TX Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;96;72;E;5;39%;1%;11
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;97;72;E;6;33%;1%;11
Alice;Partly sunny;97;71;SSE;4;65%;27%;12
Alpine;Partly sunny;91;69;SSE;6;33%;6%;12
Amarillo;Becoming cloudy;92;63;SSE;8;39%;42%;11
Angleton;A thunderstorm;90;73;SW;4;76%;54%;11
Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;SSE;5;44%;8%;11
Austin;Mostly sunny, warm;101;75;WSW;2;42%;0%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, warm;100;73;SW;4;50%;0%;11
Bay;A thunderstorm;90;74;SSW;4;78%;57%;11
Beaumont;Partial sunshine;92;73;SSW;4;63%;32%;11
Beeville;A t-storm around;97;75;SSE;5;55%;42%;12
Borger;Clouds and sun;94;66;SSE;7;36%;55%;11
Bowie;Mostly sunny;92;68;NE;2;53%;27%;11
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SE;5;35%;2%;11
Brenham;A t-storm in spots;97;74;SSE;4;52%;41%;11
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;94;68;N;2;47%;7%;11
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;94;76;SE;5;68%;36%;12
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;99;69;SE;5;36%;0%;11
Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;98;70;SE;5;39%;0%;11
Canadian;A strong t-storm;88;63;E;7;52%;76%;8
Castroville;A strong t-storm;98;73;SE;4;49%;55%;12
Childress;Clouds limiting sun;94;67;ENE;6;45%;44%;9
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;96;73;SE;6;45%;4%;11
College Station;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;5;57%;6%;11
Comanche;Mostly sunny;99;70;SSE;5;36%;2%;11
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;94;73;SE;4;57%;41%;11
Corpus Christi;Clouds and sun;95;74;S;5;67%;28%;11
Corsicana;Plenty of sun;95;73;SSE;5;49%;3%;11
Cotulla;A p.m. t-storm;102;75;SSE;4;58%;51%;12
Dalhart;A t-storm around;88;60;E;9;45%;64%;9
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;95;75;NNE;3;43%;10%;11
Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;95;73;N;3;46%;9%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;94;72;N;4;51%;10%;11
Decatur;Mostly sunny;94;70;ESE;4;41%;9%;11
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;102;78;S;6;46%;0%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;100;73;SSE;7;48%;0%;12
Denton;Plenty of sunshine;94;71;ESE;5;48%;27%;11
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;102;74;SE;6;36%;1%;12
Dumas;A t-storm around;88;60;SE;7;44%;64%;11
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;5;58%;31%;12
El Paso;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;75;NNE;6;34%;42%;9
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SSW;4;72%;43%;10
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;5;53%;27%;11
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;98;71;NE;5;43%;0%;11
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;5;41%;7%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;95;71;NNE;4;48%;9%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;97;74;NE;4;44%;7%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;95;70;N;2;47%;6%;11
Fredericksburg;A t-storm around;97;69;SE;5;38%;40%;12
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;93;68;ENE;5;50%;28%;11
Galveston;A t-storm around;90;78;SW;6;74%;55%;10
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;97;71;ESE;5;42%;1%;11
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SE;6;43%;0%;11
Giddings;A t-storm in spots;100;73;SSE;4;47%;41%;11
Gilmer;Sunshine and nice;91;69;SSE;4;60%;5%;11
Graham;Mostly sunny;97;70;SE;3;37%;3%;11
Granbury;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;SE;5;38%;3%;11
Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;96;74;SSE;5;44%;8%;11
Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;97;71;NE;4;45%;12%;11
Guadalupe Pass;More clouds than sun;88;67;NE;10;42%;18%;10
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;98;71;SE;5;39%;2%;11
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;7;71%;33%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;SE;4;49%;6%;11
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;97;71;SE;5;48%;3%;12
Henderson;Sunshine;92;69;SSE;4;58%;4%;11
Hereford;Partly sunny;95;63;SW;7;38%;26%;11
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;96;72;SE;5;43%;3%;11
Hondo;A thunderstorm;98;71;S;4;54%;51%;11
Houston;A t-storm in spots;93;76;S;5;60%;42%;10
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;92;77;SSW;5;68%;44%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SSW;5;71%;42%;10
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SSW;1;79%;45%;11
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SSW;3;69%;48%;11
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;92;74;S;3;65%;41%;11
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;92;75;S;4;71%;42%;10
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;93;76;S;4;67%;43%;11
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SE;4;55%;41%;11
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;94;79;S;6;72%;24%;12
Jacksonville;Plenty of sun;93;71;SSE;4;54%;3%;11
Jasper;Partly sunny;92;71;SE;4;58%;27%;10
Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;100;71;ESE;4;44%;0%;12
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;99;72;SSE;4;54%;41%;12
Kerrville;Partly sunny;98;69;SE;5;37%;1%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny;98;71;NE;5;43%;0%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;98;70;NE;5;47%;0%;11
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;96;72;SSE;5;66%;27%;11
La Grange;A t-storm in spots;98;74;SSE;4;53%;41%;11
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;98;71;S;3;43%;0%;11
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;95;69;SSE;5;48%;8%;11
Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;SE;5;40%;1%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny;101;68;SSE;5;38%;0%;11
Longview;Brilliant sunshine;93;70;SE;4;56%;4%;11
Lubbock;Turning out cloudy;95;68;SE;8;36%;21%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny;93;72;S;3;60%;27%;11
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;6;66%;32%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;98;70;ENE;4;49%;1%;11
Mckinney;Plenty of sun;94;68;N;3;49%;13%;11
Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;ESE;5;48%;10%;11
Midland;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;SE;6;34%;5%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;SE;6;34%;5%;12
Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;94;70;N;1;52%;5%;11
Mineola;Abundant sunshine;93;69;SE;3;57%;7%;11
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;97;69;ENE;5;47%;7%;11
Mount Pleasant;Sunshine;92;69;E;4;56%;7%;11
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;93;69;SE;4;55%;2%;11
New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;100;73;SSE;5;44%;40%;11
Odessa;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;SE;9;30%;5%;12
Orange;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSW;4;63%;46%;11
Palacios;Clouds and sun;92;78;SSW;7;73%;30%;11
Palestine;Plenty of sunshine;94;70;SSE;4;51%;2%;11
Pampa;Increasing clouds;92;62;SSE;8;38%;55%;11
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;91;61;E;7;41%;66%;11
Paris;Sunny;93;69;NNE;5;53%;11%;11
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;102;75;SE;5;30%;7%;12
Perryton;A strong t-storm;84;60;E;9;51%;71%;8
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;93;61;SSE;8;45%;40%;9
Pleasanton;A strong t-storm;100;73;SE;4;50%;55%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;89;81;SSE;7;68%;30%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;89;77;SE;6;73%;35%;12
Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun;93;77;SSE;6;60%;29%;11
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;98;73;SSE;5;53%;41%;12
Robstown;Clouds and sun;96;73;SSE;4;67%;27%;11
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;92;79;SSE;7;63%;24%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;95;70;SE;6;39%;0%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;101;73;E;5;36%;0%;12
San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;98;73;SSE;5;44%;40%;11
San Antonio Stinson;A strong t-storm;97;73;SSE;3;60%;55%;12
San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;99;73;SSE;6;43%;40%;11
Seminole;Clouds limiting sun;97;69;SE;7;33%;45%;9
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, nice;92;69;N;5;52%;28%;11
Snyder;Partly sunny;97;71;SE;6;35%;9%;11
Sonora;Mostly sunny;97;71;SE;6;34%;0%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;96;69;ENE;3;41%;1%;11
Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sun;95;70;NE;5;49%;9%;11
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;98;74;SSE;7;30%;4%;11
Temple;Mostly sunny;98;71;NE;6;48%;0%;11
Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;95;71;ESE;5;51%;10%;11
Tyler;Sunny;94;72;SE;4;54%;5%;11
Uvalde;A t-storm around;96;71;E;5;49%;40%;12
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;97;70;ESE;5;36%;41%;9
Victoria;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;76;SSE;5;64%;49%;11
Waco;Mostly sunny;97;72;NE;4;48%;1%;11
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;94;75;SE;5;62%;33%;12
Wharton;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;S;5;70%;58%;11
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;94;69;ENE;5;50%;9%;11
Wink;Partly sunny, warm;101;75;E;6;35%;9%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny;99;77;SE;4;48%;27%;12
