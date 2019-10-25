TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and warmer;74;49;S;9;35%;1%;4
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and warmer;73;49;S;8;31%;1%;4
Alice;Warmer with sunshine;78;45;SSW;12;35%;2%;5
Alpine;Sunny and warmer;72;50;SW;9;26%;0%;5
Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;65;36;S;8;59%;0%;4
Angleton;Partial sunshine;69;47;S;11;64%;1%;5
Arlington;Mostly sunny;67;47;SSE;9;62%;4%;4
Austin;Warmer with sunshine;72;48;SSW;6;45%;4%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;43;SSW;10;50%;4%;5
Bay;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;50;S;10;65%;1%;5
Beaumont;Sun and some clouds;67;50;NNW;8;73%;2%;4
Beeville;Sunny and pleasant;76;48;S;9;37%;2%;5
Borger;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;S;8;57%;2%;4
Bowie;Mostly sunny;66;41;SSE;8;60%;6%;4
Breckenridge;Warmer with sunshine;71;47;S;7;42%;2%;4
Brenham;Lots of sun, warmer;70;46;SSE;8;64%;1%;5
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;68;43;S;8;53%;5%;4
Brownsville;Sunny and warmer;76;51;SSE;7;42%;4%;5
Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;SSE;7;45%;2%;4
Burnet;Sunshine;70;44;S;8;46%;4%;5
Canadian;Sunshine;65;34;S;6;64%;2%;4
Castroville;Sunshine and warmer;73;43;SSW;6;40%;2%;5
Childress;Sunny and warmer;72;38;SE;7;43%;0%;4
Cleburne;Mostly sunny, cool;68;45;SSE;9;59%;3%;4
College Station;Sunshine and warmer;71;49;SSW;11;62%;1%;4
Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;70;44;S;7;48%;4%;4
Conroe;Sun and some clouds;68;45;E;7;71%;2%;5
Corpus Christi;Sunny;76;47;S;14;41%;2%;5
Corsicana;Partly sunny, cool;68;47;S;9;66%;5%;4
Cotulla;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;SSE;7;36%;0%;5
Dalhart;Sunny and warmer;72;31;SSW;9;37%;0%;4
Dallas Love;Sunshine and cool;68;49;S;11;64%;5%;4
Dallas Redbird;Cool with sunshine;67;47;S;13;65%;4%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunshine and cool;67;47;S;13;63%;5%;4
Decatur;Mostly sunny, cool;67;46;SSE;8;57%;5%;4
Del Rio;Sunny and warmer;76;46;SSE;4;29%;0%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and warmer;75;45;SSE;5;32%;0%;5
Denton;Mostly sunny, cool;68;45;SSE;9;59%;6%;4
Dryden;Sunny and warmer;78;42;SSW;10;26%;0%;5
Dumas;Plenty of sun;67;34;S;9;53%;0%;4
Edinburg;Sunny and warmer;78;49;S;7;32%;3%;5
El Paso;Sunny and warmer;71;47;SW;6;27%;0%;5
Ellington;Partial sunshine;69;53;SW;11;62%;2%;5
Falfurrias;Sunny and warmer;78;46;S;7;32%;2%;5
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;47;S;11;50%;3%;4
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;68;46;SSE;9;53%;4%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;69;46;S;13;58%;5%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;48;S;12;52%;4%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;69;44;S;11;58%;3%;4
Fredericksburg;Sunny and warmer;70;44;SW;7;41%;3%;5
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;65;44;SSE;8;66%;7%;4
Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;68;59;WSW;16;70%;3%;5
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;70;43;S;8;51%;2%;4
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;45;S;8;53%;4%;5
Giddings;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;45;S;7;61%;1%;5
Gilmer;Partly sunny, cool;62;45;SSW;7;91%;29%;3
Graham;Sunshine;69;43;SSE;6;49%;3%;4
Granbury;Mostly sunny;70;44;SSE;8;51%;2%;4
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, cool;67;48;SSE;9;61%;4%;4
Greenville;Partly sunny, cool;68;47;S;9;67%;8%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;65;47;WNW;26;25%;0%;5
Hamilton;Plenty of sun;69;45;S;9;50%;4%;4
Harlingen;Sunny and warmer;77;46;SSE;11;37%;3%;5
Hearne;Mostly sunny;69;44;SSE;9;67%;0%;4
Hebbronville;Warmer with sunshine;75;46;S;7;30%;1%;5
Henderson;Cool with some sun;62;44;SW;7;85%;12%;3
Hereford;Plenty of sun;70;38;SW;9;51%;0%;4
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, cool;68;46;SSE;9;60%;3%;4
Hondo;Sunshine and warmer;74;42;SSW;9;38%;3%;5
Houston;Sun and some clouds;69;51;N;8;68%;2%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sun and some clouds;70;53;SW;13;59%;2%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partial sunshine;70;54;SW;8;61%;2%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sun and some clouds;68;45;SSW;9;69%;1%;5
Houston Clover;Sun and some clouds;70;49;N;10;61%;1%;5
Houston Hooks;Sun and some clouds;69;45;SW;10;64%;2%;5
Houston Hull;Partial sunshine;70;48;SSW;12;67%;1%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Sun and some clouds;69;48;SW;11;65%;2%;5
Huntsville;Partly sunny, cool;67;50;SE;7;73%;1%;4
Ingleside;Sunshine;74;54;SSE;13;45%;2%;5
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, cool;63;48;SSW;7;84%;10%;4
Jasper;Partly sunny, cool;64;47;NW;6;84%;10%;3
Junction;Sunny and warmer;73;42;SSW;6;38%;2%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and warmer;72;45;SSW;7;43%;3%;5
Kerrville;Sunny and warmer;72;42;SSW;7;40%;2%;5
Killeen;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;47;S;11;50%;3%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;45;S;11;54%;3%;4
Kingsville Nas;Sunshine;76;43;S;12;36%;2%;5
La Grange;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;46;SSE;7;61%;1%;5
Lago Vista;Sunny;69;48;S;8;52%;4%;5
Lancaster;Sunshine and cool;67;46;S;9;68%;6%;4
Laredo;Sunny and warmer;77;52;SSE;6;30%;0%;5
Llano;Sunny and warmer;73;41;SSW;7;44%;4%;5
Longview;Cool with some sun;62;45;SSW;8;86%;14%;3
Lubbock;Sunny and warmer;75;42;SW;10;37%;1%;4
Lufkin;Some sun and cool;66;45;N;9;75%;10%;3
Mcallen;Sunny and warmer;80;50;S;9;29%;3%;5
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;70;45;SSW;11;58%;4%;4
Mckinney;Partly sunny;67;44;SSW;13;65%;7%;4
Mesquite;Partly sunny, cool;67;46;S;9;69%;6%;4
Midland;Sunny and warmer;77;45;SW;11;22%;1%;5
Midland Airpark;Sunny and warmer;77;45;SW;11;22%;1%;5
Midlothian;Sunshine and cool;67;45;S;11;72%;4%;4
Mineola;Partly sunny, cool;63;44;SSW;7;89%;14%;3
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, cool;68;40;SSE;10;54%;4%;4
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, cool;63;44;SSW;8;81%;29%;3
Nacogdoches;Cool with some sun;63;44;SSW;7;81%;29%;3
New Braunfels;Sunny and warmer;73;43;SSW;8;45%;3%;5
Odessa;Sunny and warmer;76;44;SW;10;29%;1%;5
Orange;Partly sunny;66;50;NW;7;74%;3%;3
Palacios;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;55;SE;13;55%;1%;5
Palestine;Partly sunny, cool;65;45;S;7;76%;11%;4
Pampa;Sunny;62;37;S;8;58%;0%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;66;31;S;8;50%;2%;4
Paris;Clearing;63;44;SSW;10;75%;29%;1
Pecos;Sunny and warmer;78;43;SW;9;30%;1%;5
Perryton;Brilliant sunshine;67;34;S;8;57%;1%;4
Plainview;Sunny and warmer;72;39;SW;9;48%;2%;4
Pleasanton;Sunny and pleasant;73;42;S;6;45%;2%;5
Port Aransas;Sunshine;72;64;W;11;46%;2%;5
Port Isabel;Sunny and warmer;74;59;SSW;10;43%;4%;5
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;73;52;SW;11;54%;1%;5
Randolph AFB;Sunny and warmer;72;44;SW;8;48%;3%;5
Robstown;Sunny and warmer;76;45;SSE;13;38%;2%;5
Rockport;Brilliant sunshine;74;60;WSW;9;47%;1%;5
Rocksprings;Sunny and warmer;70;46;S;7;37%;2%;5
San Angelo;Sunny and warmer;77;45;SSW;8;31%;2%;5
San Antonio;Warmer with sunshine;73;44;SSW;6;42%;2%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Sunshine and nice;73;45;SSW;7;45%;3%;5
San Marcos;Sunny and warmer;73;44;SSW;8;46%;4%;5
Seminole;Sunny and warmer;75;38;SW;8;35%;2%;4
Sherman-Denison;Sun and some clouds;66;48;SSW;11;76%;9%;4
Snyder;Sunny and warmer;74;43;SSW;8;35%;0%;4
Sonora;Sunny and warmer;73;43;S;7;38%;2%;5
Stephenville;Sunny;69;43;S;9;47%;4%;4
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;66;46;SSW;10;77%;22%;3
Sweetwater;Sunny and warmer;73;49;SSW;8;33%;0%;4
Temple;Mostly sunny;70;43;SSW;12;59%;4%;4
Terrell;Cool with some sun;67;45;S;9;71%;7%;4
Tyler;Cool with some sun;64;47;SSW;8;82%;14%;3
Uvalde;Sunshine and nice;73;43;S;5;42%;0%;5
Vernon;Sunny and warmer;71;42;SSE;7;43%;2%;4
Victoria;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;46;S;8;53%;1%;5
Waco;Mostly sunny;69;44;SSW;12;60%;4%;4
Weslaco;Sunlit and warmer;78;50;S;8;35%;3%;5
Wharton;Mostly sunny;69;45;SSW;9;68%;1%;5
Wichita Falls;Sunny;67;44;SSE;7;52%;4%;4
Wink;Sunny and warmer;79;39;SW;12;21%;1%;5
Zapata;Sunny and warmer;76;51;SSE;6;34%;1%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather