TX Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Spotty showers;72;54;S;17;71%;82%;1
Abilene Dyess;Warmer with a shower;71;54;S;17;68%;78%;1
Alice;Decreasing clouds;80;71;SSE;15;84%;44%;2
Alpine;Increasingly windy;74;46;WSW;17;54%;3%;3
Amarillo;Becoming very windy;55;34;WSW;23;89%;66%;1
Angleton;A morning shower;78;70;SSE;14;85%;66%;2
Arlington;Cloudy, a t-storm;66;64;S;9;94%;80%;1
Austin;A shower or t-storm;74;70;SSE;5;83%;75%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Warmer with a shower;76;71;SSE;11;86%;74%;1
Bay;A morning shower;80;72;SSE;12;89%;57%;2
Beaumont;A shower in places;73;66;SE;8;79%;54%;1
Beeville;Clearing and warmer;80;74;SSE;10;84%;44%;2
Borger;Very windy;56;38;WSW;19;94%;64%;1
Bowie;Cloudy, a t-storm;64;59;S;10;91%;81%;1
Breckenridge;Showers and t-storms;69;59;SSW;12;91%;83%;1
Brenham;A passing shower;75;70;SSE;10;85%;73%;1
Bridgeport;Cloudy, a t-storm;63;56;S;9;89%;81%;1
Brownsville;Decreasing clouds;83;73;SSE;14;80%;31%;2
Brownwood;A shower or t-storm;68;61;S;10;97%;80%;1
Burnet;A t-storm, warmer;70;67;S;7;96%;74%;1
Canadian;Becoming very windy;55;39;SW;19;100%;70%;1
Castroville;A morning shower;74;68;SSE;5;91%;76%;1
Childress;A passing shower;61;44;SW;9;75%;78%;1
Cleburne;Cloudy, a t-storm;66;63;S;10;100%;80%;1
College Station;A t-storm, warmer;74;69;SSE;13;84%;73%;1
Comanche;Showers and t-storms;67;63;S;10;99%;79%;1
Conroe;A shower or t-storm;72;68;SE;8;79%;73%;1
Corpus Christi;Warmer;80;71;SSE;18;90%;44%;2
Corsicana;Showers and t-storms;68;65;SSE;10;87%;84%;1
Cotulla;A morning shower;76;67;SSE;9;82%;66%;2
Dalhart;Spotty showers;57;30;SW;17;64%;62%;1
Dallas Love;Cloudy, a t-storm;66;64;S;11;86%;80%;1
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy, a t-storm;66;63;S;12;85%;80%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers and t-storms;65;62;S;13;87%;82%;1
Decatur;A.M. showers, cloudy;63;60;S;8;100%;88%;1
Del Rio;A shower in the a.m.;75;61;SE;11;72%;61%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A morning shower;72;61;SE;12;78%;63%;1
Denton;Showers and t-storms;64;60;S;9;94%;82%;1
Dryden;Some sun, a shower;74;52;ENE;9;75%;58%;4
Dumas;Very windy;53;31;WSW;20;95%;62%;1
Edinburg;Clearing and warmer;80;73;SSE;11;80%;33%;2
El Paso;A little rain;66;42;W;21;52%;57%;2
Ellington;A morning shower;74;68;SSE;12;82%;66%;1
Falfurrias;Decreasing clouds;82;74;SSE;8;78%;44%;2
Fort Hood;A t-storm, warmer;71;66;S;11;91%;73%;1
Fort Worth;Showers and t-storms;66;63;S;9;86%;82%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Showers and t-storms;65;61;S;13;88%;83%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Showers and t-storms;69;66;S;12;79%;82%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy, a t-storm;67;64;S;11;90%;80%;1
Fredericksburg;Warmer with a shower;70;65;S;7;93%;74%;1
Gainesville;Cloudy, a t-storm;61;58;S;8;100%;82%;1
Galveston;A morning shower;74;68;SSE;14;92%;52%;2
Gatesville;Cloudy, a t-storm;69;66;S;8;98%;73%;1
Georgetown;A t-storm, warmer;71;69;S;8;95%;74%;1
Giddings;Warmer with a shower;74;68;SSE;7;88%;73%;1
Gilmer;Cloudy with a shower;66;63;SSE;6;75%;80%;1
Graham;Showers and t-storms;66;57;S;11;93%;86%;1
Granbury;Shower/thunderstorm;68;65;S;9;95%;78%;1
Grand Prairie;Cloudy, a t-storm;67;63;S;9;99%;80%;1
Greenville;Cloudy, a t-storm;66;63;SSE;7;83%;80%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;58;35;WNW;29;68%;70%;3
Hamilton;Showers and t-storms;68;64;S;9;100%;88%;1
Harlingen;Decreasing clouds;82;72;SSE;18;83%;31%;2
Hearne;A t-storm, warmer;73;68;SSE;9;83%;73%;1
Hebbronville;Clearing and warmer;78;70;SSE;5;85%;33%;2
Henderson;Cloudy with showers;69;63;SSE;7;75%;73%;1
Hereford;Very windy;57;34;WSW;21;83%;58%;1
Hillsboro;Cloudy with t-storms;69;65;S;11;86%;84%;1
Hondo;A shower in the a.m.;74;65;SE;10;84%;77%;1
Houston;A morning shower;73;69;SE;8;82%;69%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);A morning shower;74;69;SSE;14;82%;66%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A morning shower;75;70;SSE;8;78%;69%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;A morning shower;76;68;SSE;10;87%;69%;1
Houston Clover;A morning shower;75;70;SSE;12;82%;60%;1
Houston Hooks;A shower or two;74;68;SSE;10;83%;75%;1
Houston Hull;A morning shower;77;70;SSE;14;85%;67%;1
Houston Intercontinental;A shower or two;74;68;SSE;12;84%;74%;1
Huntsville;A shower or t-storm;70;67;SSE;7;88%;73%;1
Ingleside;Some sun returning;79;70;SSE;14;91%;33%;2
Jacksonville;Showers and t-storms;67;64;SSE;8;84%;76%;1
Jasper;A shower in spots;72;64;SSE;6;72%;55%;1
Junction;Warmer with a shower;75;61;S;11;79%;85%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Showers around;74;63;SSE;9;91%;83%;1
Kerrville;Spotty showers;71;65;S;8;98%;81%;1
Killeen;A t-storm, warmer;71;66;S;11;91%;73%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm, warmer;71;63;S;11;91%;73%;1
Kingsville Nas;Warmer;80;71;SSE;16;86%;44%;2
La Grange;A passing shower;75;71;SSE;7;83%;73%;1
Lago Vista;A shower or t-storm;71;67;SSE;8;95%;73%;1
Lancaster;Cloudy, a t-storm;66;64;S;9;93%;80%;1
Laredo;Partly sunny, humid;79;70;SSE;6;78%;27%;2
Llano;A t-storm, warmer;73;67;S;7;93%;73%;1
Longview;Cloudy with showers;68;63;SSE;7;72%;73%;1
Lubbock;Windy;60;41;WSW;22;93%;59%;2
Lufkin;A shower or t-storm;70;64;SSE;9;86%;73%;1
Mcallen;Warmer with clearing;81;73;SSE;15;81%;33%;2
Mcgregor;A t-storm, warmer;70;65;S;13;88%;73%;1
Mckinney;Cloudy, a t-storm;64;62;S;12;91%;80%;1
Mesquite;Cloudy, a t-storm;65;63;S;8;87%;80%;1
Midland;Increasingly windy;72;48;SW;17;69%;29%;2
Midland Airpark;Increasingly windy;72;48;SW;17;69%;29%;2
Midlothian;Cloudy, a t-storm;66;60;S;10;96%;80%;1
Mineola;Showers and t-storms;66;63;SSE;7;82%;82%;1
Mineral Wells;Showers and t-storms;66;59;S;13;87%;83%;1
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy with a shower;64;61;SSE;6;78%;80%;1
Nacogdoches;Spotty showers;69;64;SSE;7;78%;75%;1
New Braunfels;Showers around;72;68;S;7;98%;86%;1
Odessa;Warmer;72;46;SW;18;75%;28%;2
Orange;Cloudy with a shower;73;64;SE;7;79%;53%;1
Palacios;Clouds breaking;78;70;SSE;15;87%;55%;2
Palestine;Cloudy, a t-storm;69;67;SSE;7;82%;73%;1
Pampa;Becoming very windy;54;37;WSW;22;97%;66%;1
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Spotty showers;55;36;WSW;16;81%;67%;1
Paris;Cloudy, a t-storm;59;56;SSE;10;79%;80%;1
Pecos;Warmer with clearing;75;45;WNW;14;59%;15%;3
Perryton;Spotty showers;52;35;WSW;22;100%;65%;1
Plainview;Becoming very windy;54;35;WSW;20;100%;64%;1
Pleasanton;A morning shower;73;67;SSE;6;98%;75%;1
Port Aransas;Some sun returning;74;70;SSE;10;96%;44%;2
Port Isabel;Decreasing clouds;80;73;SE;14;86%;31%;2
Port Lavaca;Clouds breaking;77;72;SSE;12;86%;44%;2
Randolph AFB;Showers around;73;64;SSE;10;93%;87%;1
Robstown;Warmer;78;71;SSE;16;92%;44%;2
Rockport;Clouds breaking;76;70;SSE;10;92%;55%;2
Rocksprings;A shower;69;63;S;11;93%;80%;1
San Angelo;Increasingly windy;77;56;S;17;67%;78%;1
San Antonio;A morning shower;72;67;SSE;6;97%;75%;1
San Antonio Stinson;A shower in the a.m.;73;66;SSE;9;90%;75%;1
San Marcos;Spotty showers;73;68;S;7;93%;81%;1
Seminole;Becoming very windy;64;44;W;18;77%;28%;2
Sherman-Denison;Showers and t-storms;62;58;S;12;91%;83%;1
Snyder;Showers;67;47;SW;14;95%;83%;1
Sonora;Warmer with a shower;72;57;S;14;84%;78%;1
Stephenville;Morning showers;67;60;S;10;86%;86%;1
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy, a t-storm;66;62;SSE;8;81%;80%;1
Sweetwater;Increasingly windy;70;52;SSW;17;87%;63%;1
Temple;A t-storm, warmer;72;64;SSE;14;93%;73%;1
Terrell;Cloudy, a t-storm;67;64;SSE;9;83%;80%;1
Tyler;Showers and t-storms;69;65;SSE;10;75%;82%;1
Uvalde;Showers around;72;66;SE;5;95%;88%;1
Vernon;Showers and t-storms;63;48;SSW;12;98%;81%;1
Victoria;Warmer;80;71;SSE;12;85%;64%;1
Waco;Showers and t-storms;70;67;S;13;89%;79%;1
Weslaco;Decreasing clouds;80;73;SSE;12;77%;33%;2
Wharton;Warmer;76;70;SSE;11;88%;64%;1
Wichita Falls;Showers and t-storms;62;53;S;11;86%;84%;1
Wink;Very windy;75;45;WNW;19;62%;21%;3
Zapata;Clearing and warmer;79;70;SSE;4;83%;29%;2
