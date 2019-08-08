TX Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;SE;12;45%;6%;11
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;12;37%;6%;11
Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;SE;16;53%;6%;11
Alpine;Sunshine and warm;96;70;SSE;6;41%;25%;12
Amarillo;A p.m. t-storm;98;70;SE;8;51%;78%;9
Angleton;Mostly sunny;95;78;S;11;65%;7%;11
Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;9;50%;5%;11
Austin;Partly sunny and hot;104;78;S;8;49%;5%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;S;12;56%;4%;11
Bay;Partly sunny, humid;97;79;SSE;11;66%;7%;11
Beaumont;Partly sunny;97;79;S;7;67%;9%;11
Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;14;52%;6%;11
Borger;A t-storm around;97;72;E;7;54%;64%;9
Bowie;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;SE;7;54%;8%;11
Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;104;79;SSE;9;41%;6%;11
Brenham;Hot with some sun;102;78;S;8;55%;8%;11
Bridgeport;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;7;50%;7%;11
Brownsville;Hot with sunshine;98;82;SE;15;60%;6%;12
Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;10;44%;5%;11
Burnet;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;9;49%;5%;11
Canadian;A p.m. t-storm;97;71;ENE;6;61%;63%;9
Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;9;52%;4%;11
Childress;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;ESE;8;40%;27%;11
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;10;55%;5%;11
College Station;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;S;11;56%;9%;11
Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;S;11;45%;5%;11
Conroe;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;S;7;60%;11%;11
Corpus Christi;Sunshine and breezy;98;78;SSE;18;61%;6%;11
Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;S;10;57%;5%;11
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;107;77;SE;14;43%;4%;11
Dalhart;A t-storm around;94;65;SSW;8;56%;64%;9
Dallas Love;Partly sunny and hot;102;82;SE;10;50%;5%;11
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny and hot;100;79;SE;11;52%;5%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny and hot;101;81;SE;12;51%;5%;11
Decatur;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;S;8;45%;7%;11
Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;105;77;SE;14;51%;7%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;104;75;SE;14;53%;6%;11
Denton;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;S;10;50%;7%;11
Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;103;74;SE;9;49%;11%;11
Dumas;A t-storm around;93;66;NNE;7;59%;64%;9
Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;102;81;SE;15;49%;6%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;WNW;7;39%;32%;12
Ellington;Mostly sunny;97;79;S;10;60%;9%;11
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;SE;11;46%;6%;11
Fort Hood;Periods of sun, hot;100;75;S;11;55%;5%;11
Fort Worth;Partly sunny and hot;102;80;S;10;46%;6%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun, hot;101;81;SSE;12;50%;6%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun, hot;103;82;SE;11;45%;5%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;102;79;SE;10;50%;5%;11
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;10;50%;4%;11
Gainesville;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;S;9;57%;9%;10
Galveston;Sunshine and breezy;94;84;S;14;68%;27%;11
Gatesville;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;9;50%;5%;11
Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;S;10;51%;5%;11
Giddings;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;S;8;52%;7%;11
Gilmer;Sun and clouds;98;78;SSE;6;63%;12%;10
Graham;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;7;43%;7%;11
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;S;8;43%;5%;11
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny and hot;101;80;SSE;9;50%;5%;11
Greenville;Partly sunny and hot;102;81;SSE;9;50%;7%;11
Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm around;93;71;ENE;11;37%;64%;12
Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;10;49%;5%;11
Harlingen;Sunshine and hot;99;79;SSE;19;57%;5%;12
Hearne;Variable clouds, hot;102;77;S;9;56%;9%;9
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SE;11;45%;4%;12
Henderson;Clouds and sun, warm;98;77;S;6;64%;9%;11
Hereford;Clouds and sun, hot;98;69;SSE;9;45%;34%;9
Hillsboro;Partly sunny and hot;102;79;S;11;48%;5%;11
Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;SE;14;51%;4%;11
Houston;Mostly sunny and hot;100;80;S;6;61%;10%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;98;80;S;11;58%;9%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny and hot;101;81;S;7;54%;8%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, humid;97;75;S;7;66%;8%;11
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;96;79;S;9;61%;9%;11
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;S;7;60%;10%;11
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny and hot;99;79;S;10;64%;7%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny and hot;99;80;S;9;56%;10%;11
Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;S;7;58%;11%;11
Ingleside;Lots of sun, breezy;95;83;SSE;18;64%;6%;11
Jacksonville;Periods of sun, warm;98;77;S;7;62%;5%;11
Jasper;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;SSW;5;68%;12%;10
Junction;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;SE;10;48%;5%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;SE;11;53%;4%;11
Kerrville;Periods of sun, hot;100;74;SSE;11;55%;4%;11
Killeen;Periods of sun, hot;100;75;S;11;55%;5%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;S;12;56%;5%;11
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;80;SE;18;56%;5%;11
La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;8;59%;27%;11
Lago Vista;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;9;57%;5%;11
Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;S;9;53%;5%;11
Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;108;80;SE;15;40%;4%;11
Llano;Partly sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;8;44%;5%;11
Longview;Warm with some sun;99;79;SSE;7;62%;11%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;10;40%;10%;11
Lufkin;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;SSW;8;63%;12%;11
Mcallen;Mostly sunny and hot;102;81;SSE;19;51%;5%;12
Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;12;55%;5%;11
Mckinney;Partly sunny;100;79;SSE;11;56%;7%;11
Mesquite;Partly sunny and hot;100;79;SSE;9;53%;5%;11
Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;11;38%;15%;11
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;11;38%;15%;11
Midlothian;Clouds and sun, hot;100;76;SE;10;57%;5%;11
Mineola;Clouds and sun;98;78;SSE;7;63%;6%;11
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;SE;10;49%;5%;11
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;97;78;SSE;7;59%;15%;9
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;S;7;62%;5%;11
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;11;52%;4%;11
Odessa;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;9;39%;19%;11
Orange;Partial sunshine;95;80;SSW;7;65%;10%;11
Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;95;85;SSE;14;62%;5%;11
Palestine;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;S;7;60%;4%;11
Pampa;Hot with some sun;96;70;SE;8;56%;36%;11
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A p.m. t-storm;96;68;SE;5;53%;73%;10
Paris;Periods of sun;96;78;SSE;9;59%;18%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;ESE;5;33%;29%;11
Perryton;A p.m. t-storm;93;68;ENE;7;64%;73%;9
Plainview;Hot with some sun;98;69;SSE;9;47%;9%;11
Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;SE;9;51%;4%;11
Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;92;84;SSE;13;71%;6%;11
Port Isabel;Sunshine and hot;93;83;SE;15;64%;5%;12
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;96;81;SSE;11;60%;5%;11
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;11;55%;4%;11
Robstown;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;78;SSE;16;57%;6%;11
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;93;84;SSE;12;69%;6%;11
Rocksprings;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SE;12;54%;5%;12
San Angelo;Partly sunny;105;76;S;11;44%;5%;11
San Antonio;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;10;52%;4%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny and hot;104;77;SE;11;45%;4%;11
San Marcos;Partly sunny and hot;104;77;SSE;11;50%;4%;11
Seminole;Partly sunny and hot;99;69;SSE;7;39%;19%;11
Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun, hot;100;81;SE;10;56%;15%;8
Snyder;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;10;41%;7%;11
Sonora;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;12;46%;5%;11
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SE;9;49%;5%;11
Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun, hot;100;80;SSE;10;55%;10%;11
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;11;37%;6%;11
Temple;Clouds and sun, hot;100;75;S;14;59%;5%;11
Terrell;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;10;57%;6%;11
Tyler;Clouds and sun, hot;99;79;S;9;59%;6%;11
Uvalde;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;SE;9;54%;5%;11
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;106;80;SSE;9;34%;27%;11
Victoria;Partly sunny, warm;100;78;SSE;12;61%;6%;11
Waco;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;14;52%;5%;11
Weslaco;Mostly sunny and hot;100;81;SE;15;50%;6%;12
Wharton;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;8;67%;6%;11
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;103;80;ESE;10;45%;10%;11
Wink;Partly sunny and hot;105;78;SE;11;31%;29%;11
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;106;80;SE;11;47%;4%;12
