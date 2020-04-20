TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Clouds and sunshine;83;64;SSE;11;64%;66%;7
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;83;66;SSE;10;57%;66%;9
Alice;Clouds and sun;87;71;ESE;13;76%;44%;5
Alpine;Mostly sunny;93;55;WSW;8;15%;6%;11
Amarillo;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;51;S;16;62%;79%;7
Angleton;Partly sunny;82;68;ESE;10;71%;7%;11
Arlington;Periods of sun;80;65;SSE;10;60%;64%;5
Austin;Partly sunny;85;69;SSE;5;65%;33%;7
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;85;71;SSE;8;72%;33%;6
Bay;Partly sunny;84;70;ESE;9;75%;7%;11
Beaumont;Partly sunny;85;68;SSE;7;70%;11%;10
Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;87;73;SE;8;76%;44%;7
Borger;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;54;SE;12;56%;77%;7
Bowie;Decreasing clouds;81;62;ESE;10;67%;73%;9
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;80;65;SSE;9;61%;67%;6
Brenham;Partly sunny;84;67;SSE;6;64%;17%;10
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;78;61;ESE;9;68%;71%;6
Brownsville;Periods of sun;89;77;SE;13;75%;28%;5
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;82;66;SSE;8;67%;71%;6
Burnet;Increasing clouds;83;67;SSE;6;64%;64%;7
Canadian;A t-storm around;74;55;SSE;11;58%;84%;8
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;87;70;SE;7;74%;44%;3
Childress;Mostly cloudy;75;59;E;13;69%;72%;5
Cleburne;Partly sunny;78;63;SSE;10;79%;70%;5
College Station;Partly sunny;84;66;SE;9;68%;39%;10
Comanche;Increasing clouds;78;65;SSE;8;75%;70%;7
Conroe;Partly sunny;85;66;SE;7;66%;13%;10
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;84;72;ESE;15;81%;30%;5
Corsicana;Increasing clouds;82;63;SE;9;69%;69%;5
Cotulla;Clouds and sun, warm;89;72;ESE;10;73%;44%;5
Dalhart;A t-storm around;68;45;NE;10;71%;74%;5
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;80;64;ESE;10;63%;71%;7
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;80;62;ESE;11;66%;70%;6
Dallas/Ft Worth;Periods of sun;79;62;ESE;11;69%;70%;7
Decatur;Clouds and sun;77;62;SE;9;62%;73%;9
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;71;SE;9;60%;36%;8
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;88;69;SE;10;69%;44%;11
Denton;Periods of sun;79;63;SE;11;61%;67%;10
Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;SE;6;33%;30%;11
Dumas;A stray p.m. t-storm;69;48;SE;12;66%;76%;4
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy, warm;93;76;SE;11;68%;29%;6
El Paso;Mostly sunny;87;56;WNW;11;15%;0%;11
Ellington;Sun and some clouds;81;69;SE;11;70%;8%;11
Falfurrias;Warm with some sun;89;74;SE;9;72%;29%;5
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;81;66;SE;9;70%;62%;7
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;79;63;SSE;10;61%;70%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;Sun and clouds;79;63;ESE;12;68%;70%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;80;65;ESE;11;67%;70%;6
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;78;62;ESE;9;74%;70%;6
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;84;67;SSE;7;68%;42%;7
Gainesville;Partly sunny;78;61;SE;9;63%;70%;10
Galveston;Partly sunny, nice;80;72;SE;11;78%;7%;11
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;80;66;SSE;7;71%;67%;5
Georgetown;Partly sunny;84;68;SSE;7;62%;66%;6
Giddings;Clouds and sun;85;68;SSE;6;61%;21%;10
Gilmer;Clouds and sunshine;80;63;ESE;6;69%;66%;9
Graham;Periods of sun;78;63;SE;8;64%;67%;6
Granbury;Partly sunny;80;66;SSE;9;66%;71%;5
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;80;64;SE;9;62%;64%;6
Greenville;Clouds and sun;81;65;ESE;8;55%;64%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;78;49;WSW;26;19%;0%;11
Hamilton;Turning out cloudy;79;65;SSE;8;73%;70%;6
Harlingen;Clouds and sun;90;76;SE;16;73%;7%;5
Hearne;Partly sunny;83;66;SSE;6;67%;66%;10
Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;88;73;SE;10;71%;44%;8
Henderson;Clouds and sun, nice;79;63;ESE;6;71%;66%;5
Hereford;Nice with some sun;74;50;WNW;12;46%;74%;10
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;80;64;SSE;9;66%;70%;5
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;84;68;SE;10;71%;44%;4
Houston;Partly sunny;84;69;SE;7;68%;10%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;83;69;SE;11;65%;8%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Some sun;84;69;SE;10;60%;9%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;82;66;SE;7;74%;9%;11
Houston Clover;Sun and some clouds;82;68;SE;9;64%;8%;11
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;83;65;SE;7;65%;12%;10
Houston Hull;Partial sunshine;84;67;SE;10;66%;30%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;85;68;SE;9;65%;11%;9
Huntsville;Clouds and sun;85;65;SE;5;67%;20%;9
Ingleside;Partly sunny;82;72;ESE;13;86%;29%;7
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;80;64;SE;6;70%;66%;5
Jasper;Clouds and sunshine;85;63;SSE;4;70%;20%;8
Junction;Mostly cloudy;90;68;SSE;8;61%;40%;8
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;85;70;SE;8;64%;44%;3
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;67;SSE;8;67%;44%;7
Killeen;Partly sunny;81;66;SE;9;70%;62%;7
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;79;66;SE;10;72%;61%;7
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;85;73;ESE;13;80%;30%;5
La Grange;Some sun;85;69;SE;6;71%;18%;11
Lago Vista;Turning cloudy;81;67;SSE;7;71%;36%;6
Lancaster;Periods of sun;80;63;SE;9;63%;70%;6
Laredo;Clearing;95;75;SE;11;67%;11%;9
Llano;Increasing clouds;86;68;SSE;6;65%;67%;9
Longview;Some sun, pleasant;80;63;ESE;7;68%;66%;7
Lubbock;Clouds and sun;78;56;WSW;12;51%;62%;10
Lufkin;Sunny intervals;84;62;SSE;6;67%;66%;6
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy, warm;92;76;SE;14;67%;42%;7
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;80;65;SE;9;76%;66%;4
Mckinney;Partly sunny;79;61;ESE;10;66%;65%;10
Mesquite;Clouds and sunshine;80;63;SE;9;63%;70%;10
Midland;Mostly sunny;89;61;SSE;7;31%;19%;10
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;89;61;SSE;7;31%;19%;10
Midlothian;Partly sunny;79;61;ESE;7;76%;70%;5
Mineola;Partly sunny;79;63;ESE;7;67%;66%;9
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;78;61;ESE;12;72%;70%;6
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;80;63;ESE;6;57%;58%;10
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;81;61;SE;6;73%;66%;5
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;69;SE;7;69%;44%;4
Odessa;Sunny and warm;89;60;WSW;9;25%;17%;11
Orange;Partly sunny;84;67;SSE;6;65%;11%;10
Palacios;Partly sunny;82;70;ESE;13;74%;8%;11
Palestine;Partly sunny;82;64;SSE;6;69%;66%;5
Pampa;A t-storm around;73;54;SE;16;58%;76%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm around;73;51;E;12;61%;81%;8
Paris;Partly sunny, warmer;80;61;ESE;8;57%;62%;10
Pecos;Warm with sunshine;93;60;WNW;9;19%;9%;11
Perryton;A stray p.m. t-storm;69;51;SE;13;65%;77%;4
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;72;52;WSW;11;65%;70%;7
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;87;70;SE;6;75%;44%;3
Port Aransas;Partial sunshine;78;73;SE;10;93%;8%;7
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, humid;83;76;SE;13;83%;28%;5
Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun;83;73;SE;10;69%;8%;11
Randolph AFB;Rather cloudy;85;68;SE;9;64%;44%;4
Robstown;Clouds and sun;85;72;ESE;13;76%;30%;5
Rockport;Partly sunny;81;73;SE;10;82%;9%;8
Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;86;66;SSE;9;63%;38%;11
San Angelo;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;S;7;42%;61%;10
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;70;SE;7;78%;44%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;85;68;SE;8;73%;44%;3
San Marcos;More clouds than sun;86;69;SSE;8;65%;35%;5
Seminole;Mostly sunny;85;52;W;8;31%;9%;10
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;78;61;ESE;9;66%;67%;10
Snyder;Mostly sunny;83;62;SSE;9;60%;63%;10
Sonora;Clouds and sun, warm;91;67;SSE;9;53%;38%;11
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;77;63;SE;10;72%;70%;4
Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun;81;64;ESE;8;61%;58%;10
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;85;64;SSE;8;55%;65%;10
Temple;Partly sunny;81;65;SE;10;75%;66%;7
Terrell;Clouds and sun;80;64;SE;9;64%;70%;10
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;80;64;ESE;8;64%;66%;5
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;87;69;ESE;7;74%;37%;4
Vernon;A t-storm around;79;61;SSE;11;59%;81%;10
Victoria;Partly sunny;87;72;SE;9;70%;9%;9
Waco;Mainly cloudy;80;65;SE;9;73%;66%;4
Weslaco;Rather cloudy, warm;91;77;SE;11;66%;27%;5
Wharton;Partly sunny;85;67;SE;7;74%;9%;11
Wichita Falls;A t-storm around;78;62;ESE;11;66%;78%;10
Wink;Sunny and warm;91;55;WSW;8;19%;9%;11
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;91;76;SE;9;73%;10%;6
