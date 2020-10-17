TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, October 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;87;48;N;14;56%;0%;5
Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;86;47;N;13;47%;0%;5
Alice;Partly sunny;91;73;SE;10;69%;13%;5
Alpine;Sunny and very warm;91;56;WSW;9;18%;0%;5
Amarillo;Sunshine and cooler;62;37;E;13;45%;2%;4
Angleton;Some sun, a shower;87;73;SE;10;77%;73%;4
Arlington;Partly sunny, warmer;86;63;W;13;65%;7%;5
Austin;Mostly sunny;91;74;SSE;8;61%;42%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Some sun;91;73;SSE;13;69%;42%;5
Bay;A shower in spots;86;73;SE;8;82%;71%;5
Beaumont;Partly sunny, warmer;85;72;SE;8;74%;31%;5
Beeville;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;9;62%;17%;5
Borger;Cooler but pleasant;60;40;E;11;43%;2%;2
Bowie;Partly sunny, nice;84;50;SE;11;68%;4%;5
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;89;51;N;10;47%;2%;5
Brenham;Warmer;89;73;SSE;9;68%;24%;5
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;86;52;SSE;11;63%;4%;5
Brownsville;Partly sunny;90;75;SSE;9;68%;42%;6
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;94;57;NNE;11;49%;3%;5
Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;88;68;S;10;62%;27%;5
Canadian;Nice with some sun;54;37;NE;12;55%;2%;2
Castroville;Turning sunny;91;71;SE;8;63%;26%;5
Childress;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;41;NNE;15;59%;0%;4
Cleburne;Partly sunny, warmer;87;62;WNW;14;68%;5%;5
College Station;Partly sunny, warmer;89;74;SSE;13;68%;29%;5
Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;90;57;N;11;55%;4%;5
Conroe;Warmer with a shower;87;71;SE;8;72%;62%;3
Corpus Christi;An afternoon shower;90;74;SE;11;72%;64%;5
Corsicana;Partly sunny, warmer;88;69;S;14;63%;28%;5
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;94;71;SE;9;60%;1%;5
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;31;E;15;54%;3%;4
Dallas Love;Warmer;87;63;SSE;14;64%;10%;5
Dallas Redbird;Warmer with clearing;86;64;SSE;16;64%;28%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Winds subsiding;86;62;SSE;17;69%;8%;5
Decatur;Clouds and sunshine;85;54;N;11;57%;4%;5
Del Rio;Sunshine;93;69;SE;11;64%;0%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and warm;90;67;SE;11;63%;1%;5
Denton;Partly sunny, warmer;86;59;N;15;63%;5%;5
Dryden;Sunny and very warm;94;58;E;7;53%;0%;5
Dumas;Mostly sunny;56;34;E;13;47%;2%;3
Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;SE;8;62%;10%;6
El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;91;53;W;7;17%;0%;5
Ellington;A shower or two;85;72;SE;10;77%;69%;4
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;91;73;SE;7;58%;12%;5
Fort Hood;Lots of sun, warmer;88;69;SSE;15;64%;48%;5
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warmer;88;61;NW;13;57%;4%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Warmer;88;59;SSE;16;62%;4%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Winds subsiding;89;61;SSE;16;61%;4%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;86;60;SSE;14;68%;5%;5
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;87;64;S;11;61%;26%;5
Gainesville;Pleasant and warmer;83;57;N;11;67%;5%;4
Galveston;A shower or two;84;77;SE;13;76%;71%;5
Gatesville;Partly sunny, warmer;88;67;S;11;59%;27%;5
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;71;S;12;64%;27%;5
Giddings;Partly sunny;90;74;SSE;8;63%;43%;5
Gilmer;Partly sunny, warmer;81;67;S;8;83%;44%;3
Graham;Mostly sunny;86;50;N;9;53%;3%;5
Granbury;Partly sunny;90;59;NNW;12;54%;4%;5
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warmer;86;65;SW;13;66%;8%;5
Greenville;Warmer;86;66;S;14;61%;18%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and warm;85;57;WSW;19;19%;0%;5
Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;NNW;12;58%;6%;5
Harlingen;A brief shower;92;73;SE;11;70%;47%;6
Hearne;Partly sunny, warmer;89;72;SSE;9;62%;29%;5
Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;89;70;SE;8;58%;8%;6
Henderson;Partly sunny, warmer;83;67;S;8;73%;15%;4
Hereford;Sunny and cooler;71;36;E;11;35%;0%;5
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warmer;88;66;SSW;16;61%;27%;5
Hondo;Mostly sunny;91;68;SE;10;60%;26%;5
Houston;Some sun, a shower;86;74;SE;8;76%;63%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or two;86;75;SE;10;72%;69%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Spotty showers;85;74;SE;10;74%;70%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower in places;86;72;SE;6;82%;54%;4
Houston Clover;Some sun, a shower;87;75;SE;9;71%;65%;4
Houston Hooks;A shower or two;86;72;SSE;8;74%;66%;5
Houston Hull;A shower in spots;88;74;SE;10;76%;57%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Warmer with a shower;86;74;SE;10;76%;57%;4
Huntsville;Partly sunny, warmer;87;72;SSE;7;70%;27%;3
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;89;77;SE;11;74%;44%;5
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, warmer;83;68;S;9;74%;13%;4
Jasper;Warmer;85;69;SSE;6;73%;29%;3
Junction;Sunny and very warm;92;63;S;11;59%;1%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warmer;89;71;SE;9;67%;26%;5
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;88;67;SSE;12;64%;41%;5
Killeen;Lots of sun, warmer;88;69;SSE;15;64%;48%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunshine and warmer;88;70;SSE;15;67%;27%;5
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;92;74;SE;10;69%;43%;5
La Grange;Partly sunny;90;74;SSE;8;68%;24%;5
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;71;SSE;12;68%;27%;5
Lancaster;Partly sunny, warmer;86;66;S;13;68%;28%;5
Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;95;72;SE;11;52%;2%;5
Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;91;65;S;9;56%;26%;5
Longview;Pleasant and warmer;83;68;S;9;76%;30%;2
Lubbock;Sunny, not as warm;80;41;ENE;10;32%;0%;5
Lufkin;Partly sunny, warmer;87;70;SSE;9;73%;30%;4
Mcallen;Partly sunny, warm;94;74;SE;10;61%;9%;6
Mcgregor;Winds subsiding;88;70;SSE;17;66%;12%;5
Mckinney;Winds subsiding;85;61;SSE;16;67%;44%;4
Mesquite;Warmer;86;64;S;13;65%;29%;4
Midland;Plenty of sunshine;92;51;ENE;8;33%;0%;5
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;92;51;ENE;8;33%;0%;5
Midlothian;Winds subsiding;86;64;SSE;15;72%;12%;5
Mineola;Warmer;81;69;S;8;80%;44%;3
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;88;54;SSE;13;64%;4%;5
Mount Pleasant;Warmer;82;68;SSE;9;71%;63%;2
Nacogdoches;Warmer with some sun;85;68;S;9;73%;7%;4
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;11;64%;55%;5
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;92;49;ENE;6;29%;0%;5
Orange;Partly sunny, warmer;84;72;SE;8;72%;30%;4
Palacios;A passing shower;85;75;SE;12;84%;73%;5
Palestine;Warmer with some sun;86;70;S;8;72%;27%;4
Pampa;Sun and clouds;58;39;ENE;13;44%;0%;2
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;58;32;ENE;14;55%;2%;2
Paris;Low clouds may break;80;63;S;11;71%;63%;1
Pecos;Sunshine and warm;95;48;ESE;6;24%;1%;5
Perryton;Clouds and sun;52;35;E;13;53%;2%;2
Plainview;Cooler with sunshine;71;37;ENE;11;43%;0%;5
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;91;71;SE;8;65%;26%;5
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;85;79;SSE;10;77%;44%;5
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;87;77;SSE;10;71%;42%;6
Port Lavaca;A shower in spots;88;77;SE;10;71%;64%;5
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, warmer;89;71;SSE;11;67%;26%;5
Robstown;Partly sunny;91;74;SE;10;69%;17%;5
Rockport;Partly sunny;87;78;SSE;10;71%;45%;5
Rocksprings;Sunny;86;65;SSE;12;64%;0%;5
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;92;53;S;13;54%;0%;5
San Antonio;Partly sunny, warmer;90;72;SE;9;67%;26%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warmer;88;72;SE;10;68%;26%;5
San Marcos;Mostly sunny, warmer;90;73;SSE;12;66%;48%;5
Seminole;Plenty of sun;91;43;ENE;8;26%;0%;5
Sherman-Denison;Low clouds may break;84;58;SSE;15;67%;30%;2
Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;83;46;NE;10;45%;0%;5
Sonora;Mostly sunny, warm;89;60;SE;11;61%;2%;5
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;88;56;S;12;63%;4%;5
Sulphur Springs;Humid and warmer;84;67;S;11;70%;72%;3
Sweetwater;Sunny and beautiful;86;48;NE;11;43%;0%;5
Temple;Winds subsiding;88;70;SSE;17;71%;44%;5
Terrell;Warmer;85;66;S;14;68%;17%;3
Tyler;Humid and warmer;84;70;S;11;74%;44%;3
Uvalde;Sunny and very warm;92;68;ESE;8;65%;27%;5
Vernon;Not as warm;74;47;NNE;14;43%;0%;4
Victoria;Partly sunny;90;74;SE;9;71%;44%;5
Waco;Warmer;89;69;SSE;17;63%;12%;5
Weslaco;Partly sunny;91;75;SE;8;62%;11%;6
Wharton;Partly sunny, warmer;87;71;SE;8;79%;48%;5
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;49;N;13;62%;2%;4
Wink;Sunny and very warm;94;47;SE;4;28%;1%;5
Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;93;73;SE;8;58%;4%;6
_____
