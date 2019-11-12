TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;61;33;SSW;17;29%;3%;4
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;60;31;SSW;16;28%;3%;4
Alice;Mostly cloudy;55;43;N;4;46%;66%;1
Alpine;A stray shower;61;38;WSW;10;66%;77%;3
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;66;30;NE;12;36%;1%;3
Angleton;Partly sunny, cold;52;43;NE;5;57%;58%;3
Arlington;Periods of sun;54;35;S;15;41%;4%;4
Austin;Partly sunny;55;40;N;3;31%;59%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;55;37;SSE;7;38%;59%;2
Bay;Periods of sun;54;43;NE;3;57%;59%;3
Beaumont;Partly sunny, cold;51;41;E;5;48%;74%;4
Beeville;Rather cloudy;54;46;N;4;79%;66%;1
Borger;Mostly sunny;68;32;NNE;9;36%;2%;3
Bowie;Partly sunny, breezy;56;29;SSE;15;38%;5%;4
Breckenridge;Partly sunny, breezy;61;35;S;14;43%;3%;4
Brenham;Partly sunny;56;39;SSE;5;47%;60%;3
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, breezy;55;31;S;15;36%;4%;4
Brownsville;A shower in the p.m.;54;44;NW;9;60%;80%;1
Brownwood;Partly sunny;59;33;S;10;47%;62%;4
Burnet;Partly sunny;55;39;SSW;7;43%;65%;3
Canadian;Mostly sunny;65;29;NNE;8;43%;1%;3
Castroville;An afternoon shower;47;40;WSW;4;52%;73%;2
Childress;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;34;NE;13;32%;1%;3
Cleburne;Periods of sun;54;35;S;15;48%;61%;4
College Station;Partly sunny;57;39;S;6;37%;59%;3
Comanche;Partly sunny;58;37;SSW;10;45%;62%;4
Conroe;Periods of sun, cold;51;39;SE;5;42%;60%;4
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;55;43;N;7;55%;66%;1
Corsicana;Partly sunny;55;36;S;8;44%;61%;4
Cotulla;An afternoon shower;52;41;SE;4;43%;77%;1
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;28;NE;14;28%;3%;3
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, breezy;55;36;S;15;34%;4%;4
Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun, cold;53;35;S;15;35%;61%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;54;33;S;16;36%;4%;4
Decatur;Partly sunny, breezy;54;33;S;16;44%;4%;4
Del Rio;A shower in spots;53;39;SE;10;40%;57%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A shower in places;48;36;SE;11;43%;57%;1
Denton;Partly sunny, breezy;54;31;S;16;41%;4%;4
Dryden;A stray shower;52;37;SE;7;60%;77%;2
Dumas;Mostly sunny;65;28;NNE;13;41%;2%;3
Edinburg;A shower in the p.m.;55;47;NW;6;64%;80%;1
El Paso;Mostly sunny;64;41;NNE;6;54%;0%;4
Ellington;Partly sunny, cold;53;43;NE;4;46%;58%;4
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;51;43;NW;5;57%;66%;1
Fort Hood;Periods of sun;55;35;S;9;33%;65%;3
Fort Worth;Periods of sun;54;35;S;16;37%;3%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, breezy;55;32;S;16;36%;4%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Periods of sunshine;55;35;S;15;34%;4%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Periods of sunshine;56;31;S;15;37%;61%;4
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, cold;45;36;SSW;8;56%;66%;2
Gainesville;Partly sunny, cold;51;29;SSE;15;44%;4%;3
Galveston;Periods of sun, cold;53;47;E;7;64%;58%;4
Gatesville;Partly sunny;56;36;S;8;47%;62%;3
Georgetown;Partly sunny;55;39;S;6;42%;59%;3
Giddings;Partly sunny;51;38;S;5;43%;60%;3
Gilmer;Partly sunny, cold;50;36;S;5;44%;25%;4
Graham;Partly sunny;58;30;SSE;15;46%;4%;4
Granbury;Partly sunny;55;35;S;15;42%;61%;4
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, breezy;54;36;S;14;37%;4%;4
Greenville;Partly sunny, breezy;55;32;S;15;40%;4%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;57;36;WNW;24;46%;0%;4
Hamilton;Partly sunny;57;36;SSW;9;47%;62%;4
Harlingen;A shower in the p.m.;57;43;NW;10;55%;80%;1
Hearne;Periods of sun;51;38;SSE;5;49%;58%;4
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy, cold;48;41;SE;3;53%;66%;1
Henderson;Partly sunny, cold;52;36;S;5;40%;61%;4
Hereford;Mostly sunny;67;29;NE;11;35%;0%;4
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;54;36;S;10;46%;61%;4
Hondo;A shower in places;53;35;WNW;6;36%;74%;2
Houston;Clouds and sun;50;43;ENE;4;47%;72%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds and sun, cold;53;43;NE;6;43%;58%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Periods of sun, cold;51;44;ENE;1;39%;58%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Periods of sun, cold;51;40;NE;2;50%;58%;4
Houston Clover;Partly sunny, cold;51;43;NE;4;46%;58%;4
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;54;39;ESE;4;42%;59%;4
Houston Hull;Periods of sun;51;41;ENE;4;49%;58%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun, cold;53;41;E;5;43%;58%;4
Huntsville;Partly sunny;55;38;SSE;4;42%;58%;4
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;52;42;N;6;58%;66%;2
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;52;36;SSW;5;41%;61%;4
Jasper;Clouds and sun, cold;51;38;SSE;3;43%;57%;4
Junction;A shower in spots;56;34;SSW;7;40%;74%;2
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;54;38;SSW;5;35%;66%;2
Kerrville;A shower in spots;52;36;SSW;8;48%;74%;2
Killeen;Periods of sun;55;35;S;9;33%;65%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;54;35;S;8;37%;65%;3
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;56;42;NNW;5;54%;66%;1
La Grange;Partly sunny;53;40;S;5;55%;60%;3
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;50;38;S;5;36%;59%;3
Lancaster;Partly sunny;54;35;S;15;43%;61%;4
Laredo;A p.m. shower or two;49;44;SSE;4;55%;85%;1
Llano;Periods of sun;59;38;S;6;46%;70%;3
Longview;Partly sunny, cold;51;36;S;5;41%;61%;4
Lubbock;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;34;NE;15;43%;0%;4
Lufkin;Periods of sun;54;36;S;4;40%;61%;4
Mcallen;A shower in the p.m.;57;45;NW;6;45%;80%;1
Mcgregor;Periods of sun;55;37;S;10;38%;62%;4
Mckinney;Partly sunny, breezy;53;30;SSW;14;40%;4%;4
Mesquite;Partly sunny, breezy;54;34;S;15;43%;4%;4
Midland;Partly sunny, breezy;63;34;SSE;12;37%;0%;3
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, breezy;63;34;SSE;12;37%;0%;3
Midlothian;Periods of sun, cold;53;35;S;15;40%;61%;4
Mineola;Partly sunny, cold;52;32;S;15;42%;60%;4
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;57;30;SSE;14;37%;4%;4
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, cold;51;35;SSE;15;41%;8%;4
Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun, cold;53;33;S;5;42%;61%;4
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;52;40;SSW;6;48%;66%;2
Odessa;Rather cloudy;63;37;SSE;10;47%;0%;3
Orange;Partly sunny, cold;52;37;ESE;5;49%;59%;4
Palacios;Partly sunny;55;43;NNE;5;53%;66%;3
Palestine;Partly sunny;53;34;S;5;45%;61%;4
Pampa;Mostly sunny;67;31;NNE;10;37%;1%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;68;30;NE;11;33%;2%;3
Paris;Partly sunny, cold;51;29;SSE;15;43%;5%;3
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;68;38;WSW;7;60%;1%;3
Perryton;Mostly sunny;67;30;NNE;11;43%;2%;3
Plainview;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;32;NE;17;47%;0%;4
Pleasanton;Mainly cloudy, cold;52;41;NW;4;49%;66%;2
Port Aransas;Rather cloudy;56;50;N;7;70%;66%;2
Port Isabel;A shower in the p.m.;59;52;NW;12;62%;80%;1
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;55;47;N;5;71%;59%;2
Randolph AFB;Periods of sun;55;37;S;5;35%;66%;2
Robstown;Mostly cloudy, cold;48;39;N;5;50%;66%;1
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;56;47;N;6;63%;66%;2
Rocksprings;A stray shower;49;37;S;10;56%;74%;2
San Angelo;A shower in spots;59;33;SSW;14;34%;78%;3
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy, cold;54;42;SW;5;52%;66%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy, cold;47;36;N;4;36%;66%;2
San Marcos;Periods of sun;52;39;SSW;7;51%;59%;2
Seminole;Partly sunny;65;37;NE;9;55%;0%;4
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, breezy;53;33;S;13;39%;4%;3
Snyder;Partly sunny;61;37;SW;14;60%;0%;4
Sonora;A quick shower;53;34;SSW;11;56%;74%;2
Stephenville;Partly sunny;57;34;S;11;34%;61%;4
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, breezy;53;35;S;16;39%;7%;4
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;60;37;SW;15;49%;2%;4
Temple;Partly sunny;55;36;S;10;40%;62%;3
Terrell;Partly sunny, breezy;53;36;S;15;41%;61%;4
Tyler;Partly sunny;53;38;S;6;38%;61%;4
Uvalde;A stray shower;45;38;SE;5;60%;74%;2
Vernon;Partly sunny, breezy;62;34;ENE;14;42%;0%;3
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;51;41;NNE;5;60%;60%;2
Waco;Partly sunny;56;36;S;10;39%;62%;4
Weslaco;A shower in the p.m.;55;47;NW;7;62%;80%;1
Wharton;Partly sunny;54;41;NE;4;65%;59%;3
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, breezy;58;30;SSE;14;33%;3%;3
Wink;Partly sunny;68;34;ESE;9;36%;0%;4
Zapata;A shower in the p.m.;49;43;SSE;3;56%;66%;1
