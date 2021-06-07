TX Forecast for Wednesday, June 9, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Humid with some sun;96;75;S;12;61%;3%;12

Abilene Dyess;Humid with some sun;96;75;S;12;56%;2%;12

Alice;Breezy;95;76;SE;15;66%;3%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;8;15%;0%;13

Amarillo;A strong t-storm;96;66;SSE;11;52%;41%;12

Angleton;Humid;88;78;SSE;13;72%;9%;6

Arlington;An a.m. thunderstorm;91;76;S;9;58%;63%;7

Austin;Clouds and sun;94;76;S;9;62%;44%;8

Austin Bergstrom;Humid;93;76;S;14;72%;44%;9

Bay;Humid;89;77;SSE;12;74%;27%;7

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;78;SSE;9;70%;30%;7

Beeville;Humid;92;76;SE;10;67%;26%;11

Borger;A strong t-storm;99;72;SSE;10;48%;41%;12

Bowie;An a.m. thunderstorm;87;74;SSE;7;79%;61%;6

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;SSE;8;59%;12%;11

Brenham;Humid with some sun;93;80;SSE;9;65%;44%;7

Bridgeport;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;74;SSE;8;76%;56%;5

Brownsville;Breezy and humid;92;80;SE;14;68%;2%;13

Brownwood;Humid;90;72;SSE;10;68%;5%;11

Burnet;Clouds and sun;92;72;SSE;9;63%;3%;8

Canadian;Humid;90;70;SE;9;70%;7%;12

Castroville;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;SE;8;65%;25%;12

Childress;Partly sunny;97;72;SE;8;58%;26%;12

Cleburne;An a.m. thunderstorm;90;75;SSE;11;73%;55%;5

College Station;Breezy and humid;93;79;S;15;65%;44%;4

Comanche;Humid;89;73;S;10;71%;10%;8

Conroe;Mostly cloudy, humid;93;79;SSE;9;65%;36%;5

Corpus Christi;Breezy and humid;91;79;SE;15;74%;3%;12

Corsicana;A morning t-storm;90;76;S;11;65%;54%;5

Cotulla;Very warm;101;78;ESE;13;53%;0%;12

Dalhart;A strong t-storm;97;59;SSE;14;46%;42%;12

Dallas Love;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;76;S;11;70%;63%;7

Dallas Redbird;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;75;S;12;72%;63%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;76;S;11;71%;63%;7

Decatur;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;74;SSE;9;66%;57%;6

Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;104;80;ESE;12;57%;10%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Humid;100;76;ESE;13;62%;8%;12

Denton;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;74;SSE;9;67%;63%;7

Dryden;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;8;49%;14%;12

Dumas;A strong t-storm;96;64;SE;11;53%;42%;12

Edinburg;Humid;94;78;SE;13;63%;2%;12

El Paso;Remaining very warm;98;71;WNW;10;11%;0%;13

Ellington;Breezy and humid;89;78;SSE;14;72%;28%;7

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, humid;93;73;SE;9;68%;2%;12

Fort Hood;Humid;90;74;S;13;69%;26%;6

Fort Worth;An a.m. thunderstorm;91;76;SSE;9;62%;57%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;76;S;11;73%;58%;7

Fort Worth Nas;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;76;S;11;75%;57%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;An a.m. thunderstorm;88;75;S;10;76%;56%;6

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, humid;89;72;SSE;9;68%;3%;12

Gainesville;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;73;SE;8;72%;60%;6

Galveston;Breezy in the a.m.;88;81;SSE;15;74%;28%;8

Gatesville;Clouds and sun;90;74;S;9;67%;27%;6

Georgetown;Humid;93;75;SSE;10;64%;44%;6

Giddings;Clouds and sun;92;78;SSE;8;65%;27%;4

Gilmer;Humid with t-storms;87;73;SSE;8;79%;70%;6

Graham;Humid and warmer;90;73;SSE;8;70%;29%;6

Granbury;An a.m. thunderstorm;93;75;SSE;10;63%;54%;6

Grand Prairie;An a.m. thunderstorm;92;77;S;9;57%;63%;7

Greenville;An a.m. thunderstorm;88;76;SSE;8;68%;61%;5

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;93;72;NW;21;13%;0%;13

Hamilton;Humid;92;74;SSE;10;66%;10%;5

Harlingen;Winds subsiding;94;78;SE;18;70%;1%;12

Hearne;Humid;93;79;S;9;63%;44%;5

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, humid;97;74;SE;11;61%;0%;12

Henderson;A morning t-storm;89;76;S;8;69%;63%;6

Hereford;A strong t-storm;103;67;S;9;41%;42%;12

Hillsboro;A morning t-storm;90;75;S;10;61%;54%;5

Hondo;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;ESE;12;65%;25%;12

Houston;Humid;91;79;SSE;10;67%;11%;7

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy and humid;91;80;SSE;15;65%;9%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy and humid;89;78;SSE;15;70%;9%;7

Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid with some sun;90;77;SSE;9;78%;28%;8

Houston Clover;Humid;89;78;SSE;12;70%;28%;11

Houston Hooks;Humid with some sun;92;78;SSE;10;67%;32%;7

Houston Hull;Humid;92;79;SSE;13;66%;29%;7

Houston Intercontinental;Humid;92;79;SSE;13;66%;12%;6

Huntsville;Mainly cloudy, humid;96;81;SSE;8;60%;44%;6

Ingleside;Breezy and humid;89;81;SE;17;76%;27%;12

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;76;S;8;64%;44%;6

Jasper;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;76;S;7;71%;44%;6

Junction;Periods of sun;96;75;SSE;11;57%;2%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Periods of sun;93;76;SE;11;51%;25%;12

Kerrville;Humid;91;72;SSE;10;76%;2%;12

Killeen;Humid;90;74;S;13;69%;26%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid;91;74;S;13;70%;44%;6

Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;93;78;SE;17;70%;26%;11

La Grange;Humid;93;79;SSE;9;68%;8%;6

Lago Vista;Humid;94;73;S;10;68%;3%;6

Lancaster;An a.m. thunderstorm;90;75;S;8;62%;63%;7

Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SE;13;51%;0%;12

Llano;Humid with some sun;93;73;SSE;8;67%;3%;8

Longview;A morning t-storm;89;75;SSE;10;72%;63%;6

Lubbock;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;SSW;9;41%;3%;12

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy, humid;92;77;SSE;11;72%;44%;8

Mcallen;Breezy and humid;96;79;SE;18;61%;1%;12

Mcgregor;Breezy in the a.m.;91;74;S;12;69%;27%;6

Mckinney;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;75;S;10;74%;59%;7

Mesquite;An a.m. thunderstorm;91;75;S;8;63%;63%;7

Midland;Hot;104;75;SSE;10;39%;2%;12

Midland Airpark;Hot;104;75;SSE;10;39%;2%;12

Midlothian;A morning t-storm;88;73;S;9;78%;63%;7

Mineola;Humid with a t-storm;88;75;SSE;7;73%;64%;9

Mineral Wells;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;74;SSE;11;75%;57%;6

Mount Pleasant;A shower and t-storm;86;74;SSE;9;76%;67%;5

Nacogdoches;Rather cloudy, humid;91;77;S;9;68%;44%;6

New Braunfels;Humid with some sun;93;77;SSE;10;66%;26%;11

Odessa;Mostly sunny;103;74;S;9;24%;3%;12

Orange;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;79;SSE;9;67%;30%;9

Palacios;Breezy and humid;88;80;SSE;16;77%;27%;12

Palestine;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;77;S;9;64%;44%;9

Pampa;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;11;57%;7%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;92;66;SSE;10;54%;6%;12

Paris;A thunderstorm;85;73;SSE;9;76%;60%;4

Pecos;Sunny and hot;106;74;SE;6;16%;3%;12

Perryton;Partly sunny;90;68;SSE;13;59%;8%;12

Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;96;66;S;8;55%;3%;12

Pleasanton;Humid;96;76;SE;8;66%;25%;12

Port Aransas;Very humid;87;81;SE;13;80%;3%;12

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;88;80;SE;15;73%;2%;12

Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun;91;81;SE;12;67%;5%;8

Randolph AFB;Humid;92;75;SSE;12;71%;26%;12

Robstown;Breezy and humid;93;80;SE;15;71%;26%;12

Rockport;Humid;89;80;SE;12;74%;3%;12

Rocksprings;Humid;91;71;SSE;11;67%;3%;12

San Angelo;Sunny intervals;99;73;S;11;55%;26%;12

San Antonio;Humid;94;77;SSE;9;68%;25%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Humid;95;78;SE;11;64%;26%;12

San Marcos;Humid;93;76;SSE;11;67%;27%;10

Seminole;Mostly sunny;102;71;SSW;9;23%;4%;12

Sherman-Denison;An a.m. thunderstorm;86;73;SSE;8;79%;63%;6

Snyder;Partly sunny;99;72;S;9;46%;2%;12

Sonora;Clouds and sunshine;96;73;SSE;11;59%;26%;12

Stephenville;Humid;90;73;S;10;71%;24%;6

Sulphur Springs;Humid with a t-storm;88;76;SSE;9;72%;59%;7

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;98;75;S;10;48%;2%;12

Temple;Breezy and humid;91;74;S;14;74%;44%;6

Terrell;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;75;S;9;69%;57%;5

Tyler;A morning t-storm;90;77;S;10;69%;63%;8

Uvalde;Humid;95;73;ESE;9;71%;0%;12

Vernon;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;9;59%;7%;5

Victoria;Humid;92;79;SE;13;71%;5%;12

Waco;Clouds and sun;92;75;S;13;67%;27%;6

Weslaco;Humid;94;78;SE;14;60%;2%;12

Wharton;Humid;89;75;SE;10;75%;7%;8

Wichita Falls;Humid and warmer;92;73;SSE;10;70%;14%;6

Wink;Sunshine and hot;106;75;SSE;7;27%;4%;12

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;SE;10;55%;1%;12

