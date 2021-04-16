TX Forecast for Sunday, April 18, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly cloudy;57;40;NE;15;56%;44%;4 Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the a.m.;56;37;NE;15;49%;44%;4 Alice;Afternoon showers;67;55;NE;17;71%;80%;3 Alpine;Mostly cloudy;59;39;E;10;57%;44%;7 Amarillo;Rather cloudy, cold;53;31;NE;11;54%;23%;4 Angleton;Showers around;67;52;NNE;15;75%;78%;3 Arlington;Decreasing clouds;64;47;NNE;11;47%;15%;5 Austin;Rather cloudy;64;52;NNE;10;56%;36%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Winds subsiding;63;50;NNE;17;65%;39%;4 Bay;Spotty showers;65;52;NNE;14;77%;70%;3 Beaumont;Showers around;67;52;N;10;79%;79%;2 Beeville;Showers;66;55;NNE;12;67%;93%;3 Borger;Mostly cloudy;56;34;NNE;9;44%;14%;4 Bowie;Mostly cloudy;60;38;NNE;11;60%;11%;4 Breckenridge;Rather cloudy;62;39;NE;8;47%;22%;4 Brenham;Showers around;61;49;N;9;63%;70%;3 Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;61;38;NNE;10;60%;16%;4 Brownsville;A shower and t-storm;75;61;NNW;13;82%;85%;3 Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;60;38;NNE;11;55%;34%;4 Burnet;Mostly cloudy;60;49;NNE;9;52%;38%;4 Canadian;Mainly cloudy, cold;54;30;NNE;10;56%;15%;3 Castroville;Showers around;69;57;NE;10;41%;70%;5 Childress;Breezy in the a.m.;58;36;NNE;14;54%;15%;5 Cleburne;Rather cloudy;64;44;NNE;13;55%;20%;5 College Station;Cloudy and breezy;64;49;N;15;67%;44%;3 Comanche;Mostly cloudy;61;41;NNE;11;57%;33%;4 Conroe;Showers around;63;48;N;9;69%;70%;2 Corpus Christi;Showers;66;55;NE;20;76%;91%;2 Corsicana;Cloudy and cool;62;45;N;10;59%;15%;3 Cotulla;A morning shower;70;57;NE;13;53%;56%;4 Dalhart;Mainly cloudy, cold;51;28;N;15;55%;17%;3 Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;64;47;N;13;57%;14%;4 Dallas Redbird;Breezy and cool;63;46;N;14;58%;15%;4 Dallas/Ft Worth;Decreasing clouds;64;46;N;16;55%;14%;5 Decatur;Rather cloudy;61;41;NNE;10;52%;12%;4 Del Rio;Partly sunny;66;55;NE;12;50%;43%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;64;51;NE;13;53%;39%;5 Denton;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;41;N;13;55%;13%;6 Dryden;Low clouds;63;47;E;10;49%;37%;3 Dumas;Mostly cloudy, cold;50;27;NNE;11;60%;15%;4 Edinburg;A shower and t-storm;72;58;NNW;13;75%;86%;2 El Paso;Clearing;64;46;ESE;11;39%;28%;6 Ellington;Showers around;66;52;N;17;72%;75%;2 Falfurrias;A shower and t-storm;65;56;N;11;71%;84%;3 Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;61;48;N;14;63%;23%;4 Fort Worth;Decreasing clouds;64;45;NNE;12;48%;16%;6 Fort Worth Alliance;Decreasing clouds;63;42;N;16;59%;14%;5 Fort Worth Nas;Breezy in the a.m.;64;45;N;15;57%;17%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy in the a.m.;63;42;N;13;62%;17%;4 Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;59;46;NNE;9;56%;44%;4 Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;60;39;N;13;56%;9%;4 Galveston;Windy;70;58;NNE;21;72%;85%;2 Gatesville;Mainly cloudy;60;45;N;10;54%;36%;4 Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;61;50;N;10;55%;36%;4 Giddings;Showers around;61;48;NNE;10;59%;70%;3 Gilmer;Rather cloudy, cool;62;43;N;7;68%;14%;3 Graham;Mostly cloudy;58;36;NE;10;55%;16%;4 Granbury;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;42;NNE;12;50%;21%;4 Grand Prairie;Decreasing clouds;64;47;NNE;11;46%;15%;5 Greenville;Mostly cloudy;64;41;N;12;56%;13%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;49;37;ENE;23;55%;83%;5 Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;63;43;N;11;54%;27%;4 Harlingen;A shower and t-storm;72;56;NNE;18;85%;90%;3 Hearne;Mostly cloudy;61;46;NNE;10;56%;42%;3 Hebbronville;A shower and t-storm;63;54;N;12;71%;87%;3 Henderson;Still cloudy;61;42;N;7;70%;15%;2 Hereford;Mainly cloudy;56;30;NE;10;52%;16%;4 Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;62;45;NNE;12;58%;19%;3 Hondo;Windy in the morning;67;52;NE;16;50%;43%;5 Houston;Showers around;65;54;N;11;71%;75%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers around;67;54;NNE;17;62%;69%;3 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers around;64;54;NNE;17;65%;68%;3 Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers around;66;51;NNE;12;72%;68%;3 Houston Clover;Showers around;67;53;NNE;15;66%;72%;3 Houston Hooks;Showers around;65;50;NNE;12;68%;67%;3 Houston Hull;Showers around;66;53;NNE;16;65%;68%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Showers around;66;52;NNE;15;67%;77%;3 Huntsville;Showers around;64;48;N;7;66%;70%;2 Ingleside;Showers;68;57;NNE;21;68%;91%;2 Jacksonville;Remaining cloudy;60;46;N;7;67%;18%;2 Jasper;Showers around;63;46;N;7;85%;70%;2 Junction;Mostly cloudy;60;45;NE;12;59%;44%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Showers around;66;54;NNE;15;54%;69%;5 Kerrville;Partly sunny;62;47;NE;9;50%;43%;5 Killeen;Mostly cloudy;61;48;N;14;63%;23%;4 Killeen/Ft Hood;Mainly cloudy;60;47;N;14;68%;23%;4 Kingsville Nas;Showers;66;56;NE;17;72%;87%;3 La Grange;Showers around;61;50;NNE;9;60%;70%;3 Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;62;48;N;12;63%;37%;3 Lancaster;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;45;NNE;10;54%;16%;4 Laredo;Partly sunny;67;59;NNE;10;53%;42%;5 Llano;Remaining cloudy;61;49;NNE;8;53%;40%;3 Longview;Low clouds;63;44;N;8;69%;15%;2 Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;56;35;E;10;45%;27%;3 Lufkin;Remaining cloudy;64;47;NNE;11;69%;42%;2 Mcallen;A shower and t-storm;72;57;NNE;16;76%;84%;2 Mcgregor;Breezy and cooler;62;44;N;15;66%;20%;3 Mckinney;Breezy and cool;62;42;N;14;61%;13%;3 Mesquite;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;45;N;11;56%;14%;4 Midland;Partly sunny;53;41;ESE;13;50%;40%;6 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;53;41;ESE;13;50%;40%;6 Midlothian;Breezy in the a.m.;62;43;N;11;67%;16%;3 Mineola;Mostly cloudy;63;43;NNW;8;65%;13%;3 Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;61;39;NNE;14;58%;16%;6 Mount Pleasant;Low clouds may break;63;45;N;9;59%;11%;2 Nacogdoches;Remaining cloudy;62;45;NNE;8;73%;17%;2 New Braunfels;Showers around;65;52;NNE;15;49%;69%;3 Odessa;Partly sunny;53;39;ENE;12;50%;36%;6 Orange;Showers around;68;53;NNW;8;76%;75%;2 Palacios;Cooler with showers;67;52;NNE;21;79%;96%;3 Palestine;Cloudy and cool;61;44;N;9;60%;15%;2 Pampa;Mainly cloudy;54;32;NE;12;48%;13%;4 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;55;30;NNE;14;53%;18%;5 Paris;Low clouds may break;63;42;NNW;11;59%;11%;3 Pecos;Clouds and sun;58;41;E;8;55%;44%;5 Perryton;Mostly cloudy, cold;49;27;N;11;63%;9%;4 Plainview;Mostly cloudy, cold;52;30;ENE;10;58%;18%;4 Pleasanton;A shower or two;69;55;NE;10;46%;71%;4 Port Aransas;Cooler with showers;68;61;NNE;19;65%;91%;3 Port Isabel;A shower and t-storm;75;64;N;19;81%;91%;2 Port Lavaca;Breezy with showers;67;58;N;16;67%;93%;2 Randolph AFB;Showers around;64;51;NNE;17;59%;69%;3 Robstown;Showers;68;57;NE;17;75%;95%;3 Rockport;Cooler with showers;69;60;NNE;16;59%;88%;3 Rocksprings;Rather cloudy;59;45;NE;12;56%;44%;4 San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;61;42;NNE;13;50%;44%;4 San Antonio;Showers around;67;56;NE;13;42%;69%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Showers around;67;54;NNE;15;54%;65%;4 San Marcos;Showers around;64;51;NNE;14;47%;68%;4 Seminole;Mostly cloudy;52;35;ESE;8;57%;33%;4 Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;61;42;N;13;63%;12%;3 Snyder;Mostly cloudy;55;37;ENE;11;54%;26%;4 Sonora;Mostly cloudy;60;44;NE;12;54%;42%;4 Stephenville;Breezy in the a.m.;61;40;NNE;13;60%;25%;4 Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;44;N;11;61%;12%;3 Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;57;39;NE;11;51%;30%;4 Temple;Breezy in the a.m.;61;46;N;15;69%;36%;4 Terrell;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;42;N;12;57%;14%;3 Tyler;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;45;N;9;59%;14%;3 Uvalde;Periods of sun;66;54;NE;8;48%;44%;5 Vernon;Mostly cloudy;60;37;NE;12;47%;9%;4 Victoria;Spotty showers;65;55;N;15;65%;79%;3 Waco;Rather cloudy;63;44;N;15;62%;20%;3 Weslaco;A shower and t-storm;73;58;NNW;13;76%;88%;2 Wharton;Showers around;63;51;N;12;76%;76%;3 Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;60;39;NNE;12;57%;14%;4 Wink;Partly sunny;56;39;ESE;11;46%;59%;6 Zapata;Couple of t-storms;72;58;N;11;68%;77%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather