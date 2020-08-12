TX Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;105;80;SSE;12;39%;5%;11

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;106;80;SSE;12;32%;5%;11

Alice;Mostly sunny, warm;101;71;SSE;10;56%;6%;11

Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;SE;7;26%;0%;12

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;105;74;NE;10;23%;3%;10

Angleton;A morning shower;94;76;S;7;65%;41%;11

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;SSE;7;47%;6%;11

Austin;Mostly sunny;105;78;S;5;46%;2%;11

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;105;76;S;8;52%;2%;11

Bay;A t-storm in spots;93;76;S;7;67%;41%;11

Beaumont;A t-storm around;95;76;SSW;6;68%;42%;11

Beeville;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;SSE;7;53%;6%;11

Borger;Sunshine and hot;106;74;ENE;9;23%;3%;10

Bowie;Mostly sunny, warm;101;75;SSE;7;48%;16%;10

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;107;81;S;8;34%;11%;11

Brenham;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;S;6;56%;7%;11

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;7;41%;16%;10

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;10;63%;8%;11

Brownwood;Sunny and hot;105;73;S;8;41%;3%;11

Burnet;Sunny and hot;103;75;S;7;46%;3%;11

Canadian;Hot with sunshine;104;71;E;9;32%;4%;10

Castroville;Sunny and hot;103;73;SE;6;49%;2%;11

Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;108;78;S;14;30%;8%;10

Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warm;104;77;S;8;49%;6%;11

College Station;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;S;8;57%;7%;11

Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;106;77;S;8;39%;5%;11

Conroe;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;SSW;6;59%;7%;11

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;10;62%;6%;11

Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;103;79;SSE;7;50%;2%;11

Cotulla;Sunny and very warm;104;75;SE;8;51%;1%;11

Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;101;64;E;10;25%;4%;10

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warm;103;82;SE;7;45%;6%;10

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, warm;102;79;SSE;8;49%;5%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, warm;102;79;SSE;9;51%;8%;10

Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;7;39%;16%;10

Del Rio;Plenty of sun;106;78;SSE;11;46%;2%;11

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and hot;104;76;SE;11;46%;0%;11

Denton;Mostly sunny, warm;103;78;SSE;7;48%;12%;10

Dryden;Sunny and hot;104;73;SE;9;38%;3%;11

Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;66;E;8;27%;3%;10

Edinburg;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;9;54%;6%;11

El Paso;Mostly sunny;105;78;NE;7;22%;3%;11

Ellington;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSW;7;64%;6%;11

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;99;74;SE;7;51%;6%;11

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;S;9;44%;2%;11

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;104;80;S;8;41%;9%;10

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;103;80;SSE;10;45%;10%;10

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;104;80;S;9;42%;9%;10

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;S;7;46%;7%;11

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, warm;100;72;S;7;44%;2%;11

Gainesville;Mostly sunny, warm;101;75;SSE;7;53%;14%;10

Galveston;Mostly sunny;93;84;SSW;11;66%;6%;11

Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;S;7;45%;2%;11

Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warm;103;77;SSE;8;48%;2%;11

Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;S;6;50%;7%;11

Gilmer;Mostly sunny, warm;96;75;E;5;67%;14%;10

Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;S;6;34%;15%;10

Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;106;80;S;8;38%;9%;11

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;103;81;SSE;7;46%;6%;10

Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;103;79;SE;6;47%;7%;10

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;ESE;12;26%;1%;12

Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;S;8;43%;4%;11

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;12;61%;7%;11

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;S;6;52%;7%;11

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SE;8;48%;2%;11

Henderson;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;SE;5;61%;8%;11

Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;105;72;NW;8;24%;5%;11

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;104;78;S;8;44%;3%;11

Hondo;Sunny and hot;103;73;SSE;8;51%;3%;11

Houston;Mostly sunny, humid;97;78;SSW;6;60%;6%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;98;79;SSW;8;58%;6%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;96;79;S;8;60%;6%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid with some sun;95;75;S;4;68%;6%;11

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSW;6;59%;6%;11

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;98;74;S;6;59%;7%;11

Houston Hull;Humid with some sun;98;77;S;7;62%;5%;11

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, humid;99;75;S;7;59%;6%;11

Huntsville;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;SSW;6;55%;7%;11

Ingleside;Mostly sunny, humid;94;78;SSE;11;71%;6%;11

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SE;5;56%;3%;11

Jasper;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;SSW;4;62%;12%;11

Junction;Sunny and hot;105;75;SSE;8;44%;0%;11

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;103;75;SSE;7;51%;3%;11

Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;S;7;47%;2%;11

Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;S;9;44%;2%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;S;9;47%;2%;11

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;SSE;11;59%;6%;11

La Grange;Mostly sunny, warm;103;76;S;7;54%;6%;11

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;S;7;50%;2%;11

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;103;79;SSE;6;49%;5%;11

Laredo;Sunny and very warm;104;77;SE;9;42%;2%;11

Llano;Sunny and very warm;106;73;S;6;43%;2%;11

Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;ESE;5;62%;12%;10

Lubbock;Sunny;105;77;SSW;11;30%;12%;11

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;100;77;S;5;57%;10%;11

Mcallen;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;SE;12;55%;5%;11

Mcgregor;Sunny and hot;105;78;S;9;48%;2%;11

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;SSE;8;53%;7%;10

Mesquite;Warm with sunshine;102;79;SSE;6;49%;5%;10

Midland;Sizzling sunshine;106;78;S;11;29%;3%;11

Midland Airpark;Sizzling sunshine;106;78;S;11;29%;3%;11

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;102;77;SSE;6;51%;5%;11

Mineola;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SE;5;60%;8%;10

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;106;75;SSE;9;43%;10%;11

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;E;5;63%;20%;10

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;5;59%;3%;11

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;SSE;8;48%;2%;11

Odessa;Sunshine and hot;105;76;S;11;30%;4%;11

Orange;A t-storm around;94;78;SW;6;67%;42%;11

Palacios;Mostly sunny;93;82;S;10;66%;6%;11

Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;5;54%;3%;11

Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;105;73;E;11;24%;4%;10

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and hot;102;66;NE;12;29%;3%;10

Paris;Mostly sunny;96;74;ESE;6;61%;18%;10

Pecos;Sunshine and hot;108;74;SSE;6;26%;4%;11

Perryton;Sunny and hot;100;68;E;8;35%;3%;10

Plainview;Hot with sunshine;103;73;SSW;11;29%;10%;11

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;SSE;6;49%;2%;11

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;91;82;SSE;10;69%;6%;11

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;93;80;SSE;11;67%;8%;11

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;95;78;S;8;59%;5%;11

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;8;50%;2%;11

Robstown;Lots of sun, warm;100;73;SSE;9;58%;6%;11

Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;93;81;SSE;9;64%;5%;11

Rocksprings;Hot with sunshine;99;73;SSE;9;47%;2%;11

San Angelo;Blazing sunshine;107;77;S;11;36%;3%;11

San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SSE;7;49%;2%;11

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, warm;103;74;SSE;7;53%;3%;11

San Marcos;Mostly sunny, warm;104;75;SSE;8;48%;2%;11

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;105;73;S;9;28%;7%;11

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SE;8;54%;13%;10

Snyder;Sunshine and hot;105;77;SSW;10;34%;6%;11

Sonora;Sunny and very warm;102;74;S;9;41%;3%;11

Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;7;42%;8%;11

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;SE;6;55%;10%;10

Sweetwater;Sunshine and hot;106;80;S;11;31%;4%;11

Temple;Mostly sunny;105;77;S;10;50%;3%;11

Terrell;Warm with sunshine;102;78;SSE;7;52%;4%;10

Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;SE;6;55%;7%;11

Uvalde;Sunny and very warm;103;72;SE;7;50%;1%;11

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;109;82;S;11;29%;11%;10

Victoria;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;8;60%;5%;11

Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;S;9;47%;3%;11

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;9;54%;5%;11

Wharton;Mostly sunny;96;74;S;6;66%;6%;11

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, warm;105;77;SSE;11;43%;16%;10

Wink;Hot with sunshine;108;76;SSE;9;28%;4%;11

Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;103;76;SE;7;50%;4%;11

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather