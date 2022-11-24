TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 23, 2022 _____ 021 FPUS54 KEPZ 241010 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 310 AM MST Thu Nov 24 2022 TXZ418-242315- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 310 AM MST Thu Nov 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, freezing rain with isolated rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ419-242315- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 310 AM MST Thu Nov 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ420-242315- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 310 AM MST Thu Nov 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MST FRIDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, freezing rain with isolated rain showers after midnight. Brisk, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ423-242315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 310 AM MST Thu Nov 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain with isolated snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ421-242315- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 310 AM MST Thu Nov 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MST FRIDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, a chance of snow showers and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers with a slight chance of freezing rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible snow showers and freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers, freezing rain with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ422-242315- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 310 AM MST Thu Nov 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MST FRIDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers with possible freezing rain and rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ424-242315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 310 AM MST Thu Nov 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Rain showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$