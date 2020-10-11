TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, cooler;81;53;E;15;27%;0%;5
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, cooler;79;51;E;12;25%;0%;5
Alice;Partly sunny and hot;96;70;SE;7;63%;0%;6
Alpine;Not as hot;82;58;SE;9;24%;0%;6
Amarillo;Sunny and cooler;77;51;S;8;26%;2%;5
Angleton;Mostly sunny;90;68;SSW;7;72%;3%;5
Arlington;Sunny and cooler;82;54;NNE;14;34%;2%;5
Austin;Sunny and very warm;92;62;NNE;5;52%;3%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and very warm;92;58;NNE;7;51%;2%;5
Bay;Mostly sunny;89;69;S;5;75%;2%;6
Beaumont;Partly sunny;89;69;SSW;7;75%;6%;5
Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;SSE;5;63%;1%;6
Borger;Sunny and cooler;79;55;S;6;27%;2%;5
Bowie;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;50;E;14;35%;4%;5
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;51;E;15;28%;2%;5
Brenham;Mostly sunny, warm;91;60;N;6;59%;13%;5
Bridgeport;Cooler with sunshine;81;47;N;15;31%;4%;5
Brownsville;Partly sunny;93;72;SE;9;72%;3%;6
Brownwood;Sunny and cooler;83;48;ENE;14;31%;3%;5
Burnet;Sunny and warm;86;55;NNE;8;39%;4%;5
Canadian;Sunny and cooler;77;50;S;5;33%;2%;5
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;61;NE;6;49%;1%;6
Childress;Sunny and cooler;78;48;SSE;9;21%;1%;5
Cleburne;Sunny and cooler;83;53;NNE;14;36%;3%;5
College Station;Sunshine and warm;91;61;NNE;9;57%;14%;5
Comanche;Sunny and cooler;81;51;NE;15;32%;3%;5
Conroe;Partly sunny, warm;91;64;N;6;63%;12%;5
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;9;71%;1%;6
Corsicana;Sunny and warm;85;54;N;10;41%;4%;5
Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;97;67;SE;5;57%;0%;6
Dalhart;Sunny, not as warm;77;45;SSW;11;26%;2%;5
Dallas Love;Sunny and cooler;83;57;NE;14;33%;3%;5
Dallas Redbird;Winds subsiding;84;58;NNE;15;36%;3%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and cooler;82;55;NNE;15;34%;2%;5
Decatur;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;51;NE;15;30%;4%;5
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;97;65;SE;6;47%;2%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;94;65;SE;6;57%;2%;6
Denton;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;48;NNE;16;35%;3%;5
Dryden;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;61;NE;10;31%;0%;4
Dumas;Sunny and cooler;75;50;SSW;8;31%;0%;5
Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;SE;7;61%;3%;6
El Paso;Partly sunny, warm;88;58;ESE;7;19%;0%;5
Ellington;Partly sunny, warm;89;71;SSW;7;70%;5%;5
Falfurrias;Partly sunny and hot;94;71;SE;7;55%;2%;6
Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;86;57;NNE;11;42%;4%;5
Fort Worth;Sunny and cooler;83;54;NNE;15;31%;3%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and cooler;83;53;NNE;16;32%;3%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and cooler;85;56;NNE;15;31%;3%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and cooler;84;50;NNE;14;36%;3%;5
Fredericksburg;Sunny and warm;87;53;NE;8;40%;2%;5
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, cooler;79;48;NNE;15;35%;4%;5
Galveston;Mostly sunny, humid;86;75;SSW;9;79%;3%;6
Gatesville;Sunny and cooler;85;51;N;14;37%;5%;5
Georgetown;Sunny and warm;89;56;N;8;43%;3%;5
Giddings;Warm with sunshine;92;60;N;6;52%;11%;5
Gilmer;Sunny and not as hot;82;52;N;6;55%;14%;5
Graham;Mostly sunny, cooler;79;47;E;15;31%;2%;5
Granbury;Sunny and cooler;83;51;NNE;15;31%;3%;5
Grand Prairie;Sunny and not as hot;84;57;NNE;15;27%;2%;5
Greenville;Sunny and not as hot;83;51;N;15;34%;4%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;77;60;ENE;22;21%;0%;5
Hamilton;Sunny and cooler;83;52;NNE;15;34%;4%;5
Harlingen;Partly sunny;95;70;SE;10;70%;2%;6
Hearne;Sunny and very warm;89;55;N;7;51%;11%;5
Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;SE;6;56%;0%;6
Henderson;Sunny and less humid;85;54;N;6;57%;13%;5
Hereford;Sunny and cooler;78;49;SSW;8;27%;2%;5
Hillsboro;Sunny and not as hot;85;55;NNE;15;36%;3%;5
Hondo;Sunny and very warm;95;61;ENE;6;49%;1%;6
Houston;Partly sunny, warm;90;71;SSW;6;67%;7%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, warm;91;71;SSW;8;65%;6%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, warm;89;71;SSW;9;67%;6%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;90;68;SSW;4;73%;6%;5
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, warm;91;71;SSW;6;65%;5%;5
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, warm;91;66;S;6;64%;10%;5
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, warm;91;69;SSW;7;67%;7%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, warm;91;69;S;7;67%;9%;5
Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;90;60;N;6;61%;14%;5
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;90;73;SSE;8;74%;1%;6
Jacksonville;Sunny and less humid;84;58;NNE;6;57%;12%;5
Jasper;Warm with sunshine;88;65;N;5;71%;13%;5
Junction;Sunny and warm;87;53;ENE;9;39%;2%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;93;63;ENE;5;58%;1%;6
Kerrville;Sunny and very warm;90;54;NE;8;45%;1%;5
Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;86;57;NNE;11;42%;4%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and warm;86;56;NNE;11;47%;4%;5
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny and hot;95;71;SSE;8;65%;2%;6
La Grange;Sunshine and warm;93;62;N;5;58%;10%;5
Lago Vista;Sunny and warm;87;60;NNE;7;52%;4%;5
Lancaster;Sunny and not as hot;83;53;NNE;14;36%;4%;5
Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;SE;7;54%;0%;6
Llano;Sunny and cooler;88;53;NNE;7;35%;4%;5
Longview;Sunny and warm;85;54;N;7;54%;13%;5
Lubbock;Sunny and cooler;78;49;S;9;24%;1%;5
Lufkin;Mostly sunny, warm;89;61;NE;7;67%;12%;5
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;97;72;SE;8;61%;27%;6
Mcgregor;Sunny and not as hot;85;51;N;13;43%;4%;5
Mckinney;Sunny and cooler;81;50;NE;15;37%;3%;5
Mesquite;Sunny and not as hot;83;52;NNE;15;36%;4%;5
Midland;Partly sunny, cooler;83;55;E;14;19%;0%;5
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, cooler;83;55;E;14;19%;0%;5
Midlothian;Sunny and not as hot;84;56;NNE;14;41%;3%;5
Mineola;Sunny and not as hot;83;51;N;8;46%;16%;5
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;51;NE;15;30%;3%;5
Mount Pleasant;Sunny and not as hot;84;50;NNE;9;43%;16%;5
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;87;57;N;7;66%;11%;5
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, warm;93;61;NNE;6;50%;1%;5
Odessa;Partly sunny, cooler;83;54;SE;13;25%;0%;5
Orange;Partly sunny;88;69;SW;7;72%;7%;5
Palacios;Mostly sunny;88;67;S;8;77%;1%;6
Palestine;Sunny and warm;86;56;NNE;6;53%;13%;5
Pampa;Sunny and cooler;77;52;S;7;26%;0%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and cooler;79;48;S;7;22%;2%;5
Paris;Sunny, not as warm;80;50;NNE;15;43%;16%;5
Pecos;Not as hot;85;52;ESE;8;26%;0%;5
Perryton;Sunny and cooler;76;49;S;7;33%;0%;5
Plainview;Sunny and cooler;75;47;S;8;26%;2%;5
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;94;62;NE;5;53%;1%;6
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;85;75;SE;9;83%;26%;6
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, humid;89;75;SE;10;76%;3%;6
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;90;68;S;6;67%;1%;6
Randolph AFB;Warm with sunshine;92;62;ENE;6;55%;1%;6
Robstown;Partly sunny, warm;95;71;SSE;8;65%;2%;6
Rockport;Sunshine and humid;87;72;SSE;8;80%;0%;6
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;88;58;ENE;9;43%;0%;6
San Angelo;Cooler;85;51;NE;13;29%;1%;4
San Antonio;Mostly sunny, warm;94;63;NNE;6;55%;1%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;93;63;E;5;57%;2%;6
San Marcos;Mostly sunny, warm;93;60;NNE;7;51%;2%;5
Seminole;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;49;SSE;8;26%;0%;5
Sherman-Denison;Sunny, not as warm;80;52;ENE;14;39%;6%;5
Snyder;Partly sunny, cooler;79;51;SE;11;27%;0%;5
Sonora;Not as hot;87;54;ENE;10;34%;0%;5
Stephenville;Sunny and cooler;82;52;ENE;14;30%;3%;5
Sulphur Springs;Sunny and not as hot;82;52;N;15;40%;17%;5
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, cooler;80;55;SE;10;25%;0%;5
Temple;Sunny and warm;85;53;N;11;47%;4%;5
Terrell;Sunny and not as hot;83;50;NNE;10;39%;5%;5
Tyler;Sunny and warm;85;56;N;9;50%;15%;5
Uvalde;Sunny and hot;95;61;NE;5;56%;0%;6
Vernon;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;49;SSE;8;26%;1%;5
Victoria;Warm with sunshine;93;66;SSE;6;68%;2%;6
Waco;Sunny and not as hot;86;52;N;13;40%;4%;5
Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;SE;8;60%;3%;6
Wharton;Mostly sunny;91;64;SSW;5;73%;5%;6
Wichita Falls;Sunny and cooler;80;50;E;15;32%;2%;5
Wink;Not as hot;85;52;E;12;20%;0%;5
Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;ESE;6;58%;1%;6
_____
