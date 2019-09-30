TX Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny, breezy;94;70;SSE;18;54%;12%;5

Abilene Dyess;Sunshine and breezy;94;70;SSE;18;51%;12%;6

Alice;A shower in places;96;73;ESE;13;64%;55%;7

Alpine;Showers and t-storms;89;65;SE;9;73%;76%;3

Amarillo;Thunderstorms;73;64;S;11;84%;84%;1

Angleton;A stray shower;89;75;SE;10;75%;45%;7

Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;94;74;SSE;10;59%;6%;6

Austin;A shower in places;96;76;SSE;8;56%;45%;6

Austin Bergstrom;Some sun, a shower;97;74;SSE;12;61%;45%;5

Bay;A shower in places;91;75;ESE;9;74%;48%;7

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;91;74;SE;7;72%;13%;6

Beeville;A shower in spots;94;75;ESE;8;67%;55%;7

Borger;Thunderstorms;74;67;S;10;78%;80%;1

Bowie;Partly sunny;91;71;SSE;11;66%;8%;5

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;95;73;SSE;10;55%;11%;4

Brenham;Sun and some clouds;94;72;SE;7;70%;30%;5

Bridgeport;Partial sunshine;93;71;SSE;10;59%;8%;5

Brownsville;Partly sunny;93;76;ESE;10;71%;70%;7

Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;93;71;SSE;12;58%;9%;4

Burnet;A morning shower;92;73;SSE;8;64%;55%;6

Canadian;Partly sunny, humid;81;68;SSE;13;77%;67%;2

Castroville;A stray shower;95;75;SE;10;63%;70%;5

Childress;Clouds and sun;89;67;SSE;18;68%;44%;3

Cleburne;Sun and some clouds;94;73;SSE;11;67%;6%;4

College Station;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;11;67%;14%;5

Comanche;Partly sunny, warm;94;70;SSE;12;58%;9%;4

Conroe;Mostly sunny;92;71;SE;7;70%;11%;6

Corpus Christi;A shower in places;92;76;SE;14;66%;73%;7

Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;94;72;SSE;9;62%;6%;6

Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;ESE;14;57%;27%;6

Dalhart;Thunderstorms;71;59;S;14;85%;88%;1

Dallas Love;Partly sunny, warm;95;76;SSE;12;55%;6%;6

Dallas Redbird;Warm with sunshine;94;74;S;13;58%;6%;6

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, warm;94;75;SSE;14;57%;6%;6

Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;92;73;SSE;10;59%;8%;6

Del Rio;A stray shower;96;76;SE;17;62%;48%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine, a shower;94;74;SE;17;65%;47%;5

Denton;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;SSE;11;61%;7%;6

Dryden;Clouds and sun;93;72;SE;14;62%;17%;6

Dumas;Thunderstorms;70;61;SSW;10;85%;89%;1

Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;ESE;10;61%;37%;7

El Paso;Cloudy with showers;81;63;SSW;6;53%;74%;3

Ellington;Partly sunny, humid;88;75;SE;10;69%;31%;6

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, warm;95;75;ESE;9;62%;66%;7

Fort Hood;Warm with some sun;94;73;SSE;12;58%;12%;6

Fort Worth;Warm with some sun;94;74;SSE;11;58%;7%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;93;74;S;14;58%;7%;6

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;SSE;14;54%;7%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warm;95;73;S;12;56%;6%;4

Fredericksburg;A shower in places;89;71;SSE;9;64%;55%;6

Gainesville;Sun and some clouds;90;72;SSE;11;67%;8%;6

Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;89;82;SE;14;71%;13%;7

Gatesville;Partly sunny;93;72;SSE;9;61%;9%;5

Georgetown;Partial sunshine;94;73;SSE;9;63%;15%;6

Giddings;Partly sunny;95;72;SE;7;66%;22%;4

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;6;66%;6%;6

Graham;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;SSE;8;57%;10%;4

Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;95;73;SSE;11;57%;8%;4

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warm;93;75;SSE;9;60%;6%;6

Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;73;SSE;8;55%;6%;6

Guadalupe Pass;A shower or t-storm;75;56;WSW;17;76%;78%;4

Hamilton;Partly sunny;93;71;SSE;11;61%;9%;5

Harlingen;Sunshine and breezy;93;75;ESE;14;69%;64%;7

Hearne;Mostly sunny;95;71;SSE;8;65%;13%;6

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;93;73;ESE;9;64%;33%;7

Henderson;Mostly sunny;93;69;SSE;6;65%;6%;6

Hereford;Thunderstorms;73;64;S;8;82%;86%;2

Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warm;95;73;SSE;11;58%;6%;4

Hondo;A shower in spots;95;74;SE;14;61%;69%;5

Houston;Partly sunny;91;75;SE;7;73%;11%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;90;76;SE;11;67%;12%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;91;74;SE;5;66%;13%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, humid;90;72;SE;8;75%;13%;7

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;90;75;SE;10;68%;31%;7

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;91;70;SE;8;66%;13%;6

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;10;74%;14%;6

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;91;72;ESE;10;70%;11%;6

Huntsville;Mostly sunny;93;73;SE;6;65%;11%;6

Ingleside;A stray shower;92;79;ESE;14;68%;78%;6

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;92;70;SSE;6;66%;5%;6

Jasper;Mostly sunny;91;70;SSE;4;71%;12%;6

Junction;Partly sunny, warm;91;71;SSE;14;59%;15%;5

Kellyusa Airport;A shower in spots;95;76;SE;11;61%;70%;6

Kerrville;A shower or two;90;72;SE;10;69%;69%;4

Killeen;Warm with some sun;94;73;SSE;12;58%;12%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;13;61%;11%;6

Kingsville Nas;A shower in places;96;74;SE;14;61%;55%;7

La Grange;A shower in spots;94;73;SE;7;73%;46%;4

Lago Vista;A shower in places;91;73;SSE;9;65%;55%;6

Lancaster;Sunshine and warm;94;73;SSE;9;61%;6%;6

Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;SE;12;55%;10%;6

Llano;A morning shower;95;71;SSE;8;58%;61%;6

Longview;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;7;62%;6%;6

Lubbock;A t-storm in spots;82;68;S;16;76%;73%;2

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;92;71;S;8;66%;11%;6

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;96;77;SE;14;60%;37%;7

Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;96;72;SSE;13;59%;7%;5

Mckinney;Warm with sunshine;92;73;SSE;13;58%;6%;6

Mesquite;Warm with sunshine;93;73;SSE;9;61%;6%;6

Midland;Partly sunny;90;69;SSE;20;60%;44%;3

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;90;69;SSE;20;60%;44%;3

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;94;71;S;10;61%;6%;6

Mineola;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;6;64%;6%;6

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;94;71;SSE;14;62%;8%;5

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warm;93;69;SSE;7;61%;6%;6

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;92;68;SSE;6;68%;4%;6

New Braunfels;A shower in spots;94;74;SE;9;65%;59%;6

Odessa;Breezy with some sun;89;71;SSE;17;65%;44%;3

Orange;Mostly sunny;91;73;SE;6;69%;13%;6

Palacios;A shower in places;92;79;ESE;14;65%;50%;7

Palestine;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;6;64%;6%;6

Pampa;Thunderstorms;76;67;SSE;14;74%;74%;1

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Thunderstorms;76;65;SW;15;84%;90%;1

Paris;Mostly sunny, warm;91;70;SSE;9;60%;6%;6

Pecos;A shower or t-storm;91;68;NE;9;61%;68%;2

Perryton;Thunderstorms;74;66;S;13;83%;88%;2

Plainview;A shower or t-storm;77;63;S;14;76%;66%;2

Pleasanton;A shower in spots;96;74;SE;8;64%;56%;7

Port Aransas;A stray shower;90;82;ESE;11;72%;78%;7

Port Isabel;A shower in places;91;80;ESE;12;71%;73%;7

Port Lavaca;A shower in spots;91;78;ESE;11;72%;58%;7

Randolph AFB;A shower in spots;93;74;SE;11;65%;56%;6

Robstown;A stray shower;93;76;ESE;13;63%;76%;7

Rockport;A stray shower;91;81;ESE;11;69%;74%;7

Rocksprings;A shower or two;90;71;SE;13;67%;60%;5

San Angelo;Partly sunny, breezy;95;71;SSE;17;53%;13%;5

San Antonio;A shower in places;95;76;SE;9;64%;73%;7

San Antonio Stinson;A shower in spots;97;77;SE;11;59%;73%;7

San Marcos;A shower in spots;94;73;SE;9;64%;57%;6

Seminole;A t-storm in spots;85;67;SSE;11;69%;68%;2

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;12;64%;8%;6

Snyder;Warm with some sun;90;69;S;13;65%;29%;3

Sonora;Partly sunny, breezy;90;71;SE;15;62%;17%;5

Stephenville;Some sun;93;69;SSE;12;58%;8%;4

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;94;72;SSE;8;57%;6%;6

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, warm;91;69;S;15;62%;16%;5

Temple;Partial sunshine;95;72;SE;14;63%;10%;5

Terrell;Mostly sunny, warm;94;72;SSE;9;62%;6%;6

Tyler;Mostly sunny, warm;95;71;SSE;8;61%;6%;6

Uvalde;A shower in places;94;73;SE;10;68%;59%;5

Vernon;Clouds and sun, warm;93;74;SSE;13;56%;36%;3

Victoria;A stray shower;93;75;ESE;10;73%;56%;6

Waco;Partly sunny, warm;96;73;SSE;14;58%;6%;5

Weslaco;Turning sunny, warm;94;75;ESE;10;62%;39%;7

Wharton;A shower in spots;91;72;ESE;7;76%;47%;7

Wichita Falls;Sun and clouds;93;73;SSE;14;63%;14%;3

Wink;A p.m. t-storm;90;67;SSE;16;57%;75%;3

Zapata;Hot with some sun;97;76;ESE;9;60%;17%;7

