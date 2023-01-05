TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

137 FPUS54 KEPZ 051026

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

326 AM MST Thu Jan 5 2023

TXZ418-052315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

326 AM MST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ419-052315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

326 AM MST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ420-052315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

326 AM MST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ423-052315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

326 AM MST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ421-052315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

326 AM MST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ422-052315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

326 AM MST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ424-052315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

326 AM MST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

