TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, August 6, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Warm with sunshine;99;73;SSE;13;43%;5%;11
Abilene Dyess;Lots of sun, breezy;100;73;SSE;14;36%;5%;11
Alice;Mostly sunny;98;72;SE;9;59%;6%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;SSE;8;31%;4%;12
Amarillo;Partly sunny;97;71;SE;11;50%;43%;11
Angleton;A t-storm around;93;72;S;5;69%;48%;11
Arlington;Mostly sunny;95;77;SE;8;53%;36%;11
Austin;Sunshine and warm;101;75;S;5;42%;3%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine and warm;100;73;S;9;50%;3%;11
Bay;Mostly sunny;93;74;S;5;70%;19%;11
Beaumont;Partly sunny;94;75;SSW;4;62%;35%;11
Beeville;Mostly sunny;98;75;SSE;7;54%;6%;11
Borger;Partly sunny;97;72;SE;9;49%;43%;11
Bowie;Some sun, a t-storm;90;72;SE;8;65%;60%;11
Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;101;77;SSE;8;44%;14%;11
Brenham;Partly sunny;98;74;S;6;56%;35%;11
Bridgeport;A shower or t-storm;93;72;SE;7;56%;58%;9
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;93;78;ESE;8;66%;32%;12
Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;102;73;SSE;10;42%;6%;11
Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SSE;7;47%;4%;11
Canadian;Mostly sunny;91;67;SE;10;65%;7%;11
Castroville;Mostly sunny, warm;101;74;SSE;7;52%;3%;11
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;S;13;43%;9%;11
Cleburne;Partial sunshine;97;75;SE;8;56%;32%;11
College Station;Partly sunny;98;75;SSE;7;52%;27%;11
Comanche;Warm with sunshine;102;74;S;9;43%;9%;11
Conroe;Partly sunny;96;73;SSW;5;56%;34%;11
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;9;66%;6%;11
Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;97;76;ESE;7;55%;50%;11
Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;102;74;SE;8;52%;2%;12
Dalhart;Partly sunny;92;65;E;10;55%;42%;11
Dallas Love;A shower or t-storm;93;79;SE;8;54%;64%;11
Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;94;77;SE;8;55%;50%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunshine, a t-storm;92;76;SE;10;61%;63%;11
Decatur;Sunshine, a t-storm;93;75;SE;8;56%;59%;11
Del Rio;Hot with sunshine;105;79;SSE;13;43%;4%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and hot;103;76;SSE;13;45%;3%;12
Denton;Sunshine, a t-storm;93;76;ESE;9;60%;62%;11
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SE;11;38%;4%;12
Dumas;Partly sunny;91;65;SE;8;58%;42%;11
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;95;77;SE;8;58%;10%;12
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;102;77;NW;7;26%;27%;9
Ellington;A t-storm around;92;75;S;4;66%;49%;11
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;7;53%;8%;12
Fort Hood;Lots of sun, warm;100;74;SSE;9;40%;9%;11
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;96;77;SE;8;50%;33%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;A shower or t-storm;94;76;SE;10;56%;61%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Some sun;96;79;SE;9;50%;33%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;7;53%;34%;11
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;SSE;8;48%;2%;12
Gainesville;A shower or t-storm;89;73;ESE;8;70%;63%;11
Galveston;Partly sunny;92;81;S;7;69%;30%;11
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;SSE;6;48%;13%;11
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;SSE;8;46%;6%;11
Giddings;Warm with sunshine;101;74;S;6;51%;16%;11
Gilmer;A morning t-storm;87;71;E;5;67%;58%;11
Graham;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;7;49%;20%;11
Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;SE;7;48%;27%;11
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;94;77;ESE;8;53%;36%;11
Greenville;Some sun, a t-storm;93;74;ESE;6;53%;73%;9
Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm in spots;93;72;WNW;12;30%;53%;10
Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;101;74;S;8;46%;11%;11
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;94;76;SE;10;68%;31%;11
Hearne;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;S;6;54%;27%;11
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;8;51%;3%;12
Henderson;A morning t-storm;89;71;ESE;5;63%;76%;11
Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;99;70;SSW;8;44%;18%;11
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;7;49%;34%;11
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SE;9;51%;4%;11
Houston;A thunderstorm;95;75;SSW;4;61%;59%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;94;75;S;5;63%;29%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A thunderstorm;93;76;S;5;65%;58%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;92;72;N;2;72%;48%;11
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;94;75;S;3;62%;29%;11
Houston Hooks;A thunderstorm;94;73;S;4;60%;59%;11
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, humid;94;73;S;5;66%;27%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;95;74;S;4;62%;30%;11
Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;S;5;51%;34%;11
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, humid;94;77;SSE;9;71%;7%;11
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;92;74;ESE;5;56%;53%;11
Jasper;Some sun, a t-storm;92;72;ESE;4;61%;61%;11
Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;101;72;SSE;11;43%;4%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;101;72;SSE;8;50%;4%;11
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;71;SSE;8;51%;2%;12
Killeen;Lots of sun, warm;100;74;SSE;9;40%;9%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Lots of sun, warm;100;73;SSE;9;44%;9%;11
Kingsville Nas;Humid with sunshine;97;74;SSE;9;63%;6%;12
La Grange;Sunshine and warm;100;74;S;6;58%;15%;11
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;S;8;45%;4%;11
Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ESE;7;55%;64%;11
Laredo;Sunny and very warm;101;77;SE;9;45%;3%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;102;71;SSE;7;44%;3%;11
Longview;A morning t-storm;89;72;E;6;63%;58%;10
Lubbock;Partly sunny;101;74;SSW;11;39%;20%;11
Lufkin;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;4;59%;42%;11
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;95;76;SE;9;65%;10%;12
Mcgregor;Warm with sunshine;100;73;SSE;8;45%;20%;11
Mckinney;A shower or t-storm;91;73;SE;9;63%;74%;11
Mesquite;A shower or t-storm;94;75;ESE;8;56%;74%;11
Midland;Winds subsiding;103;76;SSE;17;28%;14%;12
Midland Airpark;Winds subsiding;103;76;SSE;17;28%;14%;12
Midlothian;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;5;57%;36%;11
Mineola;A morning t-storm;90;72;E;6;64%;71%;11
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;73;SE;9;51%;33%;9
Mount Pleasant;A morning t-storm;87;71;E;6;64%;71%;8
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;91;71;E;5;59%;41%;11
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;8;50%;3%;11
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SSE;15;32%;14%;12
Orange;Clouds and sun;93;73;SSE;4;60%;42%;11
Palacios;Mostly sunny;92;77;SSE;8;71%;14%;11
Palestine;A t-storm around;95;75;ESE;5;52%;52%;11
Pampa;Some sun;95;69;SE;11;52%;44%;11
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;94;65;E;11;48%;43%;11
Paris;A shower or t-storm;87;70;ESE;7;63%;74%;8
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;107;74;SSE;7;28%;16%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny;88;66;SE;10;63%;42%;11
Plainview;Partly sunny and hot;98;70;S;11;48%;30%;11
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;101;73;SSE;7;51%;2%;11
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;90;81;SSE;8;68%;7%;11
Port Isabel;Nice with sunshine;90;80;SE;9;69%;44%;12
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;94;78;SSE;8;60%;11%;11
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;SSE;9;50%;2%;11
Robstown;Mostly sunny;98;76;SE;8;62%;6%;12
Rockport;Sunny and humid;92;80;SSE;8;62%;8%;11
Rocksprings;Sunshine and hot;97;72;SSE;11;49%;3%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;S;15;35%;4%;11
San Antonio;Mostly sunny, warm;100;73;SSE;7;52%;3%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;99;71;SSE;8;54%;2%;11
San Marcos;Mostly sunny, warm;100;73;S;8;51%;3%;11
Seminole;Partly sunny and hot;103;72;S;10;33%;23%;12
Sherman-Denison;Some sun, a t-storm;88;75;ESE;9;66%;66%;9
Snyder;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;S;12;40%;9%;11
Sonora;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;SSE;13;41%;4%;12
Stephenville;Partly sunny, warm;98;73;SSE;6;45%;19%;11
Sulphur Springs;Some sun, a t-storm;91;73;ESE;7;57%;73%;9
Sweetwater;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;S;12;35%;5%;11
Temple;Mostly sunny, warm;101;75;SSE;10;44%;13%;11
Terrell;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ESE;7;55%;64%;11
Tyler;A morning t-storm;92;74;ESE;7;57%;71%;11
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;100;73;SE;7;53%;3%;11
Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SE;11;49%;11%;11
Victoria;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;8;60%;11%;11
Waco;Lots of sun, warm;100;74;SSE;8;44%;25%;11
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;93;77;SE;7;59%;11%;12
Wharton;Mostly sunny;95;73;S;6;65%;21%;11
Wichita Falls;Sun and some clouds;94;75;SE;11;54%;23%;11
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;107;75;SE;12;25%;20%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny;99;78;SE;7;51%;5%;12
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather