TX Forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Humid with some sun;88;70;SE;5;71%;55%;12 Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, humid;87;69;SE;5;65%;55%;10 Alice;Thunderstorms;80;72;ESE;8;95%;90%;2 Alpine;Partly sunny;79;61;ESE;7;61%;55%;9 Amarillo;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;SSE;6;65%;69%;12 Angleton;Heavy thunderstorms;83;75;SSE;7;84%;83%;3 Arlington;A t-storm around;90;77;S;5;55%;64%;12 Austin;A couple of t-storms;86;73;SSE;2;78%;83%;5 Austin Bergstrom;A shower and t-storm;85;72;SSE;6;85%;83%;4 Bay;Heavy thunderstorms;82;74;SE;7;88%;83%;3 Beaumont;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;SSW;6;79%;73%;4 Beeville;Thunderstorms;83;73;E;7;85%;87%;3 Borger;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;SE;6;54%;71%;12 Bowie;Partly sunny, humid;89;71;SE;2;68%;55%;12 Breckenridge;Sun and some clouds;91;73;SE;4;58%;55%;12 Brenham;A couple of t-storms;84;74;S;6;77%;77%;3 Bridgeport;Partly sunny;91;71;SE;2;63%;55%;10 Brownsville;Thunderstorms;84;76;ESE;7;79%;86%;3 Brownwood;A t-storm around;86;68;SE;5;67%;64%;9 Burnet;A t-storm in spots;83;72;S;5;73%;66%;5 Canadian;A t-storm around;83;67;ESE;6;68%;64%;12 Castroville;Thunderstorms;85;76;SE;7;78%;81%;4 Childress;Partly sunny, humid;89;70;ESE;4;63%;55%;11 Cleburne;A t-storm around;89;73;S;6;69%;64%;12 College Station;Humid with a t-storm;85;73;S;5;80%;74%;4 Comanche;A t-storm around;86;70;SSE;5;69%;64%;10 Conroe;A couple of t-storms;84;74;S;6;79%;77%;3 Corpus Christi;Thunderstorms;83;73;ESE;8;91%;89%;2 Corsicana;A t-storm around;87;75;S;6;68%;64%;11 Cotulla;Thunderstorms;85;74;E;9;83%;84%;3 Dalhart;A t-storm in spots;85;62;NE;8;69%;64%;12 Dallas Love;A t-storm around;92;77;SE;3;64%;64%;12 Dallas Redbird;A t-storm around;90;75;SSE;4;66%;64%;12 Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm around;91;76;SE;5;65%;64%;12 Decatur;Sun and some clouds;91;74;SE;5;53%;55%;10 Del Rio;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;ESE;7;72%;67%;6 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Humid with a t-storm;88;72;ESE;8;76%;72%;6 Denton;Partly sunny;93;76;SSE;6;56%;55%;12 Dryden;A t-storm around;89;70;SE;7;62%;64%;11 Dumas;A t-storm in spots;82;64;ESE;7;62%;64%;12 Edinburg;Thunderstorms;81;74;ESE;7;83%;88%;3 El Paso;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;71;E;8;57%;70%;8 Ellington;A heavy thunderstorm;82;76;SSW;8;84%;74%;3 Falfurrias;A drenching t-storm;78;69;E;5;89%;88%;3 Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;85;72;S;5;76%;64%;5 Fort Worth;A t-storm around;92;75;S;5;56%;64%;12 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;91;75;SE;5;64%;55%;12 Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm around;93;75;SE;5;65%;64%;12 Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm around;91;71;S;3;70%;64%;12 Fredericksburg;A t-storm in spots;83;71;S;5;73%;65%;5 Gainesville;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;5;61%;55%;11 Galveston;Heavy thunderstorms;85;81;SSE;10;78%;83%;3 Gatesville;A stray thunderstorm;87;72;S;5;68%;64%;7 Georgetown;A thunderstorm;85;74;S;6;72%;74%;5 Giddings;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;73;S;5;77%;75%;3 Gilmer;A t-storm around;87;70;SSW;4;71%;64%;12 Graham;Partly sunny, nice;90;71;ESE;4;61%;55%;10 Granbury;A t-storm around;90;74;S;5;60%;64%;12 Grand Prairie;A t-storm around;91;77;S;5;55%;64%;12 Greenville;A t-storm around;90;74;SSE;5;56%;64%;12 Guadalupe Pass;A shower and t-storm;78;65;NE;18;73%;77%;12 Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;89;72;S;5;64%;64%;8 Harlingen;Thunderstorms;82;74;ESE;10;98%;86%;3 Hearne;A t-storm in spots;86;74;S;5;77%;67%;4 Hebbronville;Thunderstorms;77;72;E;7;84%;90%;3 Henderson;A couple of t-storms;87;71;SSW;5;72%;76%;9 Hereford;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;65;SSE;5;60%;66%;9 Hillsboro;A t-storm around;87;73;S;5;66%;64%;12 Hondo;A drenching t-storm;83;72;E;8;87%;74%;4 Houston;Heavy thunderstorms;82;77;SSE;7;79%;79%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);A heavy thunderstorm;85;78;S;7;76%;73%;4 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Heavy thunderstorms;82;76;S;7;81%;79%;4 Houston / Southwest Airport;A drenching t-storm;83;74;SSW;3;87%;74%;4 Houston Clover;A heavy thunderstorm;84;76;S;6;82%;74%;3 Houston Hooks;Heavy thunderstorms;83;74;S;4;84%;80%;3 Houston Hull;Heavy thunderstorms;84;77;SSE;7;81%;80%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Heavy thunderstorms;83;75;SSW;6;81%;80%;3 Huntsville;A thunderstorm;88;76;S;5;69%;72%;4 Ingleside;Thunderstorms;84;77;SE;9;87%;89%;3 Jacksonville;A thunderstorm;86;72;SSW;4;71%;71%;5 Jasper;A t-storm or two;83;72;S;5;80%;77%;3 Junction;A t-storm in spots;87;68;SE;6;69%;65%;6 Kellyusa Airport;Thunderstorms;82;72;E;7;82%;79%;3 Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;82;70;SSE;6;78%;66%;6 Killeen;A t-storm in spots;85;72;S;5;76%;64%;5 Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;86;71;S;5;79%;64%;5 Kingsville Nas;Thunderstorms;81;74;ESE;8;95%;89%;3 La Grange;A drenching t-storm;85;75;S;6;82%;74%;3 Lago Vista;A stray thunderstorm;87;71;SSE;4;79%;66%;5 Lancaster;A t-storm around;90;73;S;5;62%;64%;12 Laredo;A p.m. t-storm;81;74;ESE;9;77%;86%;7 Llano;A thunderstorm;85;70;SSE;5;74%;71%;5 Longview;A t-storm around;89;72;SSW;5;68%;67%;12 Lubbock;A t-storm in spots;87;68;SE;6;60%;64%;10 Lufkin;A thunderstorm;86;72;S;4;81%;76%;4 Mcallen;Thunderstorms;81;74;ESE;8;90%;87%;3 Mcgregor;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;71;S;4;78%;65%;6 Mckinney;Partly sunny, humid;89;73;S;4;69%;55%;11 Mesquite;A t-storm around;90;74;S;5;59%;64%;12 Midland;A t-storm in spots;86;70;E;6;70%;64%;9 Midland Airpark;A t-storm in spots;86;70;E;6;70%;64%;9 Midlothian;A t-storm around;89;71;N;2;74%;64%;12 Mineola;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;72;SSW;4;74%;57%;12 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, humid;89;71;SSE;4;70%;55%;10 Mount Pleasant;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;72;S;4;66%;66%;12 Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;87;72;S;5;73%;67%;6 New Braunfels;Thunderstorms;85;74;SSW;8;79%;83%;3 Odessa;A t-storm in spots;86;70;ESE;7;64%;64%;8 Orange;A t-storm in spots;85;77;SSW;6;76%;70%;3 Palacios;Thunderstorms;83;76;SE;9;86%;83%;3 Palestine;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;S;4;69%;66%;5 Pampa;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;69;SE;6;56%;70%;12 Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm around;85;65;SE;5;66%;64%;12 Paris;A t-storm around;90;73;S;5;58%;64%;12 Pecos;A t-storm in spots;91;71;ESE;6;55%;64%;11 Perryton;A t-storm around;83;65;E;7;59%;64%;11 Plainview;Clouds and sun;85;65;SSE;6;67%;55%;11 Pleasanton;A heavy thunderstorm;84;74;SE;6;76%;78%;3 Port Aransas;Thunderstorms;86;79;ESE;9;81%;88%;3 Port Isabel;Thunderstorms;85;78;ESE;9;80%;88%;4 Port Lavaca;Thunderstorms;86;78;ESE;8;80%;84%;3 Randolph AFB;Thunderstorms;83;71;ESE;7;86%;79%;4 Robstown;Thunderstorms;83;75;ESE;7;97%;89%;3 Rockport;Thunderstorms;86;78;ESE;8;80%;88%;3 Rocksprings;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;70;SSE;7;68%;65%;6 San Angelo;Partly sunny, humid;89;68;SE;6;68%;55%;12 San Antonio;Heavy thunderstorms;85;76;S;7;79%;81%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Heavy thunderstorms;84;75;E;7;85%;79%;4 San Marcos;Heavy thunderstorms;86;74;SSW;7;80%;93%;3 Seminole;A t-storm in spots;86;67;SE;6;60%;64%;11 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, humid;90;74;SSW;3;65%;55%;12 Snyder;A stray thunderstorm;90;69;SE;6;66%;64%;8 Sonora;Clouds and sun;86;69;SSE;7;62%;55%;11 Stephenville;A t-storm around;88;70;SE;3;72%;64%;10 Sulphur Springs;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;S;5;56%;69%;12 Sweetwater;A t-storm in spots;88;71;SE;5;65%;64%;10 Temple;A t-storm in spots;86;71;S;5;80%;64%;4 Terrell;A t-storm around;89;72;S;5;65%;64%;12 Tyler;A t-storm around;89;74;SSW;6;66%;64%;9 Uvalde;Thunderstorms;82;70;SE;7;84%;81%;5 Vernon;Clouds limiting sun;90;72;S;6;52%;55%;8 Victoria;Thunderstorms;83;75;E;8;82%;84%;3 Waco;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;72;S;5;74%;65%;8 Weslaco;Thunderstorms;82;75;E;7;82%;87%;3 Wharton;Heavy thunderstorms;83;74;SE;7;82%;80%;3 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, humid;91;72;SSE;4;65%;55%;12 Wink;A stray thunderstorm;90;71;E;8;65%;64%;11 Zapata;Thunderstorms;82;76;ESE;7;83%;91%;3