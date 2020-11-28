TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sun;54;30;N;15;72%;7%;3
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;54;29;N;15;62%;7%;3
Alice;Mostly sunny;70;42;N;11;59%;27%;4
Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;58;20;NNE;10;34%;0%;4
Amarillo;Increasingly windy;47;22;N;20;56%;5%;3
Angleton;Partly sunny;65;43;NNW;17;67%;28%;4
Arlington;Partly sunny;56;36;N;12;71%;9%;2
Austin;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;NNW;8;58%;10%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Breezy with sunshine;65;39;NNW;15;62%;8%;4
Bay;Partly sunny;65;43;NNW;14;68%;24%;4
Beaumont;A shower in the a.m.;65;43;NNW;13;84%;57%;2
Beeville;Mostly sunny;69;43;N;10;61%;29%;4
Borger;Increasingly windy;49;25;N;17;47%;6%;3
Bowie;Partly sunny;52;29;NNW;13;77%;14%;1
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;55;29;N;10;70%;9%;3
Brenham;Partly sunny, breezy;64;39;NNW;14;64%;16%;4
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, breezy;53;30;NNW;13;74%;11%;2
Brownsville;Cooler;71;47;NNW;10;70%;36%;1
Brownwood;Plenty of sun;56;29;N;11;68%;8%;3
Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;58;33;NNW;9;63%;9%;3
Canadian;Increasingly windy;50;20;N;15;56%;7%;3
Castroville;Sunny and pleasant;69;36;N;8;50%;5%;4
Childress;Increasingly windy;54;26;N;18;62%;6%;3
Cleburne;Partly sunny, breezy;54;31;NNW;13;78%;9%;2
College Station;Winds subsiding;59;39;NW;17;70%;16%;3
Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;53;30;N;11;73%;8%;3
Conroe;Showers around;62;39;NNW;12;76%;61%;3
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;69;43;N;15;63%;30%;4
Corsicana;Decreasing clouds;54;36;NNW;13;73%;15%;2
Cotulla;Plenty of sunshine;71;44;N;9;54%;4%;4
Dalhart;Very windy, sunny;46;19;N;25;50%;4%;3
Dallas Love;Clearing;53;35;NNW;13;73%;12%;2
Dallas Redbird;Decreasing clouds;52;34;NNW;15;72%;11%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clearing and breezy;52;33;NNW;16;77%;11%;2
Decatur;Partly sunny;52;31;N;10;77%;12%;2
Del Rio;Sunny and warmer;71;43;NNW;11;54%;3%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and warmer;70;40;NNW;12;53%;4%;4
Denton;Turning sunny;56;30;N;12;75%;12%;2
Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;N;10;38%;3%;4
Dumas;Sunny and windy;45;19;N;20;53%;5%;3
Edinburg;Cooler;71;47;N;9;57%;35%;3
El Paso;Abundant sunshine;60;31;E;6;36%;0%;4
Ellington;Decreasing clouds;63;43;NNW;18;74%;28%;4
Falfurrias;Cooler;66;47;N;8;63%;31%;4
Fort Hood;Sunny and breezy;56;34;NNW;15;69%;10%;3
Fort Worth;Periods of sun;54;32;N;12;70%;9%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Periods of sun;54;32;NNW;16;71%;10%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Breezy with some sun;54;34;NNW;16;69%;9%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, breezy;53;33;NNW;14;72%;9%;2
Fredericksburg;Plenty of sunshine;60;30;N;10;60%;6%;4
Gainesville;Turning sunny;52;30;N;11;84%;18%;2
Galveston;Windy;66;48;NNW;23;68%;29%;3
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;56;34;NNW;12;67%;11%;3
Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;60;34;NNW;12;63%;9%;3
Giddings;Mostly sunny;63;38;NNW;11;61%;8%;4
Gilmer;Cooler with showers;51;33;NW;8;90%;68%;1
Graham;Turning sunny;53;27;N;12;75%;9%;3
Granbury;Partial sunshine;55;32;NNW;12;70%;8%;2
Grand Prairie;Turning sunny;56;36;NNW;12;71%;9%;2
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;53;34;NNW;11;79%;15%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;52;29;NE;29;34%;0%;4
Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;NNW;12;69%;10%;3
Harlingen;Showers around;69;44;N;14;66%;68%;2
Hearne;Decreasing clouds;60;34;NNW;13;69%;12%;3
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;67;42;N;7;56%;27%;4
Henderson;Spotty showers;53;33;NW;9;89%;67%;1
Hereford;Sunny and windy;49;20;N;19;54%;4%;3
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;54;31;NNW;13;75%;10%;2
Hondo;Plenty of sun;67;37;N;10;56%;5%;4
Houston;Decreasing clouds;64;43;NNW;13;71%;27%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Decreasing clouds;64;44;NNW;19;65%;27%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Decreasing clouds;61;44;NNW;19;69%;24%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Winds subsiding;64;43;NNW;16;70%;24%;4
Houston Clover;Winds subsiding;64;44;NNW;17;64%;28%;4
Houston Hooks;Decreasing clouds;60;41;NNW;15;71%;24%;4
Houston Hull;Winds subsiding;63;42;NNW;18;70%;21%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Winds subsiding;62;41;NNW;17;71%;27%;4
Huntsville;Decreasing clouds;59;37;NNW;12;76%;27%;3
Ingleside;Not as warm;68;48;N;15;80%;29%;4
Jacksonville;Remaining cloudy;54;36;NNW;10;86%;32%;1
Jasper;A shower in the a.m.;58;39;NW;9;94%;60%;1
Junction;Plenty of sunshine;59;31;N;9;64%;4%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;N;9;60%;6%;4
Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;62;30;N;9;60%;4%;4
Killeen;Sunny and breezy;56;34;NNW;15;69%;10%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and breezy;57;33;NNW;14;69%;10%;3
Kingsville Nas;Not as warm;69;41;N;12;59%;30%;4
La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;NNW;12;59%;10%;4
Lago Vista;Plenty of sun;58;36;NNW;10;68%;9%;4
Lancaster;Turning sunny;54;33;NNW;12;79%;10%;2
Laredo;Plenty of sunshine;69;44;NNE;8;55%;8%;4
Llano;Plenty of sun;60;31;NNW;9;63%;9%;3
Longview;Spotty showers;52;33;NW;10;91%;69%;1
Lubbock;Increasingly windy;52;22;N;18;55%;6%;3
Lufkin;Showers around;56;36;NW;14;79%;68%;1
Mcallen;Cooler but pleasant;71;49;NNE;12;53%;36%;3
Mcgregor;Winds subsiding;54;33;NNW;16;73%;11%;3
Mckinney;Winds subsiding;50;32;NNW;15;78%;14%;2
Mesquite;Clearing;54;34;NNW;12;77%;12%;2
Midland;Plenty of sunshine;57;29;N;12;56%;4%;3
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;57;29;N;12;56%;4%;3
Midlothian;Decreasing clouds;51;32;NNW;13;84%;10%;2
Mineola;Cloudy and cooler;53;35;NNW;10;88%;31%;1
Mineral Wells;Breezy with some sun;54;29;NNW;14;76%;9%;2
Mount Pleasant;Spotty showers;52;33;NNW;10;89%;65%;1
Nacogdoches;Showers around;56;33;NW;10;88%;74%;1
New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;NNW;10;56%;6%;4
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;56;29;NNE;11;55%;3%;3
Orange;A shower in the a.m.;65;41;NNW;9;87%;57%;1
Palacios;Increasingly windy;65;42;NNW;18;69%;24%;4
Palestine;Clouds breaking;55;35;NNW;10;82%;32%;2
Pampa;Increasingly windy;47;21;N;20;56%;6%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Windy;49;18;N;21;56%;7%;3
Paris;Cloudy and cooler;51;29;NNW;12;77%;31%;1
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;63;28;N;9;40%;2%;3
Perryton;Sunny and breezy;48;19;N;19;53%;7%;3
Plainview;Increasingly windy;49;21;NNE;19;60%;7%;3
Pleasanton;Sunny and nice;69;39;N;8;50%;6%;4
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;66;49;N;13;68%;29%;4
Port Isabel;Showers around;70;48;N;14;71%;66%;1
Port Lavaca;Sunshine and breezy;67;40;NNW;15;66%;22%;4
Randolph AFB;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;N;12;59%;6%;4
Robstown;Partly sunny;70;43;N;12;62%;29%;4
Rockport;Mostly sunny;70;48;N;12;63%;29%;4
Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;61;33;N;10;56%;4%;4
San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;57;31;N;10;70%;5%;3
San Antonio;Plenty of sun;67;36;N;9;53%;6%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sun;64;39;N;9;60%;6%;4
San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;64;37;NNW;11;58%;7%;4
Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;54;23;NNE;12;48%;4%;3
Sherman-Denison;Cooler;51;32;NNW;13;77%;30%;2
Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;56;28;NNE;11;60%;7%;3
Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;59;31;NNE;10;61%;4%;4
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;53;30;NNW;12;75%;7%;3
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy and cooler;52;34;NNW;12;85%;31%;1
Sweetwater;Sunny;53;30;NNE;13;69%;7%;3
Temple;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;34;NNW;16;76%;12%;3
Terrell;Cooler;52;33;NNW;12;79%;14%;1
Tyler;Cloudy and cooler;53;35;NNW;11;83%;32%;1
Uvalde;Sunny and warmer;68;37;NNW;7;53%;4%;4
Vernon;Turning sunny;55;28;N;13;63%;8%;3
Victoria;Mostly sunny;70;42;NNW;12;62%;19%;4
Waco;Partly sunny, breezy;54;34;NNW;15;71%;12%;3
Weslaco;Partly sunny, cooler;68;48;N;10;60%;36%;3
Wharton;Partly sunny;67;41;NNW;15;72%;23%;4
Wichita Falls;Turning sunny;55;29;N;15;70%;12%;3
Wink;Plenty of sunshine;63;26;NNE;12;43%;2%;3
Zapata;Partly sunny;72;47;NNE;7;53%;24%;4
