TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny, breezy, hot;95;69;SSW;16;45%;18%;12
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and breezy;95;71;S;15;41%;38%;12
Alice;A t-storm in spots;93;72;SE;10;62%;47%;12
Alpine;A strong t-storm;90;67;SSW;7;41%;64%;11
Amarillo;A strong t-storm;93;68;S;17;47%;64%;12
Angleton;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;7;58%;14%;12
Arlington;Sunny and hot;96;71;SSE;8;40%;5%;12
Austin;Sunny;95;70;SSE;6;50%;27%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;94;70;SSE;9;58%;27%;12
Bay;Plenty of sunshine;92;72;SSE;7;61%;9%;12
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;5;54%;22%;12
Beeville;Mostly sunny;94;73;SE;8;57%;21%;12
Borger;A strong t-storm;98;71;S;14;42%;64%;9
Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;SE;10;42%;6%;12
Breckenridge;Sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;11;35%;12%;12
Brenham;Plenty of sunshine;93;71;S;6;55%;11%;12
Bridgeport;Sunny and very warm;94;66;SSE;9;37%;4%;12
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;91;76;ESE;10;68%;55%;9
Brownwood;Sunny;93;66;SSE;8;48%;4%;12
Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;92;69;SSE;7;46%;3%;12
Canadian;A strong t-storm;94;71;SSE;15;48%;64%;12
Castroville;Mostly sunny;92;71;SE;7;59%;28%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;73;SSE;16;44%;47%;12
Cleburne;Sunny;95;69;SSE;9;46%;4%;12
College Station;Mostly sunny;94;69;S;8;50%;11%;12
Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;SSE;9;41%;3%;12
Conroe;Mostly sunny;92;67;SSE;5;56%;14%;12
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SSE;11;69%;45%;12
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;95;71;SE;8;45%;8%;12
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;95;72;SE;10;62%;15%;12
Dalhart;A strong t-storm;98;64;S;20;37%;64%;12
Dallas Love;Sunny and hot;96;74;SSE;10;34%;7%;12
Dallas Redbird;Abundant sunshine;94;71;SSE;10;36%;6%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;95;71;SE;11;37%;6%;12
Decatur;Sunny and very warm;94;70;SSE;8;37%;4%;12
Del Rio;Partly sunny, breezy;97;78;SE;14;57%;25%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;95;76;SE;15;59%;24%;11
Denton;Sunny and hot;95;71;SSE;9;43%;6%;12
Dryden;A strong t-storm;95;72;SSE;13;56%;53%;10
Dumas;A strong t-storm;94;66;S;16;44%;64%;12
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;9;65%;52%;9
El Paso;Mostly cloudy, warm;100;73;SW;9;23%;4%;10
Ellington;Mostly sunny;92;74;S;7;56%;16%;12
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SE;8;63%;50%;12
Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;S;11;42%;3%;12
Fort Worth;Sunny and hot;96;72;SSE;9;37%;4%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;SSE;12;36%;5%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;11;34%;4%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and hot;96;66;SSE;10;35%;4%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;88;66;SSE;7;55%;4%;12
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, warm;93;68;SE;8;48%;8%;12
Galveston;Mostly sunny;89;80;S;7;61%;18%;12
Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;SSE;8;44%;3%;12
Georgetown;Brilliant sunshine;93;69;SSE;8;49%;3%;12
Giddings;Mostly sunny;94;70;S;6;51%;9%;12
Gilmer;Partly sunny;88;67;ESE;4;61%;22%;12
Graham;Sunny and hot;96;69;SSE;7;34%;6%;12
Granbury;Sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;9;38%;4%;12
Grand Prairie;Sunny and hot;95;72;SSE;8;40%;5%;12
Greenville;A t-storm in spots;94;70;SE;7;45%;41%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Turning cloudy;90;67;SSW;14;30%;46%;13
Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;SSE;9;43%;3%;12
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SE;12;67%;51%;9
Hearne;Sunny and hot;94;68;S;6;53%;11%;12
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SE;8;64%;47%;11
Henderson;Mostly sunny;89;67;ESE;5;56%;17%;12
Hereford;A strong t-storm;96;67;SSE;15;43%;64%;12
Hillsboro;Sunny and hot;95;69;SSE;8;43%;4%;12
Hondo;Mostly sunny;92;69;SE;10;62%;7%;12
Houston;Mostly sunny;94;72;S;5;53%;15%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;94;73;S;8;51%;16%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;93;72;S;7;51%;14%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;92;68;S;4;60%;14%;12
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;93;74;S;6;51%;16%;12
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;92;68;S;5;53%;14%;12
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;94;70;S;7;57%;13%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;93;70;S;6;53%;15%;12
Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;94;70;SSE;5;51%;14%;12
Ingleside;Sunshine and humid;89;75;SSE;11;68%;29%;12
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;90;70;ESE;5;52%;13%;12
Jasper;Partly sunny;92;68;ESE;3;53%;14%;12
Junction;Mostly sunny;93;67;SSE;10;61%;10%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSE;8;61%;27%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;90;68;SSE;8;58%;44%;12
Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;S;11;42%;3%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;93;67;S;11;44%;4%;12
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SE;11;65%;55%;12
La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;94;70;S;5;61%;9%;12
Lago Vista;Plenty of sunshine;91;68;SSE;8;51%;27%;12
Lancaster;Sunshine;94;70;SSE;7;44%;7%;12
Laredo;Some sun;95;76;SE;10;54%;21%;9
Llano;Mostly sunny;94;68;SSE;7;50%;4%;12
Longview;Partly sunny;89;68;ESE;5;56%;20%;12
Lubbock;A strong t-storm;93;71;E;14;53%;64%;12
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;92;67;S;4;53%;16%;12
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SE;11;63%;53%;9
Mcgregor;Sunny and hot;96;66;S;11;42%;4%;12
Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;SSE;10;43%;14%;12
Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;94;71;SE;7;43%;8%;12
Midland;A strong t-storm;94;72;SSE;16;51%;64%;10
Midland Airpark;A strong t-storm;94;72;SSE;16;51%;64%;10
Midlothian;Sunny and hot;95;68;SSE;8;39%;6%;12
Mineola;Mostly sunny;89;67;SE;5;60%;21%;12
Mineral Wells;Abundant sunshine;96;66;SSE;12;37%;4%;12
Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;90;68;SE;5;54%;42%;12
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;91;66;SE;4;53%;12%;12
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;8;52%;27%;12
Odessa;A strong t-storm;94;72;SSE;15;54%;64%;10
Orange;Mostly sunny;91;70;S;4;52%;21%;12
Palacios;Plenty of sunshine;89;76;SSE;10;63%;8%;12
Palestine;Sunshine and warm;92;68;ESE;5;50%;12%;12
Pampa;A strong t-storm;94;69;S;17;42%;64%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A strong t-storm;97;68;S;20;39%;64%;12
Paris;A t-storm in spots;89;69;SE;7;56%;43%;12
Pecos;A strong t-storm;101;71;SSE;8;41%;64%;10
Perryton;A strong t-storm;96;69;S;19;41%;64%;12
Plainview;A strong t-storm;90;67;SSE;12;61%;64%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;95;72;SE;6;52%;4%;12
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;86;79;SE;10;68%;29%;12
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SE;12;71%;55%;9
Port Lavaca;Sunny;90;76;SSE;9;59%;6%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;92;70;SSE;8;59%;3%;12
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SE;9;65%;55%;12
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;88;77;SE;10;63%;27%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;90;69;SSE;11;65%;18%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;96;71;S;13;50%;36%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;7;55%;4%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;91;69;SSE;8;62%;4%;12
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;94;70;SSE;8;52%;27%;12
Seminole;A strong t-storm;95;67;SW;10;50%;64%;10
Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SE;10;48%;41%;12
Snyder;Partly sunny;93;72;S;12;53%;55%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny;92;70;SSE;12;58%;22%;12
Stephenville;Abundant sunshine;94;68;SSE;10;35%;3%;12
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;91;69;SE;6;52%;42%;12
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;94;72;S;11;46%;44%;12
Temple;Abundant sunshine;93;65;S;12;47%;4%;12
Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;94;70;SE;7;47%;14%;12
Tyler;Mostly sunny;90;70;SE;6;54%;19%;12
Uvalde;Sun and some clouds;92;72;SE;8;66%;12%;11
Vernon;Sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;11;33%;16%;12
Victoria;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;9;57%;6%;12
Waco;Plenty of sunshine;95;66;S;11;40%;4%;12
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ESE;9;63%;52%;9
Wharton;Mostly sunny;92;70;SSE;6;60%;11%;12
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SE;14;38%;10%;12
Wink;A strong t-storm;98;69;SE;14;45%;64%;10
Zapata;A t-storm in spots;95;77;SE;8;60%;47%;11
