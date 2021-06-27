Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A couple of t-storms;81;69;ESE;7;83%;81%;4

Abilene Dyess;A couple of t-storms;80;69;ESE;7;76%;82%;4

Alice;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;ESE;7;73%;80%;9

Alpine;A thunderstorm;77;64;E;7;67%;81%;6

Amarillo;A shower and t-storm;73;62;NE;8;77%;77%;3

Angleton;A shower and t-storm;83;76;SE;10;82%;86%;3

Arlington;A couple of t-storms;83;75;SE;7;73%;79%;4

Austin;A couple of t-storms;86;74;SE;4;75%;81%;4

Austin Bergstrom;A couple of t-storms;85;73;SE;8;82%;83%;3

Bay;A shower and t-storm;82;74;ESE;8;85%;86%;3

Beaumont;A shower and t-storm;84;76;E;9;79%;85%;3

Beeville;Clouds and sunshine;87;74;ESE;6;72%;69%;9

Borger;Cloudy;80;66;NE;7;60%;44%;3

Bowie;A couple of t-storms;81;69;ESE;5;86%;79%;3

Breckenridge;A t-storm or two;83;73;ESE;5;74%;82%;4

Brenham;A shower and t-storm;86;76;ESE;6;75%;81%;3

Bridgeport;A couple of t-storms;82;71;ESE;5;82%;83%;3

Brownsville;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;SE;9;69%;81%;8

Brownwood;A t-storm or two;83;72;E;7;70%;81%;5

Burnet;A t-storm or two;84;72;ESE;6;70%;82%;5

Canadian;A shower and t-storm;77;64;NE;6;79%;71%;3

Castroville;A shower and t-storm;88;76;E;7;68%;80%;6

Childress;Thunderstorms;78;67;E;8;82%;85%;3

Cleburne;A couple of t-storms;82;73;ESE;7;81%;83%;4

College Station;A shower and t-storm;83;75;ESE;9;81%;78%;3

Comanche;A couple of t-storms;81;71;E;7;77%;81%;5

Conroe;A shower and t-storm;83;73;E;6;82%;85%;3

Corpus Christi;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;SE;7;74%;81%;6

Corsicana;A couple of t-storms;84;75;ESE;8;78%;78%;3

Cotulla;Periods of sun;92;75;ESE;8;61%;55%;8

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;71;57;ENE;11;75%;44%;3

Dallas Love;A couple of t-storms;84;73;ESE;8;76%;79%;3

Dallas Redbird;A couple of t-storms;83;73;ESE;8;76%;78%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;A couple of t-storms;83;73;ESE;9;77%;79%;4

Decatur;A couple of t-storms;81;72;SE;6;74%;83%;3

Del Rio;Humid;93;75;ESE;8;61%;67%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Humid;90;72;ESE;9;65%;67%;9

Denton;A t-storm or two;84;74;SE;8;72%;80%;4

Dryden;A thunderstorm;88;70;E;10;64%;76%;8

Dumas;Cloudy;74;59;NNE;7;67%;44%;3

Edinburg;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;SE;8;68%;76%;11

El Paso;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;ENE;8;66%;84%;6

Ellington;A shower and t-storm;82;76;ESE;12;85%;86%;3

Falfurrias;A p.m. t-storm;85;72;SE;6;70%;80%;9

Fort Hood;A t-storm or two;82;72;SE;7;80%;77%;4

Fort Worth;A couple of t-storms;83;74;SE;7;70%;81%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;A couple of t-storms;83;73;ESE;9;77%;79%;3

Fort Worth Nas;A couple of t-storms;84;73;ESE;8;78%;83%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;A couple of t-storms;83;71;SE;6;83%;83%;4

Fredericksburg;A couple of t-storms;82;70;ESE;5;75%;83%;6

Gainesville;A couple of t-storms;82;71;SE;7;82%;84%;4

Galveston;A shower and t-storm;85;80;SE;14;79%;87%;3

Gatesville;A t-storm or two;82;73;ESE;6;76%;82%;4

Georgetown;A couple of t-storms;85;74;ESE;7;76%;82%;4

Giddings;A shower and t-storm;85;74;ESE;6;76%;82%;4

Gilmer;A shower and t-storm;84;72;SE;6;82%;78%;4

Graham;A couple of t-storms;80;70;ESE;5;82%;82%;4

Granbury;A couple of t-storms;83;74;ESE;6;70%;82%;3

Grand Prairie;A t-storm or two;83;75;SE;7;74%;78%;4

Greenville;A couple of t-storms;83;72;SE;7;78%;78%;4

Guadalupe Pass;A p.m. t-storm;68;58;ENE;20;84%;91%;4

Hamilton;A t-storm or two;84;73;ESE;7;73%;83%;5

Harlingen;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;SE;9;77%;81%;11

Hearne;A couple of t-storms;85;76;E;6;78%;77%;3

Hebbronville;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;ESE;6;64%;80%;8

Henderson;A shower and t-storm;84;72;SE;6;81%;78%;4

Hereford;A shower and t-storm;75;63;NE;9;79%;86%;3

Hillsboro;A t-storm or two;82;73;ESE;7;77%;77%;3

Hondo;A shower and t-storm;87;73;E;8;73%;80%;6

Houston;A shower and t-storm;83;77;ESE;7;79%;85%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower and t-storm;85;78;ESE;11;81%;85%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower and t-storm;82;76;ESE;11;82%;85%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower and t-storm;83;74;ESE;7;88%;86%;3

Houston Clover;A shower and t-storm;84;76;ESE;10;82%;86%;3

Houston Hooks;A shower and t-storm;82;74;E;8;85%;85%;3

Houston Hull;A shower and t-storm;84;77;ESE;9;79%;85%;3

Houston Intercontinental;A shower and t-storm;82;75;E;11;83%;85%;3

Huntsville;A shower and t-storm;85;77;ESE;5;76%;77%;3

Ingleside;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;SE;8;72%;81%;4

Jacksonville;A shower and t-storm;84;72;ESE;7;81%;79%;4

Jasper;A shower and t-storm;82;72;ESE;6;85%;78%;3

Junction;A t-storm or two;87;70;ESE;6;69%;81%;8

Kellyusa Airport;A shower and t-storm;85;73;ESE;7;74%;81%;4

Kerrville;Humid with a t-storm;84;70;E;6;76%;79%;7

Killeen;A t-storm or two;82;72;SE;7;80%;77%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;A couple of t-storms;83;72;SE;8;82%;82%;4

Kingsville Nas;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;SE;7;73%;80%;8

La Grange;A shower and t-storm;87;75;ESE;6;80%;83%;3

Lago Vista;A couple of t-storms;86;71;ESE;6;77%;82%;4

Lancaster;A couple of t-storms;82;73;SE;6;75%;78%;4

Laredo;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;SE;9;62%;66%;11

Llano;A couple of t-storms;85;72;E;6;74%;82%;6

Longview;A shower and t-storm;86;73;SE;7;77%;77%;4

Lubbock;A shower and t-storm;76;67;NE;9;75%;83%;3

Lufkin;A shower and t-storm;83;73;ESE;9;86%;78%;3

Mcallen;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;SE;9;66%;76%;12

Mcgregor;A couple of t-storms;83;72;SE;7;85%;80%;4

Mckinney;A couple of t-storms;84;72;ESE;9;77%;77%;5

Mesquite;A couple of t-storms;83;73;SE;7;73%;77%;4

Midland;A couple of t-storms;78;67;ENE;9;87%;81%;4

Midland Airpark;A couple of t-storms;78;67;ENE;9;87%;81%;4

Midlothian;A t-storm or two;82;71;ESE;5;83%;78%;4

Mineola;A shower and t-storm;84;72;SE;5;81%;78%;4

Mineral Wells;A couple of t-storms;82;71;ESE;7;83%;84%;3

Mount Pleasant;Couple of t-storms;87;73;SE;6;75%;78%;4

Nacogdoches;A shower and t-storm;84;73;ESE;7;79%;78%;3

New Braunfels;A shower and t-storm;86;75;ESE;8;77%;82%;4

Odessa;A t-storm or two;78;68;ENE;8;73%;81%;4

Orange;A shower and t-storm;85;76;ESE;8;78%;86%;4

Palacios;A shower and t-storm;84;77;SE;11;81%;86%;4

Palestine;A shower and t-storm;85;73;ESE;6;77%;79%;3

Pampa;A shower and t-storm;76;63;NNE;7;69%;80%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;76;60;ENE;7;75%;44%;3

Paris;Couple of t-storms;83;74;SE;8;73%;79%;3

Pecos;A couple of t-storms;82;69;E;8;75%;90%;4

Perryton;A shower and t-storm;77;61;NE;7;69%;81%;3

Plainview;A shower and t-storm;74;63;NE;8;83%;86%;3

Pleasanton;A shower and t-storm;89;75;ESE;6;74%;82%;5

Port Aransas;A p.m. t-storm;87;81;SE;8;73%;80%;4

Port Isabel;A p.m. t-storm;86;78;SE;10;73%;80%;7

Port Lavaca;A shower and t-storm;88;79;ESE;8;72%;85%;4

Randolph AFB;A shower and t-storm;83;73;ESE;7;82%;84%;4

Robstown;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;SE;6;76%;81%;6

Rockport;A shower and t-storm;88;80;SE;8;74%;85%;4

Rocksprings;A thunderstorm;84;70;ESE;8;70%;73%;7

San Angelo;A t-storm or two;86;69;E;8;68%;84%;5

San Antonio;A shower and t-storm;86;76;E;7;75%;83%;4

San Antonio Stinson;A shower and t-storm;88;76;ESE;7;75%;81%;4

San Marcos;A shower and t-storm;86;75;ESE;8;70%;83%;4

Seminole;A shower and t-storm;75;67;ENE;8;80%;87%;3

Sherman-Denison;A couple of t-storms;83;71;ESE;7;81%;78%;3

Snyder;A t-storm or two;80;68;NE;8;80%;84%;3

Sonora;A thunderstorm;88;70;ESE;8;60%;79%;9

Stephenville;A t-storm or two;81;70;ESE;6;80%;83%;4

Sulphur Springs;Humid with a t-storm;85;73;SSE;8;72%;73%;5

Sweetwater;A t-storm or two;80;70;ENE;8;74%;82%;4

Temple;A couple of t-storms;83;71;SE;9;83%;82%;4

Terrell;A t-storm or two;83;72;SE;8;79%;77%;5

Tyler;A shower and t-storm;86;74;SE;8;76%;78%;4

Uvalde;Humid;87;72;E;7;68%;63%;8

Vernon;Heavy thunderstorms;78;70;NE;7;81%;88%;3

Victoria;A shower and t-storm;88;77;ESE;8;76%;85%;4

Waco;A couple of t-storms;83;73;SE;8;81%;83%;4

Weslaco;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;SE;9;66%;80%;11

Wharton;A shower and t-storm;82;72;ESE;7;81%;85%;3

Wichita Falls;A couple of t-storms;81;70;ESE;7;85%;86%;3

Wink;A couple of t-storms;80;68;ENE;9;77%;87%;4

Zapata;A p.m. t-storm;95;78;SE;6;59%;71%;10

