TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, breezy;93;74;SE;17;58%;24%;3
Abilene Dyess;Rather cloudy;93;73;SE;16;54%;23%;2
Alice;A t-storm in spots;95;74;ESE;14;71%;74%;4
Alpine;Partly sunny;85;68;SE;10;68%;44%;4
Amarillo;A thunderstorm;82;64;S;18;67%;66%;3
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;89;76;ESE;12;76%;50%;7
Arlington;Sunshine, very warm;93;74;SSE;9;66%;11%;4
Austin;A t-storm in spots;94;77;SE;8;64%;73%;3
Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SE;12;68%;72%;4
Bay;A t-storm in spots;91;77;ESE;11;79%;50%;5
Beaumont;Mostly sunny, humid;90;74;ESE;8;75%;35%;6
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;94;76;ESE;9;72%;75%;5
Borger;Sunny intervals;85;67;S;15;65%;44%;3
Bowie;Clouds and sun;88;70;SE;11;71%;10%;3
Breckenridge;Some sun, very warm;93;76;SSE;10;62%;19%;3
Brenham;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SE;7;72%;47%;4
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun, warm;91;73;SSE;10;64%;10%;3
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;93;77;ESE;10;75%;73%;6
Brownwood;Periods of sun;92;74;SSE;11;65%;34%;3
Burnet;Partly sunny;91;74;SE;8;71%;44%;3
Canadian;Clouds and sun;88;72;SSE;15;62%;44%;2
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SE;10;67%;75%;3
Childress;Partly sunny, breezy;88;71;SSE;16;68%;44%;3
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;10;74%;14%;5
College Station;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SE;11;71%;47%;3
Comanche;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;11;66%;35%;4
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SE;7;72%;46%;4
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SE;15;74%;73%;5
Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;94;74;SSE;8;67%;8%;5
Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;99;78;SE;14;59%;73%;4
Dalhart;A t-storm in spots;86;60;S;22;61%;81%;3
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warm;94;76;SE;11;59%;7%;4
Dallas Redbird;Sunshine, warm;94;72;SSE;13;61%;9%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, warm;93;74;SE;13;63%;9%;4
Decatur;Periods of sun;89;73;SSE;9;67%;10%;3
Del Rio;Clouds and sun;97;76;SE;17;63%;44%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;95;74;SE;17;66%;40%;3
Denton;Partly sunny, warm;92;74;SE;10;66%;8%;4
Dryden;Clouds and sun;92;73;SE;15;65%;31%;3
Dumas;A t-storm in spots;83;64;S;18;67%;78%;3
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;96;77;ESE;10;65%;74%;7
El Paso;A shower or t-storm;89;68;SW;9;54%;85%;4
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;89;77;ESE;11;72%;48%;4
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;95;76;ESE;8;66%;75%;5
Fort Hood;Periods of sun, warm;94;73;SE;12;67%;44%;3
Fort Worth;Some sun, very warm;93;74;SSE;9;63%;11%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Some sun, warm;93;75;SE;14;64%;9%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Some sun, very warm;95;74;SSE;13;59%;11%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine, very warm;95;72;SSE;11;61%;13%;4
Fredericksburg;Clouds and sun;89;73;SE;9;71%;66%;3
Gainesville;Clouds and sunshine;89;72;SE;10;74%;8%;3
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;89;82;ESE;15;75%;50%;7
Gatesville;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;8;69%;33%;4
Georgetown;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSE;9;69%;55%;4
Giddings;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SE;7;69%;49%;3
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;91;70;SE;6;71%;6%;5
Graham;Clouds and sun;90;74;SSE;8;66%;16%;3
Granbury;Sunshine, very warm;93;76;SSE;10;65%;17%;5
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;93;75;SSE;9;65%;9%;4
Greenville;Sunshine, very warm;94;75;SE;7;59%;7%;5
Guadalupe Pass;A heavy p.m. t-storm;80;60;E;19;65%;88%;3
Hamilton;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;9;69%;44%;4
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SE;14;73%;74%;5
Hearne;A t-storm in spots;95;74;SSE;8;69%;47%;3
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ESE;9;65%;73%;5
Henderson;Mostly sunny;91;70;SE;6;71%;6%;5
Hereford;A t-storm in spots;82;64;S;15;65%;78%;3
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warm;95;74;SSE;10;62%;13%;5
Hondo;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SE;14;63%;73%;3
Houston;A t-storm in spots;91;76;ESE;8;74%;48%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;90;77;ESE;12;71%;48%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;92;78;ESE;6;69%;48%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;9;78%;48%;6
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;90;77;ESE;11;71%;48%;7
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;92;74;ESE;8;69%;47%;6
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;92;76;ESE;11;77%;48%;5
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ESE;11;72%;47%;5
Huntsville;Clouds and sunshine;92;75;SE;5;68%;14%;4
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SE;14;76%;74%;6
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;91;71;SSE;6;73%;6%;5
Jasper;Mostly sunny, warm;90;71;SE;4;73%;15%;6
Junction;Mostly cloudy;93;73;SE;14;62%;29%;3
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;94;77;SE;12;66%;76%;3
Kerrville;Clouds and sunshine;91;74;SE;10;73%;69%;3
Killeen;Periods of sun, warm;94;73;SE;12;67%;44%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clouds and sun;94;72;SE;12;70%;44%;3
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;96;74;ESE;14;69%;74%;5
La Grange;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SE;7;75%;48%;3
Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;9;73%;65%;3
Lancaster;Sunshine, very warm;93;73;SSE;8;67%;8%;5
Laredo;Periods of sun, hot;98;79;SE;12;57%;32%;5
Llano;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;7;65%;44%;3
Longview;Mostly sunny;92;71;SE;7;68%;6%;5
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;83;70;SSE;14;72%;44%;2
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;91;71;SSE;8;71%;32%;4
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;97;77;SE;14;62%;75%;7
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;12;66%;19%;4
Mckinney;Partly sunny, warm;92;73;SSE;12;61%;7%;4
Mesquite;Mostly sunny, warm;93;73;SSE;8;66%;8%;5
Midland;Low clouds may break;89;72;SSE;19;60%;42%;2
Midland Airpark;Low clouds may break;89;72;SSE;19;60%;42%;2
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;9;66%;11%;5
Mineola;Sunshine, very warm;92;71;SE;6;71%;6%;5
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;73;SSE;14;69%;11%;5
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;92;69;SE;6;66%;6%;6
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;90;68;SSE;6;73%;7%;4
New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SE;9;71%;78%;3
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;86;72;SSE;16;64%;44%;3
Orange;Mostly sunny;90;73;ESE;7;71%;34%;6
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;92;81;ESE;15;70%;55%;5
Palestine;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;6;70%;6%;4
Pampa;Clouds and sun;84;68;SSE;18;62%;44%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Some sun, breezy;86;67;S;20;59%;44%;3
Paris;Sunshine, warm;90;71;SSE;8;63%;8%;6
Pecos;Partly sunny;91;73;SE;12;54%;44%;3
Perryton;Clouds and sun, warm;86;68;S;16;64%;44%;3
Plainview;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;66;SSE;14;70%;44%;2
Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;94;74;ESE;8;71%;76%;4
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;90;82;ESE;12;75%;75%;5
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ESE;12;76%;75%;6
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ESE;12;73%;72%;5
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SE;11;73%;76%;3
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ESE;13;71%;74%;5
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;91;82;ESE;11;72%;73%;5
Rocksprings;Sun and clouds;88;72;SE;14;71%;44%;4
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;95;74;SSE;15;55%;21%;3
San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SE;9;70%;75%;3
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SE;11;65%;76%;3
San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;9;72%;75%;3
Seminole;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;68;SSE;10;69%;55%;2
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;91;73;SE;12;66%;8%;4
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;88;72;SSE;11;69%;33%;2
Sonora;Clouds and sunshine;91;74;SE;15;65%;44%;3
Stephenville;Partly sunny;91;72;SSE;11;67%;35%;4
Sulphur Springs;Sunshine, very warm;94;73;SE;7;62%;6%;5
Sweetwater;Low clouds may break;90;73;SSE;12;63%;24%;2
Temple;Partly sunny, breezy;94;73;SE;14;70%;44%;3
Terrell;Mostly sunny;93;74;SE;8;69%;8%;5
Tyler;Lots of sun, warm;93;72;SSE;8;67%;6%;5
Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SE;10;68%;74%;4
Vernon;Some sun, very warm;91;76;SSE;11;60%;38%;3
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;93;76;ESE;10;77%;73%;5
Waco;Some sun, very warm;95;75;SSE;13;63%;17%;4
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;95;77;ESE;10;66%;74%;7
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;91;73;ESE;8;78%;49%;5
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;13;69%;21%;3
Wink;Partly sunny, breezy;89;70;SE;19;55%;44%;3
Zapata;A t-storm in spots;97;77;ESE;9;64%;47%;7
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather