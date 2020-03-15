TX Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Warmer;73;60;SSE;7;77%;65%;2

Abilene Dyess;Warmer;71;58;SSE;6;72%;66%;2

Alice;Clouds breaking;85;69;SE;12;71%;44%;4

Alpine;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;55;ESE;8;48%;6%;6

Amarillo;Warmer;71;48;SSE;12;71%;38%;4

Angleton;Rather cloudy;75;66;ESE;9;82%;36%;2

Arlington;Showers around;71;63;ESE;7;80%;81%;2

Austin;A morning shower;81;66;SE;4;69%;60%;2

Austin Bergstrom;A morning shower;81;67;SSE;8;76%;60%;2

Bay;Rather cloudy;79;67;ESE;8;84%;36%;2

Beaumont;Partly sunny;78;66;SE;7;71%;28%;4

Beeville;Rather cloudy;84;70;SE;10;72%;44%;2

Borger;Warmer;74;49;S;11;63%;37%;3

Bowie;Showers around;68;58;SE;4;85%;94%;1

Breckenridge;Showers around;74;62;SE;6;78%;81%;2

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;80;67;SE;6;73%;44%;2

Bridgeport;Showers around;71;59;SE;4;83%;87%;2

Brownsville;Clouds breaking;83;71;SE;12;72%;44%;6

Brownwood;Warmer;73;61;SSE;7;82%;53%;2

Burnet;A morning shower;76;65;SE;5;74%;58%;2

Canadian;Cloudy and warmer;72;50;SSE;9;74%;39%;2

Castroville;A morning shower;81;68;ESE;7;68%;61%;2

Childress;A shower or two;68;53;SSE;6;82%;83%;1

Cleburne;Showers around;72;62;ESE;8;90%;79%;2

College Station;Mostly cloudy;80;67;SE;8;73%;44%;2

Comanche;Warmer;72;62;SSE;7;86%;55%;2

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;77;64;SE;7;70%;41%;2

Corpus Christi;Clouds breaking;82;69;SE;15;76%;36%;4

Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;74;64;ESE;8;77%;56%;2

Cotulla;Clouds breaking;86;67;ESE;9;72%;40%;4

Dalhart;Warmer;73;38;SSW;13;55%;16%;5

Dallas Love;Showers around;72;64;SE;5;80%;79%;1

Dallas Redbird;Showers around;70;63;SE;7;80%;78%;2

Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers around;72;61;ESE;6;81%;79%;1

Decatur;Showers around;69;61;SE;5;86%;85%;2

Del Rio;A morning shower;82;67;SE;11;71%;48%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A morning shower;80;65;ESE;12;74%;47%;2

Denton;Showers around;70;60;ESE;7;87%;92%;2

Dryden;A shower or two;77;64;ESE;9;73%;61%;2

Dumas;Warmer;71;44;S;13;69%;33%;5

Edinburg;Clouds breaking;87;70;SE;11;63%;44%;7

El Paso;Partly sunny;76;51;WSW;5;29%;1%;7

Ellington;Rather cloudy;76;66;ESE;9;80%;36%;2

Falfurrias;Clouds breaking;85;70;SE;8;68%;44%;5

Fort Hood;A morning shower;76;66;SE;7;77%;60%;2

Fort Worth;Showers around;71;61;ESE;6;87%;81%;2

Fort Worth Alliance;Showers around;69;61;ESE;6;79%;90%;1

Fort Worth Nas;Showers around;71;62;SE;5;80%;81%;2

Fort Worth Spinks;Showers around;69;60;SSE;4;87%;79%;2

Fredericksburg;A morning shower;75;63;SE;6;74%;47%;2

Gainesville;Showers around;64;57;ESE;6;84%;87%;1

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;74;68;SE;10;87%;44%;2

Gatesville;Warmer;75;65;SE;6;77%;62%;2

Georgetown;A morning shower;78;66;SE;6;72%;60%;2

Giddings;Mainly cloudy;80;66;SE;6;70%;44%;2

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;68;57;E;5;76%;39%;2

Graham;Showers around;68;57;SE;4;84%;80%;2

Granbury;A shower or two;72;62;ESE;7;81%;79%;2

Grand Prairie;Showers around;72;63;ESE;7;89%;79%;2

Greenville;Showers around;70;61;ESE;7;78%;77%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;70;50;NNE;13;58%;15%;6

Hamilton;Warmer;74;63;SE;7;81%;55%;2

Harlingen;Clouds breaking;84;69;SE;14;73%;44%;7

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;78;66;SE;5;72%;44%;2

Hebbronville;Clouds breaking;83;67;SE;9;70%;44%;5

Henderson;Rather cloudy;72;59;E;5;71%;41%;2

Hereford;Warmer;71;48;S;9;69%;39%;4

Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;73;65;ESE;8;78%;64%;2

Hondo;A morning shower;83;67;SE;9;67%;60%;2

Houston;Not as warm;75;66;SE;7;76%;37%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;78;67;ESE;9;74%;36%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mainly cloudy;77;67;ESE;9;74%;36%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;76;64;ESE;5;84%;36%;2

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;76;66;ESE;8;75%;35%;2

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;79;66;SE;6;69%;39%;2

Houston Hull;Mainly cloudy;79;67;ESE;9;76%;37%;2

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;78;65;SE;8;73%;38%;2

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;77;66;SE;6;69%;44%;2

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;78;69;SE;12;87%;44%;2

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;73;62;E;5;71%;40%;2

Jasper;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;63;SE;5;68%;28%;2

Junction;Warmer;78;63;S;8;75%;43%;2

Kellyusa Airport;A morning shower;83;66;SE;8;76%;58%;2

Kerrville;A morning shower;77;63;SE;7;74%;45%;2

Killeen;A morning shower;76;66;SE;7;77%;60%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;A morning shower;77;65;SE;7;79%;62%;2

Kingsville Nas;Clouds breaking;84;69;SE;13;72%;44%;5

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;81;67;SE;6;77%;44%;2

Lago Vista;A morning shower;76;66;SE;6;77%;60%;2

Lancaster;Showers around;71;62;ESE;7;82%;77%;2

Laredo;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;69;SSE;10;60%;74%;2

Llano;Warmer;79;65;SE;5;69%;50%;2

Longview;Warmer;70;58;E;6;71%;39%;2

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;68;54;SSE;8;81%;39%;2

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;77;62;SE;5;73%;41%;2

Mcallen;Clouds breaking;87;71;SE;14;66%;41%;7

Mcgregor;A morning shower;76;64;SSE;6;80%;58%;2

Mckinney;Showers around;70;58;ESE;7;81%;83%;1

Mesquite;Showers around;70;62;ESE;6;85%;77%;2

Midland;Warmer;72;61;SSE;7;76%;48%;2

Midland Airpark;Warmer;72;61;SSE;7;76%;48%;2

Midlothian;Showers around;69;61;SE;4;92%;77%;2

Mineola;Warmer;71;59;E;6;80%;43%;2

Mineral Wells;Showers around;73;58;SE;5;77%;85%;2

Mount Pleasant;Showers around;68;57;E;5;82%;81%;2

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;74;60;E;5;72%;41%;2

New Braunfels;A morning shower;81;67;SE;9;73%;69%;2

Odessa;A shower or two;74;61;SE;8;73%;62%;2

Orange;Some sun;77;66;SE;6;67%;30%;5

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;77;68;ESE;12;81%;36%;2

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;75;63;ESE;5;72%;41%;2

Pampa;Warmer;71;48;S;13;67%;38%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Warmer;72;42;S;9;62%;38%;3

Paris;Showers around;65;56;E;8;79%;85%;1

Pecos;Warmer;78;58;ESE;4;57%;16%;5

Perryton;Warmer;70;46;SSE;11;73%;37%;4

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;69;49;S;8;74%;55%;2

Pleasanton;Mainly cloudy;84;66;SE;7;72%;44%;2

Port Aransas;Mainly cloudy;74;68;SE;10;90%;34%;2

Port Isabel;Clouds breaking;78;70;SE;12;82%;30%;5

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;77;69;ESE;9;79%;38%;2

Randolph AFB;A morning shower;82;66;SE;8;76%;60%;2

Robstown;Clouds breaking;82;69;SE;13;76%;44%;4

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;76;68;SE;10;86%;30%;2

Rocksprings;A morning shower;74;63;SE;10;82%;43%;2

San Angelo;Warmer;77;61;S;9;73%;48%;2

San Antonio;A morning shower;83;67;ESE;8;75%;52%;2

San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;83;66;SE;7;74%;51%;2

San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;81;67;SE;9;67%;56%;2

Seminole;Warmer;73;54;SSE;6;67%;37%;2

Sherman-Denison;Showers around;64;58;ESE;7;85%;84%;1

Snyder;A shower or two;70;58;SSE;6;91%;66%;2

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;75;63;SE;10;72%;9%;2

Stephenville;A shower or two;72;60;SSE;4;78%;79%;2

Sulphur Springs;Showers around;67;59;E;7;78%;78%;1

Sweetwater;A shower or two;72;61;SSE;9;81%;64%;2

Temple;A morning shower;76;65;SE;8;80%;63%;2

Terrell;Showers around;71;61;E;7;84%;79%;2

Tyler;Warmer;73;61;E;7;67%;42%;2

Uvalde;A morning shower;79;65;ESE;7;78%;49%;2

Vernon;A shower or two;69;57;ESE;8;80%;81%;1

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;79;69;ESE;11;75%;44%;2

Waco;A morning shower;75;64;SE;7;77%;58%;2

Weslaco;Clouds breaking;86;70;SSE;12;62%;39%;7

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;80;67;ESE;9;75%;36%;2

Wichita Falls;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;56;ESE;5;85%;80%;1

Wink;Warmer;77;61;SE;6;68%;19%;5

Zapata;Some sun returning;87;70;SE;9;61%;44%;5

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather