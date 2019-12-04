TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;78;41;NW;14;35%;3%;3
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warm;76;40;NW;13;34%;4%;3
Alice;Low clouds may break;81;60;SSE;7;66%;9%;2
Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;73;38;WNW;12;39%;0%;4
Amarillo;Partly sunny;64;30;N;14;51%;30%;3
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;75;63;SSW;7;72%;16%;2
Arlington;Clouds and sun, mild;73;47;SW;10;54%;4%;3
Austin;Some sun;72;53;WSW;4;62%;10%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Some sun;75;53;WSW;9;60%;10%;3
Bay;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;64;SSW;6;75%;13%;3
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;75;62;S;6;68%;28%;2
Beeville;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;63;S;7;76%;7%;3
Borger;Partly sunny;60;32;N;7;56%;34%;3
Bowie;Clouds and sun, mild;73;44;NW;9;51%;6%;3
Breckenridge;Turning sunny;79;42;NW;9;43%;6%;3
Brenham;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;55;SSW;7;71%;20%;3
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, mild;74;43;W;7;47%;6%;3
Brownsville;Partly sunny;83;68;SSE;7;76%;8%;4
Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;78;42;W;7;50%;4%;3
Burnet;Partly sunny, mild;77;47;SW;8;53%;8%;3
Canadian;Partly sunny;60;32;NNW;8;62%;21%;3
Castroville;Partly sunny;73;52;WSW;5;77%;30%;3
Childress;Partly sunny;69;35;NNW;12;51%;15%;3
Cleburne;Partly sunny, mild;73;45;SW;11;62%;4%;3
College Station;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;53;S;9;65%;22%;3
Comanche;Mostly sunny, mild;77;43;W;9;47%;4%;3
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;75;59;S;7;67%;22%;2
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;79;62;S;8;75%;8%;3
Corsicana;Partly sunny, mild;73;49;SSW;11;63%;11%;3
Cotulla;Sun and some clouds;77;54;SE;5;65%;4%;4
Dalhart;Partly sunny;56;26;N;12;57%;33%;3
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, mild;74;48;SW;11;48%;5%;3
Dallas Redbird;Periods of sun;72;48;SSW;12;52%;5%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Periods of sun;73;46;SW;13;48%;4%;3
Decatur;Partly sunny;72;43;WNW;8;53%;6%;3
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;79;50;NNE;5;44%;6%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and warm;77;47;NNE;5;50%;6%;4
Denton;Periods of sun, mild;72;45;WSW;12;58%;28%;3
Dryden;Sunny and warm;78;47;NW;6;53%;6%;4
Dumas;Partly sunny;59;29;N;10;61%;27%;3
Edinburg;Periods of sun;83;66;SSE;7;71%;9%;4
El Paso;Mostly sunny;66;38;NNW;11;51%;0%;3
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;75;62;S;7;69%;18%;2
Falfurrias;Low clouds may break;82;64;SE;6;68%;7%;3
Fort Hood;Mild with some sun;73;48;SW;10;56%;8%;3
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, mild;74;47;WSW;11;49%;5%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, mild;73;47;WSW;12;50%;5%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Variable cloudiness;77;53;WSW;12;43%;5%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds and sun, mild;74;47;SW;11;52%;4%;3
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, mild;73;48;WSW;8;65%;9%;3
Gainesville;Partly sunny;70;45;W;10;66%;7%;3
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;73;64;S;8;80%;16%;3
Gatesville;Partly sunny, mild;77;46;SW;9;56%;6%;3
Georgetown;Partly sunny, mild;75;49;SW;9;59%;9%;3
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;72;54;SSW;7;80%;17%;3
Gilmer;Rather cloudy;71;53;SSW;7;63%;30%;2
Graham;Partly sunny, mild;75;42;NW;7;56%;7%;3
Granbury;Partly sunny, mild;76;47;W;9;59%;4%;3
Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun, mild;72;47;SW;10;52%;4%;3
Greenville;Periods of sun;73;50;SSW;10;55%;33%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;59;34;W;31;52%;0%;3
Hamilton;Turning sunny, mild;77;44;WSW;9;52%;5%;3
Harlingen;Partly sunny;83;66;SSE;8;72%;10%;4
Hearne;Partly sunny, mild;73;52;SSW;7;78%;21%;3
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;80;62;SE;6;68%;9%;4
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;72;55;SSW;7;64%;30%;2
Hereford;Increasingly windy;65;31;N;19;47%;8%;3
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, mild;74;47;SW;11;58%;6%;3
Hondo;Partly sunny;76;50;W;5;54%;8%;3
Houston;Periods of sunshine;75;63;SSW;6;68%;32%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mainly cloudy;76;61;S;9;68%;18%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Periods of sun;75;62;SSW;3;63%;32%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mainly cloudy;74;60;S;5;74%;17%;2
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;74;62;S;7;68%;17%;2
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;75;58;S;6;65%;33%;3
Houston Hull;Mainly cloudy, warm;78;59;S;8;71%;18%;2
Houston Intercontinental;Periods of sunshine;76;60;S;8;66%;33%;3
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy, mild;73;56;S;7;70%;22%;3
Ingleside;Periods of sun;77;63;S;6;81%;9%;4
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;72;52;SSW;8;67%;30%;3
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;71;59;S;6;69%;29%;3
Junction;Partly sunny, warm;79;42;WSW;7;42%;6%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;75;50;W;5;66%;30%;3
Kerrville;Partly sunny, mild;75;46;WSW;8;58%;9%;4
Killeen;Mild with some sun;73;48;SW;10;56%;8%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, mild;73;48;SW;10;60%;8%;3
Kingsville Nas;Low clouds may break;81;62;S;7;71%;7%;2
La Grange;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;54;SSW;6;71%;16%;2
Lago Vista;Partly sunny, mild;71;50;SW;7;67%;9%;3
Lancaster;Clouds and sun, mild;72;47;SW;11;59%;6%;3
Laredo;Sunshine and warm;81;60;SSE;7;70%;2%;4
Llano;Partly sunny, warm;81;47;WSW;7;52%;7%;3
Longview;Mostly cloudy;72;55;SSW;8;61%;44%;2
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;69;35;NNW;15;49%;2%;3
Lufkin;Mainly cloudy;73;56;S;7;65%;24%;3
Mcallen;Clouds and sun, warm;83;66;SSE;7;66%;9%;4
Mcgregor;Breezy with some sun;76;46;SW;13;55%;8%;3
Mckinney;Periods of sun;72;47;SSW;13;53%;30%;3
Mesquite;Clouds and sun, mild;72;48;SW;10;59%;6%;3
Midland;Mostly sunny;74;38;NW;15;40%;5%;3
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;74;38;NW;15;40%;5%;3
Midlothian;Partly sunny, mild;71;47;SW;11;60%;5%;3
Mineola;Partly sunny;72;51;SSW;8;65%;29%;3
Mineral Wells;Variable cloudiness;76;43;WNW;10;45%;5%;3
Mount Pleasant;Rather cloudy;71;51;S;8;59%;44%;2
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;72;56;S;7;72%;28%;3
New Braunfels;Periods of sun, mild;75;53;SW;7;67%;9%;3
Odessa;Sunny;73;38;NW;13;41%;4%;3
Orange;Mostly cloudy;74;62;SSE;6;72%;21%;2
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;75;59;SSW;8;76%;26%;3
Palestine;Partly sunny;73;51;SSW;7;64%;26%;3
Pampa;Partly sunny;60;31;N;11;57%;35%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;58;29;NNW;9;61%;35%;3
Paris;Mostly cloudy;69;48;SSW;10;59%;30%;2
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;75;38;WNW;13;41%;5%;3
Perryton;Partly sunny;55;31;NNW;10;70%;34%;3
Plainview;Breezy with sunshine;66;30;N;16;54%;3%;3
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;74;53;SSW;4;70%;9%;3
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;72;64;S;6;87%;9%;4
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;79;68;S;8;79%;8%;4
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;61;S;7;75%;27%;3
Randolph AFB;Some sun;74;51;W;7;67%;9%;3
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;79;61;S;6;73%;7%;2
Rockport;Partly sunny, nice;74;62;S;6;81%;9%;4
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, mild;75;45;WSW;8;51%;9%;4
San Angelo;Sunny and very warm;78;42;WNW;11;39%;6%;3
San Antonio;Partly sunny;75;53;WSW;6;66%;30%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;75;53;WSW;5;66%;9%;3
San Marcos;Periods of sun;74;53;SW;7;68%;9%;2
Seminole;Mostly sunny;70;35;NNW;13;43%;4%;3
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;70;46;WSW;13;52%;15%;2
Snyder;Mostly sunny, mild;73;38;NNW;11;51%;4%;3
Sonora;Mild with sunshine;77;43;W;8;53%;8%;3
Stephenville;Partly sunny, mild;76;43;W;9;41%;4%;3
Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun, mild;72;52;SSW;9;60%;44%;3
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;76;40;NW;14;44%;4%;3
Temple;Breezy with some sun;74;46;SW;13;59%;9%;3
Terrell;Periods of sun, mild;72;49;SSW;11;62%;10%;3
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;73;53;SSW;10;61%;29%;2
Uvalde;Partly sunny;72;51;NNE;5;78%;8%;4
Vernon;Partly sunny, warm;72;38;NNW;10;47%;11%;3
Victoria;Mainly cloudy, warm;79;61;S;7;76%;11%;3
Waco;Partly sunny;75;48;SW;12;54%;7%;3
Weslaco;Partly sunny;83;66;SSE;7;70%;9%;4
Wharton;Turning cloudy;76;58;S;7;78%;15%;3
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, mild;72;41;NNW;9;47%;9%;3
Wink;Plenty of sunshine;75;37;NNW;14;41%;4%;3
Zapata;Partly sunny;81;63;SE;5;72%;4%;4
