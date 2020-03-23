TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, nice;80;54;S;15;41%;0%;7
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;79;52;SSW;14;36%;0%;7
Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;91;63;SE;7;62%;7%;8
Alpine;Partly sunny, warm;79;53;WSW;10;20%;0%;8
Amarillo;Sunny and pleasant;71;47;S;11;34%;0%;7
Angleton;Winds subsiding;85;64;SSW;16;73%;28%;4
Arlington;Partly sunny, warmer;82;54;NW;11;51%;15%;7
Austin;Sunshine and warm;88;58;NW;6;55%;13%;8
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;89;54;NW;9;61%;13%;8
Bay;Partly sunny, breezy;85;68;SSW;13;79%;27%;4
Beaumont;A morning shower;84;64;SW;11;75%;49%;2
Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;91;64;S;6;65%;7%;8
Borger;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;S;8;36%;2%;7
Bowie;Partly sunny, warmer;80;55;N;11;57%;9%;7
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;81;52;ESE;11;39%;5%;7
Brenham;Clearing;85;61;W;8;69%;13%;5
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;51;NW;11;53%;9%;7
Brownsville;Mostly sunny, humid;89;70;SSE;16;67%;14%;9
Brownwood;Partly sunny, nice;80;44;WSW;10;44%;12%;8
Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;83;54;WNW;8;43%;16%;8
Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;74;47;SE;10;47%;2%;7
Castroville;Warm with sunshine;89;52;NW;6;52%;10%;8
Childress;Mostly sunny;77;47;SE;13;38%;2%;7
Cleburne;Partly sunny;81;54;NNW;11;58%;16%;7
College Station;Clearing;87;59;NW;12;66%;14%;5
Comanche;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;WSW;11;45%;14%;7
Conroe;Clouds and sun;85;60;W;10;68%;30%;4
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;89;65;S;13;68%;8%;8
Corsicana;Partly sunny;83;54;W;13;57%;17%;7
Cotulla;Sunlit and very warm;91;58;SSE;5;64%;8%;8
Dalhart;Sunny and nice;72;40;SSE;10;33%;0%;7
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, warmer;83;57;WNW;12;51%;15%;7
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, warmer;82;57;WNW;14;54%;15%;7
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, warmer;82;55;WNW;16;56%;14%;7
Decatur;Partly sunny, warmer;79;54;N;10;53%;9%;7
Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warmer;91;60;SE;9;48%;4%;8
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warmer;90;57;ESE;10;52%;4%;8
Denton;Partly sunny, warmer;80;51;NNW;12;61%;11%;7
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;86;55;NE;10;28%;1%;8
Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;70;44;S;9;39%;0%;7
Edinburg;Mostly sunny, warm;91;69;SSE;9;58%;16%;9
El Paso;Partly sunny, nice;76;51;W;11;27%;0%;8
Ellington;Sun and clouds;85;65;SSW;15;74%;14%;3
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;93;66;ESE;6;57%;11%;8
Fort Hood;Partly sunny, warm;84;55;W;12;54%;17%;8
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;55;NW;11;54%;14%;7
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;54;NW;14;55%;13%;7
Fort Worth Nas;Warmer with sunshine;83;56;WNW;14;52%;14%;7
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warmer;81;53;W;12;57%;15%;7
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;81;52;W;9;47%;12%;8
Gainesville;Partly sunny, warmer;79;50;N;11;57%;8%;7
Galveston;Variable cloudiness;80;69;SW;15;84%;29%;2
Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;83;51;W;9;50%;17%;7
Georgetown;Sunshine and warm;85;52;W;9;48%;16%;8
Giddings;Clearing, less humid;86;58;WSW;7;60%;13%;8
Gilmer;Partly sunny, warmer;80;52;W;9;64%;26%;5
Graham;Sunshine, pleasant;79;50;E;10;48%;7%;7
Granbury;Partly sunny, warmer;82;51;N;10;45%;13%;7
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warmer;81;58;NW;11;53%;15%;7
Greenville;Partly sunny, warmer;83;53;NW;13;48%;26%;7
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;66;50;W;29;32%;0%;8
Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;82;51;W;11;46%;15%;7
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;70;SSE;18;63%;14%;9
Hearne;Partial sunshine;86;53;WSW;9;57%;15%;8
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, warm;90;62;NE;6;60%;7%;9
Henderson;A passing shower;80;51;W;9;70%;57%;4
Hereford;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;SW;9;33%;0%;7
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warmer;82;54;WNW;12;56%;17%;7
Hondo;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;55;N;6;56%;10%;8
Houston;A morning shower;85;65;SW;10;72%;44%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds and sun;87;66;SSW;15;67%;30%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A morning shower;87;66;SSW;14;66%;44%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, humid;85;63;SSW;10;76%;29%;3
Houston Clover;Sunny intervals;86;65;SSW;13;67%;30%;3
Houston Hooks;A morning shower;87;63;SW;11;66%;44%;4
Houston Hull;A morning shower;87;66;SSW;14;70%;43%;4
Houston Intercontinental;A morning shower;86;67;SSW;13;68%;45%;2
Huntsville;Clouds and sun;84;61;WSW;9;69%;29%;4
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, humid;84;68;S;13;78%;8%;8
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;81;56;W;10;66%;26%;5
Jasper;A morning shower;83;61;SSW;8;73%;59%;2
Junction;Mostly sunny;84;52;SW;9;49%;9%;8
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;90;57;NNW;5;63%;11%;8
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;83;52;NW;8;45%;11%;8
Killeen;Partly sunny, warm;84;55;W;12;54%;17%;8
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;84;54;W;12;56%;18%;8
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;91;65;SE;9;63%;9%;8
La Grange;Decreasing clouds;86;60;WSW;7;70%;11%;7
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;84;56;NNW;7;55%;14%;8
Lancaster;Partly sunny, warmer;82;54;NW;11;53%;16%;7
Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;92;64;ENE;8;53%;5%;8
Llano;Mostly sunny;84;50;W;8;45%;14%;8
Longview;Clouds and sun, warm;81;52;W;11;68%;27%;5
Lubbock;Partly sunny;74;46;SW;12;29%;0%;7
Lufkin;Clouds and sun;83;57;W;11;73%;38%;3
Mcallen;Mostly sunny, warm;91;69;SSE;11;62%;16%;9
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;83;51;W;12;63%;19%;7
Mckinney;Warmer;81;52;NW;15;59%;14%;7
Mesquite;Partly sunny, warmer;82;54;NW;11;51%;15%;7
Midland;Nice with sunshine;80;54;WSW;14;27%;0%;8
Midland Airpark;Nice with sunshine;80;54;WSW;14;27%;0%;8
Midlothian;Partly sunny, warmer;81;53;WNW;13;64%;16%;7
Mineola;Partly sunny, warmer;81;51;W;10;61%;24%;6
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;51;NNW;13;53%;14%;7
Mount Pleasant;Warmer;81;53;WNW;11;58%;27%;5
Nacogdoches;Sun and clouds;80;52;WSW;9;76%;34%;3
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;88;56;WNW;6;53%;11%;8
Odessa;Nice with sunshine;78;52;WSW;10;28%;0%;8
Orange;A morning shower;82;64;SW;10;75%;54%;2
Palacios;Sunny intervals;83;68;SSW;15;77%;26%;4
Palestine;Clouds and sun;83;52;W;8;63%;22%;7
Pampa;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;SSE;11;41%;2%;7
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and beautiful;73;45;SSE;8;39%;2%;7
Paris;Warmer;80;52;NNW;13;61%;27%;7
Pecos;Mostly sunny;82;51;WSW;13;24%;0%;8
Perryton;Sunny and nice;71;43;SE;12;50%;2%;6
Plainview;Mostly sunny, nice;72;42;SW;11;33%;2%;7
Pleasanton;Sunshine and warm;88;54;SSE;4;57%;11%;8
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;78;68;S;11;87%;8%;8
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;84;71;SSE;16;73%;14%;9
Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun;84;67;SSW;11;71%;5%;5
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;87;57;NNW;6;60%;11%;8
Robstown;Mostly sunny and hot;90;64;SSE;9;65%;7%;8
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;81;68;S;11;78%;7%;8
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;80;55;WNW;10;41%;4%;8
San Angelo;Partly sunny, warm;82;52;SW;13;39%;1%;8
San Antonio;Mostly sunny, warm;88;54;ESE;5;58%;11%;8
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;89;55;NW;4;65%;11%;8
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;88;55;W;7;50%;12%;8
Seminole;Partly sunny, nice;76;48;SW;12;29%;2%;8
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, warmer;81;54;NW;15;58%;11%;7
Snyder;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;SW;12;39%;0%;7
Sonora;Mostly sunny;82;50;ENE;10;37%;2%;8
Stephenville;Partly sunny;81;54;W;12;48%;15%;7
Sulphur Springs;Warmer;82;54;NW;13;53%;26%;7
Sweetwater;Nice with sunshine;78;55;SW;13;32%;0%;7
Temple;Partly sunny;83;53;W;13;62%;18%;8
Terrell;Warmer;83;53;NW;11;50%;16%;6
Tyler;Warmer;82;53;W;12;59%;25%;6
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;88;53;ENE;7;58%;7%;8
Vernon;Mostly sunny, nice;78;50;ESE;12;36%;2%;7
Victoria;Clouds and sun;88;64;SSW;10;70%;6%;4
Waco;Partly sunny, warm;84;51;W;13;57%;19%;7
Weslaco;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;SSE;11;57%;16%;9
Wharton;Partly sunny;85;63;SW;11;76%;10%;4
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;52;NW;12;51%;2%;7
Wink;Mostly sunny;81;51;W;11;26%;0%;8
Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;92;66;NE;6;58%;10%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather