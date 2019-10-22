TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and breezy;84;55;S;21;35%;25%;5
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and breezy;83;54;S;21;32%;25%;5
Alice;Mostly sunny;89;68;SE;12;49%;19%;5
Alpine;Plenty of sun;82;49;S;9;31%;0%;5
Amarillo;Sunny and beautiful;71;36;NE;11;34%;26%;4
Angleton;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;ESE;11;58%;8%;5
Arlington;Sunny and nice;79;59;SSE;12;52%;12%;4
Austin;Plenty of sunshine;84;61;SSE;7;41%;12%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sun;85;60;SSE;12;44%;12%;5
Bay;Sunny;83;68;ESE;9;61%;7%;5
Beaumont;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;E;8;58%;8%;5
Beeville;Plenty of sunshine;88;68;SE;10;62%;19%;5
Borger;Sunny and nice;73;40;NE;9;36%;26%;4
Bowie;Sunlit, breezy, nice;80;54;SSE;15;37%;27%;4
Breckenridge;Sunny and breezy;84;57;S;16;43%;19%;4
Brenham;Sunny and delightful;82;57;SE;8;65%;8%;5
Bridgeport;Sunny and breezy;82;57;SSE;14;34%;26%;4
Brownsville;Sun and some clouds;86;72;ESE;9;65%;52%;5
Brownwood;Sunny and nice;82;58;S;12;54%;19%;5
Burnet;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;SSE;10;56%;19%;5
Canadian;Sunny and nice;74;41;NNE;8;41%;26%;4
Castroville;Sunny;86;66;SE;9;57%;13%;5
Childress;Sunny and pleasant;81;45;NE;11;33%;13%;4
Cleburne;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;SSE;13;59%;12%;4
College Station;Sunny and pleasant;81;58;SE;11;42%;10%;5
Comanche;Sunny, breezy, nice;81;58;S;14;51%;21%;5
Conroe;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;SE;7;60%;7%;5
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;71;SE;16;53%;19%;5
Corsicana;Sunny and delightful;79;54;SSE;12;57%;8%;4
Cotulla;Plenty of sunshine;90;68;SE;10;44%;9%;5
Dalhart;Sunny and pleasant;70;34;ENE;14;30%;26%;4
Dallas Love;Breezy with sunshine;79;60;SSE;14;35%;13%;4
Dallas Redbird;Sunny and breezy;79;57;SSE;16;36%;12%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy with sunshine;79;59;SSE;17;37%;14%;4
Decatur;Sunny and breezy;80;56;S;14;47%;26%;4
Del Rio;Sunny and breezy;86;66;SE;15;48%;8%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy with sunshine;85;61;SE;15;51%;8%;5
Denton;Sunny and breezy;80;57;SSE;15;52%;19%;4
Dryden;Sunshine;84;59;SE;7;58%;3%;5
Dumas;Sunny and pleasant;69;34;NE;12;39%;26%;4
Edinburg;Partial sunshine;88;71;ESE;8;66%;32%;5
El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;81;49;SSW;5;25%;0%;5
Ellington;Sunny and nice;78;65;ESE;11;48%;7%;5
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;87;71;SE;8;56%;21%;5
Fort Hood;Sunlit and breezy;81;58;SSE;14;43%;18%;5
Fort Worth;Sunny, breezy, nice;80;58;SSE;14;47%;13%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and breezy;81;58;SSE;17;37%;14%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and breezy;82;62;SSE;16;40%;13%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny, breezy, nice;80;57;SSE;15;38%;12%;4
Fredericksburg;Sunny and beautiful;81;63;SSE;10;56%;19%;5
Gainesville;Breezy with sunshine;78;57;SSE;14;55%;27%;4
Galveston;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;70;ESE;15;51%;8%;5
Gatesville;Sunny and nice;81;57;SSE;11;58%;19%;5
Georgetown;Sunny and pleasant;83;59;SSE;11;53%;16%;5
Giddings;Sunshine and nice;84;62;SE;8;61%;11%;5
Gilmer;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;SSE;6;59%;12%;4
Graham;Plenty of sunshine;84;58;S;11;46%;25%;4
Granbury;Plenty of sunshine;82;61;SSE;12;49%;24%;4
Grand Prairie;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;SSE;11;39%;12%;4
Greenville;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;SSE;11;50%;15%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;75;46;WNW;19;21%;0%;5
Hamilton;Sunny and pleasant;80;57;S;13;55%;21%;5
Harlingen;Partial sunshine;87;69;ESE;12;58%;33%;5
Hearne;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;SSE;8;61%;13%;5
Hebbronville;Lots of sun, nice;86;68;SE;6;55%;17%;5
Henderson;Sunny and nice;76;49;SSE;7;54%;9%;4
Hereford;Mostly sunny, nice;73;37;ENE;8;34%;4%;4
Hillsboro;Sunny and pleasant;80;57;SSE;13;56%;11%;4
Hondo;Plenty of sun;85;65;SE;11;43%;13%;5
Houston;Sunny and pleasant;80;64;SE;7;59%;7%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);Nice with sunshine;80;64;ESE;12;46%;7%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny and nice;82;66;ESE;7;49%;6%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny and pleasant;80;62;ESE;8;60%;6%;5
Houston Clover;Sunny and beautiful;81;66;ESE;11;51%;7%;5
Houston Hooks;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;ESE;9;44%;7%;5
Houston Hull;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;ESE;11;52%;6%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;ESE;11;46%;7%;5
Huntsville;Sunny and nice;80;55;SE;6;60%;8%;5
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;74;SE;15;58%;41%;5
Jacksonville;Sunny and beautiful;75;51;SSE;7;57%;9%;4
Jasper;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;SE;5;57%;6%;5
Junction;Sunny and breezy;82;60;SSE;14;47%;14%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sun;85;65;SE;9;44%;15%;5
Kerrville;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;SSE;11;55%;17%;5
Killeen;Sunlit and breezy;81;58;SSE;14;43%;18%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny, breezy, nice;82;58;SSE;14;45%;18%;5
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;87;69;SE;12;53%;22%;5
La Grange;Sunny;84;60;SE;8;67%;9%;5
Lago Vista;Sunny and delightful;82;62;SSE;9;53%;16%;5
Lancaster;Sunny and nice;78;56;SSE;11;56%;12%;4
Laredo;Partly sunny;90;71;SE;11;48%;3%;5
Llano;Plenty of sunshine;84;60;SSE;10;56%;19%;5
Longview;Sunny and beautiful;76;50;SSE;8;54%;11%;4
Lubbock;Nice with sunshine;79;44;NE;10;37%;0%;4
Lufkin;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;SE;8;46%;6%;5
Mcallen;Some sun;89;72;ESE;10;53%;33%;5
Mcgregor;Sunny and breezy;81;58;SSE;15;42%;10%;5
Mckinney;Sunny and breezy;78;55;SSE;17;38%;19%;4
Mesquite;Sunny and nice;78;56;SSE;11;55%;14%;4
Midland;Sunny and breezy;84;53;SSE;14;30%;1%;5
Midland Airpark;Sunny and breezy;84;53;SSE;14;30%;1%;5
Midlothian;Sunny, breezy, nice;78;56;SSE;14;42%;12%;4
Mineola;Sunny and nice;76;49;SSE;7;59%;14%;4
Mineral Wells;Sunny, breezy, nice;82;57;SSE;16;41%;25%;4
Mount Pleasant;Sunny and delightful;75;48;SSE;8;56%;16%;4
Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;76;48;SSE;7;57%;6%;4
New Braunfels;Sunny;85;62;SSE;10;58%;13%;5
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;84;53;S;11;39%;1%;5
Orange;Sunny and beautiful;77;55;E;7;60%;7%;5
Palacios;Mostly sunny;82;67;ESE;13;53%;7%;5
Palestine;Sunny and delightful;77;51;SSE;7;61%;10%;4
Pampa;Sunny and pleasant;73;38;NNE;11;36%;25%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunshine, pleasant;72;38;NE;11;32%;26%;4
Paris;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;SSE;11;54%;28%;4
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;87;48;SE;5;36%;1%;5
Perryton;Sunny and pleasant;71;36;NE;11;43%;26%;4
Plainview;Sunny and beautiful;75;39;NE;9;38%;2%;4
Pleasanton;Sunny;86;63;SE;8;60%;14%;5
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;82;76;SE;13;68%;41%;5
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;84;75;SE;13;63%;55%;5
Port Lavaca;Sunny;83;70;SE;12;65%;8%;5
Randolph AFB;Brilliant sunshine;84;63;SE;10;48%;14%;5
Robstown;Mostly sunny;86;69;SE;13;50%;19%;5
Rockport;Mostly sunny;83;75;SE;12;64%;10%;5
Rocksprings;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;SSE;14;60%;12%;5
San Angelo;Sunny and breezy;85;58;S;18;42%;9%;5
San Antonio;Plenty of sun;85;64;SSE;9;60%;14%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;85;63;SE;9;46%;14%;5
San Marcos;Abundant sunshine;85;60;SSE;11;58%;12%;5
Seminole;Plenty of sun;81;44;SSE;7;38%;0%;5
Sherman-Denison;Sunny, breezy, nice;78;55;SSE;17;39%;27%;4
Snyder;Sunny and breezy;82;50;S;14;50%;3%;5
Sonora;Sunny and breezy;79;61;S;15;57%;9%;5
Stephenville;Sunny, breezy, nice;80;56;SSE;15;39%;24%;5
Sulphur Springs;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;SSE;9;49%;20%;4
Sweetwater;Sunny and breezy;83;54;S;14;46%;7%;5
Temple;Sunny and breezy;82;58;SSE;15;46%;9%;5
Terrell;Sunny and nice;78;54;SSE;11;57%;11%;4
Tyler;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;SSE;10;53%;12%;4
Uvalde;Sunny and pleasant;85;67;SE;9;59%;11%;5
Vernon;Sunny and breezy;84;53;NW;14;39%;56%;4
Victoria;Sunny and pleasant;86;66;SE;10;68%;9%;5
Waco;Sunny and breezy;81;58;SSE;15;44%;10%;5
Weslaco;Partly sunny;87;71;ESE;8;67%;32%;5
Wharton;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;ESE;8;71%;7%;5
Wichita Falls;Sunny and breezy;83;54;SSE;17;38%;57%;4
Wink;Plenty of sun;86;48;SE;6;27%;0%;5
Zapata;Mostly sunny;88;72;SE;8;56%;17%;5
