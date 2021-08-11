TX Forecast for Friday, August 13, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;12;50%;12%;11 Abilene Dyess;Very warm;98;74;SSE;12;45%;12%;11 Alice;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;10;67%;33%;11 Alpine;Some sun, a t-storm;81;67;E;6;63%;65%;10 Amarillo;Some sun, not as hot;87;65;S;13;54%;70%;10 Angleton;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SE;6;72%;56%;10 Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;97;79;SSE;8;50%;11%;10 Austin;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSE;5;60%;11%;11 Austin Bergstrom;Humid with some sun;95;75;SSE;9;67%;12%;11 Bay;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;ESE;6;78%;65%;11 Beaumont;A t-storm around;91;77;SSE;6;70%;53%;11 Beeville;A t-storm around;94;76;SE;7;64%;49%;11 Borger;Partly sunny;94;70;SSW;12;43%;55%;10 Bowie;Remaining very warm;96;74;SE;9;56%;20%;10 Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;7;44%;16%;11 Brenham;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;6;64%;32%;11 Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;SSE;8;53%;18%;11 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;95;77;SE;9;62%;38%;11 Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SSE;9;51%;10%;11 Burnet;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSE;7;58%;12%;11 Canadian;Mostly sunny;91;64;S;11;52%;44%;10 Castroville;Partly sunny;94;76;SE;7;58%;13%;11 Childress;Remaining very warm;96;74;SSE;12;46%;34%;10 Cleburne;Some sun, seasonable;98;76;SSE;9;58%;12%;11 College Station;Partly sunny;95;77;SSE;7;63%;21%;11 Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;8;49%;10%;11 Conroe;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;6;64%;35%;11 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;93;77;SE;10;71%;44%;11 Corsicana;Partly sunny;96;77;SSE;8;59%;16%;11 Cotulla;Mostly sunny;99;76;ESE;10;57%;13%;11 Dalhart;A p.m. t-storm;90;62;S;12;59%;76%;10 Dallas Love;Clouds and sun, warm;97;80;SE;9;54%;13%;10 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;SSE;10;55%;12%;10 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Clouds and sun, warm;97;79;SSE;11;54%;13%;10 Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;SSE;8;47%;18%;11 Del Rio;Warm, turning breezy;99;79;SE;13;55%;10%;11 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;97;76;SE;12;60%;12%;11 Denton;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;SSE;10;49%;14%;10 Dryden;Mostly sunny;93;75;SE;10;51%;19%;11 Dumas;A p.m. t-storm;88;62;SSW;13;53%;80%;10 Edinburg;Mostly sunny;94;76;SE;8;59%;33%;11 El Paso;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;S;6;61%;91%;4 Ellington;A t-storm around;92;78;SSE;8;68%;52%;11 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;91;74;SE;7;61%;33%;11 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;95;74;S;9;60%;14%;11 Fort Worth;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;SSE;9;48%;11%;11 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;SSE;11;54%;13%;10 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;98;79;S;11;53%;11%;10 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;S;8;56%;12%;11 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;91;72;SSE;8;52%;11%;11 Gainesville;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;9;54%;21%;10 Galveston;A shower in the a.m.;90;83;SSE;9;70%;67%;11 Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;SSE;8;57%;13%;11 Georgetown;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;8;59%;13%;11 Giddings;Clouds and sun;92;76;SSE;6;61%;31%;9 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;5;64%;30%;11 Graham;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;SSE;6;43%;20%;11 Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;8;48%;12%;11 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;98;79;SSE;8;50%;11%;10 Greenville;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;9;52%;19%;10 Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm around;74;63;S;15;79%;65%;4 Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;97;73;SSE;8;55%;12%;11 Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;94;75;SE;11;67%;36%;11 Hearne;Remaining very warm;97;77;SSE;6;60%;19%;11 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;94;74;ESE;8;55%;9%;11 Henderson;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;5;62%;28%;11 Hereford;A p.m. t-storm;87;65;S;9;56%;79%;11 Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;SSE;9;53%;13%;11 Hondo;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;10;63%;14%;11 Houston;A t-storm around;94;80;SSE;6;64%;51%;9 Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;SSE;8;62%;52%;11 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;92;80;SSE;8;65%;51%;9 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;N;4;74%;54%;6 Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;91;78;SE;6;72%;53%;11 Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;94;77;SSE;5;67%;50%;11 Houston Hull;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;SE;7;66%;52%;7 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;95;78;SSE;7;62%;51%;11 Huntsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;79;SSE;5;59%;49%;11 Ingleside;Humid with a t-storm;91;81;SE;9;73%;71%;11 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;95;74;S;5;61%;21%;11 Jasper;Partly sunny;91;73;S;4;71%;39%;11 Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;SSE;9;49%;10%;11 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;SE;8;66%;12%;10 Kerrville;Mostly sunny;92;74;SSE;9;58%;12%;11 Killeen;Mostly sunny;95;74;S;9;60%;14%;11 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;95;75;S;10;63%;14%;11 Kingsville Nas;Humid;95;77;SE;11;65%;44%;11 La Grange;A p.m. t-shower;93;77;SSE;5;67%;55%;10 Lago Vista;Remaining very warm;96;74;SE;7;62%;12%;11 Lancaster;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;8;56%;12%;11 Laredo;Mostly sunny;99;76;SE;10;49%;8%;11 Llano;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;7;55%;12%;11 Longview;Warm with sunshine;95;75;SSE;6;60%;31%;11 Lubbock;Partial sunshine;86;71;SE;7;54%;32%;9 Lufkin;Mostly sunny, warm;95;74;SSE;5;66%;36%;11 Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;96;76;SE;11;60%;33%;11 Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;S;9;60%;13%;11 Mckinney;Partly sunny, warm;96;78;SE;11;57%;16%;10 Mesquite;Partly sunny;95;75;SSE;8;55%;14%;11 Midland;Breezy in the a.m.;91;72;NE;12;58%;30%;10 Midland Airpark;Breezy in the a.m.;91;72;NE;12;58%;30%;10 Midlothian;Clouds and sun, warm;96;74;S;8;61%;12%;11 Mineola;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;5;61%;24%;11 Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun, warm;97;75;SSE;10;56%;12%;11 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warm;95;75;SSE;6;54%;30%;10 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;5;63%;23%;11 New Braunfels;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;8;61%;28%;11 Odessa;Partly sunny;91;71;SSW;11;52%;32%;10 Orange;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;SSE;5;68%;56%;11 Palacios;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;SE;9;71%;65%;11 Palestine;Sunshine, very warm;94;75;SSE;5;60%;18%;11 Pampa;Partial sunshine;90;66;SW;13;46%;44%;10 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Breezy in the p.m.;92;65;SSW;12;49%;44%;10 Paris;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;S;8;52%;29%;10 Pecos;A strong t-storm;88;70;S;6;52%;50%;10 Perryton;Partly sunny;93;62;S;13;50%;38%;10 Plainview;Some sunshine;83;64;SSE;10;62%;44%;11 Pleasanton;Clouds and sun;95;77;SE;6;57%;11%;10 Port Aransas;Humid with a t-storm;90;83;SE;9;71%;63%;11 Port Isabel;Sunshine, pleasant;89;80;SE;10;69%;38%;11 Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;94;80;SE;8;63%;65%;10 Randolph AFB;Humid with some sun;93;75;SE;8;66%;28%;10 Robstown;Mostly sunny;95;79;SE;9;68%;44%;11 Rockport;A morning t-storm;92;82;SE;8;66%;71%;11 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;92;72;SE;11;55%;11%;11 San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;S;10;49%;9%;11 San Antonio;Partly sunny;94;77;SE;8;61%;12%;10 San Antonio Stinson;Humid;96;77;SE;8;66%;11%;10 San Marcos;Clouds and sun;95;76;SSE;8;61%;29%;10 Seminole;A t-storm around;85;67;S;8;53%;55%;7 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;SSE;11;55%;24%;10 Snyder;Hot with some sun;97;71;SE;10;51%;11%;11 Sonora;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;11;47%;10%;11 Stephenville;Seasonably hot;96;73;S;8;53%;10%;11 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;95;77;SSE;7;52%;26%;10 Sweetwater;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;10;45%;11%;11 Temple;Mostly sunny;95;74;S;11;65%;14%;11 Terrell;Partly sunny;93;75;SSE;8;60%;17%;11 Tyler;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;7;57%;24%;11 Uvalde;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;8;60%;15%;11 Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SE;10;40%;33%;10 Victoria;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;ESE;8;68%;53%;11 Waco;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;S;11;59%;13%;11 Weslaco;Mostly sunny;94;77;SE;9;55%;33%;11 Wharton;A t-storm around;90;75;SE;6;74%;53%;11 Wichita Falls;Sunshine, very warm;98;77;SE;12;51%;32%;10 Wink;Partly sunny;89;72;SE;10;57%;36%;10 Zapata;Sunshine, very warm;100;78;SE;7;51%;30%;11