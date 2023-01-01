TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 31, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

301 AM MST Sun Jan 1 2023

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

301 AM MST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

301 AM MST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

301 AM MST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and

cooler with highs around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing

to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 30s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

301 AM MST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

301 AM MST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing

to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

301 AM MST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler

with highs around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to

30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

301 AM MST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

