TX Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;57;34;SE;10;55%;6%;3

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;56;32;S;10;47%;5%;3

Alice;A shower in the a.m.;79;43;N;10;70%;57%;3

Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;59;34;WSW;6;27%;0%;4

Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;53;27;W;8;52%;1%;3

Angleton;Rain and a t-storm;70;47;NNW;10;83%;68%;1

Arlington;Breezy in the p.m.;57;35;NNW;11;67%;29%;2

Austin;Morning rain;65;39;N;10;71%;84%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Morning rain;67;39;NNW;11;74%;85%;3

Bay;Rain and a t-storm;69;45;NNW;8;90%;67%;1

Beaumont;Rain and a t-storm;67;50;NNW;9;89%;75%;1

Beeville;Showers around;77;44;N;8;75%;80%;2

Borger;Plenty of sun;53;32;W;5;50%;2%;3

Bowie;Turning sunny;53;30;NNE;8;65%;27%;3

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;57;33;SSE;7;56%;7%;3

Brenham;Morning downpours;64;42;NNW;8;89%;82%;1

Bridgeport;Turning sunny;54;31;NW;8;65%;27%;3

Brownsville;A shower;80;52;NNW;10;70%;55%;2

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;59;28;E;9;59%;28%;3

Burnet;Showers around;61;37;N;10;62%;62%;3

Canadian;Plenty of sun;51;28;WSW;5;65%;2%;3

Castroville;Showers around;73;38;NNE;11;59%;69%;3

Childress;Mostly sunny;54;31;SSE;6;60%;2%;3

Cleburne;Breezy in the p.m.;56;38;NNW;12;73%;29%;2

College Station;Morning rain;62;40;NNW;10;84%;83%;1

Comanche;Breezy in the p.m.;58;36;ENE;12;63%;28%;3

Conroe;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;42;N;7;92%;69%;1

Corpus Christi;Brief showers;75;45;N;12;81%;67%;2

Corsicana;A touch of a.m. rain;58;39;NNW;11;78%;63%;1

Cotulla;A shower in the a.m.;77;40;NNE;11;62%;55%;4

Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;50;26;NW;10;59%;1%;3

Dallas Love;A morning shower;56;35;N;10;67%;43%;1

Dallas Redbird;Breezy in the p.m.;57;37;NNW;11;68%;29%;2

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;55;33;NNW;12;70%;29%;1

Decatur;Turning sunny;54;36;NNW;8;67%;27%;3

Del Rio;Winds subsiding;70;38;NNE;15;46%;6%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Winds subsiding;68;34;NNE;16;50%;8%;3

Denton;Breezy in the p.m.;55;30;NNW;12;70%;28%;2

Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;67;35;W;10;37%;2%;3

Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;50;27;WNW;9;58%;1%;3

Edinburg;Partly sunny;79;46;NNW;9;53%;18%;4

El Paso;Sunshine;57;27;NW;5;37%;0%;3

Ellington;Rain and a t-storm;68;49;NNW;10;87%;68%;1

Falfurrias;A passing shower;78;42;NNE;8;59%;55%;3

Fort Hood;A shower in the a.m.;59;36;NNW;11;72%;58%;3

Fort Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;55;36;NNW;11;65%;18%;2

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the p.m.;55;34;NNW;13;66%;28%;2

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;57;36;NNW;12;64%;17%;2

Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy in the p.m.;56;32;NNW;11;68%;29%;2

Fredericksburg;A morning shower;61;32;NNW;10;66%;58%;3

Gainesville;Rain and drizzle;51;32;N;9;72%;54%;2

Galveston;Rain and a t-storm;68;52;NNW;13;85%;68%;1

Gatesville;A shower in the a.m.;58;35;NNW;11;69%;57%;3

Georgetown;Showers around;61;37;NNW;10;68%;62%;3

Giddings;Morning rain;63;42;NNW;7;80%;70%;1

Gilmer;Morning rain;55;38;NNW;10;95%;72%;1

Graham;Turning sunny;55;31;SE;8;63%;7%;3

Granbury;Breezy in the p.m.;58;34;NNW;11;66%;16%;3

Grand Prairie;Breezy in the p.m.;57;35;N;11;67%;29%;2

Greenville;A little a.m. rain;55;34;N;10;76%;58%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Becoming very windy;49;34;W;20;45%;0%;3

Hamilton;Breezy in the p.m.;59;37;NNW;11;65%;29%;3

Harlingen;A shower in the a.m.;81;50;NNE;14;73%;55%;4

Hearne;Rain in the morning;60;37;NNW;10;84%;84%;1

Hebbronville;Clouds, then sun;73;44;N;9;59%;25%;3

Henderson;Morning rain;57;40;NNW;10;88%;85%;1

Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;54;26;WNW;7;49%;2%;3

Hillsboro;A morning shower;57;36;NNW;11;75%;44%;2

Hondo;A shower in the a.m.;74;34;N;10;61%;57%;3

Houston;Rain and a t-storm;68;48;NNW;7;89%;67%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain and a t-storm;69;50;NNW;10;82%;68%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Rain and a t-storm;66;49;NNW;11;87%;67%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain and a t-storm;69;47;NNW;6;85%;68%;1

Houston Clover;Rain and a t-storm;68;50;NNW;8;81%;68%;1

Houston Hooks;Rain and a t-storm;65;43;NNW;7;86%;68%;1

Houston Hull;Rain and a t-storm;69;46;NNW;9;86%;67%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Rain and a t-storm;67;46;NNW;9;85%;68%;1

Huntsville;Morning rain;63;41;NNW;6;89%;89%;1

Ingleside;Showers;75;50;N;10;92%;80%;1

Jacksonville;Rain in the morning;57;40;N;10;94%;85%;1

Jasper;Rain and a t-storm;61;45;N;6;95%;73%;1

Junction;Mostly sunny;64;28;WNW;8;55%;25%;3

Kellyusa Airport;A touch of a.m. rain;72;36;NNW;10;69%;66%;3

Kerrville;A morning shower;64;31;N;10;62%;58%;3

Killeen;A shower in the a.m.;59;36;NNW;11;72%;58%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers around;59;34;NNW;11;73%;62%;3

Kingsville Nas;A stray t-shower;79;43;N;11;71%;44%;3

La Grange;Morning rain;66;42;NNW;6;81%;86%;1

Lago Vista;Showers around;61;36;NNW;11;76%;62%;3

Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;55;36;N;11;74%;30%;2

Laredo;Partly sunny;75;43;NNE;10;55%;10%;4

Llano;A shower in the a.m.;61;31;N;10;68%;57%;3

Longview;Morning rain;57;39;NNW;10;93%;85%;1

Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;55;28;WSW;7;49%;2%;3

Lufkin;Rain;60;43;N;7;87%;80%;1

Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;79;50;NNW;11;63%;17%;4

Mcgregor;A shower in the a.m.;58;33;NNW;10;78%;58%;2

Mckinney;Breezy in the p.m.;55;31;N;10;71%;29%;2

Mesquite;Breezy in the p.m.;55;35;N;11;76%;30%;1

Midland;Plenty of sunshine;58;35;SW;8;51%;3%;3

Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;58;35;SW;8;51%;3%;3

Midlothian;Breezy in the p.m.;56;34;NNW;10;77%;30%;2

Mineola;A little a.m. rain;56;36;NNW;10;96%;66%;1

Mineral Wells;Variable cloudiness;55;31;N;11;65%;16%;2

Mount Pleasant;Morning rain;55;36;NNW;10;95%;69%;1

Nacogdoches;Rain;59;41;N;6;91%;80%;1

New Braunfels;Rain in the morning;69;40;N;10;63%;74%;3

Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;56;34;SW;7;47%;3%;3

Orange;Rain and a t-storm;64;49;N;8;93%;85%;1

Palacios;Morning showers;69;44;NNW;12;92%;100%;1

Palestine;Morning downpours;58;37;N;10;88%;83%;1

Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;51;28;WSW;7;58%;1%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sun;50;28;SW;5;66%;2%;3

Paris;Occasional a.m. rain;50;33;NNW;10;81%;60%;1

Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;59;30;WSW;6;38%;2%;3

Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;48;27;W;7;72%;1%;3

Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;53;27;WSW;7;56%;2%;3

Pleasanton;A little a.m. rain;73;41;NNE;6;59%;58%;3

Port Aransas;Morning showers;72;52;N;8;85%;100%;1

Port Isabel;Spotty showers;79;55;N;11;72%;63%;2

Port Lavaca;Morning showers;72;45;N;9;82%;100%;1

Randolph AFB;Morning rain;70;36;N;10;69%;68%;3

Robstown;Showers around;78;45;N;10;80%;70%;2

Rockport;Showers;73;51;N;8;85%;90%;1

Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;62;42;N;9;56%;15%;3

San Angelo;Sunshine;61;31;SSW;10;47%;7%;3

San Antonio;Occasional a.m. rain;73;37;N;11;61%;67%;3

San Antonio Stinson;A bit of a.m. rain;71;36;N;10;70%;66%;3

San Marcos;Rain in the morning;67;38;N;11;66%;85%;3

Seminole;Plenty of sun;57;29;WSW;7;48%;3%;3

Sherman-Denison;Rain and drizzle;52;32;N;11;71%;55%;2

Snyder;Sunny;55;32;SW;7;57%;3%;3

Sonora;Sunny;62;28;W;9;54%;9%;3

Stephenville;Breezy in the p.m.;56;34;NW;12;61%;16%;3

Sulphur Springs;A little a.m. rain;54;36;N;10;90%;62%;1

Sweetwater;Sunny;57;36;SSW;8;55%;4%;3

Temple;Showers around;58;33;NNW;11;80%;63%;2

Terrell;A bit of a.m. rain;55;34;N;10;85%;58%;1

Tyler;Morning rain;58;38;NNW;11;88%;72%;1

Uvalde;A shower in the a.m.;69;37;NNE;9;60%;55%;3

Vernon;Mostly sunny;56;32;SSE;8;56%;3%;3

Victoria;Morning showers;71;43;N;9;89%;100%;1

Waco;A shower in the a.m.;59;33;NNW;11;70%;58%;2

Weslaco;Clouds breaking;78;48;NNW;8;56%;20%;4

Wharton;Rain and a t-storm;68;44;NNW;8;87%;68%;1

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;53;30;ENE;9;60%;5%;3

Wink;Sunny and cooler;58;31;SW;8;45%;3%;3

Zapata;Clouds and sun, warm;78;44;NW;9;50%;14%;4

