TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;64;36;W;9;52%;3%;3
Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;64;34;W;9;49%;2%;3
Alice;Sunny and nice;73;48;SSE;8;51%;8%;4
Alpine;Mostly sunny;66;39;ESE;6;33%;0%;4
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, milder;57;30;W;11;57%;4%;3
Angleton;Not as warm;68;43;NNE;8;62%;7%;4
Arlington;Sunshine;59;38;WSW;6;68%;6%;3
Austin;Plenty of sun;70;44;NNW;3;46%;5%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Abundant sunshine;71;41;WNW;6;50%;4%;4
Bay;Not as warm;70;47;E;7;63%;6%;4
Beaumont;Not as warm;67;42;NNW;7;69%;9%;4
Beeville;Sunny and nice;75;50;SSE;7;60%;11%;4
Borger;Mostly sunny;58;30;W;9;53%;4%;3
Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;WSW;5;63%;5%;3
Breckenridge;Plenty of sun;63;34;W;6;66%;4%;3
Brenham;Mostly sunny;65;43;NNE;7;70%;4%;4
Bridgeport;Plenty of sun;59;31;WSW;4;61%;5%;3
Brownsville;Cooler;70;56;N;10;79%;29%;1
Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;66;33;SW;7;63%;6%;4
Burnet;Plenty of sun;67;39;NE;6;61%;5%;4
Canadian;Mostly sunny;57;24;W;9;61%;5%;3
Castroville;Sunny;74;42;N;5;57%;5%;4
Childress;Sunshine;62;30;W;10;48%;4%;3
Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;60;38;WSW;6;76%;8%;3
College Station;Mostly sunny;65;44;NE;8;56%;5%;4
Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;WSW;6;65%;7%;3
Conroe;Mostly sunny;65;39;N;7;69%;4%;4
Corpus Christi;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;SSW;10;53%;11%;4
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;60;40;SW;7;67%;7%;3
Cotulla;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;SW;5;51%;4%;4
Dalhart;Partly sunny, milder;57;23;W;12;42%;3%;3
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;60;40;WSW;6;54%;6%;3
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;59;40;WSW;7;56%;6%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;59;38;WSW;8;55%;5%;3
Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;57;36;W;5;70%;4%;3
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;73;48;NNW;4;53%;3%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;72;46;NNE;5;56%;3%;4
Denton;Mostly sunny;58;34;W;7;70%;4%;3
Dryden;Mostly sunny;73;46;NNE;4;55%;2%;4
Dumas;Mostly sunny, milder;56;26;W;10;60%;3%;3
Edinburg;Not as warm;74;54;SSE;7;67%;22%;2
El Paso;Mostly sunny;62;38;ESE;6;47%;0%;4
Ellington;Not as warm;65;48;NNE;8;57%;6%;4
Falfurrias;Sunshine and nice;74;50;SSW;6;58%;13%;4
Fort Hood;Plenty of sun;66;42;NNE;6;54%;6%;4
Fort Worth;Sunshine;59;39;WSW;6;62%;6%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;WSW;8;55%;5%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;62;39;WSW;7;52%;6%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine;60;35;WSW;5;60%;7%;3
Fredericksburg;Sunny and warmer;71;36;NNW;6;55%;5%;4
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;56;33;W;7;72%;4%;3
Galveston;Mostly sunny;65;53;N;12;68%;8%;4
Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;NW;5;68%;7%;4
Georgetown;Plenty of sun;68;40;NNE;6;64%;4%;4
Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;NNE;6;67%;4%;4
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;56;35;WSW;6;76%;7%;3
Graham;Plenty of sunshine;60;31;W;5;71%;5%;3
Granbury;Plenty of sunshine;61;35;WSW;5;72%;7%;3
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;58;39;WSW;6;60%;6%;3
Greenville;Mostly sunny;59;37;SW;7;64%;6%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;56;35;WNW;18;46%;0%;4
Hamilton;Plenty of sun;64;39;W;6;67%;7%;3
Harlingen;Cooler;72;52;N;12;63%;27%;2
Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;64;39;N;7;71%;4%;4
Hebbronville;Sunshine and nice;73;51;SSW;5;57%;7%;4
Henderson;Mostly sunny;58;36;WNW;7;73%;6%;3
Hereford;Mostly sunny, milder;59;28;W;9;53%;3%;3
Hillsboro;Plenty of sun;60;39;W;6;73%;8%;3
Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;74;44;N;6;48%;6%;4
Houston;Not as warm;66;47;NNE;7;64%;6%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;68;47;NNE;10;55%;6%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Not as warm;66;51;N;6;51%;6%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Not as warm;66;41;N;6;63%;6%;4
Houston Clover;Not as warm;67;45;N;8;56%;6%;4
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;66;42;N;7;55%;4%;4
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;67;44;N;9;60%;4%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;67;44;NNE;9;57%;4%;4
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;62;41;N;7;76%;5%;4
Ingleside;Sunny, not as warm;71;51;S;8;57%;15%;4
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;58;41;NW;6;74%;6%;3
Jasper;Mostly sunny;64;39;NNW;6;72%;9%;4
Junction;Sunny and warmer;72;35;WSW;6;55%;4%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;72;43;NNW;5;51%;5%;4
Kerrville;Sunny and warmer;71;37;NNW;7;58%;5%;4
Killeen;Plenty of sun;66;42;NNE;6;54%;6%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;NNE;6;56%;6%;4
Kingsville Nas;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;S;8;52%;13%;4
La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;NNE;7;72%;4%;4
Lago Vista;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;N;4;57%;5%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;58;39;WSW;6;71%;6%;3
Laredo;Nice with sunshine;74;54;SSE;5;59%;4%;4
Llano;Sunny and warmer;70;37;NW;6;60%;3%;4
Longview;Mostly sunny;57;36;W;7;73%;7%;3
Lubbock;Plenty of sun;62;32;NW;9;51%;2%;3
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;63;40;NNW;7;62%;7%;3
Mcallen;Not as warm;75;56;ESE;9;58%;22%;2
Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;63;38;SW;6;56%;8%;3
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;59;34;WSW;7;57%;5%;3
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;58;38;SSW;6;67%;6%;3
Midland;Plenty of sun;66;37;WSW;8;42%;0%;4
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sun;66;37;WSW;8;42%;0%;4
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;59;38;WSW;5;64%;7%;3
Mineola;Mostly sunny;57;36;SW;7;77%;7%;3
Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;61;34;WSW;6;59%;6%;3
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;56;36;WSW;7;75%;10%;3
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;60;36;NNW;7;80%;7%;3
New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;71;42;N;6;62%;4%;4
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;W;9;44%;0%;4
Orange;Mostly sunny;67;42;NNW;6;77%;8%;4
Palacios;Not as warm;68;47;E;11;56%;6%;4
Palestine;Mostly sunny;60;37;NW;6;72%;5%;3
Pampa;Mostly sunny;56;31;WNW;12;58%;3%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;57;25;WSW;11;49%;4%;3
Paris;Mostly sunny;55;35;WSW;8;69%;10%;3
Pecos;Mostly sunny;67;37;SW;6;48%;0%;4
Perryton;Mostly sunny;55;26;W;11;66%;4%;3
Plainview;Mostly sunny, milder;58;25;WNW;9;59%;4%;3
Pleasanton;Plenty of sunshine;72;44;NW;4;66%;5%;4
Port Aransas;Sunny, not as warm;67;56;NNE;8;75%;17%;4
Port Isabel;Not as warm;68;59;NNE;13;81%;29%;2
Port Lavaca;Sunny, not as warm;70;50;NE;8;67%;6%;4
Randolph AFB;Brilliant sunshine;70;44;NW;5;53%;4%;4
Robstown;Sunny and pleasant;72;49;S;8;53%;11%;4
Rockport;Sunny, not as warm;70;52;NE;6;71%;12%;4
Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;NW;7;59%;3%;4
San Angelo;Sunny and warmer;71;37;SW;8;48%;1%;4
San Antonio;Brilliant sunshine;73;43;NNE;4;62%;5%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;71;43;WNW;4;52%;5%;4
San Marcos;Plenty of sun;70;41;N;6;63%;5%;4
Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;64;32;WNW;8;45%;2%;3
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;58;38;WSW;7;58%;4%;3
Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;62;33;NNW;7;61%;2%;3
Sonora;Sunshine;69;36;NW;7;58%;3%;4
Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;WSW;5;59%;8%;3
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;57;37;WSW;8;74%;9%;3
Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;64;38;W;8;60%;2%;3
Temple;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;ENE;7;59%;7%;4
Terrell;Mostly sunny;59;36;SSW;7;67%;6%;3
Tyler;Mostly sunny;58;38;W;7;68%;7%;3
Uvalde;Sunny;73;44;NW;6;60%;3%;4
Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;61;30;NW;7;66%;5%;3
Victoria;Plenty of sunshine;72;45;E;8;65%;6%;4
Waco;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;WSW;7;56%;8%;3
Weslaco;Cooler;72;54;NE;7;66%;24%;2
Wharton;Not as warm;67;43;N;8;75%;5%;4
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;59;33;WNW;6;60%;4%;3
Wink;Mostly sunny;68;34;NNW;7;41%;0%;4
Zapata;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;S;5;60%;10%;3
