very warm;97;72;S;9;53%;6%;10 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;6;52%;6%;9 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;5;58%;17%;10 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;7;57%;5%;10 Odessa;Plenty of sun;96;70;S;11;44%;5%;10 Orange;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;SW;4;59%;40%;10 Palacios;Mostly sunny;93;79;SSE;8;68%;30%;10 Palestine;Seasonably hot;95;75;SSE;5;60%;10%;10 Pampa;Breezy and hot;99;73;S;16;31%;7%;9 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Breezy and hot;101;71;S;15;31%;8%;9 Paris;Sunny and seasonable;96;73;S;7;53%;6%;9 Pecos;Sunny;96;70;SE;6;39%;5%;10 Perryton;Breezy and hot;101;69;S;19;34%;7%;9 Plainview;Mostly sunny;92;66;S;11;45%;7%;10 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;5;54%;5%;10 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;91;84;SE;8;68%;30%;11 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;91;80;SE;9;67%;63%;11 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny and hot;95;79;SE;7;59%;30%;10 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;7;60%;5%;10 Robstown;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;SE;7;63%;11%;11 Rockport;Sunny and humid;93;83;SE;8;64%;10%;11 Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;92;71;SE;8;56%;5%;11 San Angelo;Sunny and very warm;98;71;S;8;52%;5%;10 San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;6;56%;5%;10 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;6;60%;5%;10 San Marcos;Sunshine;97;73;SSE;7;56%;6%;10 Seminole;Sunny;96;66;S;8;39%;5%;10 Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;96;74;SSE;9;55%;5%;9 Snyder;Sunny and hot;101;69;SSE;10;47%;5%;10 Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;95;71;SSE;8;50%;4%;10 Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;96;72;S;7;51%;5%;10 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and hot;96;76;S;7;51%;6%;9 Sweetwater;Sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;10;41%;4%;10 Temple;Sunny and very warm;98;74;SSW;9;57%;5%;10 Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;94;73;SSE;7;58%;7%;10 Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;S;6;57%;7%;10 Uvalde;Mostly sunny;96;73;ESE;7;57%;5%;10 Vernon;Sunny and very warm;102;74;S;10;36%;6%;9 Victoria;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;SSE;7;64%;11%;10 Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;SSW;9;53%;5%;10 Weslaco;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;ESE;8;56%;33%;11 Wharton;Mostly sunny;94;75;S;5;69%;16%;10 Wichita Falls;Sunny and very warm;101;75;SSE;12;45%;6%;9 Wink;Sunny and very warm;100;73;SE;11;38%;5%;10 Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;ESE;7;49%;10%;11