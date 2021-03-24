TX Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Decreasing clouds;70;51;SSE;11;55%;3%;7

Abilene Dyess;Decreasing clouds;69;48;SSE;11;49%;3%;7

Alice;Winds subsiding;89;57;E;17;40%;10%;8

Alpine;Mostly sunny;70;45;S;12;23%;0%;8

Amarillo;Decreasing clouds;59;40;SSW;10;56%;2%;6

Angleton;A t-storm around;81;55;NE;13;61%;41%;5

Arlington;Rain in the morning;71;51;SE;9;52%;75%;6

Austin;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;54;ENE;7;45%;56%;7

Austin Bergstrom;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;51;E;12;49%;56%;7

Bay;Breezy in the a.m.;81;55;ENE;12;61%;26%;5

Beaumont;Thunderstorms;80;56;N;10;71%;65%;4

Beeville;A shower in the a.m.;87;57;ESE;12;34%;56%;8

Borger;Mainly cloudy;64;45;SSW;7;51%;3%;5

Bowie;A little a.m. rain;66;47;SE;9;64%;64%;6

Breckenridge;Showers around;70;51;SE;8;51%;61%;7

Brenham;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;51;E;9;50%;55%;5

Bridgeport;Morning rain;68;47;SSE;10;61%;66%;6

Brownsville;Partly sunny, warm;89;62;E;13;38%;15%;9

Brownwood;A shower in the a.m.;70;44;SE;9;57%;56%;7

Burnet;A morning t-storm;74;49;ESE;7;45%;52%;8

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;59;38;SSE;7;60%;2%;5

Castroville;A shower in the a.m.;83;52;ESE;10;32%;55%;8

Childress;Clouds and sun;66;42;SSE;10;58%;2%;7

Cleburne;Rain in the morning;72;48;ESE;10;63%;76%;7

College Station;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;54;ENE;13;57%;55%;5

Comanche;A shower in the a.m.;70;50;SE;10;57%;56%;7

Conroe;A morning t-storm;78;51;ENE;9;50%;51%;5

Corpus Christi;Breezy in the a.m.;88;61;ESE;19;45%;12%;8

Corsicana;Rain and a t-storm;72;50;ESE;9;59%;66%;5

Cotulla;Breezy in the a.m.;86;56;ENE;13;29%;1%;8

Dalhart;Turning cloudy;57;34;SW;11;64%;3%;7

Dallas Love;Rain in the morning;71;53;ESE;11;63%;75%;5

Dallas Redbird;Rain in the morning;70;51;SE;13;62%;75%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;Rain in the morning;69;51;SE;13;64%;75%;5

Decatur;Rain in the morning;66;48;SE;8;62%;66%;6

Del Rio;Breezy in the a.m.;84;56;ESE;11;28%;1%;8

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;82;53;ESE;12;29%;1%;8

Denton;Rain in the morning;68;46;ESE;10;65%;66%;5

Dryden;Partly sunny;76;49;SE;11;27%;3%;8

Dumas;Clouds and sunshine;56;36;SW;9;68%;2%;7

Edinburg;Breezy in the a.m.;91;60;SE;13;27%;11%;9

El Paso;Partly sunny;68;45;WSW;10;32%;0%;8

Ellington;A morning t-storm;80;57;NNE;14;63%;51%;5

Falfurrias;Breezy in the a.m.;91;58;SE;13;30%;10%;9

Fort Hood;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;52;ESE;13;57%;56%;7

Fort Worth;Morning rain;71;50;SE;10;57%;66%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;A little a.m. rain;69;50;ESE;13;61%;64%;6

Fort Worth Nas;Morning rain;72;51;SE;13;56%;66%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;Morning rain;70;47;N;11;66%;75%;7

Fredericksburg;A shower in the a.m.;74;48;SSE;8;42%;56%;8

Gainesville;Morning rain, cloudy;66;44;SSE;9;62%;66%;3

Galveston;A t-storm around;80;63;NNE;13;66%;41%;5

Gatesville;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;49;ESE;8;56%;56%;7

Georgetown;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;50;ESE;8;46%;56%;7

Giddings;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;51;ESE;9;46%;55%;7

Gilmer;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;46;SW;7;57%;58%;3

Graham;A shower in the a.m.;67;46;SE;8;61%;56%;6

Granbury;Morning rain;72;48;ESE;10;59%;66%;7

Grand Prairie;Morning rain;72;52;SE;9;51%;75%;5

Greenville;Downpours;69;45;SSE;9;65%;76%;5

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;61;44;W;28;40%;0%;8

Hamilton;A little a.m. rain;71;49;SE;10;56%;56%;7

Harlingen;Partly sunny, breezy;89;60;ESE;17;42%;12%;9

Hearne;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;49;ESE;8;50%;55%;5

Hebbronville;Windy in the morning;86;57;ESE;15;28%;8%;9

Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;45;W;7;59%;57%;5

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;64;35;SSW;13;53%;2%;6

Hillsboro;A little a.m. rain;72;49;ESE;10;57%;64%;7

Hondo;Breezy in the a.m.;82;49;ENE;13;36%;6%;8

Houston;A morning t-storm;79;56;ENE;11;50%;51%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);A morning t-storm;81;59;NE;14;55%;51%;5

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A morning t-storm;78;58;NE;15;59%;51%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;81;55;NE;9;61%;41%;5

Houston Clover;A morning t-storm;81;56;NNE;13;57%;51%;5

Houston Hooks;A morning t-storm;78;53;ENE;11;59%;51%;5

Houston Hull;A morning t-storm;81;58;ENE;13;57%;51%;5

Houston Intercontinental;A morning t-storm;78;54;NE;13;58%;51%;5

Huntsville;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;55;ENE;7;50%;55%;5

Ingleside;A shower in the a.m.;85;62;ESE;15;50%;56%;8

Jacksonville;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;51;W;7;53%;58%;6

Jasper;Rain and a t-storm;77;49;NE;7;65%;68%;4

Junction;A shower in the a.m.;75;47;SSE;9;44%;56%;8

Kellyusa Airport;A shower in the a.m.;80;52;ENE;11;41%;55%;8

Kerrville;A shower in the a.m.;77;49;SSE;8;35%;55%;8

Killeen;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;52;ESE;13;57%;56%;7

Killeen/Ft Hood;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;50;ESE;12;58%;57%;7

Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;90;59;ESE;17;39%;11%;8

La Grange;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;52;ESE;10;49%;55%;6

Lago Vista;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;53;E;9;54%;56%;6

Lancaster;Rain in the morning;70;47;SE;10;59%;75%;5

Laredo;Breezy in the a.m.;87;60;ESE;11;22%;1%;9

Llano;Showers around;75;47;SE;7;46%;61%;8

Longview;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;46;WSW;8;62%;58%;4

Lubbock;Decreasing clouds;66;44;S;11;51%;2%;7

Lufkin;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;49;N;11;66%;57%;6

Mcallen;Breezy in the a.m.;92;61;SE;17;29%;10%;9

Mcgregor;Rain and a t-storm;74;48;SSE;12;63%;66%;7

Mckinney;Rain in the morning;68;46;N;12;68%;76%;5

Mesquite;Rain in the morning;70;48;SE;9;57%;76%;5

Midland;Decreasing clouds;72;51;SSE;11;39%;2%;8

Midland Airpark;Decreasing clouds;72;51;SSE;11;39%;2%;8

Midlothian;A little a.m. rain;70;48;ESE;10;70%;64%;5

Mineola;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;47;SSW;8;55%;59%;6

Mineral Wells;A little a.m. rain;68;47;ESE;11;58%;56%;7

Mount Pleasant;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;47;SW;9;66%;60%;3

Nacogdoches;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;47;N;9;61%;58%;4

New Braunfels;A shower in the a.m.;81;50;ESE;11;40%;56%;8

Odessa;Decreasing clouds;71;48;SSE;10;39%;2%;8

Orange;Thunderstorms;80;56;N;8;66%;65%;4

Palacios;A shower in the a.m.;82;57;NE;15;60%;55%;5

Palestine;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;50;E;7;53%;58%;5

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;61;41;SSW;8;56%;2%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;62;39;S;6;61%;2%;5

Paris;Rain and a t-storm;67;45;E;9;69%;69%;2

Pecos;Partly sunny;73;39;SE;9;34%;1%;8

Perryton;Cloudy;56;37;SSE;7;66%;1%;3

Plainview;Partly sunny;61;36;S;11;58%;3%;7

Pleasanton;A shower in the a.m.;83;51;ESE;8;34%;55%;8

Port Aransas;A shower in the a.m.;78;65;ESE;13;56%;56%;8

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;79;67;E;13;44%;15%;9

Port Lavaca;A shower in the a.m.;84;62;E;12;49%;55%;5

Randolph AFB;A shower in the a.m.;79;50;ENE;12;46%;55%;8

Robstown;Breezy in the a.m.;90;61;ESE;17;42%;11%;8

Rockport;A shower in the a.m.;84;65;ESE;13;45%;56%;8

Rocksprings;A morning shower;73;51;SE;10;39%;40%;8

San Angelo;Clouds breaking;75;48;SSE;10;43%;2%;7

San Antonio;A shower in the a.m.;80;52;ESE;10;38%;55%;8

San Antonio Stinson;A shower in the a.m.;81;52;ENE;10;42%;55%;8

San Marcos;A shower in the a.m.;79;50;SE;11;40%;56%;8

Seminole;Rather cloudy;69;42;SSW;9;43%;3%;6

Sherman-Denison;Rain in the morning;65;50;SSW;11;71%;65%;2

Snyder;Decreasing clouds;69;47;SSE;9;49%;3%;7

Sonora;Partly sunny;74;48;SSE;10;40%;3%;8

Stephenville;A little a.m. rain;70;48;S;10;56%;56%;7

Sulphur Springs;Rain and a t-storm;68;49;SW;10;64%;67%;4

Sweetwater;Decreasing clouds;70;51;SSE;9;51%;2%;8

Temple;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;48;E;13;61%;56%;7

Terrell;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;47;SE;9;56%;57%;5

Tyler;Rain and a t-storm;71;49;SW;9;52%;67%;4

Uvalde;Sunny and nice;79;49;E;9;36%;1%;8

Vernon;Rather cloudy;67;45;SE;9;54%;4%;5

Victoria;A shower in the a.m.;85;55;E;13;43%;55%;8

Waco;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;48;S;13;62%;57%;7

Weslaco;Breezy in the a.m.;90;61;ESE;14;29%;11%;9

Wharton;A morning t-storm;80;52;E;11;57%;51%;5

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;67;49;SE;10;62%;27%;4

Wink;Breezy in the a.m.;74;42;S;12;39%;1%;8

Zapata;Very warm;93;61;ESE;13;25%;4%;9

