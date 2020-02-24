TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Cooler with some sun;55;29;NNW;14;49%;33%;5
Abilene Dyess;Cooler with some sun;53;28;NNW;14;41%;35%;5
Alice;Variable cloudiness;84;46;NNE;8;39%;31%;5
Alpine;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;22;NNE;12;41%;0%;5
Amarillo;Partly sunny;43;19;N;20;32%;18%;4
Angleton;Partly sunny, nice;73;43;N;6;58%;33%;5
Arlington;Partly sunny;59;34;NNW;9;46%;15%;4
Austin;Not as warm;67;38;NNW;8;49%;30%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Partial sunshine;68;37;N;14;53%;29%;5
Bay;Partly sunny, nice;75;44;N;6;61%;33%;5
Beaumont;Some sun, pleasant;72;45;N;6;56%;34%;5
Beeville;Variable cloudiness;81;45;NNE;5;42%;33%;5
Borger;Cooler with some sun;46;24;N;16;31%;35%;4
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;60;33;NNW;10;50%;10%;2
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;58;32;NNW;6;41%;16%;5
Brenham;Partly sunny;68;39;N;8;64%;33%;5
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;58;32;NW;10;45%;11%;4
Brownsville;More clouds than sun;78;52;SE;8;67%;55%;4
Brownwood;Partly sunny, cooler;56;31;NNW;10;51%;33%;5
Burnet;Cooler with some sun;59;33;NNW;9;59%;26%;5
Canadian;Cooler;46;24;N;15;35%;36%;3
Castroville;Partly sunny, nice;72;38;N;7;45%;9%;5
Childress;Increasingly windy;51;26;NNW;18;39%;1%;2
Cleburne;Partly sunny;59;33;NNW;10;53%;19%;5
College Station;Partly sunny;69;39;NNW;11;54%;34%;5
Comanche;Partly sunny, cooler;57;31;NNW;9;53%;24%;5
Conroe;Partly sunny, nice;69;38;N;7;62%;33%;5
Corpus Christi;Variable clouds;81;45;N;9;49%;33%;5
Corsicana;Partial sunshine;61;36;NW;9;56%;20%;5
Cotulla;Partly sunny;81;42;NNE;9;33%;9%;6
Dalhart;Windy;41;16;N;25;36%;29%;5
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;60;36;NW;10;51%;14%;3
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;60;36;NW;12;52%;14%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;59;35;NW;12;55%;14%;3
Decatur;Partly sunny;57;31;NNW;7;44%;11%;4
Del Rio;Not as warm;69;39;NNE;16;35%;6%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Winds subsiding;68;37;NNE;17;37%;6%;5
Denton;Partly sunny;58;33;NNW;9;49%;12%;4
Dryden;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;34;N;11;34%;4%;5
Dumas;Becoming very windy;40;17;N;22;39%;32%;5
Edinburg;Variable clouds;84;52;ESE;7;47%;44%;5
El Paso;Mostly sunny;59;29;E;14;28%;0%;5
Ellington;Partly sunny;71;44;NNW;7;56%;34%;5
Falfurrias;Variable cloudiness;82;50;NNE;6;39%;34%;5
Fort Hood;Partly sunny, cooler;60;34;NNW;13;56%;24%;5
Fort Worth;Sun and some clouds;58;34;NNW;9;46%;14%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Some sun;60;35;NW;12;51%;14%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Sun and some clouds;59;35;NW;11;51%;15%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Sun and some clouds;59;34;NW;10;55%;16%;5
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, cooler;60;31;N;9;57%;30%;5
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;57;31;NNW;9;42%;8%;2
Galveston;Partly sunny;69;47;NNW;7;65%;36%;5
Gatesville;Partly sunny, cooler;59;33;NNW;9;60%;24%;5
Georgetown;Partly sunny, cooler;63;35;NNW;10;60%;23%;5
Giddings;Partly sunny;66;38;N;7;65%;33%;5
Gilmer;Partial sunshine;58;34;NW;7;58%;29%;5
Graham;Partly sunny;56;30;NNW;8;37%;12%;5
Granbury;Some sun;59;34;NNW;8;45%;16%;5
Grand Prairie;Sun and some clouds;60;35;NNW;9;46%;14%;4
Greenville;Partly sunny;59;33;NW;7;46%;11%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;46;20;NE;25;28%;0%;5
Hamilton;Partly sunny, cooler;58;32;NNW;9;56%;24%;5
Harlingen;Variable cloudiness;81;48;NNE;8;64%;44%;5
Hearne;Partly sunny;64;35;NNW;9;64%;36%;5
Hebbronville;Variable cloudiness;80;46;NNE;6;35%;31%;5
Henderson;Partly sunny;60;34;NNW;7;58%;35%;5
Hereford;Periods of sun;44;18;N;16;30%;27%;3
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;60;34;NNW;9;53%;20%;5
Hondo;Partly sunny;72;34;NNE;12;41%;9%;5
Houston;Partial sunshine;71;43;N;6;57%;33%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, nice;71;42;NNW;8;53%;33%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;71;45;NNW;5;50%;33%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;71;41;NNW;5;58%;33%;5
Houston Clover;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;NNW;6;52%;34%;5
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, nice;71;39;NNW;7;52%;33%;5
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;72;40;NNW;8;57%;33%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, nice;71;42;NNW;8;54%;33%;5
Huntsville;Partly sunny;67;37;N;7;60%;34%;5
Ingleside;More clouds than sun;78;46;N;7;59%;31%;5
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;60;33;NNW;7;58%;37%;5
Jasper;Partly sunny;68;39;NNW;5;62%;34%;5
Junction;Partly sunny, cooler;57;30;N;12;58%;31%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;71;37;N;10;46%;10%;5
Kerrville;Partly sunny, cooler;63;31;N;8;50%;29%;5
Killeen;Partly sunny, cooler;60;34;NNW;13;56%;24%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, cooler;61;33;NNW;12;56%;24%;5
Kingsville Nas;Variable cloudiness;80;46;NNE;7;48%;34%;5
La Grange;Partly sunny;69;40;N;6;66%;32%;5
Lago Vista;Cooler with some sun;61;34;N;11;58%;25%;5
Lancaster;Sun and some clouds;58;34;NNW;8;46%;15%;4
Laredo;Partial sunshine;81;46;NNE;6;40%;8%;6
Llano;Partly sunny, cooler;61;34;NNW;8;54%;32%;5
Longview;Partly sunny;62;35;NNW;8;52%;30%;5
Lubbock;Partly sunny;48;23;N;12;31%;26%;4
Lufkin;Partly sunny;67;37;NW;6;59%;36%;5
Mcallen;Variable cloudiness;84;51;N;7;51%;44%;5
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, cooler;60;32;NW;12;58%;23%;5
Mckinney;Some sun;59;33;NW;11;52%;11%;4
Mesquite;Sun and some clouds;59;34;NNW;8;49%;14%;4
Midland;Partial sunshine;53;26;NNE;12;38%;33%;5
Midland Airpark;Partial sunshine;53;26;NNE;12;38%;33%;5
Midlothian;Partly sunny;58;35;NW;9;62%;16%;5
Mineola;Partly sunny;58;33;NW;7;56%;29%;4
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;58;32;NW;12;49%;15%;5
Mount Pleasant;Partial sunshine;59;35;NW;8;53%;27%;5
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;64;36;NNW;7;58%;36%;5
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;69;38;N;9;53%;27%;5
Odessa;Mostly sunny;52;26;NNE;11;42%;13%;5
Orange;Partly sunny;69;42;NNW;5;63%;33%;5
Palacios;Partly sunny;74;44;N;9;55%;32%;5
Palestine;Partly sunny;61;33;NNW;7;57%;37%;5
Pampa;Cooler;44;21;N;18;34%;36%;2
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Becoming very windy;42;20;NNW;22;43%;35%;3
Paris;Partly sunny;57;31;NW;10;54%;27%;4
Pecos;Mostly sunny;58;27;NNE;10;31%;2%;5
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;41;21;N;20;44%;44%;4
Plainview;Partly sunny;45;20;N;13;31%;26%;4
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;73;40;NNE;6;47%;10%;5
Port Aransas;Variable cloudiness;70;48;NNE;7;66%;32%;5
Port Isabel;More clouds than sun;75;54;ESE;8;71%;44%;5
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;75;45;N;8;61%;32%;5
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;69;37;N;12;49%;11%;5
Robstown;More clouds than sun;83;46;NNE;7;42%;33%;5
Rockport;More clouds than sun;74;45;NNE;8;59%;31%;5
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, cooler;59;31;NNE;10;58%;27%;5
San Angelo;Cooler with some sun;56;29;N;13;49%;33%;5
San Antonio;Partly sunny, nice;71;39;N;7;52%;10%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;71;39;N;10;45%;10%;5
San Marcos;Partly sunny;68;37;N;10;55%;28%;5
Seminole;Partly sunny;50;22;N;10;44%;13%;5
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;58;33;NW;10;55%;9%;2
Snyder;Partly sunny, cooler;52;27;N;9;47%;44%;5
Sonora;Partly sunny, cooler;58;30;NNE;11;53%;28%;5
Stephenville;Cooler with some sun;57;31;NW;11;51%;18%;5
Sulphur Springs;Some sun;59;34;NW;9;50%;28%;4
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, cooler;53;28;N;9;41%;44%;5
Temple;Partly sunny;62;33;NNW;13;60%;22%;5
Terrell;Partly sunny;58;34;NW;8;52%;14%;4
Tyler;Partly sunny;61;36;NNW;9;50%;31%;5
Uvalde;Partly sunny;72;38;NNE;6;42%;7%;5
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;57;30;NNW;13;30%;2%;4
Victoria;Partly sunny;76;44;N;7;56%;31%;5
Waco;Partly sunny, cooler;60;35;NW;13;58%;22%;5
Weslaco;Variable cloudiness;80;51;SE;7;55%;44%;5
Wharton;Partly sunny;72;41;N;7;63%;33%;5
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;56;31;NNW;14;45%;5%;3
Wink;Mostly sunny;56;25;NNE;10;38%;3%;5
Zapata;Variable clouds;82;50;N;6;38%;32%;5
