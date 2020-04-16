TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Low clouds breaking;53;41;NE;12;81%;17%;4
Abilene Dyess;Low clouds breaking;56;41;NE;12;67%;36%;4
Alice;A few showers;83;66;ESE;10;78%;72%;2
Alpine;Mostly sunny, nice;75;49;ESE;7;34%;0%;11
Amarillo;Partly sunny;57;37;SE;9;51%;11%;9
Angleton;A shower in spots;80;63;SE;10;75%;60%;3
Arlington;Cloudy, not as warm;67;50;N;8;70%;31%;2
Austin;A shower or two;72;56;N;4;74%;83%;2
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy with a shower;75;57;N;7;81%;78%;2
Bay;A stray shower;82;64;ESE;9;82%;57%;3
Beaumont;An afternoon shower;80;65;S;7;72%;55%;3
Beeville;Cloudy with a shower;84;65;E;8;74%;57%;2
Borger;Partly sunny;57;40;SE;7;45%;13%;9
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;60;43;NNE;10;73%;32%;3
Breckenridge;Cloudy;57;42;NE;9;63%;14%;2
Brenham;A p.m. shower or two;77;59;N;4;74%;85%;3
Bridgeport;Plenty of clouds;58;42;N;8;75%;44%;2
Brownsville;Warmer;86;75;SE;13;72%;50%;4
Brownwood;Cloudy;56;48;NNE;9;72%;38%;2
Burnet;Cloudy with a shower;66;52;NNE;6;76%;83%;2
Canadian;Partly sunny;58;37;ESE;9;49%;15%;9
Castroville;Cloudy with a shower;77;59;NE;5;76%;62%;2
Childress;Partly sunny;58;36;E;13;54%;13%;8
Cleburne;Cloudy;59;49;N;8;79%;74%;2
College Station;A p.m. shower or two;74;56;NE;7;85%;85%;3
Comanche;Cloudy;57;48;NNE;8;74%;36%;2
Conroe;An afternoon shower;78;59;NE;6;71%;57%;3
Corpus Christi;Cloudy with a shower;84;67;ESE;14;78%;57%;3
Corsicana;An afternoon shower;64;51;NNW;8;78%;76%;2
Cotulla;Cloudy with a shower;81;64;E;7;82%;57%;3
Dalhart;Partly sunny;56;35;SE;11;53%;11%;9
Dallas Love;Cloudy;63;49;N;8;70%;31%;2
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;62;49;N;9;74%;31%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;68;48;N;12;65%;31%;2
Decatur;Overcast;57;42;NNE;8;68%;33%;2
Del Rio;Cloudy;79;63;E;8;68%;31%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;78;59;E;9;74%;32%;4
Denton;Cloudy;58;42;N;11;72%;44%;2
Dryden;Sun and some clouds;79;55;ENE;8;65%;44%;10
Dumas;Partly sunny;54;35;ESE;8;55%;12%;9
Edinburg;Warmer with a shower;87;74;SE;9;72%;57%;4
El Paso;Mostly sunny;82;57;W;10;14%;3%;10
Ellington;A p.m. shower or two;81;64;SE;10;74%;71%;3
Falfurrias;Cloudy with a shower;86;71;ESE;7;71%;67%;3
Fort Hood;A shower or two;65;52;N;7;79%;80%;2
Fort Worth;A thick cloud cover;58;48;N;10;68%;31%;2
Fort Worth Alliance;A thick cloud cover;59;45;N;12;73%;44%;2
Fort Worth Nas;Overcast;61;48;N;11;71%;31%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;61;47;N;8;78%;31%;2
Fredericksburg;Cloudy with a shower;66;52;NNE;7;81%;56%;2
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;57;40;N;9;69%;30%;3
Galveston;A shower in places;80;69;SE;12;76%;57%;3
Gatesville;Cloudy with a shower;63;51;N;7;77%;74%;2
Georgetown;A shower or two;68;53;N;5;75%;83%;2
Giddings;A p.m. shower or two;73;56;N;4;76%;87%;2
Gilmer;An afternoon shower;65;49;NNW;5;82%;76%;3
Graham;Cloudy;56;39;NE;8;64%;44%;2
Granbury;Cloudy;59;48;N;9;69%;34%;2
Grand Prairie;Cloudy;67;51;N;8;71%;31%;2
Greenville;Cloudy;64;45;N;8;67%;30%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;65;47;ENE;23;31%;2%;11
Hamilton;Cloudy;60;49;N;7;75%;74%;2
Harlingen;Warmer;87;74;SE;15;73%;53%;4
Hearne;An afternoon shower;70;55;N;3;77%;82%;2
Hebbronville;Cloudy with a shower;83;67;E;7;79%;57%;2
Henderson;An afternoon shower;70;52;NNW;5;72%;81%;3
Hereford;Mostly sunny;59;37;SE;8;51%;11%;10
Hillsboro;Cloudy;61;50;N;8;75%;67%;2
Hondo;Cloudy with a shower;76;60;ENE;7;77%;60%;2
Houston;A p.m. shower or two;81;64;SE;6;71%;72%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. shower or two;80;63;ESE;10;72%;71%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. shower or two;81;64;SE;9;68%;72%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;An afternoon shower;79;62;SE;5;83%;60%;3
Houston Clover;An afternoon shower;81;65;SE;8;69%;60%;3
Houston Hooks;A p.m. shower or two;80;60;SE;6;72%;74%;3
Houston Hull;An afternoon shower;81;63;ESE;8;74%;64%;3
Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. shower or two;81;61;SE;8;73%;72%;3
Huntsville;An afternoon shower;75;57;NNW;4;71%;83%;3
Ingleside;A shower in spots;82;68;ESE;12;84%;58%;3
Jacksonville;An afternoon shower;70;52;NNW;5;78%;79%;3
Jasper;An afternoon shower;76;59;SSW;4;73%;55%;3
Junction;Cloudy;67;51;NE;8;77%;44%;2
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy with a shower;77;60;NE;6;73%;57%;2
Kerrville;Cloudy;69;53;NNE;7;78%;44%;2
Killeen;A shower or two;65;52;N;7;79%;80%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;A shower or two;66;52;N;7;80%;80%;2
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy with a shower;85;67;ESE;11;77%;59%;2
La Grange;Brief p.m. showers;78;59;N;5;75%;81%;3
Lago Vista;A shower or two;68;49;NNE;6;86%;84%;3
Lancaster;Cloudy;61;49;N;8;72%;74%;2
Laredo;A t-storm around;86;70;ESE;8;66%;55%;3
Llano;Cloudy;68;53;NNE;5;72%;44%;2
Longview;An afternoon shower;68;51;NNW;5;79%;78%;3
Lubbock;Partial sunshine;58;39;SE;10;57%;13%;9
Lufkin;An afternoon shower;76;57;SSE;5;75%;79%;3
Mcallen;Warmer with a shower;87;75;SE;12;73%;55%;4
Mcgregor;Cloudy with a shower;65;51;N;6;82%;74%;2
Mckinney;Cloudy;68;44;N;10;65%;30%;2
Mesquite;A thick cloud cover;60;48;N;8;74%;74%;2
Midland;Decreasing clouds;61;44;E;11;73%;44%;9
Midland Airpark;Decreasing clouds;61;44;E;11;73%;44%;9
Midlothian;Cloudy;62;48;N;7;84%;74%;2
Mineola;An afternoon shower;65;48;NNW;5;85%;78%;2
Mineral Wells;Cloudy;59;45;N;10;71%;34%;2
Mount Pleasant;An afternoon shower;66;48;NNW;6;72%;81%;2
Nacogdoches;An afternoon shower;73;54;NNW;5;74%;82%;3
New Braunfels;Cloudy with a shower;76;56;NNE;6;77%;60%;3
Odessa;Partly sunny;61;45;E;10;62%;29%;9
Orange;An afternoon shower;79;65;S;6;66%;55%;3
Palacios;A stray shower;82;64;ESE;12;73%;61%;3
Palestine;An afternoon shower;69;52;N;4;77%;80%;3
Pampa;Partly sunny;56;37;SE;10;46%;13%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;57;38;SE;9;48%;14%;9
Paris;An afternoon shower;59;42;N;9;77%;53%;4
Pecos;Mostly sunny;70;45;ESE;9;45%;12%;10
Perryton;Partly sunny;55;37;SE;9;53%;15%;9
Plainview;Mostly sunny;55;35;ESE;9;61%;12%;10
Pleasanton;Cloudy with a shower;77;58;NE;5;79%;57%;2
Port Aransas;A shower in spots;79;69;E;9;77%;59%;3
Port Isabel;A morning shower;84;75;SE;13;72%;55%;3
Port Lavaca;A stray shower;81;67;E;9;70%;57%;3
Randolph AFB;Cloudy with a shower;76;56;NE;6;65%;58%;2
Robstown;Cloudy with a shower;85;68;ESE;12;71%;60%;2
Rockport;A shower in spots;80;67;ESE;8;75%;60%;3
Rocksprings;Cloudy;68;51;ENE;8;80%;44%;3
San Angelo;Decreasing clouds;63;46;ENE;10;69%;36%;4
San Antonio;Cloudy with a shower;76;59;NE;5;79%;57%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy with a shower;76;58;ENE;6;81%;58%;2
San Marcos;Cloudy with a shower;75;56;NNE;7;67%;58%;2
Seminole;Mostly sunny;60;41;ESE;7;64%;29%;9
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;58;44;N;10;78%;30%;2
Snyder;Partly sunny;52;40;ESE;11;62%;15%;6
Sonora;Decreasing clouds;66;51;ENE;9;68%;22%;6
Stephenville;Cloudy;56;47;N;10;74%;36%;2
Sulphur Springs;An afternoon shower;62;45;N;7;81%;81%;2
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;52;42;E;12;67%;16%;6
Temple;Cloudy with a shower;66;52;N;7;84%;74%;2
Terrell;An afternoon shower;63;47;N;8;81%;82%;3
Tyler;An afternoon shower;67;50;NNW;6;75%;74%;3
Uvalde;Cloudy;75;60;ENE;5;80%;43%;3
Vernon;Partial sunshine;59;38;ESE;11;55%;13%;6
Victoria;A stray shower;82;65;ENE;8;74%;60%;3
Waco;Cloudy with a shower;64;51;N;8;83%;74%;2
Weslaco;Warmer with a shower;87;74;SE;10;74%;58%;4
Wharton;An afternoon shower;80;61;E;7;77%;67%;3
Wichita Falls;Low clouds;58;38;NE;12;68%;12%;2
Wink;Partly sunny;70;47;E;11;58%;29%;10
Zapata;Warmer with a shower;88;70;ESE;6;69%;57%;3
_____
