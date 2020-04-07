TX Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Variable cloudiness;88;58;SSW;10;49%;60%;8

Abilene Dyess;More clouds than sun;88;54;SSW;10;38%;56%;8

Alice;Mostly cloudy;91;71;SE;8;69%;33%;8

Alpine;Partly sunny;83;59;WSW;6;29%;9%;8

Amarillo;Partly sunny, warm;82;43;E;9;22%;7%;8

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;86;69;SSW;9;75%;34%;4

Arlington;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;63;SSW;8;61%;30%;7

Austin;A strong t-storm;90;69;SW;4;70%;64%;8

Austin Bergstrom;A strong t-storm;91;69;SSW;7;78%;64%;7

Bay;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;70;S;7;80%;29%;5

Beaumont;Cloudy;89;69;SW;8;71%;41%;3

Beeville;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SE;7;66%;52%;7

Borger;Partly sunny, warm;83;45;ENE;9;28%;7%;8

Bowie;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;55;W;7;51%;11%;7

Breckenridge;Variable clouds;91;59;WSW;8;38%;14%;8

Brenham;A strong t-storm;89;70;NNE;6;72%;64%;4

Bridgeport;Variable cloudiness;88;55;WSW;7;49%;12%;7

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;90;74;SE;10;73%;16%;3

Brownwood;Variable cloudiness;87;63;S;7;60%;42%;5

Burnet;A strong t-storm;88;68;E;6;71%;55%;7

Canadian;Sun and clouds, warm;83;44;NE;11;34%;6%;8

Castroville;Showers and t-storms;91;70;WSW;6;73%;75%;5

Childress;Clouds and sun, warm;88;48;NNE;11;25%;6%;8

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;90;63;S;9;62%;41%;5

College Station;A strong t-storm;89;70;SSW;8;75%;73%;8

Comanche;Variable clouds;88;63;SSW;8;62%;42%;5

Conroe;Decreasing clouds;90;68;W;7;66%;44%;5

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;88;71;SSE;12;72%;25%;8

Corsicana;A strong t-storm;89;67;SSW;9;74%;55%;4

Cotulla;Showers and t-storms;92;73;SE;6;77%;69%;8

Dalhart;Clouds and sun, warm;79;39;E;11;22%;8%;8

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;63;WSW;9;51%;23%;7

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;59;SW;10;56%;30%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;91;62;WSW;11;53%;20%;7

Decatur;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;56;S;8;49%;12%;7

Del Rio;A shower or t-storm;90;71;SE;5;66%;73%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers and t-storms;91;69;ESE;6;69%;66%;9

Denton;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;59;WSW;9;61%;11%;7

Dryden;High clouds, warm;93;68;S;6;49%;22%;10

Dumas;Clouds and sun, warm;79;39;ENE;10;25%;8%;8

Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;92;73;SSE;7;65%;25%;9

El Paso;Mostly sunny;81;55;W;8;26%;0%;9

Ellington;Decreasing clouds;87;71;SSW;9;74%;66%;5

Falfurrias;Rather cloudy, warm;93;72;SE;6;67%;30%;6

Fort Hood;A strong t-storm;88;65;SW;8;71%;73%;6

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;61;SSW;9;59%;24%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;58;WSW;11;54%;17%;7

Fort Worth Nas;Variable clouds;92;60;WSW;10;53%;23%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;58;SW;9;60%;32%;7

Fredericksburg;A strong t-storm;87;66;WNW;6;70%;55%;8

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;53;N;7;49%;8%;7

Galveston;Cloudy and humid;81;73;SSW;11;84%;66%;3

Gatesville;A strong t-storm;90;67;SSW;7;67%;64%;4

Georgetown;A strong t-storm;90;69;ESE;6;68%;64%;6

Giddings;A strong t-storm;90;69;N;6;67%;64%;5

Gilmer;A strong t-storm;88;63;SW;7;66%;51%;7

Graham;Variable clouds;90;55;NW;7;42%;12%;7

Granbury;Mostly cloudy, warm;92;60;S;8;45%;34%;7

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;64;SSW;8;62%;29%;7

Greenville;Turning cloudy, warm;92;62;SW;8;67%;16%;9

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;73;49;WNW;25;33%;4%;10

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;89;66;SSW;8;58%;55%;5

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;92;71;SE;10;69%;18%;4

Hearne;A strong t-storm;89;67;E;6;70%;64%;8

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;71;SE;6;65%;35%;8

Henderson;A strong t-storm;87;65;SW;7;73%;55%;7

Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;82;45;ESE;7;24%;8%;9

Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;90;67;SSW;9;70%;64%;5

Hondo;Showers and t-storms;89;70;SSE;6;75%;75%;6

Houston;Decreasing clouds;90;71;WSW;6;68%;44%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;88;72;SSW;9;68%;44%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Decreasing clouds;90;71;SSW;8;65%;44%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;Decreasing clouds;87;67;SSW;4;76%;44%;5

Houston Clover;Decreasing clouds;89;70;SSW;7;67%;44%;5

Houston Hooks;Decreasing clouds;88;69;SSW;6;68%;44%;5

Houston Hull;Cloudy;88;70;SSW;8;73%;44%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Decreasing clouds;89;70;SSW;8;70%;66%;5

Huntsville;A strong t-storm;89;69;NW;6;73%;73%;6

Ingleside;Rather cloudy, humid;84;73;SSE;10;83%;20%;8

Jacksonville;A strong t-storm;87;67;SW;7;75%;64%;6

Jasper;Cloudy;88;68;SW;5;75%;44%;4

Junction;Showers and t-storms;87;67;SSW;5;73%;76%;7

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;88;70;SSW;5;76%;64%;6

Kerrville;A strong t-storm;87;68;SW;6;70%;55%;7

Killeen;A strong t-storm;88;65;SW;8;71%;73%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;A strong t-storm;88;65;SW;8;72%;73%;6

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;90;71;SE;9;70%;40%;8

La Grange;A t-storm in spots;90;70;ESE;6;70%;55%;6

Lago Vista;A strong t-storm;87;67;SSW;5;75%;64%;8

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;63;SSW;8;68%;33%;7

Laredo;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SSE;6;66%;55%;10

Llano;A strong t-storm;90;69;SE;6;65%;64%;7

Longview;A strong t-storm;89;66;SW;8;71%;52%;7

Lubbock;Turning out cloudy;85;52;WSW;11;26%;7%;9

Lufkin;A strong t-storm;88;67;SSW;7;73%;73%;7

Mcallen;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;SE;8;64%;25%;9

Mcgregor;A strong t-storm;88;67;SW;8;75%;55%;4

Mckinney;Clouds and sun, warm;89;58;WSW;10;59%;14%;9

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;63;SSW;8;65%;45%;7

Midland;Some brightening;85;58;W;8;33%;15%;8

Midland Airpark;Some brightening;85;58;W;8;33%;15%;8

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;88;56;SW;8;69%;39%;6

Mineola;A strong t-storm;89;63;SW;7;72%;64%;7

Mineral Wells;Variable cloudiness;90;57;WSW;9;52%;26%;7

Mount Pleasant;A strong t-storm;89;63;WSW;7;73%;64%;9

Nacogdoches;A strong t-storm;88;68;SW;7;72%;64%;8

New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;89;69;W;7;69%;55%;6

Odessa;High clouds and warm;86;60;SSW;7;27%;15%;9

Orange;Cloudy and very warm;86;69;SW;7;70%;42%;3

Palacios;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;72;SSE;11;81%;60%;6

Palestine;A strong t-storm;87;66;SSW;6;78%;64%;6

Pampa;Clouds and sun, warm;81;43;ENE;11;24%;6%;8

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun, warm;80;41;E;11;29%;6%;8

Paris;Mainly cloudy, warm;88;58;W;8;72%;12%;7

Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;88;60;NW;8;24%;14%;9

Perryton;Partly sunny;80;42;ENE;13;33%;6%;8

Plainview;Partly sunny;82;46;SE;9;26%;7%;9

Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;89;69;SSE;5;73%;55%;4

Port Aransas;Low clouds may break;80;73;SSE;9;87%;19%;6

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;85;74;SE;10;78%;14%;5

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;85;74;SSE;9;74%;26%;6

Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;88;69;WSW;5;70%;64%;6

Robstown;Rather cloudy;92;70;SSE;9;68%;27%;8

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;82;72;SSE;9;82%;20%;8

Rocksprings;Showers and t-storms;85;68;SSE;8;66%;70%;8

San Angelo;More clouds than sun;87;63;S;7;59%;31%;8

San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;90;70;WNW;6;71%;64%;6

San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;88;69;SSW;5;77%;55%;6

San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;90;69;E;7;70%;64%;6

Seminole;High clouds;84;55;W;9;23%;12%;9

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, warm;88;54;W;9;59%;8%;8

Snyder;Variable cloudiness;85;54;WSW;9;37%;12%;8

Sonora;A t-storm in spots;87;66;E;8;60%;51%;8

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;89;61;SW;9;58%;41%;5

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;60;SW;9;56%;42%;7

Sweetwater;More clouds than sun;87;56;WSW;10;40%;17%;8

Temple;A strong t-storm;88;67;SW;9;77%;55%;8

Terrell;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;63;SSW;9;72%;29%;7

Tyler;A strong t-storm;88;66;SW;9;66%;64%;7

Uvalde;Showers and t-storms;91;69;ENE;5;77%;69%;7

Vernon;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;51;NE;8;42%;7%;7

Victoria;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SE;8;71%;73%;5

Waco;A strong t-storm;90;66;SW;9;68%;55%;4

Weslaco;Warm with some sun;92;74;SSE;7;65%;23%;9

Wharton;Variable cloudiness;88;69;SSW;7;71%;37%;5

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;52;NNW;8;44%;8%;7

Wink;Partly sunny, warm;87;58;WNW;8;29%;14%;9

Zapata;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SE;6;73%;55%;8

