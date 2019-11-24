TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mild with sunshine;77;57;SSW;12;30%;3%;3
Abilene Dyess;Sunshine and mild;75;55;SW;12;27%;3%;3
Alice;Partly sunny, warm;84;64;S;10;68%;14%;4
Alpine;Increasingly windy;73;55;SW;15;36%;80%;4
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;62;39;S;8;35%;1%;3
Angleton;A stray p.m. shower;78;69;SSW;11;78%;73%;3
Arlington;Mostly sunny, mild;75;60;SSW;8;56%;5%;3
Austin;Partly sunny, warm;81;63;SSW;7;55%;6%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;80;61;SSW;13;61%;6%;4
Bay;A stray p.m. shower;80;70;S;10;82%;47%;3
Beaumont;Warmer;77;67;S;9;75%;73%;3
Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;84;69;S;9;70%;14%;4
Borger;Mostly sunny;65;41;S;8;36%;2%;3
Bowie;Mostly sunny, mild;71;52;SE;5;48%;8%;3
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, mild;75;57;SSW;8;38%;5%;3
Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;77;67;S;10;78%;14%;3
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, mild;72;48;SSE;5;46%;8%;3
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;83;71;S;11;71%;11%;4
Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;80;58;SW;9;45%;9%;3
Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;81;61;SSW;8;51%;8%;4
Canadian;Mostly sunny, mild;65;33;ESE;8;47%;2%;3
Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;81;59;S;6;66%;5%;4
Childress;Mostly sunny;67;41;SE;7;40%;0%;3
Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warm;77;59;S;9;57%;5%;3
College Station;Partly sunny, breezy;76;65;S;13;72%;16%;4
Comanche;Mostly sunny;79;60;SW;10;42%;7%;3
Conroe;Partly sunny, warm;76;66;SSW;9;78%;16%;3
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;82;65;S;13;75%;13%;4
Corsicana;Sunlit and warm;75;62;S;12;64%;8%;3
Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;84;60;SSE;6;61%;0%;4
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;63;31;SSE;10;33%;1%;3
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, mild;76;62;S;8;47%;6%;3
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, mild;76;62;S;10;49%;5%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, mild;75;59;S;10;46%;5%;3
Decatur;Mostly sunny, nice;70;55;S;6;50%;8%;3
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;84;61;SE;3;47%;55%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and warm;83;57;SE;5;49%;55%;4
Denton;Mostly sunny, mild;73;55;S;8;53%;6%;3
Dryden;Warm with sunshine;83;61;SW;10;44%;54%;4
Dumas;Mostly sunny;61;34;S;10;41%;1%;3
Edinburg;Sunshine and warm;87;69;SSE;9;64%;15%;4
El Paso;Partly sunny;67;51;WSW;10;43%;56%;2
Ellington;A brief p.m. shower;77;69;SSW;11;72%;74%;3
Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warm;86;68;S;8;63%;15%;4
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;82;60;SSW;11;45%;8%;4
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, mild;75;59;S;8;47%;4%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, mild;75;59;SSE;10;42%;6%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, mild;78;62;S;9;38%;4%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, mild;78;58;S;9;44%;5%;3
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, warm;81;58;SSW;8;49%;7%;4
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;68;51;S;7;58%;5%;3
Galveston;A quick p.m. shower;75;67;SSW;12;82%;73%;3
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;81;61;SSW;8;52%;8%;3
Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;81;64;SSW;10;60%;7%;4
Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;77;65;SSW;9;76%;15%;4
Gilmer;Mild with some sun;72;63;S;9;77%;56%;3
Graham;Sunshine and nice;71;49;S;6;45%;7%;3
Granbury;Mostly sunny, mild;78;58;SSW;8;47%;5%;3
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, mild;75;60;S;8;55%;5%;3
Greenville;Partly sunny;75;60;S;9;60%;4%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;61;44;WSW;33;39%;56%;4
Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;79;59;SSW;9;47%;8%;3
Harlingen;Sunshine and breezy;86;68;S;14;71%;12%;4
Hearne;Partly sunny, warm;76;64;S;9;75%;17%;4
Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;85;65;SSE;6;64%;15%;4
Henderson;Partly sunny, mild;73;63;S;10;78%;56%;2
Hereford;Partly sunny, mild;65;40;SW;5;32%;0%;3
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warm;78;61;S;11;61%;6%;3
Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;81;60;SSE;7;53%;6%;4
Houston;A stray p.m. shower;77;69;SSW;8;78%;73%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Warmer;77;68;SSW;12;72%;73%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A stray p.m. shower;78;69;SSW;6;67%;73%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;An afternoon shower;78;65;SSW;9;79%;73%;3
Houston Clover;Warmer;77;68;SSW;10;74%;73%;3
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, warm;77;67;SSW;10;70%;42%;3
Houston Hull;Warmer with some sun;79;67;SSW;12;75%;15%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Warmer with some sun;78;68;SSW;11;71%;56%;3
Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;75;67;S;9;78%;27%;3
Ingleside;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;S;11;81%;11%;4
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, mild;73;64;SSW;10;78%;56%;3
Jasper;A brief p.m. shower;74;65;S;6;77%;73%;3
Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;84;58;SSW;9;38%;56%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;78;57;S;7;63%;5%;4
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;83;56;SSW;8;53%;8%;4
Killeen;Mostly sunny, warm;82;60;SSW;11;45%;8%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;81;60;SSW;10;48%;8%;4
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, warm;85;64;S;10;68%;15%;4
La Grange;Partly sunny, warm;78;66;S;10;77%;42%;4
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;80;61;SSW;7;53%;7%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, mild;76;60;SSW;9;62%;5%;3
Laredo;Sunshine and warm;86;66;SSE;7;63%;0%;4
Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;85;61;SSW;7;49%;9%;4
Longview;Partly sunny, mild;72;63;S;11;76%;56%;2
Lubbock;Partly sunny, mild;69;49;SW;11;29%;2%;3
Lufkin;Partial sunshine;75;63;S;11;74%;55%;2
Mcallen;Lots of sun, warm;88;69;SSE;10;64%;16%;4
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;80;59;SSW;12;53%;6%;3
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, mild;73;55;S;10;53%;5%;3
Mesquite;Mostly sunny, mild;74;59;SSW;9;58%;5%;3
Midland;Mostly sunny;75;54;SW;13;29%;4%;4
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;75;54;SW;13;29%;4%;4
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, mild;76;57;S;9;57%;5%;3
Mineola;Partly sunny, mild;74;63;S;9;75%;15%;3
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, mild;75;51;SSE;9;42%;7%;3
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, mild;71;60;S;9;74%;56%;3
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, nice;72;64;S;9;80%;55%;2
New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warm;79;62;SSW;9;70%;6%;4
Odessa;Mostly sunny;75;56;SW;13;33%;3%;4
Orange;An afternoon shower;75;66;S;8;73%;73%;4
Palacios;Partly sunny;77;67;S;12;81%;18%;3
Palestine;Partly sunny, mild;74;64;S;10;76%;14%;3
Pampa;Mostly sunny, mild;64;38;SSE;10;37%;0%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;63;33;ESE;7;42%;2%;3
Paris;Partly sunny;68;57;S;10;71%;14%;3
Pecos;Mostly sunny;77;57;SW;11;36%;55%;4
Perryton;Mostly sunny;63;33;ESE;10;47%;3%;3
Plainview;Partly sunny, mild;64;42;SW;7;37%;2%;3
Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;80;62;SSE;6;71%;5%;4
Port Aransas;Nice with some sun;75;67;S;10;91%;11%;3
Port Isabel;Sunshine and nice;79;70;S;11;79%;10%;4
Port Lavaca;Nice with some sun;78;69;S;11;79%;14%;3
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, warm;77;58;S;10;67%;6%;4
Robstown;Partly sunny;82;65;S;11;74%;14%;4
Rockport;Partly sunny, nice;76;68;S;9;84%;11%;4
Rocksprings;Warm with sunshine;80;59;SSW;9;54%;55%;4
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;82;61;SW;12;33%;5%;4
San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;79;61;S;7;71%;5%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;81;60;S;7;63%;5%;4
San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;79;62;SSW;10;68%;6%;4
Seminole;Partly sunny, mild;72;51;SW;10;35%;3%;3
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, mild;69;56;SSE;9;51%;4%;3
Snyder;Sunshine and mild;72;54;SW;10;37%;3%;3
Sonora;Warm with sunshine;81;61;SW;10;50%;54%;4
Stephenville;Lots of sun, mild;78;55;SSW;9;37%;6%;3
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, mild;72;60;S;9;69%;15%;3
Sweetwater;Mild with sunshine;74;58;SW;11;34%;3%;3
Temple;Mostly sunny;80;59;SSW;13;58%;7%;3
Terrell;Sunny and mild;74;60;S;11;64%;5%;3
Tyler;Partly sunny, mild;73;64;S;12;73%;56%;3
Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;81;57;SSE;5;65%;1%;4
Vernon;Mostly sunny;67;44;SSE;5;46%;0%;3
Victoria;Partly sunny, warm;81;67;S;11;78%;13%;3
Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;79;59;SSW;12;54%;7%;3
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;86;69;SSE;10;64%;15%;4
Wharton;Nice with some sun;78;67;S;11;83%;16%;3
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;67;47;SE;5;49%;6%;3
Wink;Increasingly windy;76;54;SW;15;32%;4%;4
Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;85;65;SSE;5;66%;6%;4
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather