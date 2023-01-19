TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

224 AM MST Thu Jan 19 2023

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

224 AM MST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

224 AM MST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

224 AM MST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

224 AM MST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

224 AM MST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 50.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

224 AM MST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

224 AM MST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

