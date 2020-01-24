TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;69;42;WSW;17;56%;8%;3
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;69;40;WSW;17;51%;6%;3
Alice;Showers around;74;61;SSE;10;77%;84%;1
Alpine;Hazy sunshine;70;38;WNW;9;42%;0%;4
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;58;30;NW;11;58%;3%;3
Angleton;Brief p.m. showers;68;60;ESE;10;70%;91%;3
Arlington;Thickening clouds;64;51;S;10;58%;16%;4
Austin;Clouding up;67;58;SSE;8;59%;28%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Increasing clouds;68;55;S;8;67%;29%;4
Bay;A p.m. shower or two;70;63;ESE;9;74%;88%;4
Beaumont;Partly sunny;66;56;ESE;7;58%;72%;4
Beeville;A p.m. shower or two;73;63;SE;8;78%;74%;1
Borger;Periods of sun;57;30;NW;7;61%;3%;3
Bowie;Increasing clouds;66;47;S;11;60%;31%;3
Breckenridge;Becoming cloudy;70;44;SW;12;57%;15%;4
Brenham;Clouds and sunshine;67;57;SE;7;70%;66%;4
Bridgeport;Turning cloudy;66;45;SSW;9;58%;38%;4
Brownsville;Showers around;76;65;S;12;73%;90%;1
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;68;43;S;13;67%;6%;2
Burnet;Increasing clouds;65;51;S;9;67%;44%;4
Canadian;Partly sunny;57;30;NNW;6;71%;6%;3
Castroville;Cloudy;67;56;ENE;6;76%;44%;1
Childress;Mostly cloudy;67;37;NNW;9;53%;4%;3
Cleburne;Increasing clouds;64;49;S;12;69%;12%;4
College Station;Clouds and sun;67;57;SE;10;57%;61%;4
Comanche;Turning out cloudy;67;46;SSW;13;64%;28%;3
Conroe;Partly sunny;65;55;SE;8;62%;67%;4
Corpus Christi;Showers around;72;61;S;14;78%;90%;1
Corsicana;Becoming cloudy;64;53;S;10;61%;35%;4
Cotulla;An afternoon shower;69;55;ENE;6;73%;47%;1
Dalhart;Periods of sun;59;27;NW;12;52%;2%;3
Dallas Love;Increasing clouds;65;52;S;10;52%;19%;4
Dallas Redbird;Clouding up;65;51;S;11;52%;17%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Increasing clouds;64;50;S;12;55%;29%;4
Decatur;More clouds than sun;63;46;S;10;63%;30%;3
Del Rio;Low clouds;67;51;ESE;10;67%;6%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Low clouds;63;49;E;11;72%;6%;1
Denton;Becoming cloudy;64;48;S;11;63%;29%;3
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;67;43;E;6;75%;4%;2
Dumas;Partly sunny;56;28;NW;9;65%;3%;3
Edinburg;Showers around;75;64;S;8;72%;77%;1
El Paso;Hazy sunshine;67;37;WNW;9;43%;0%;4
Ellington;A p.m. shower or two;65;58;SE;10;63%;81%;4
Falfurrias;Showers around;75;63;SE;7;75%;81%;1
Fort Hood;Increasing clouds;66;52;S;11;56%;27%;4
Fort Worth;Increasing clouds;64;50;S;11;57%;16%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Increasing clouds;65;49;S;13;55%;20%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Increasing clouds;67;50;S;12;56%;17%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Increasing clouds;65;49;S;11;57%;15%;4
Fredericksburg;Low clouds;62;51;S;10;76%;11%;2
Gainesville;Variable cloudiness;62;46;S;11;63%;30%;3
Galveston;A shower in the p.m.;66;62;ESE;13;65%;85%;4
Gatesville;Turning out cloudy;65;51;S;10;69%;27%;4
Georgetown;Partly sunny;65;54;SSE;8;67%;27%;4
Giddings;Sun and clouds;64;54;SSE;7;71%;64%;4
Gilmer;Increasing clouds;61;48;SSE;5;61%;60%;4
Graham;Becoming cloudy;67;42;SSW;9;63%;35%;4
Granbury;Increasing clouds;68;48;S;11;62%;15%;4
Grand Prairie;Increasing clouds;64;51;S;10;62%;16%;4
Greenville;Increasing clouds;63;53;S;8;57%;69%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;59;38;WNW;24;38%;0%;4
Hamilton;Increasing clouds;66;48;S;12;67%;8%;3
Harlingen;Showers around;76;64;S;13;77%;90%;1
Hearne;Partly sunny;65;54;SSE;8;69%;60%;4
Hebbronville;A shower in the p.m.;67;59;SSE;6;83%;71%;1
Henderson;Thickening clouds;62;49;SSE;6;59%;65%;4
Hereford;Mostly cloudy;60;28;NNW;11;51%;2%;3
Hillsboro;Turning cloudy;65;52;S;12;65%;27%;4
Hondo;Cloudy;66;53;ENE;8;72%;30%;1
Houston;A p.m. shower or two;66;59;SE;7;64%;80%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. shower or two;66;59;SE;11;61%;81%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. shower or two;66;59;SE;5;57%;81%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. shower or two;66;58;SE;7;70%;82%;4
Houston Clover;Brief p.m. showers;67;59;SE;9;60%;82%;3
Houston Hooks;Sun and clouds;66;55;SE;8;58%;72%;4
Houston Hull;An afternoon shower;68;59;SE;10;67%;74%;4
Houston Intercontinental;An afternoon shower;66;57;SE;10;59%;79%;4
Huntsville;Partly sunny;64;55;SE;7;58%;66%;4
Ingleside;Cloudy, p.m. showers;72;63;SSE;11;81%;97%;1
Jacksonville;Turning cloudy;62;50;SSE;6;56%;64%;4
Jasper;Partly sunny;65;51;SE;4;58%;73%;4
Junction;Low clouds;66;46;SW;12;66%;7%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;66;55;E;6;74%;44%;1
Kerrville;Low clouds;62;51;S;9;82%;27%;2
Killeen;Increasing clouds;66;52;S;11;56%;27%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Thickening clouds;65;52;S;11;59%;27%;4
Kingsville Nas;Showers around;74;63;SSE;11;76%;87%;1
La Grange;Clouds and sun;68;58;SE;7;73%;64%;4
Lago Vista;Becoming cloudy;63;52;SSE;8;66%;44%;4
Lancaster;Increasing clouds;63;51;S;10;60%;16%;4
Laredo;Cloudy;67;57;E;7;76%;65%;1
Llano;Increasing clouds;68;51;S;8;69%;29%;4
Longview;Increasing clouds;62;49;SSE;6;59%;65%;4
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;66;33;NNW;11;49%;2%;3
Lufkin;Partly sunny;64;50;SE;6;57%;61%;4
Mcallen;Showers around;77;64;SW;9;72%;72%;1
Mcgregor;Increasing clouds;65;51;S;11;62%;27%;4
Mckinney;Increasing clouds;64;49;S;11;59%;30%;3
Mesquite;Increasing clouds;63;50;S;9;60%;19%;4
Midland;Partly sunny;71;37;NNW;11;47%;3%;4
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;71;37;NNW;11;47%;3%;4
Midlothian;Turning out cloudy;64;50;S;9;60%;14%;4
Mineola;Increasing clouds;62;50;S;6;60%;65%;4
Mineral Wells;Increasing clouds;68;45;S;13;59%;35%;4
Mount Pleasant;Becoming cloudy;61;49;SSE;7;62%;63%;3
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;62;49;SSE;6;60%;65%;4
New Braunfels;Cloudy;67;57;SE;7;71%;31%;2
Odessa;Partly sunny;70;36;N;10;52%;3%;4
Orange;Periods of sun;65;55;ESE;6;57%;71%;4
Palacios;Brief p.m. showers;70;62;ESE;12;71%;91%;3
Palestine;Increasing clouds;63;52;SSE;7;57%;64%;4
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;57;31;NNW;9;64%;3%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sun and clouds;58;30;WNW;6;62%;4%;3
Paris;Turning cloudy;60;48;S;8;63%;74%;3
Pecos;Partly sunny;73;36;WNW;10;53%;3%;4
Perryton;Partly sunny;55;30;NNW;7;68%;5%;2
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;62;30;NNW;11;57%;3%;3
Pleasanton;An afternoon shower;68;58;SE;5;73%;59%;1
Port Aransas;Cloudy, p.m. showers;70;63;SE;11;77%;100%;1
Port Isabel;Showers around;74;66;S;14;75%;94%;1
Port Lavaca;Brief p.m. showers;70;64;SSE;11;72%;91%;2
Randolph AFB;A thick cloud cover;66;55;ESE;7;73%;44%;1
Robstown;Showers around;72;61;SSE;11;79%;89%;1
Rockport;Cloudy, p.m. showers;71;62;SE;10;71%;97%;2
Rocksprings;Low clouds;59;49;S;13;87%;6%;1
San Angelo;Rather cloudy, windy;68;41;SW;17;59%;5%;3
San Antonio;Cloudy;67;57;ESE;6;77%;44%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;65;55;ESE;6;74%;44%;1
San Marcos;Cloudy;68;56;SE;8;66%;30%;2
Seminole;Partly sunny;69;31;N;9;52%;3%;4
Sherman-Denison;Increasing clouds;62;48;S;11;61%;44%;3
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;68;38;NW;12;60%;2%;3
Sonora;Cloudy and breezy;63;45;SSW;14;72%;6%;1
Stephenville;Increasing clouds;66;46;SSW;12;58%;12%;4
Sulphur Springs;Increasing clouds;63;51;S;7;59%;63%;3
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;69;42;WSW;16;56%;3%;3
Temple;Clouding up;64;51;S;12;64%;27%;4
Terrell;Turning out cloudy;62;52;S;9;63%;62%;4
Tyler;Clouds rolling in;63;51;S;8;56%;64%;4
Uvalde;Cloudy;63;53;ENE;6;84%;30%;1
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;66;39;NNW;10;60%;15%;3
Victoria;A p.m. shower or two;72;62;SSE;10;73%;89%;2
Waco;Turning out cloudy;66;50;S;11;57%;9%;4
Weslaco;Showers around;75;64;S;9;72%;84%;1
Wharton;An afternoon shower;68;60;SE;9;72%;78%;4
Wichita Falls;Increasing clouds;66;42;SSW;11;57%;22%;3
Wink;Partly sunny;72;33;N;8;49%;3%;4
Zapata;A shower in the p.m.;70;59;SSE;5;74%;67%;1
_____
