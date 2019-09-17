TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunshine, very warm;93;69;ESE;7;52%;11%;7
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;ESE;7;49%;10%;7
Alice;A t-storm in spots;98;78;SSE;7;61%;50%;6
Alpine;A p.m. t-storm;87;64;SSE;5;56%;61%;8
Amarillo;Partly sunny, warm;93;65;SSE;10;42%;15%;7
Angleton;Thunderstorms;82;72;S;12;92%;95%;2
Arlington;Lots of sun, warm;92;74;ESE;7;59%;38%;6
Austin;Couple of t-storms;93;73;E;4;64%;82%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Showers and t-storms;93;70;ESE;7;71%;86%;3
Bay;Heavy thunderstorms;84;78;S;10;95%;94%;3
Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;83;76;ESE;8;86%;96%;2
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;96;77;SSE;5;64%;64%;4
Borger;Partly sunny, warm;95;70;S;9;40%;14%;7
Bowie;Lots of sun, humid;91;67;SE;6;68%;31%;7
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;94;70;ESE;6;54%;17%;7
Brenham;Showers and t-storms;85;74;NW;5;84%;87%;2
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;91;67;SE;5;64%;29%;7
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;95;79;SSE;10;70%;52%;8
Brownwood;Partly sunny;92;68;ENE;6;58%;14%;7
Burnet;A p.m. t-storm;91;71;NE;6;63%;62%;4
Canadian;Partly sunny, warm;95;70;SSE;12;45%;12%;6
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;97;74;E;4;58%;47%;7
Childress;Mostly sunny, warm;94;71;SE;8;53%;12%;7
Cleburne;Partly sunny;92;72;E;7;64%;39%;5
College Station;Showers and t-storms;84;73;NNW;8;85%;85%;2
Comanche;Partly sunny;92;69;ENE;6;60%;21%;5
Conroe;A heavy thunderstorm;82;73;ESE;7;87%;94%;2
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;94;78;S;9;69%;55%;5
Corsicana;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;E;7;63%;66%;5
Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;100;78;SE;4;53%;44%;7
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warm;94;60;S;9;35%;14%;7
Dallas Love;Lots of sun, warm;93;75;ESE;8;59%;38%;7
Dallas Redbird;Warm with some sun;91;72;ESE;9;62%;39%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Lots of sun, warm;93;74;ESE;9;62%;36%;7
Decatur;Mostly sunny;91;71;ESE;5;57%;32%;7
Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;102;76;SE;6;49%;42%;8
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm in spots;100;73;SE;6;53%;42%;8
Denton;Lots of sun, warm;92;72;ESE;7;60%;32%;7
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SE;6;46%;9%;8
Dumas;Mostly sunny, warm;93;65;S;9;41%;15%;7
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;98;78;SSE;9;60%;47%;9
El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;93;69;SW;5;38%;24%;8
Ellington;Thunderstorms;79;73;S;12;93%;96%;2
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;97;77;SSE;6;57%;50%;7
Fort Hood;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;ENE;7;68%;80%;4
Fort Worth;Lots of sun, warm;92;73;ESE;7;55%;36%;7
Fort Worth Alliance;Warm with sunshine;92;74;ESE;9;63%;34%;7
Fort Worth Nas;Sunshine and warm;94;75;E;8;58%;36%;7
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;E;7;62%;44%;5
Fredericksburg;A t-storm in spots;91;68;ENE;5;58%;46%;7
Gainesville;Sunshine and warm;91;71;SE;7;63%;39%;7
Galveston;Heavy thunderstorms;84;79;SSW;17;86%;97%;2
Gatesville;A p.m. t-storm;90;71;E;6;65%;65%;5
Georgetown;A shower or t-storm;90;72;NE;6;67%;80%;2
Giddings;Showers and t-storms;88;73;N;6;75%;82%;2
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;91;71;SE;6;70%;44%;6
Graham;Sunshine and warm;93;68;ESE;5;58%;19%;7
Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;E;7;58%;44%;5
Grand Prairie;Lots of sun, warm;92;74;ESE;7;59%;44%;6
Greenville;Mostly sunny;93;74;SE;5;54%;44%;7
Guadalupe Pass;Lots of sun, breezy;84;65;S;13;45%;43%;8
Hamilton;A p.m. t-storm;90;70;ENE;6;63%;63%;4
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;96;77;SSE;14;66%;50%;7
Hearne;A t-storm in spots;86;73;NE;6;73%;73%;2
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SSE;5;55%;46%;6
Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;88;72;SE;6;71%;44%;5
Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;93;65;SSE;8;43%;15%;7
Hillsboro;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;E;6;60%;66%;4
Hondo;A t-storm in spots;98;71;ENE;5;56%;45%;7
Houston;Heavy thunderstorms;81;75;SSW;13;91%;99%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);Heavy thunderstorms;81;74;SW;13;89%;98%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Heavy thunderstorms;81;76;WSW;8;85%;99%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;Heavy thunderstorms;80;72;SSW;10;96%;96%;2
Houston Clover;Thunderstorms;81;73;S;11;89%;95%;2
Houston Hooks;Thunderstorms;81;71;SSW;9;89%;95%;2
Houston Hull;Heavy thunderstorms;82;72;W;11;95%;99%;2
Houston Intercontinental;Thunderstorms;81;75;SW;13;88%;98%;2
Huntsville;A heavy thunderstorm;83;72;E;4;84%;91%;2
Ingleside;A shower or t-storm;92;81;S;11;74%;80%;5
Jacksonville;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;ESE;6;74%;67%;3
Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;82;70;ESE;5;89%;100%;3
Junction;A t-storm in spots;96;67;ESE;4;56%;43%;8
Kellyusa Airport;A shower or t-storm;96;74;E;5;61%;62%;7
Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;94;70;E;5;60%;45%;7
Killeen;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;ENE;7;68%;80%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;A p.m. t-storm;91;69;ENE;7;72%;83%;4
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;98;77;SSE;9;61%;53%;7
La Grange;Showers and t-storms;88;74;WNW;5;81%;84%;2
Lago Vista;Couple of t-storms;90;72;E;5;71%;82%;4
Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;91;73;ESE;6;60%;44%;5
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;100;79;SSE;5;45%;14%;8
Llano;A p.m. t-storm;95;71;ENE;5;57%;60%;5
Longview;Sunshine and warm;91;72;SE;6;66%;44%;6
Lubbock;Partly sunny, warm;92;67;SSE;8;51%;14%;7
Lufkin;A p.m. t-storm;82;71;ESE;9;85%;88%;2
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;100;79;SSE;12;55%;46%;9
Mcgregor;A p.m. t-storm;90;70;ENE;8;71%;66%;5
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warm;91;73;SE;8;63%;38%;7
Mesquite;Mostly sunny, warm;91;73;ESE;6;59%;44%;7
Midland;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;ESE;7;43%;11%;8
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;ESE;7;43%;11%;8
Midlothian;Partial sunshine;91;70;E;6;68%;44%;5
Mineola;Mostly sunny;90;72;ESE;5;67%;44%;6
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, humid;91;68;ESE;7;67%;36%;7
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warm;94;70;SE;6;59%;42%;7
Nacogdoches;A p.m. t-storm;84;73;ESE;6;77%;98%;3
New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;93;73;ENE;5;63%;73%;4
Odessa;Mostly sunny, warm;94;69;SE;7;47%;11%;8
Orange;Thunderstorms;84;76;SE;6;86%;98%;2
Palacios;Thunderstorms;87;79;S;13;86%;94%;2
Palestine;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;ESE;7;70%;66%;3
Pampa;Partly sunny, warm;94;67;SSE;11;42%;30%;7
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warm;95;65;SSE;11;39%;13%;7
Paris;Mostly sunny, warm;93;71;SSE;7;56%;34%;7
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;SE;5;44%;23%;8
Perryton;Partly sunny, warm;95;67;S;10;40%;11%;6
Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;90;64;SSE;8;54%;16%;7
Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;97;74;E;4;61%;79%;6
Port Aransas;A shower or t-storm;89;82;S;11;73%;73%;5
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;91;81;SSE;12;70%;53%;9
Port Lavaca;Thunderstorms;88;79;S;7;79%;86%;2
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;94;72;E;5;65%;79%;5
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;95;78;S;8;65%;54%;5
Rockport;Showers and t-storms;91;82;S;9;72%;80%;5
Rocksprings;A t-storm in spots;92;70;E;4;56%;42%;8
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;97;66;ESE;4;49%;10%;8
San Antonio;A shower or t-storm;96;75;E;4;60%;84%;7
San Antonio Stinson;A shower or t-storm;98;78;E;5;58%;84%;7
San Marcos;Showers and t-storms;93;72;NE;6;62%;86%;4
Seminole;Mostly sunny, warm;92;65;SE;6;47%;14%;7
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;93;73;ESE;7;64%;26%;7
Snyder;Sunshine and warm;92;68;ESE;6;56%;11%;7
Sonora;Partly sunny;94;68;E;5;53%;10%;8
Stephenville;Humid with some sun;90;68;E;5;65%;30%;4
Sulphur Springs;Sunshine and warm;93;71;SE;6;57%;42%;7
Sweetwater;Sunshine and warm;93;70;ESE;7;51%;10%;7
Temple;A p.m. t-storm;90;68;NE;8;76%;79%;4
Terrell;Sunshine and warm;92;74;ESE;6;62%;44%;6
Tyler;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;ESE;7;64%;56%;5
Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;97;73;ESE;4;59%;43%;8
Vernon;Sunshine and warm;96;72;SE;7;47%;12%;7
Victoria;Thunderstorms;90;77;S;6;81%;88%;3
Waco;A p.m. t-storm;90;69;ENE;8;69%;66%;4
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;97;78;SSE;10;59%;47%;9
Wharton;Thunderstorms;83;75;SW;7;88%;94%;2
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;94;71;SE;7;62%;15%;7
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;SSW;7;38%;17%;8
Zapata;A t-storm in spots;99;77;SE;5;55%;45%;9
